Will Howard Net Worth 2024: Insights & Figures Revealed

Did you know that over 60% of American athletes face financial struggles, even with their talent? This shows how college sports are changing. Will Howard is a prime example of breaking through these barriers. He had over 4,500 yards and 40 touchdowns in high school1.
Now, at Ohio State, his journey is a big deal. It shows a shift in college sports’ money side.
Key Takeaways
- Will Howard played in 34 collegiate games before his transfer to Ohio State.
- He clocked a sprint speed of over 22 mph, showcasing his athletic prowess.
- In his senior year of high school, he threw for 2,200 yards and 25 touchdowns.
- His NIL deals, including partnerships with brands like Ricart Automotive, could earn him over $500,000.
- Will Howard was an All-Big 12 honoree at Kansas State.
Who is Will Howard?
Will Howard is a standout quarterback in college football. He’s known for his athletic prowess and determination. He moved from Kansas State to Ohio State, showing his commitment to excellence.
Background and Career Overview
In his Will Howard career, he has achieved a lot. At Kansas State, he played in 34 games, starting 27. He set a record with 48 touchdown passes. He also ranks high in completions, passing yards, and yards per game2.
In 2024, at Ohio State, he threw 24 touchdown passes for 2,643 yards in 12 games. He ranked seventh in points responsible for per game with 17.52. His performance shows his potential and places him among top collegiate athletes.
Path from Kansas State to Ohio State
Howard’s move from Kansas State to Ohio State marked a new chapter. At Kansas State, he was a top quarterback with notable achievements. He chose Ohio State for a starting quarterback role, showing his ambition3.
At Ohio State, he has thrown for 2,606 yards, scored 30 touchdowns, and had five interceptions3. Howard is making a name for himself in college football, with a promising future.
Will Howard’s Early Life and Education
Will Howard grew up in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. This place helped him dream big for his future in football. His family and friends supported him every step of the way.
Growing Up in Downingtown, Pennsylvania
In Downingtown, Will Howard excelled both in sports and studies. He attended Downingtown West High School. There, he balanced schoolwork and football, setting the stage for his future.
High School Football Achievements
At Will Howard high school, he made a huge impact on football. He threw for 5,308 yards and scored 48 touchdowns. His senior year was especially impressive, with 2,543 yards and 27 touchdowns.
He was named All-Southeastern Pennsylvania Player of the Year and Maxwell Football Club Pennsylvania Player of the Year. These honors showed he was among the best in his class and prepared him for college football. His hard work led to scholarship offers, including one from Kansas State4.
Will Howard’s Performance in College Football
Will Howard’s college football journey is filled with standout stats and performances. Moving from Kansas State to Ohio State, he’s shown his skills as a top-notch quarterback.
Statistics and Key Highlights at Kansas State
At Kansas State, Howard started 28 games. He threw for 5,786 yards, scoring 48 touchdowns and 19 rushing touchdowns5. His leadership helped Kansas State win big, highlighting his talent and drive.
His Kansas State football performance was outstanding, showing his skills and determination.
Impact at Ohio State
At Ohio State, Howard has been a key player. He did well in the season opener against Akron, completing 61% of his passes. His passing yards prop is set at 245.5 yards for future games, showing high hopes for him6
.
With Ohio State spending about $20 million on a superteam roster, Howard faces a lot of pressure5.
As college football gets more competitive, Will Howard is a player to watch. His ability to adapt and succeed in this new chapter will be crucial for Ohio State’s championship hopes.
Will Howard Net Worth 2024: Financial Breakdown
Will Howard’s financial journey shows a big leap forward. By 2024, his net worth is expected to be over $500,0007. His salary, as a top college athlete, is a big part of his wealth.
Current Estimated Net Worth
Will Howard’s net worth highlights his success in sports and marketability. He has used his fame in college football to grow his wealth. His career is seen as a key factor in his increasing net worth.
Salary, Assets, and Earnings from NIL Deals
Will Howard’s salary gets a boost from NIL deals. His earnings from these deals are over $500,0008. His assets include investments in his brand and support from NIL agreements. This puts him in a strong position among his peers.
Comparison with Other College Athletes
Will Howard’s earnings stand out among college athletes. He has found creative ways to make money from his college sports career. Many athletes earn a lot from sponsorships and endorsements, which helps increase their net worth in college sports.
Will Howard’s Marketability and Endorsements
The world of college sports is changing fast, thanks to NIL deals. Will Howard now has chances to make money that were rare before. His endorsements help him show off his skills and connect with brands.
For example, his partnership with Ricart Automotive shows his value as an endorser.
Overview of NIL Deals
NIL deals have changed the game for college athletes. Will Howard is one of them, making money from his name and image. His success on the field and his brand partnerships bring in more money.
This shift shows that college athletes are more than just students. They are also brand ambassadors.
Impact of Performance on Financial Opportunities
How well an athlete performs affects their appeal to brands. Howard’s exciting play makes him more attractive to sponsors. His success in games opens up new opportunities.
His connection with fans and charisma attract marketing teams. As he grows as a player, so will his chances to make money, showing the value of college athletes in marketing.
Conclusion
Will Howard’s journey from high school standout to a prominent figure in college football is inspiring. His hard work and dedication have led him to Ohio State. His skills and leadership will be key in the upcoming season, opening up new opportunities.
Will Howard’s net worth is estimated to be around $7 million in 2024, with a monthly income over $40,0009. This shows his growing marketability and the impact of his performance. It also highlights his potential in college athletics and endorsements.
At 23, Will Howard’s future is highly anticipated. His success at Ohio State could boost his wealth and legacy in college football9. Fans and followers eagerly await his next moves.
