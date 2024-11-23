2025 Toyota 4Runner: What’s New and Exciting?

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner marks an exciting evolution for this beloved SUV, blending rugged design with modern advancements. Known for its strong build and off-road prowess, the 4Runner continues to offer adventure seekers a reliable companion on any terrain. The new model aims to satisfy both long-time fans and newcomers with its enhanced features and improved technology, setting a new standard for excitement and comfort.

Incorporating more up-to-date technology and a broader range of trims, the 2025 4Runner offers a variety of options to suit different needs and lifestyles. From the adventurous Trailhunter model to the luxurious Platinum trim, there’s something for everyone. With new engine options and notable improvements in interior comfort and safety features, the 4Runner appeals to a wide audience looking for a versatile and capable vehicle.

Toyota’s recent focus on refreshing its off-road lineup has finally brought exciting updates to the iconic 4Runner. Sharing its platform with the latest Tacoma, the 2025 4Runner introduces a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, delivering 278 horsepower. There’s also a hybrid version boasting 326 horsepower, offering more power for those interested in eco-friendlier options.

The rugged design remains true to its roots with a bold, square appearance, complemented by the classic roll-down rear window. Inside, a host of modern technologies enhance the driving experience. Features such as a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, a digital gauge display measuring 12.3 inches, a head-up display, and a wireless smartphone charging pad are available, showcasing Toyota’s commitment to keeping up with tech trends.

Safety is a priority with numerous driver-assistance features, many coming as standard, ensuring drivers feel secure both on and off the road. Despite these technological updates, the 4Runner hasn’t lost its adventurous spirit. It’s equipped with robust off-roading tools to conquer challenging trails, maintaining its reputation as a reliable SUV for explorers. Toyota plans to launch the new 4Runner to eager customers by the end of 2024.

What’s New for 2025?

The 2025 4Runner marks the beginning of its sixth generation. Based on the 2024 Tacoma pickup, it blends modern features with its enduring tough exterior. This update brings fresh life to a vehicle that has been familiar for many years without losing its adventurous spirit.

Cost and Best Choice

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is anticipated to start pricing at about $43,000, with the top-end models going up to $54,000. Although exact numbers aren’t official yet, there’s likely to be a small increase from the 2024 version. Among the available trims are the SR5, Limited, and several TRD options. For those seeking a more rugged experience, the Trailhunter trim is the one to look out for, especially in its hybrid variant.

Summary of Expected Prices

Trim Starting Price SR5 $43,000 Limited $48,000 TRD Variants $50,000 Trailhunter $54,000

These figures reflect anticipated starting values, emphasizing the broad spectrum offered by this popular SUV.

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The new 4Runner is powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 278 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but for those looking for more, there’s an option for a full-time four-wheel-drive system. This system includes a two-speed transfer case with high and low gear ranges, ideal for various terrains.

For off-road enthusiasts, the 4Runner offers features like optional disconnecting stabilizer bars, a locking rear differential, and an off-road cruise control system. Hybrid versions include additional features like manually adjustable dampers. More detailed reviews on driving experiences and performance tests are anticipated after a test drive becomes available.

Pulling and Hauling Strength

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner stands out with its impressive towing power, reaching up to 6,000 pounds. This is a notable boost from the earlier model’s abilities, adding an extra 1,000 pounds. Compared to the Jeep Wrangler, the 4Runner offers superior hauling capabilities.

Interior Features, Comfort, and Space

The 4Runner’s interior carries a familiar look, sharing design cues with the Tacoma pickup truck. Both vehicles feature a similar dashboard and infotainment arrangement. Conveniently located storage compartments are found throughout the cabin, making it easy for the driver to reach the controls.

One unique feature of the 4Runner is its optional third-row seating. While it might be a bit tight for adults, it’s perfect for children or occasional extra passengers. This added flexibility can be quite useful for families or those who often have more than five passengers.

In terms of an open-air experience, the 4Runner offers a fun twist. By lowering all four windows, dropping the power rear window, and opening the optional sunroof, passengers can enjoy a breezy ride. While it might not match the complete freedom of a roofless Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco, it provides a satisfying sense of open-air travel through nature.

Tech and Display Features

The 2025 4Runner has taken a big leap forward in technology compared to the previous model. All versions of the 4Runner now come with an 8.0-inch screen featuring Toyota’s newest software. This setup is both intuitive and responsive. For those who want more, there’s an upgrade option for a 14.0-inch display and a 12.3-inch digital dashboard.

Integrated features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless smartphone integration. Users can also find multiple USB-C ports for easy device charging. All models offer a digital key system, allowing for remote locking, unlocking, and starting via a smartphone app. Additionally, there’s an optional wireless charging pad for added convenience.

Safety and Driver-Assist Features

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner comes fully loaded with advanced driver-assistance features branded as Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0) across all trims. This comprehensive safety package includes automated emergency braking systems that also account for pedestrian safety. Another key feature is the lane-departure alert system, which works seamlessly with lane-keeping assist to help maintain a steady course.

A notable addition is the adaptive cruise control, which enhances travel by maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles. It also incorporates a lane-centering feature, ensuring a smoother ride even in busy traffic. For unexpected situations, the 4Runner can detect if a driver is unresponsive and halt the vehicle safely. Users are encouraged to explore the NHTSA and IIHS websites for detailed crash-test ratings.

Warranty and Maintenance Coverage

Toyota offers two years of free scheduled maintenance , something not commonly found in similar vehicles.

, something not commonly found in similar vehicles. Their limited warranty lasts for either three years or 36,000 miles .

lasts for either . The powertrain warranty extends to five years or 60,000 miles .

extends to . The coverage for complimentary maintenance includes up to two years or 25,000 miles.

Comparable SUVs

When checking out midsize and large SUVs, several models stand out due to their unique features and offerings. Kia’s 2025 Telluride is a top choice for families needing space and comfort. This three-row SUV offers a luxurious vibe without breaking the bank, making it a popular option.

Toyota’s Grand Highlander is another excellent pick. It combines ample room with eye-catching interior touches. It’s smooth to drive and provides good value for money, which makes it a favorite for those who need a reliable and spacious vehicle.

With the 2025 Mazda CX-90, drivers can enjoy a classy look and a smooth ride. This SUV stands out with its stylish design and lush interior, though the price goes up for the higher-end models, catering to those who value comfort and aesthetics in their driving experience.

Toyota’s Land Cruiser holds a strong reputation as an off-road warrior. Newly redesigned, it now features a robust hybrid engine and a more compact form. Though smaller, it still shines in rugged terrains, all while being more affordable than before.

Ford’s 2025 Bronco continues to capture attention with its ability to handle both city roads and off-road adventures effortlessly. It is available in both two-door and four-door variants, appealing to outdoor enthusiasts who also need a capable vehicle for everyday use.

For those craving extreme performance, the 2024 Ford Bronco Raptor is a beast in off-roading yet remains surprisingly versatile for normal driving. This model is designed for thrill-seekers who want robust power without sacrificing daily usability.

Hyundai’s 2025 Palisade offers a lot for its price. It’s well-equipped across all trims, and its higher models rival luxury brands but maintain reasonable pricing. This makes it a great family vehicle with plenty of features.

The 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe presents a unique style combined with practical space in a three-row setup. It’s an attractive choice for families who appreciate functionality with a distinct design touch.

Although it might seem like a smaller version, the 2025 Mazda CX-70 is quite similar to the CX-90, minus the third-row seating. It caters to those who want a midsize SUV experience in a simpler form.

Jeep brings to the table the 2025 Grand Cherokee L, which is spacious and luxurious, ideal for families requiring three rows of comfort. It doesn’t compromise its well-known off-road capability while ensuring comfort on paved roads.

Finally, the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia stands as a fresh midsize SUV with a hybrid powertrain. It offers two rows of seats, a refined interior, and standard all-wheel drive, merging efficiency with sophistication.

