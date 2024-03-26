15 Athletes Who Are Jehovah’s Witnesses 2024: Profiles and Beliefs in Sports

All around the world, more than 8.2 million people are devout followers of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and intriguingly, this group includes several high-profile athletes. These sports stars, ranging from boxers to basketball players and baseball professionals, all share a common faith while are one of the best in the World in their fields.
While some were born into this religious belief, others embraced it later in life, finding solace and direction in its teachings. Notably, the realm of tennis boasts two of the greatest female athletes who practice Jehovah’s Witness faith.
Among them, Serena Williams stands out as perhaps the most famous athlete associated with Jehovah’s Witnesses. She, along with her sister Venus, was brought up following the faith’s traditions.
1. Chet Lemon
Chet Lemon, selected first overall in the 1972 draft by the Chicago White Sox, later became a key player for the Detroit Tigers as their center fielder, contributing to their 1984 World Series victory according to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
He was born on February 12, 1955.
He is famous for his exceptional defensive skills in center field, Lemon’s life took a significant turn during his time with the Chicago White Sox in the 1970s after he encountered Jehovah’s Witnesses.
His commitment to this faith deepened to such an extent that in 1991, faced with a life-threatening blood disorder, he adhered to his religious beliefs against undergoing surgery as per Tampa Bay states.
- Age: 69
- Birthplace: Jackson, Mississippi
- Teams: Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox
2. Serena Williams
- Age: 42
- Birthplace: Saginaw, Michigan
3. Venus Williams
4. Darren Collison
Darren Collison, born on August 23, 1987, started his basketball career in college, playing four years for the UCLA Bruins.
His performance peaked in his senior year when he won the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award and was picked by the New Orleans Hornets in the NBA draft.
Collison played as a point guard for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Lakers from 2009 to 2019.
Following a season where he averaged 11.2 points and six assists per game, he retired in 2019 to focus on his religious faith saying in a statement:
“While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith. I am one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, and my faith means everything to me.”
- Birthdate: August 23, 1987
- Highlights: Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award winner, former NBA point guard for the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Clippers
- Retirement: 2019 to pursue religious dedication
5. Travis Scott
- Age: 48
- Birthplace: Kanata, Ottawa, Canada
- Teams: Kölner Haie
6. Lou Whitaker
Born on May 12, 1957, Lou Whitaker played baseball from high school to college before being drafted by the Detroit Tigers, where he spent his entire career.
He contributed to the Tigers’ 1984 World Series victory and played in 2,390 games before retiring in August 2022 according to ClickOnDetroit.
Seven years ago, Whitaker was recognized as an American League All-Star, earned four Silver Slugger Awards, and won three Gold Glove Awards.
His teammate Chet Lemon introduced him this faith. Whitaker, who did not grow up as Jehovah’s Witness, later converted to the religion.
He now dedicates at least 840 hours annually to missionary work for the organization.
- Age: 66
- Birthplace: New York City, New York
- Teams: Detroit Tigers, Detroit Tigers
7. Dewayne Dedmon
Dewayne is a notable supporting player in the NBA, a position he attained against the backdrop of growing up in a Jehovah’s Witness family where his mom didn’t support his basketball ambitions.
He taught himself the skills necessary to enter the NBA because he didn’t have access to professional coaching.
Despite not winning a championship with the Miami Heat, his path to the NBA is noteworthy.
- Age: 34
- Birthplace: Lancaster, California
- Teams: Miami Heat
8. Kid Gavilán
- Age: Dec. at 77 (1926-2003)
- Birthplace: Berrocal, Spain
9. Dave Pear
- Age: 70
- Birthplace: Vancouver, Washington
10. Danny Granger
Danny Granger was born on April 20, 1983. Following his two-year stint at the University of New Mexico, he was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in 2005, marking the start of his ten-season NBA career as per Proballers.
Granger stood out as one of the Pacers’ top scorers for nine seasons. He later joined the Los Angeles Clippers and the Miami Heat as a forward.
Despite his contributions, he was never able to secure a championship title with any of these teams.
It is unclear if he still practices the faith today.
- Age: 40 (on April 20. 2024)
- Birthplace: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Teams: Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Indiana Pacers, Indiana Pacers
11. Mark McCumber
Mark McCumber is a professional golfer with experience on both the PGA and Champions Tours, having 10 PGA Tour victories.
He also teamed up with Ben Crenshaw to secure a win for the United States in the World Cup.
Beyond his playing career, McCumber has worked in golf course architecture and served as an analyst for Fox Sports.
He is a committed Jehovah’s Witness and frequently delivers sermons to clarify misconceptions about his faith.
“It’s a very misunderstood religion.”
- Age: 72
- Birthplace: Jacksonville, Florida
12. Peter Knowles
Peter Knowles, born on September 30, 1945, started his professional football career with Wolverhampton Wanderers, scoring 101 career goals.
He is also known for being one of the footballers who are Jehovah’s Witnesses.
He chose to leave football to dedicate his life to his faith, taking on various jobs such as reportedly delivering milk, washing windows, and working in a warehouse for Marks & Spencer.
Today Knowles says he does not regret leaving his successful football career for his beliefs.
- Age: 78
- Life Choices: Transitioned from professional football to embrace full-time religious activities
13. Willie Wise
14. Dave Meyers
- Birthplace: Vancouver, Washington
15. Dwight Howard
Dwight Howard, who was born on December 8, 1985, is a well-known NBA player with a career spanning several teams, including the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets.
He is also a devout Jehovah’s Witness, a faith that he credits guiding his personal life and professional career.
- Age: 38
- Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia,
- USA Teams: Notably Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets