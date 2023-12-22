13 Richest Cities in Wisconsin 2023: Surprising Wealth- What’s the Key?

11. Delafield: Affluence Meets History

Delafield, Wisconsin, a city established in 1837, captivated me with its unique charm and picturesque setting nestled in the hills of the Kettle Moraine. With a population of 7,085, this affluent city combines historic natural landscapes with a quaint downtown area, offering residents and visitors alike a delightful experience.

One of the highlights of my visit was exploring the area around Nagawicka Lake, which is easily accessible from Delafield. The city’s real estate market reflects its affluence, with a median list price for housing around $420,000, placing it among the richest towns in Wisconsin according to PropertyShark.

Key economic figures for Delafield are:

Median Household Income: $87,045

Unemployment Rate: 3.8%

10. Madison: Economic and Tourist Hub

Madison, the vibrant capital city of Wisconsin, stands out not only as the state’s political center but also for its affluence and dynamic economy. With a population of 269,840, it’s a bustling urban hub known for its extensive green spaces. In fact, among the 100 largest U.S. cities, Madison boasts the highest number of parks and playgrounds per capita, a feature that greatly enhances its appeal.

During my visit, I was impressed by the city’s corporate landscape. Madison is the headquarters for several major companies, including Epic Systems, American Family Insurance, Promega, American Girl, Spectrum Brands, and even hosts a regional office for Google. This concentration of prominent businesses underscores Madison’s economic significance.

Moreover, Madison is a major tourist draw, contributing significantly to the economy of Dane County. For instance, tourism generated over $1 billion in 2018, showcasing its appeal to visitors as noted by 15 WMTV.

Economic highlights for Madison include:

Median Household Income: $77,519

Unemployment Rate: 2.1%

9. Middleton: Economic Success and Green Spaces

Middleton, a city in Wisconsin that I found particularly vibrant during my visit, is affectionately known as the “Good Neighbor City.” Home to around 17,000 residents, Middleton stands out as a significant commercial and business hub.

One of Middleton’s most impressive features is its commitment to preserving open spaces. About 25 percent of the city’s land is dedicated to parks and conservancy areas. With 22 parks and 25 conservancy areas covering a total of 1,100 acres, Middleton offers its residents and visitors a lush, green environment that contributes to its overall appeal.

I was also impressed to learn about Middleton’s excellence in financial reporting. The city has been recognized with the Certificate for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association for four consecutive years: 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. This achievement speaks volumes about the city’s effective governance and financial management.

Some key economic indicators for Middleton are:

Median Household Income: $110,269

Unemployment Rate: 3.8%

8. Pewaukee: Industry and Community Blend

Pewaukee, a town I visited in Wisconsin, is a delightful place with a population of 15,914, ranking as the 8th richest town in the state. A highlight of Pewaukee is the presence of Harken, Inc., a globally recognized manufacturer of sailboat and yacht gear, headquartered right in this town.

During my exploration, I noticed that Pewaukee is also home to key business hubs like the Pewaukee Industrial Park and Quail Ridge Business Park. These areas are vital contributors to the town’s economic landscape, fostering a blend of commercial activity and industrial development.

The town of Pewaukee offers an appealing mix of affluence and community spirit. With a median home value of $211,100 and a median monthly rent of $984, it presents an attractive living environment for its residents according to Zillow.

Some important economic figures for Pewaukee are:

Median Household Income: $110,269

Unemployment Rate: 3.8%

7. Maple Bluff: Education and Luxury Living

Maple Bluff, a suburb near Madison, Wisconsin, captivated me with its serene residential charm. This small community, housing around 1,400 residents, is distinguished by being the location of the Wisconsin Governor’s Mansion, the official residence of the state’s governor and their family.

During my visit, I was struck by the luxurious living experience Maple Bluff offers. The average home price here is an impressive $840,444, reflecting the suburb’s affluence and desirability as highlighted by source. Another remarkable aspect of Maple Bluff is the educational attainment of its residents. An astounding 80.1% hold a Bachelor’s degree or higher, showcasing the community’s emphasis on education.

Key economic figures for Maple Bluff include:

Median Household Income: $161,563

Unemployment Rate: 3.5%

6. Bayside: Education and Housing Insights

Bayside, a village in Wisconsin, offered a picturesque experience during my visit. Strategically located in the northeast part of Milwaukee County and the southeast region of Ozaukee County, it nestles along the scenic shores of Lake Michigan. The village, with a cozy population of 4,482 residents, boasts a strong sense of community, complemented by home values averaging $368,800 as noted by Redfin.

One of the most appealing aspects of Bayside is its proximity to educational opportunities. Notable institutions like the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Milwaukee Area Technical College are nearby, providing residents with a range of options for higher education.

Key economic figures for Bayside are:

Median Household Income: $114,814

Unemployment Rate: 1.02%

5. Fox Point: Affluent Living Costs

Fox Point, situated in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, stood out as one of the wealthiest cities I encountered in the state. The cost of living in this city is 1.1 times higher than the national average, which translates to a Homesnacks rating of 115. This statistic alone highlights the city’s affluent status.

During my visit, I was impressed by Fox Point’s predominantly residential character, complemented by prominent shopping centers like Fox Point Shops and RiverPoint Shopping Center. These hubs add a vibrant commercial aspect to the village.

Residents of Fox Point benefit from excellent schools and top-notch village services. The variety of housing choices, local businesses, and the convenience of being close to downtown Milwaukee make it a highly desirable place to live.

Some key economic figures for Fox Point are:

Median Household Income: $120,714

Unemployment Rate: 6.3%

4. Whitefish Bay: Economic Diversity

Whitefish Bay, a picturesque village I visited, is a beautiful community situated near Lake Michigan and downtown Milwaukee. Home to more than 14,000 people, the village boasts over 4,800 residential properties and more than 100 commercial properties, creating a balanced and vibrant living environment.

During my time in Whitefish Bay, I noticed the liveliness of the community, supported by approximately 330 businesses that significantly contribute to the local economy. The proximity to Lake Michigan enhances the village’s appeal, offering residents and visitors alike scenic views and a variety of recreational activities.

Key economic figures for Whitefish Bay are:

Median Household Income: $134,324

Unemployment Rate: 3.5%

3. Shorewood Hills: Affluent and Relaxed

Shorewood Hills, Wisconsin, stood out to me as one of the wealthiest cities in the state. With a population of just 2,169, it offers a relaxed and comfortable lifestyle that is immediately noticeable. The average house price in Shorewood Hills is a staggering $1,3M, a clear indicator of the affluent nature of the community as highlighted by Redfin.

During my visit, I was drawn to the area’s appeal for families, largely due to the excellent schools. The village is adorned with stunning homes, adding to its charm. Shorewood Hills is filled with numerous attractions, making it a perfect haven for those seeking peace and high-quality living.

Some important economic figures for Shorewood Hills are:

Median Household Income: $128,672

Unemployment Rate: 3.5%

2. Elm Grove: Wealth and Community

Elm Grove, Wisconsin, captured my attention as the second-richest city in the state, with a population of 6,524. This charming town, nestled in a welcoming small-town setting, offers an ideal balance for its residents. It combines the tranquility of a close-knit community with easy access to the opportunities and amenities of a larger city.

During my exploration of Elm Grove, I learned that according to U.S. Census Bureau data, the 53122 ZIP code of Elm Grove ranks first among 49 suburban areas in the region. This fact is a testament to the town’s affluence and desirability. The median household income in Elm Grove is an impressive $134,512 per year.

Key economic figures for Elm Grove are: