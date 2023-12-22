13 Richest Cities in Wisconsin 2023: Surprising Wealth- What’s the Key?

As a tourist who recently visited Wisconsin, a Midwestern state in the United States, I was amazed to learn about its vibrant community of over 5.9 million people. The state’s economy is notably robust, supported by a variety of industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, and healthcare.
During my travels, I observed that many of Wisconsin’s cities are economically prosperous, with median household incomes often surpassing the national average.
In my journey, I took a closer look at the 13 wealthiest cities in Wisconsin. I’ll share insights into the factors that contribute to their economic success and present some key statistics that caught my attention.
13. Richest Cities
|Rank
|City
|Population
|Median Household Income
|Unemployment Rate
|Median Home Price
|13
|River Hills
|1,602
|$178,750
|4.71%
|$865,818
|12
|Brookfield
|40,000
|$110,616
|3.30%
|$450,775
|11
|Delafield
|7,085
|$87,045
|3.8%
|$420,000
|10
|Madison
|269,840
|$77,519
|2.1%
|$419,900
|9
|Middleton
|17,000
|$110,269
|3.8%
|$470,000
|8
|Pewaukee
|15,914
|$110,269
|3.8%
|$550,000
|7
|Maple Bluff
|1,400
|$161,563
|3.5%
|$840,444
|6
|Bayside
|4,482
|$114,814
|1.02%
|$368,800
|5
|Fox Point
|–
|$120,714
|6.3%
|$507,000
|4
|Whitefish Bay
|14,000
|$134,324
|3.5%
|$480,000.
|3
|Shorewood Hills
|2,169
|$128,672
|3.5%
|$1,300,000
|2
|Elm Grove
|6,524
|$119,512
|2.5%
|$718,000
|1
|Mequon
|25,000
|$135,425
|3.8%
|$575,000
13. River Hills: Wealth and Education Focus
River Hills, a quaint village with just 1,602 residents, rounds off my list of the wealthiest towns in Wisconsin. This village exudes a peaceful charm and boasts a median home price of $865,818 as highlighted by Zillow. River Hills is a community centered around various churches and synagogues, complemented by educational institutions like the intimate Indian Hill Elementary School and the more expansive University School of Milwaukee.
One aspect I found particularly convenient about River Hills is its location. Residents can easily access the city by car, making it an ideal blend of serene village life and urban connectivity. A striking statistic about River Hills is that 44% of its residents hold a Master’s degree, underscoring the community’s strong emphasis on education.
Key economic indicators for River Hills include:
- Median Household Income: $178,750
- Unemployment Rate: 4.71%
1. Mequon: Safety and Economic Strength
As a visitor to Wisconsin, I was particularly intrigued by Mequon, renowned as the state’s wealthiest city, home to over 25,000 residents. What struck me most about Mequon was its exceptional safety record, boasting one of the lowest crime rates in the Metropolitan Milwaukee area. This sense of security is complemented by the city’s attractively low tax rates.
Economically, Mequon is a hive of activity. The city is home to over 1,000 businesses, including a mix of small and mid-sized firms, situated across two business parks as city officials report. This diverse business environment contributes significantly to its economic health.
Some key statistics that highlight Mequon’s economic strength are:
- Median Household Income: $135,425
- Unemployment Rate: 3.8%
Education Level
In examining the educational attainment of residents in Wisconsin’s most affluent cities, it’s apparent that higher education levels are quite prevalent as per NCBI study. To understand this better, I analyzed the average educational levels across these cities by aggregating the percentages for each education level and then dividing by the number of cities in question.
This analysis reveals that a Bachelor’s degree is the most common educational qualification among the residents of these wealthy areas, with nearly half of the population (48.59%) holding this degree. Not far behind are those with a high school diploma or equivalent, representing 22.56% of the population. Moreover, a significant portion of the population, 21.91%, have achieved a Master’s degree or higher. Some college education or an associate’s degree is held by 6.31% of the residents, while a very small fraction, only 0.63%, have less than a high school diploma. Overall, a striking 70.50% of people living in these affluent Wisconsin cities possess at least a Bachelor’s degree.
|Education Level
|Percentage (%)
|Bachelor’s Degree
|48.59
|High School Diploma or Equivalent
|22.56
|Master’s Degree or Higher
|21.91
|Some College or Associate’s Degree
|6.31
|Less Than High School Diploma
|0.63
Must-See Attractions and Activities
In my journey through Wisconsin’s wealthiest cities, I discovered a wealth of unique attractions and activities that cater to a variety of interests. Here’s what you should look out for in each city:
1. Mequon: Visit the Mequon Nature Preserve for a day of hiking and wildlife spotting. The local farmers’ market is a must for fresh produce and artisanal goods. For golf enthusiasts, the Ozaukee Country Club offers a top-tier golfing experience.
2. Elm Grove: Elm Grove Park is a beautiful spot for a family picnic or a leisurely walk. The Elm Grove Art Fair, held annually, showcases local artists and is a great place to find unique crafts and artworks.
3. Shorewood Hills: Take a tour of the Wisconsin Governor’s Mansion and enjoy its stunning architecture and gardens. The nearby University of Wisconsin Arboretum is perfect for nature lovers looking to explore diverse plant species.
4. Whitefish Bay: Spend a day at Big Bay Park for a relaxing beach experience along Lake Michigan. The Whitefish Bay Art Fest is a popular event, offering a glimpse into the vibrant local arts scene.
5. Fox Point: Explore the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, where you can engage in bird watching and nature trails. The Fox Point Farmers Market is also a great place to mingle with locals and try regional specialties.
6. Bayside: The Bayside Garden and Art Walk is a delightful event where you can enjoy beautiful gardens and local art displays. The nearby Doctor’s Park offers stunning views of Lake Michigan and is perfect for a family outing.
7. Maple Bluff: Maple Bluff Country Club is ideal for golf and tennis enthusiasts. Don’t miss the opportunity to stroll around the picturesque village streets, admiring the unique architecture of the homes.
8. Pewaukee: Enjoy water sports and fishing at Pewaukee Lake. The Pewaukee Lakefront Park is great for family picnics and watching beautiful sunsets.
9. Middleton: Middleton’s Pheasant Branch Conservatory is perfect for hiking and birdwatching. The National Mustard Museum is a quirky and fun spot, offering a wide variety of mustards to sample and purchase.
10. Madison: Explore the Wisconsin State Capitol building and the adjacent State Street for a mix of history and shopping. The Olbrich Botanical Gardens offer a serene escape with beautiful themed gardens.
11. Delafield: Lapham Peak State Park offers excellent trails for hiking and cross-country skiing. The Delafield Art Walk, held twice a year, showcases the work of local artists and craftsmen.
12. Brookfield: The Brookfield Square Mall is perfect for a day of shopping. The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts hosts various cultural events and performances throughout the year.
13. River Hills: Visit the nearby Lynden Sculpture Garden to enjoy a unique blend of art and nature. The River Hills Country Club is also a great place for golf and socializing with locals.