10 Popular SUVs With V6 Engines (With Stats): Drive with Power

As a former mechanic and an avid car enthusiast who has tested a plethora of vehicles, I’ve always been fascinated by the power and performance of V6 engines, especially in compact SUVs. The V6 engine, characterized by its six cylinders arranged in a V shape, offers superior towing capacity, faster acceleration, and a sporty ride. Let’s dive into some of the most popular compact SUVs that still boast this powerful engine.

Most Favoured SUVs

10. Lexus UX – Elegance Meets Power

The Lexus UX stands out in the compact SUV segment, especially with its V6 engine variant.

The Lexus UX V6 engine in the 250h F Sport model is a 3.5-liter, naturally aspirated V6 engine that produces 302 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque.

Lexus paired it with a 10-speed automatic transmission available in the Lexus UX F Sport and UX Limited models.

Known for its smooth power delivery and strong acceleration, this engine also boasts a lightweight design with a high-strength aluminum block and cylinder head, enhancing the vehicle’s performance.

If you’re seeking a sporty yet efficient crossover SUV, the Lexus UX V6 engine won’t disappoint.

Features and Performance

Powerful Engine: Producing 302 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque, the Lexus UX V6 engine ensures a thrilling drive.

9. Audi Q5 – German Engineering at its Finest

The Audi Q5, with its sophisticated design and luxurious interiors, is a compact SUV that offers a blend of performance and luxury.

Starting at a price above $40,000, the Audi Q5 boasts luxurious seats and one of the most user-friendly infotainment systems in its class.

While it delivers top-notch performance and is known for being a seamless cruiser, the Audi Q5 has its quirks.

For those seeking more power, Audi’s SQ5 models come with a twin-turbo V6 engine, ensuring swift acceleration. Coupled with the Quattro all-wheel drive, it promises sturdy handling and a comfortable ride for all passengers.

Performance and Handling

Twin-Turbo V6 Engine: The SQ5 models are equipped with a twin-turbo V6 engine, ensuring rapid acceleration.

8. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class – Opulence on Wheels

The Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class is a luxury compact SUV that combines opulence with performance, making it a sought-after vehicle in its segment.

Priced at $59,900, the GLC is renowned for its lavish interiors and state-of-the-art tech features. While it offers a smooth ride, it’s not without its issues.

The standard model comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but for those craving more power, there’s an optional twin-turbo V6 engine that can rival some sports cars.

This SUV can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC, with its spacious interiors and a range of engine options, is perfect for both daily commutes and adventurous road trips.

Luxury and Performance

Twin-Turbo V6 Engine: Competing with some sports vehicles, the GLC’s optional twin-turbo V6 engine is a beast on the road.

7. Jeep Cherokee – Ruggedness Redefined

The Jeep Cherokee, a name synonymous with ruggedness and off-road capabilities, is a compact SUV that doesn’t compromise on power, especially with its V6 engine.

The Jeep Cherokee stands out for its exceptional off-road prowess and a user-friendly infotainment system. Regardless of the terrain, the Cherokee’s dominant V6 turbocharged engine ensures a smooth ride.

However, like all vehicles, it has its downsides, including limited cargo space and a cabin that might not appeal to everyone.

Despite these, its off-road capabilities and the power of the V6 engine make it a favorite among enthusiasts. The price tag, starting at $34,000, might seem steep, but for off-road enthusiasts, it’s worth every penny.

Off-Road and Power

V6 Turbocharged Engine: Whether you’re on a highway or a rocky trail, the Cherokee’s V6 engine promises a smooth journey.

6. Chevrolet Equinox – American Powerhouse

The Chevrolet Equinox, once the best-selling crossover in 2015, is a testament to Chevrolet’s commitment to blending power with practicality in the compact SUV segment.

The Equinox, known for its V6 engine, offers a standard 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder. However, the LT version boasts a robust 3.6-liter V6 engine, with the LTZ sporting the same powerhouse.

This DOHC direct-injected V6 engine churns out 301 horsepower and 272 lb-ft of torque. With an EPA rating that’s competitive in its class and a towing capacity of 3,500 pounds, the Equinox is both powerful and efficient.

Engine and Efficiency

V6 Engine: The optional 3.6-liter V6 engine ensures that the Equinox is always ready for the road, delivering 301 horsepower.

5. Ford Bronco – Off-Road King

The 2021 Ford Bronco, a name that resonates with off-road enthusiasts, is back and better than ever, especially with its V6 engine option.

The Ford Bronco is a class apart when it comes to off-roading. Competing head-to-head with the likes of the Jeep Wrangler, the Bronco offers two turbocharged engine options.

The base model comes with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, but the real beast is the 2.7-liter V6 engine, which promises unparalleled power on and off the road.

With choices between a seven-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission (standard with the V6 engine), the Bronco ensures a driving experience like no other.

Off-Road Mastery and Power

Turbocharged V6 Engine: The 2.7-liter V6 engine, combined with either a manual or automatic transmission, promises an exhilarating drive.

4. Ford Escape – Reliability Meets Performance

The Ford Escape, a staple in the compact SUV market since 2000, has seen various iterations, with the V6 engine variant being one of the most sought-after.

The Ford Escape, developed in collaboration with Mazda for its first generation, has always been a symbol of reliability and performance. The V6 engine variant, available from 2004 to 2008, is a 3.0-liter powerhouse that produces a commendable 240 horsepower and 223 lb-ft of torque.

With an aluminum block and cylinder head, dual overhead camshafts, and variable valve timing, this engine was an optional upgrade for those seeking that extra punch on the road.

Performance and Reliability

V6 Engine: The 3.0-liter engine ensures that the Escape is always up for challenges, be it city driving or highway cruising.

3. Hyundai Tucson – Korean Precision

Hyundai Tucson, a name that has become synonymous with reliability and performance in the compact SUV segment, boasts a V6 engine that’s both powerful and efficient.

The Tucson’s V6 engine, a 3.3-liter six-cylinder beast, produces an impressive 290 horsepower and 252 lb-ft of torque. With a dual overhead cam design and variable valve timing, this engine promises both fuel efficiency and power.

Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission in the top trim levels, the Tucson offers a driving experience that’s both sporty and smooth.

Power and Efficiency

V6 Engine: The 3.3-liter engine ensures that the Tucson is always ready to deliver, whether it’s a short city drive or a long highway journey.

2. Infiniti QX50 – Luxury Unleashed

The Infiniti QX50, a luxury compact SUV, combines the opulence expected from the brand with the raw power of a V6 engine.

The heart of the QX50 is its 3.7-liter V6 engine, producing a whopping 325 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque. With a variable valve timing system, this engine not only promises performance but also efficiency. Paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission, the QX50 offers a driving experience that’s both luxurious and exhilarating. With rear-wheel drive as standard, it promises a dynamic driving experience, making it perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.

Luxury Meets Performance

V6 Engine: The 3.7-liter engine ensures that the QX50 is not just about luxury but also about performance.

1. Chevrolet Blazer – Legacy Continues

The Chevrolet Blazer, once a rugged off-roader, has evolved into a stylish compact SUV, and with its V6 engine option, it promises both aesthetics and performance.

The modern Chevrolet Blazer, while different from its ancestors, carries the legacy forward with its 3.6-liter V6 engine. This engine churns out 308 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque, ensuring that the Blazer is always ready for action.

Paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the Blazer offers a seamless driving experience. Its sporty design, combined with the power of the V6, makes it a compelling choice for those seeking a blend of style and performance.

According to Car and Driver, the Blazer’s V6 engine is among the top 5 most fuel-efficient in its class, further enhancing its appeal.

Design and Power

V6 Engine: The 3.6-liter engine ensures that the Blazer is always at the forefront of performance in the compact SUV segment.

Sources and References

While my experiences as a former mechanic and car tester have given me firsthand insights into these vehicles, it’s essential to acknowledge the valuable information sourced from various platforms. Motor & Wheels has been instrumental in providing detailed specs and insights. Additionally, platforms like Autobytel have been valuable for cross-referencing and gathering diverse perspectives on these vehicles.

Further Recommendations

For those keen on diving deeper into the world of V6 engines and compact SUVs, I’d recommend exploring forums, joining car enthusiast groups, and visiting local dealerships for test drives. Each vehicle has its unique charm, and the best way to understand it is to experience it firsthand.

FAQ

1. Why is the V6 engine preferred in compact SUVs?

The V6 engine offers a balance between power and fuel efficiency, making it ideal for compact SUVs that require robust performance without compromising on mileage.

2. Are V6 engines more expensive to maintain?

While V6 engines can be slightly more expensive to maintain than four-cylinder engines due to additional parts, their durability and performance often justify the cost.

3. How does a V6 engine compare to a turbocharged four-cylinder engine?

While turbocharged four-cylinder engines can offer similar or even greater horsepower, V6 engines typically provide smoother acceleration and better torque.

4. Are there any electric or hybrid compact SUVs with V6 engines?

Yes, several manufacturers are now offering hybrid models that combine a V6 engine with electric motors for enhanced efficiency and performance.

5. How does the towing capacity of a V6 compact SUV compare to larger SUVs?

Compact SUVs with V6 engines offer impressive towing capacities, often rivaling larger SUVs, making them suitable for various tasks, from hauling trailers to weekend getaways.

Final Words

The world of compact SUVs with V6 engines is vast and ever-evolving. These vehicles offer the perfect blend of power, performance, and practicality. Whether you’re an off-road enthusiast, a city commuter, or someone seeking luxury on wheels, there’s a V6 compact SUV out there that’s just right for you. Remember, the best vehicle is one that resonates with your needs and desires. Happy driving!