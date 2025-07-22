Jon Stewart unleashed a fiery, expletive-laden response to CBS during Monday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” blasting the network’s decision to cancel Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” as corporate cowardice in the face of President Donald Trump’s influence.

In a rare uncensored segment that featured multiple f-bombs and ended with a gospel choir-backed sing-along of “Go f-ck yourself,” Stewart dismantled CBS’s claim that the cancellation was purely financial.

“The fact that CBS didn’t try to save their number one-rated network late-night franchise that’s been on the air for over three decades is part of what’s making everybody wonder, was this purely financial?” Stewart questioned. “Or maybe the path of least resistance for your $8 billion merger was killing a show that you know rankled a fragile and vengeful president, suffering terribly from a case of chronic penis insufficiency.”

The Financial Excuse Under Fire

CBS announced last Thursday that “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” would end in May 2026, citing financial pressures in the challenging late-night television landscape.

According to reports, the show was losing $40 million annually while operating on a $100 million budget per season.

However, Stewart wasn’t buying the financial explanation, especially given that Colbert’s show has been the top-rated late-night program for nine consecutive seasons.

The Paramount-Skydance Merger Connection

Stewart pointed directly to Paramount Global’s pending $8 billion merger with Skydance Media, which requires regulatory approval from the Trump administration’s Federal Communications Commission.

The cancellation came just days after Colbert criticized Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Trump over a “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris, calling it a “big fat bribe.”

“I understand the corporate fear. I understand the fear that you and your advertisers have with $8 billion at stake,” Stewart said. “But understand this, truly, the shows that you now seek to cancel, censor and control, a not-insignificant portion of that $8 billion value came from those f-cking shows. That’s what made you that money.”

Key Points from Stewart’s Monologue:

No Protection from Trump: Stewart used Trump’s lawsuit against Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch as an example, joking that “Fox spends 24 hours a day blowing Trump, and it’s not enough. Imagine suing someone mid-blow.”

Stewart used Trump’s lawsuit against Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch as an example, joking that “Fox spends 24 hours a day blowing Trump, and it’s not enough. Imagine suing someone mid-blow.” Pre-Compliance Culture: He blamed the cancellation on “the fear and pre-compliance that is gripping all of America’s institutions at this very moment.”

He blamed the cancellation on “the fear and pre-compliance that is gripping all of America’s institutions at this very moment.” Personal Stakes: Stewart acknowledged his own uncertain future at Comedy Central, joking “I’m not giving in, I’m not going anywhere…I think.”

Stewart acknowledged his own uncertain future at Comedy Central, joking “I’m not giving in, I’m not going anywhere…I think.” Industry Support: Fellow late-night hosts including Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver have all expressed support for Colbert.

A 30-Year Friendship

Stewart’s passionate defense comes from a deep personal connection. Colbert joined “The Daily Show” as a correspondent in 1997, working alongside Stewart until 2005 when he left to create “The Colbert Report.”



“Watching Stephen exceed all expectations in the role and become the No. 1 late-night show on network television has been an undeniable great pleasure for me as a viewer and as his friend,” Stewart said.

The Late-Night Landscape

While Stewart acknowledged that late-night TV is “basically operating a Blockbuster kiosk inside of a Tower Records,” he rejected the notion that financial pressures alone justified canceling the top-rated show in the category.

The cancellation marks the end of the “Late Show” franchise that began with David Letterman in 1993. CBS has stated they will not replace Colbert and will retire the franchise entirely.

The Gospel of Defiance

Stewart ended his monologue with a memorable finale, bringing out a gospel choir to help deliver his message to corporations who think “bending the knee to Trump will save you.”

“If you’re afraid and you protect your bottom line, I’ve got but one thing to say, just one little phrase: go f-ck yourself!” Stewart sang with the choir, turning Colbert’s earlier use of the phrase into a rallying cry.

What’s Next?

With “The Late Show” set to end in May 2026, questions remain about the future of political comedy on television. Stewart’s own contract with Comedy Central expires in December 2025, and he admitted uncertainty about “The Daily Show’s” future under new ownership.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t heard anything from them,” Stewart said on his podcast last week. “But let me tell you something, I’ve been kicked out of sh-ttier establishments than that. We’ll land on our feet.”

As the late-night landscape continues to shift, Stewart’s defiant stand against corporate capitulation has become a defining moment in the ongoing battle between comedy, politics, and corporate interests.