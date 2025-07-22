The Los Angeles Dodgers are experiencing one of their most challenging stretches of the 2025 season, having lost 10 of their last 12 games while dealing with multiple injury concerns to key players.

The team’s struggles reached a new low this past weekend when they were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, marking their second sweep at the hands of the Brewers in just two weeks.

Historic Sweep by Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers completed a remarkable feat on Sunday, July 20, by sweeping the season series against the Dodgers with a 6-5 victory. This marks the first time since 2006 that a National League team has swept the Dodgers in a season series of at least five games.

The Brewers extended their winning streak to 10 games and tied with the Chicago Cubs for first place in the NL Central, while simultaneously dealing a significant blow to the Dodgers’ division lead.

Freddie Freeman Injury Scare

Adding to the Dodgers’ woes, All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman left Sunday’s game after being hit on the left wrist by an 88 mph sinker from Brewers pitcher Jose Quintana in the sixth inning.

The good news for Dodgers fans is that X-rays came back negative, and Freeman is listed as day-to-day with a left wrist contusion. Manager Dave Roberts expressed relief at the diagnosis, stating, “Obviously when you see him walk off the field like that, very concerning. But the X-rays were negative, so that’s a positive.”

This injury comes at a particularly difficult time for Freeman, who has been struggling offensively. Since June 1, he’s batting just .201 with a .553 OPS, a stark contrast to his hot start to the season.

Key Injury Updates

Current Injured Players:

Freddie Freeman: Day-to-day with left wrist contusion

Day-to-day with left wrist contusion Max Muncy: Recovering from bone bruise in left knee, could return in a couple of weeks

Recovering from bone bruise in left knee, could return in a couple of weeks Blake Snell: Making rehab starts, expected to need at least one more before activation

Making rehab starts, expected to need at least one more before activation Blake Treinen: Made his fourth rehab appearance, progressing toward return

Roster Adjustments and Trade Deadline Moves

With the trade deadline approaching on July 31, the Dodgers are actively exploring options to bolster their roster. According to reports, the Dodgers are predicted to acquire Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar, who comes with 1 1/2 years of team control.

The bullpen has been identified as a key area of need, with current closers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates both posting ERAs above 4.00 this season.

Potential Trade Targets:

David Bednar (Pirates closer) – 2.45 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 33 innings

Emmanuel Clase and Steven Kwan (Guardians) – reported blockbuster interest

Additional bullpen depth to stabilize late-inning situations

Lineup Changes and Strategic Adjustments

Manager Dave Roberts has made several notable adjustments to address the team’s struggles:

Shohei Ohtani has been moved down from the leadoff spot in an effort to shake up the offense

has been moved down from the leadoff spot in an effort to shake up the offense Mookie Betts returned to the leadoff position despite his own offensive struggles

returned to the leadoff position despite his own offensive struggles Dustin May has been moved to the bullpen after recent struggles as a starter

has been moved to the bullpen after recent struggles as a starter Dalton Rushing will see increased time at first base if Freeman needs rest

Division Race Tightening

The Dodgers’ recent struggles have allowed their NL West rivals to close the gap. Their division lead has shrunk to just 3.5 games, putting pressure on the team to turn things around quickly.

The team’s 2-10 record over their last 12 games represents one of their worst stretches in recent memory, coming at a critical time in the season.

Bright Spots and Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges, there are some positive developments:

Blake Snell is progressing well in his rehab and could provide a boost to the rotation soon

Max Muncy’s recovery is ahead of schedule, with Roberts indicating he could return sooner than expected

The team’s deep farm system provides ammunition for potential deadline deals

Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to start on the mound Monday against the Minnesota Twins

What’s Next

The Dodgers will look to bounce back with a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium, beginning Monday night. Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to take the mound in the series opener at 7:10 PM PT.

With less than two weeks until the trade deadline, all eyes will be on the Dodgers’ front office to see if they can make the necessary moves to stabilize their roster and make a strong push for October.

The team’s ability to weather this storm and get healthy will likely determine their success in the second half of the season and their pursuit of another World Series championship.