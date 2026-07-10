Conor McGregor Is Back! UFC 329 Against Max Holloway Will Show How Much of the Old Fighter is Left

Conor McGregor will walk into the Octagon on Saturday, July 11, for the first time in five years. Max Holloway will be standing across from him in the UFC 329 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

What happens after the opening bell is much harder to predict. McGregor has not competed since suffering a broken left leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He returns at age 37 with the same famous left hand, a much heavier frame and no recent evidence of how his timing or conditioning will hold up in a real fight.

Holloway gives the occasion its sporting value. He is active, durable and capable of turning a careful striking match into an exhausting series of exchanges. Their first meeting took place in 2013, before either man had won a UFC title. The rematch arrives 13 years later at a weight neither fighter would have imagined for their next encounter.

The official UFC 329 schedule lists the main card for 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT on Paramount+. The exact main-event walkout time will depend on the length of the earlier fights.

UFC 329 Fight Details

Detail Information Main event Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway Date Saturday, July 11, 2026 Venue T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Weight class Welterweight at 170 pounds Scheduled rounds Five Early prelims 5 p.m. ET and 2 p.m. PT Prelims 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT Main card 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT U.S. coverage Paramount+

The official fight-by-fight preview also lists Benoît Saint Denis against Paddy Pimblett as the co-main event. Cory Sandhagen, Mario Bautista, Brandon Royval, Lone’er Kavanagh, King Green and Terrance McKinney are among the other fighters scheduled for the main card.

Five Years Away in the Same Arena

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McGregor last competed on July 10, 2021, when the third fight of his rivalry with Dustin Poirier ended after the opening round. His left tibia and fibula fractured during the closing seconds, leaving him unable to continue.

The official UFC 264 result records a doctor stoppage victory for Poirier. McGregor left T-Mobile Arena on a stretcher that night and will return to the same building 1,827 days later.

Plenty has happened during the gap. McGregor recovered from surgery, rebuilt his leg, coached opposite Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter and prepared for a planned meeting with Chandler at UFC 303. A toe injury removed him from that event and led the UFC to install a replacement championship main event.

Saturday removes the need to discuss another proposed return. The booking question has been settled, and the sporting question begins when the bell rings.

Five years outside competition can affect a fighter in ways that training footage cannot reveal. Sparring partners know the assignment, rounds can be controlled and a session can stop when something feels wrong. Holloway will not offer any of those comforts.

Holloway Is an Unforgiving Comeback Opponent

Max Holloway does not need one dramatic moment to take over a fight. His pressure grows through repeated combinations, body attacks, angle changes and the steady accumulation of work.

The current UFC record book lists Holloway as the career leader in significant strikes landed. His total sits far above every other fighter in company history.

That record is more than an impressive number. It explains the kind of problem McGregor faces. Holloway can lose an exchange, reset immediately and begin another one before his opponent has recovered. A fighter who has not experienced UFC pace since 2021 could find the volume difficult to manage long before the fourth and fifth rounds.

McGregor has usually been most dangerous when he can set the rhythm himself. He prefers enough space to draw a reaction, recognize the opening and fire the left hand through it. Holloway is capable of denying him the quiet moments needed to build that sequence.

Several fighters interviewed for the latest UFC 329 predictions reached a similar divide. McGregor remains dangerous early because of his accuracy and power. Holloway becomes the safer choice if the fight develops into a sustained contest.

Both readings can be true. McGregor may look sharp enough to punish Holloway during the opening rounds and still struggle once the pace becomes difficult to control.

The First Fight Offers History but Few Answers

McGregor and Holloway first met on August 17, 2013, at UFC Fight Night 26 in Boston. McGregor was 25 years old. Holloway was 21.

Neither man had won a UFC championship. McGregor was making his second appearance for the promotion, and Holloway had already fought five times inside the Octagon.

Anyone revisiting the full first fight will see two athletes who barely resemble the men appearing at UFC 329. Both were lean featherweights, and neither carried the experience or physical size that later shaped his career.

McGregor won by unanimous decision despite tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. The injury forced him out of competition for nearly a year.

The old result proves that McGregor once had the movement and control to defeat Holloway. It does not establish what happens 13 years later. Holloway developed into a featherweight champion and one of the most productive strikers in UFC history. McGregor won titles in two divisions, entered professional boxing and then spent five years without an MMA fight.

The first meeting took place at 145 pounds. Saturday brings them together at 170. Twenty-five additional pounds and more than a decade of damage, training and physical change separate the two versions.

Does McGregor Stand a Chance?



Writing McGregor off completely would ignore the skill behind his best performances.

His left hand became famous because of its power, but power was only the final part of the sequence. McGregor controlled distance with kicks, shoulder feints and small changes in stance. Opponents reacted to the movement, moved toward the opening he wanted and found the straight left waiting for them.

Holloway can be hit. His willingness to exchange has produced memorable victories, but it also creates chances for a precise counterstriker. An aggressive entry during the opening minutes could put him directly into the shot McGregor has spent his career building around.

Welterweight may also help McGregor avoid a difficult weight cut. He will not need to drain himself toward the featherweight limit or make the final reduction required at lightweight.

Extra size brings another question. Carrying more muscle can consume energy quickly during prolonged striking exchanges. A body that looks powerful during a press conference still has to function under pressure for as long as 25 minutes.

His Best Weapon Was Timing Rather Than Force

Jose Aldo entered UFC 194 in December 2015 without a loss in more than a decade. McGregor needed only 13 seconds to win the featherweight championship.

The finish did not come from reckless swinging. McGregor anticipated the entry, moved backward just far enough and placed his left hand on the target as Aldo stepped forward.

Eleven months later, he stopped Eddie Alvarez to become the first UFC fighter to hold championships in two weight divisions at the same time. The UFC includes him at the start of its official history of simultaneous two-division champions.

His accuracy and distance management made those performances possible. McGregor does not need to become the fighter of 2015 again to remain dangerous, but he does need enough of the old timing to make Holloway hesitate.

The Layoff Will Show Up Somewhere

No fighter returns from a five-year absence exactly as he left. The real issue is where the changes appear and how quickly Holloway can find them.

Reaction speed may be the first concern. McGregor built much of his success on reading a movement and answering before the opponent could recover. A slight delay can turn a clean counter into a missed punch or leave him exposed to the next shot.

Conditioning carries even more uncertainty. McGregor has completed five rounds only once in his professional career, during his 2016 rematch with Nate Diaz. Holloway has spent years fighting championship rounds against elite opponents.

The repaired leg will also face a far less controlled test than anything seen in training. Holloway can kick, switch angles and force McGregor to plant his weight repeatedly. Even a fully healed bone does not tell us how freely he will move after remembering the injury that ended his last appearance.

Composure may decide the fight if the early attacks fail. McGregor will hear a packed arena responding to every movement. Holloway will continue advancing. The ability to remain patient after losing an exchange could become as important as punching power.

UFC 329 Is Also a Carefully Built Business Event

The UFC did not place McGregor against a young wrestler with little name recognition or ask him to work through several ranked welterweights. Holloway offers a better event.

He is a former champion, a proven main-event fighter and an opponent connected to the beginning of the McGregor story. Their shared history allows the promotion to sell a rematch without inventing hostility or explaining a complicated ranking position.

The style also favors entertainment. Both men prefer to strike, and neither is likely to spend the night attempting to hold the other against the fence. Holloway brings pressure. McGregor brings the possibility of an early finish. The contrast is easy to understand before the fight starts.

Money remains part of the calculation.

We explored the fortune created by the McGregor career, including fight purses, endorsements and business ventures. No other UFC fighter has consistently generated the same level of attention outside the sport.

Commercial logic does not make the matchup meaningless. Holloway is accomplished enough to make the result credible, and dangerous enough to ruin the return the UFC has spent years trying to arrange.

The Public Figure Has Changed Along With the Fighter

The McGregor returning in 2026 carries a different reputation from the man who became an Irish sporting hero during his featherweight rise.

Legal disputes, political interventions and years of controversy have altered his standing at home and abroad. Current reporting on his public position in Ireland describes a figure who still attracts enormous attention but no longer commands the same broad affection.

Some viewers will watch because they remain loyal to him. Others will tune in hoping Holloway wins. Many simply want to see what five years have done to one of the most recognizable fighters the sport has produced.

The UFC does not require its audience to admire McGregor. Curiosity sells the event just as effectively as support.

Details That Make the Rematch More Interesting

McGregor returns exactly five years and one day after the leg injury suffered against Poirier.

His 38th birthday arrives on July 14, three days after UFC 329.

Holloway was only 21 years old when they first fought in Boston.

The original fight took place before either man had won a UFC championship.

McGregor won the first meeting despite tearing a ligament in his knee.

The first fight was contested at 145 pounds, and the rematch is scheduled at 170 pounds.

T-Mobile Arena is the same venue McGregor left on a stretcher in July 2021.

McGregor enters with a professional record of 22 wins and six losses. Holloway enters at 27 wins and nine losses.

Most rematches happen because the first fight left an argument unresolved. UFC 329 exists because enough time has passed to create an entirely different argument.

A Victory Would Give McGregor Several Options

Beating Holloway after five years away would not prove that McGregor has recovered every part of his prime. It would show that a competitive version still exists at the highest level.

Michael Chandler would remain an obvious future opponent because their planned fight never took place. Another meeting with Holloway could also become possible if Saturday produces a close result or a dramatic finish.

Holloway has already discussed the possibility of winning and arranging a third fight later in the year. A profitable rivalry rarely ends when both fighters and the promotion can still see another major event in it.

A title run would be more difficult to justify immediately. McGregor has not won a UFC fight since stopping Donald Cerrone in January 2020. One victory would restore relevance, not erase six years of inactivity and losses.

A Defeat Would Not Automatically End His Career

The manner of the loss would shape what comes next.

A competitive performance across several rounds could support another major fight. McGregor remains famous enough to headline without standing close to a championship.

A one-sided defeat would create a different picture. Poor movement, visible exhaustion or another serious injury would make it harder to present the next appearance as a meaningful sporting return.

His fame can secure a place on a poster, but it cannot restore reaction speed or prevent accumulated damage. Age also removes the luxury of another long delay. A fighter approaching 38 cannot disappear for several more years and return to the same question.

The Poirier rivalry showed how quickly the business can remain valuable even after the competitive balance changes.

Final Thoughts

Conor McGregor is fighting Max Holloway at UFC 329 on July 11. No qualification is needed anymore. He has reached Las Vegas, completed the public build-up and arrived at the final hours before his first UFC appearance since 2021.

The uncertainty now belongs entirely to the competition. McGregor is older, heavier and returning from the longest absence of his career. Holloway has the pace, experience and durability to test every weakness created by that time away.

I do not expect the fight to recreate the McGregor era of 2015 or the young Holloway who met him in Boston. Both men have changed too much for nostalgia to survive the first serious exchange.