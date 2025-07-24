The summer shopping season is heating up with incredible deals and steals across major retailers. From exclusive TV morning show discounts to massive multi-day sales events, savvy shoppers can save hundreds on everything from tech gadgets to home essentials.

As we dive into the peak of summer 2025, retailers are competing fiercely for consumer attention with unprecedented discounts and exclusive offers.

Morning Show Magic: TV’s Exclusive Deals

Good Morning America’s Tory Johnson continues to deliver exclusive “Deals and Steals” that offer viewers savings of up to 68% off. Recent highlights include skincare brands like NUTRL Skin and Pour Moi, with deals starting at just $4.25.

The GMA Deals platform has expanded beyond the show, featuring rotating categories throughout the week:

Beauty and Skincare: Up to 60% off on anti-aging products and summer essentials

Up to 60% off on anti-aging products and summer essentials Home and Kitchen: Discounts on everything from bedding to cooking gadgets

Discounts on everything from bedding to cooking gadgets Fashion and Accessories: Designer-inspired pieces at fraction of retail prices

Designer-inspired pieces at fraction of retail prices Tech and Electronics: Smart home devices and personal gadgets

TODAY Show’s “Steals & Deals” with Jill Martin offers similar exclusive savings, with inventory that often sells out within hours of airing.

The Battle of the Retail Giants

This July marked a significant shift in retail competition, with Amazon extending Prime Day to four full days (July 8-11) for the first time in its 11-year history. Not to be outdone, competitors launched their own massive sales events.

Walmart Deals (July 8-13)

Walmart’s six-day summer savings event brought thousands of deals both online and in-store. Walmart+ members enjoyed early access starting July 7.

Top Walmart deals included:

Samsung Smart Monitor 32-inch: $199 (was $299.99)

Vizio 50-inch QLED Smart TV: $238 (was $298)

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum: $229.99 (was $399.99)

Ninja Juicer: $49 (was $119)

Target Circle Week (July 6-12)

Target’s week-long event focused heavily on back-to-school savings, maintaining 2024 prices on essential supplies. Circle 360 members received early access on July 5.

Standout Target deals featured:

40% off Casaluna & Threshold bedding

30% off all clothing basics and school uniforms

30% off select backpacks and school supplies

Special $5 backpacks and school supply bundles under $20

Beyond the Big Three: Other Retailers Join the Fray

The summer sale season extended far beyond the major players:

Best Buy: “Black Friday in July” (July 7-13) with major electronics discounts

“Black Friday in July” (July 7-13) with major electronics discounts Kohl’s: Four-day “Summer Cyber Deals” with Kohl’s Cash rewards

Four-day “Summer Cyber Deals” with Kohl’s Cash rewards Costco: Five-day online-only sale for members

Five-day online-only sale for members BJ’s Wholesale: “Wow Days” with up to 50% off select categories

Local Steals & Deals: Supporting Small Businesses

While national chains dominate headlines, Local Steals & Deals continues to showcase small businesses and local brands across the U.S. Their platform features rotating deals from independent retailers, often matching or beating the discounts from larger competitors.

Recent highlights include artisanal food products, handcrafted accessories, and unique home goods that you won’t find at big box stores.

Smart Shopping Strategies for Maximum Savings

To make the most of these deals and steals, consider these expert tips:

1. Stack Your Savings

Combine store sales with cashback apps, credit card rewards, and manufacturer coupons for maximum discounts.

2. Use Price Tracking Tools

Many items go on sale multiple times throughout the summer. Track prices to ensure you’re getting the best deal.

3. Sign Up for Loyalty Programs

Free programs like Target Circle and paid memberships like Walmart+ offer early access and exclusive discounts.

4. Compare Across Retailers

With multiple sales happening simultaneously, the same product might be cheaper at a competing store.

5. Don’t Forget Digital Deals

Many retailers offer app-exclusive discounts and digital coupons that stack with sale prices.

Categories Where You’ll Find the Best Deals

Electronics and Tech

Summer traditionally brings deep discounts on last year’s models as retailers make room for fall releases. Look for deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, and smart home devices.

Back-to-School Essentials

July marks the beginning of back-to-school shopping season, with retailers competing aggressively on supplies, clothing, and dorm essentials.

Summer Outdoor Gear

As summer peaks, retailers slash prices on patio furniture, grills, pool supplies, and camping equipment.

Fashion and Apparel

Summer clearance sales offer 50-70% off seasonal clothing as stores prepare for fall collections.

Looking Ahead: What to Expect

Industry experts predict this competitive landscape will continue through the summer and into fall. With economic uncertainties and inflation concerns, retailers are working harder to attract value-conscious consumers.

Upcoming shopping events to watch include:

End-of-summer clearance sales (Late July – August)

Tax-free weekends in various states

Labor Day sales (Early September)

Early holiday shopping promotions

The Bottom Line

Today’s deals and steals landscape offers unprecedented opportunities for savvy shoppers. Whether you’re hunting for exclusive TV show deals, taking advantage of major retail sales events, or supporting small businesses through local platforms, there’s never been a better time to score significant savings.

Remember to shop strategically, compare prices across retailers, and take advantage of loyalty programs and digital tools. With proper planning and timing, you can stretch your shopping budget further than ever before.

Happy hunting, and may your cart be full of steals!