10 Most Safest Cities In Texas 2023: Peace of Mind in the Lone Star State

If you’re planning a move to Texas, known for its rich history, vibrant job market, affordable living, delicious BBQ, and warm climate, you might be curious about safety. Despite its reputation as a gun-friendly state, Texas actually ranks quite low in terms of crime rate and safety.

Wondering about the safest city to call home in Texas? We’ve got you covered. Here’s all the information you need about the safest cities in Texas, including crime rates, livability, and more.

How does Texas compare to California in terms of safety?

When comparing the crime rates of Texas and California, Texas has a lower rate. The violent crime rate in Texas is 24.9 per 100 people, while in California it’s 39.6. As for property crime, Texas has a rate of 55 per 100 people, compared to California’s 79.2.

So, which is the safest major city in Texas?

Our research reveals that Frisco is the safest major city in Texas. In 2023, the city’s violent crime rate is 9.8 per 100 people, and the property crime rate is 26 per 100 people. This safety factor is one of the reasons why many Californians are choosing to relocate to Texas.

10 Best Cities

City Common Crimes Violent Crime Rate (per 1000 people) Property Crime Rate (per 1000 people) Law Enforcement Crime Rate (per 1000 people) Fort Worth Larceny, Motor Vehicle, and Burglary 26.5 51.4 19.58 Plano Property 1.61 16.69 7.71 Austin Rape, Robbery, Assault 5.23 36 14.774 Frisco Property 10 26 1.2 San Antonio Property 37 72 21.95 Irving Murder, rape, assault, and robbery 13.4 39 7.9 El Paso Rape, assault, murder 22.1 30.6 10.3 Roundrock Assault, murder, rape 10 32 5 Corpus Christi Property, violence, trafficking 35 56 4.2 Fulshear Assault 7 16 1

10. Fulshear – The Safest City in Texas for Raising a Family

Is Fulshear safe?

Fulshear’s crime rate is very low, making it 89% safer than any other city in Texas.

9. Corpus Christi – A Secure Town in Texas for Raising a Family

Corpus Christi, the largest city in Nueces County, is a coastal city located in the South Texas region. With an affordable cost of living, excellent public transportation, top-tier education systems, reasonable housing rates, and high safety ratings, it’s a great place to raise a family. While dumpster diving is illegal in Dallas, Texas, Corpus Christi allows it in many places.

Is Corpus Christi safe?

Corpus Christi is relatively safe, with a 1 in 23 chance of becoming a victim of either property or violent crime. However, compared to all larger and smaller communities in the U.S., it has one of the nation’s highest crime rates.

Where does Corpus Christi rank in crime?

In terms of violent and property crimes, Corpus Christi ranks as the 43rd most dangerous city in the U.S., according to the FBI’s 2022 database.

What are the safest neighborhoods in Corpus Christi?

The safest neighborhoods in Corpus Christi are Southside, Bay Area, Calallen, and Mustang-Padre Island.

8. Round Rock – A Secure Place for Families in Texas

Round Rock, one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., is known for its bustling atmosphere. Located north of Austin, it’s the fifth most populous city in the U.S., offering numerous technology and job opportunities. Round Rock, the “Sports Capital of Texas,” is home to the Triple-A baseball team, the Round Rock Express, which plays at the Dell Diamond.

Is Round Rock safe?

Round Rock is not among the safest places to live in the U.S., with a 1 in 50 chance of becoming a victim. According to FBI crime data, Round Rock’s crime rate is 70% higher than other towns and cities in the state.

7. El Paso – The Safest City in Texas from Natural Disasters

El Paso, a U.S. border city, is often lauded for its low rates of violence and property crime. However, the city has seen a decrease in population as many residents move to Ciudad Juarez.

With below-average home prices and a low cost of living, El Paso is one of the most affordable places to live. Over the past 30 years, El Paso has remained largely free from natural disasters, with an overall score of 40%.

What is El Paso famous for?

El Paso, nicknamed the Sun City, boasts an average of 302 sunny days per year. It’s also famous for its Tex-Mex cuisine, numerous haunted locations, wild-west history, and being the boot manufacturing capital of the world.

Is El Paso predominantly white?

El Paso’s population is 80.07% white Americans, 11.40% other races, and 3.63% black people.

6. Irving – A Secure Haven for Families in Texas

Located in Dallas County, Irving is recognized as the business hub of North Texas, housing the nation’s largest office center. With a relatively low cost of living and a plethora of food options, along with amusement parks, children’s activities, and safe neighborhoods, Irving is a family-friendly city.

Irving also hosts a family advocacy center that offers free counseling to victims of domestic violence, crime, and families with juvenile victims.

Is Irving a safe place to live?

Irving, TX, provides an urban-suburban mix, making it one of the safest places in Texas for families and young professionals. According to FBI crime data, the chance of becoming a victim in Irving is 1 in 38.

What are the safest neighborhoods in El Paso?

5. San Antonio – One of the Safest Cities in Texas for Black Families

San Antonio, a city in South Texas, is famous for the Alamo and its blend of Mexican and Texan cultures. The city has a suburban feel and is the best place to find authentic Mexican food. Despite a higher crime rate in San Antonio, it has safer neighborhoods, family-friendly outdoor spaces, great schools, and amusement parks ideal for families.

What are the safest neighborhoods in San Antonio?

Alamo Heights, Tobin Hill, Monte Vista, Oak Park-Northwood, and Downtown San Antonio are considered safe neighborhoods in San Antonio.

Is the crime rate high in San Antonio?

San Antonio’s crime rate is one of the highest among the smallest and largest towns in the U.S. The chance of becoming a crime victim in the city is 1 in 21.

Is San Antonio a good place to live?

San Antonio is a peaceful and laid-back city to live in. Residents enjoy a below-average cost of living, with lower housing costs and no income tax. If you’re considering living in one of the safest cities in Texas, San Antonio should be on your list.

4. Frisco – The Safest City in Texas for Raising a Family

Frisco, the fastest-growing city in Texas, is home to the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters and the state-of-the-art stadium, The Star. With a low cost of living, thriving job market, excellent educational facilities, and an extremely low crime rate, Frisco is one of the safest places to live in Texas.

Where is Frisco located?

Frisco is located in the northeastern region of Texas, spanning Collin and Denton counties.

What is the crime rate in Frisco?

The overall crime rate in Frisco is 11 per 1,000 residents, meaning the chance of becoming a victim here is 1 in 90.

Is Frisco safer than Plano?

Frisco is safer than Plano, with a violent crime rate 20% lower than that of Plano.

3. Austin – One of the Safest Cities in Texas for Black Families

Austin, the capital of Texas, is a hub of political, social, and economic change. The city is green with numerous public parks in the main neighborhoods. It has a significant black population, with more than 80,000 black residents.

Austin ranks 11th in Texas for personal safety, making it a great place for good food, hiking, and outdoor recreation.

Is Austin safe at the moment?

Currently, Austin ranks 9th for property crimes and 12th for social crimes according to the FBI’s 2022 NIBRS crime data report.

What are the safest neighborhoods in Austin?

Hydepark, Rollingwood, and Old Enfield are among the safest neighborhoods in Austin.

How far is Manor from Austin?

Manor is approximately 23.65 kilometers (or a 30-minute drive) from Austin.

What is the most dangerous neighborhood in Austin?

Georgian Acres is considered the most dangerous neighborhood in Austin, with a crime rate of 11,000 incidents per 100,000 people.

2. Plano – A Safe Haven for Families in Texas

Plano, one of Texas’s wealthiest and greenest cities, is also known as the “Park City” because 80% of its residents live within walking distance of a public park. This vibrant city offers plenty of family-friendly outdoor activities, excellent schools, and restaurants. Moreover, Plano’s low crime rate makes it an ideal choice for families.

What is Plano famous for?

Plano is recognized as a hub for academic excellence. Its schools and colleges are dedicated to preparing students for success from pre-kindergarten to graduation, with 24-hour full-service libraries, effective coaching systems, internet facilities, and more.

Does Plano have a black population?

According to the most recent census estimate, 8.4% of Plano’s population is African American or black.

1. Fort Worth – A Secure Haven for Young Professionals in Texas

Fort Worth, the thirteenth largest city in Texas, is a magnet for young professionals and expatriates, thanks to its lively downtown, city center, southern hospitality, historical and cultural richness, top-notch universities, and abundant job opportunities.

In 2023, Fort Worth’s crime rates showed a decline in violent crime from 33 to 26.5, while property crime rates remained stable. However, property crimes are more prevalent than violent ones.

Safe neighborhoods in Fort Worth include Arlington Heights, Mira Vista, Westover Hills, and Overton West.

What is Fort Worth famous for?

Fort Worth is renowned for its TCU football team, one of the nation’s best. It also hosts the world’s largest indoor rodeo, a global first.

What is the best part of Fort Worth?

Arlington Heights, Wedgwood, TCU Westcliff, Western Hills-Ridglea, and downtown are among the safest and most desirable neighborhoods in Fort Worth.

FAQ

What is the education system like in Texas?

Texas has a robust education system with a mix of public, private, and charter schools. The state is home to several highly-ranked universities such as the University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M University, and Rice University.

Texas also has a strong community college system for vocational and associate degrees. The Texas Education Agency oversees the public education in the state, and it’s committed to improving outcomes for all students.

What is the job market like in Texas?

Texas has a diverse economy with strong job markets in sectors such as technology, healthcare, education, business services, and energy (particularly oil and gas).

The state is home to numerous Fortune 500 companies offering a wide range of job opportunities. Cities like Austin, Dallas, and Houston are particularly known for their thriving job markets.

However, job availability can vary by region and industry, so it’s recommended to research specific fields of interest.

What is the climate like in Texas?

Texas is a large state and has a diverse climate. The state is generally divided into three primary climate zones: Continental, Mountain, and Coastal. The Continental zone, which includes cities like Dallas and Austin, experiences hot summers and mild winters.

The Mountain zone, which covers a small part of West Texas, has cooler temperatures overall. The Coastal zone, including cities like Houston and Corpus Christi, has hot, humid summers and mild to cool winters. Texas is also known for its extreme weather events such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and droughts.

What recreational activities are available in Texas?

Texas offers a wide range of recreational activities. The state’s diverse landscapes provide opportunities for hiking, biking, camping, and fishing. Texas also has a rich cultural scene with numerous museums, art galleries, music festivals, and culinary experiences.

Sports are a big part of Texas culture, with professional football, basketball, baseball, and soccer teams. Additionally, Texas has a vibrant nightlife with a variety of bars, clubs, and live music venues, particularly in cities like Austin, known as the “Live Music Capital of the World.”

What is the healthcare system like in Texas?

Texas has a comprehensive healthcare system with some of the country’s top medical facilities, like the Texas Medical Center in Houston, the world’s largest medical complex. The state has numerous hospitals, clinics, and specialty centers. However, Texas has one of the highest uninsured rates in the U.S., which is a significant concern. Efforts are ongoing to improve healthcare access and affordability in the state.

Final Words