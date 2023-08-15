5 Most Expensive McLarens Ever Sold At An Auction: Supercar Showdown

In the high-octane world of supercars, McLaren stands as a titan, synonymous with raw power and unparalleled performance. Since roaring onto the scene in 1985, they’ve gifted the world with engineering marvels like the F1 LM, the pulse-quickening McLaren-Mercedes MP4-25 Formula 1, the heart-stopping Senna GTR, the legendary M6GT, the sleek MP4-12C, and the jaw-dropping 720S.

When you hear of a McLaren going under the hammer, you know it’s going to be a showstopper. In the elite club of automotive giants, McLaren rubs shoulders with the likes of Aston Martin, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, and Lamborghini. So, it’s no shocker that these McLaren beasts have been ruling the auction circuits, leaving tire marks on the hearts of car aficionados worldwide.

Buckle up, because today, we’re diving into the world of the priciest McLarens ever to rev up an auction block! That said, the most expensive McLaren ever sold was the 1995 McLaren F1, which closed the bidding at $20.4 million. However, it is still far from the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, which was sold for $48.4 million. So without further ado, here is the list of the most expensive McLarens ever sold at an auction.

Let’s Dive In

2015 McLaren P1: The Hybrid Powerhouse

Hold onto your helmets, car enthusiasts! Kicking off our list is the 2015 McLaren P1, a masterpiece that, while being the “least expensive” McLaren here, is nothing short of a marvel. In the glitzy world of Bonhams’ 2016 auction, this beauty fetched a cool $2,090,000 USD. But wait, there’s more! Its fiercer sibling, the P1 GTR, reserved exclusively for the elite who already had a P1 parked in their mansion, bore a whopping price tag of $3.1 million.

2015 McLaren P1 Specs Price $2.1 million Powertrain 3.8L twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor Horsepower 903 hp Torque 664 lb-ft Transmission 7-speed dual-clutch automatic 0-60 MPH 2.8 seconds Top Speed 217 MPH

Though there have been instances where the 2015 P1 changed hands for a “modest” $1,577,007, let’s not forget that this is a limited edition gem, with only 375 of its kind ever gracing the asphalt. Now, let’s pop the hood: The 2015 McLaren P1 is a hybrid beast, boasting a mid-engine setup. Underneath lies a roaring 3.8L twin-turbo V8, paired with an electric motor hybrid system, powered by a 4.7-kWh battery.

This setup is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, churning out a staggering 903 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. With such firepower, this McLaren rockets from 0 to 60 in a mere 2.8 seconds, maxing out at a hair-raising 217 MPH. And for those eco-friendly cruises? The P1 can glide up to 19 miles purely on electric vibes.

2020 McLaren Speedtail: The Road’s Spaceship

Prepare to be starstruck! The 2020 McLaren Speedtail, while not clinching the title of the priciest McLaren, is undeniably the king of the highways, blending supersonic acceleration with aesthetics straight out of a sci-fi flick. With a limited production run of just 106 celestial chariots, one of these interstellar beauties was snagged for a staggering $3.3 million at the renowned RM Sotheby’s. Not to be outdone, another Speedtail from the same year was auctioned for a cool $2.7 million at the very same venue.

2020 McLaren Speedtail Specs Price $3.3 million Powertrain 4.0L twin-turbo V8 with a parallel hybrid system Horsepower 1036 hp Torque 848 lb-ft Transmission 7-speed dual-clutch automatic 0-60 MPH 3.0 seconds Top Speed 250 MPH

But here’s the twist in our space saga: this dream machine, as much as it beckons car aficionados, isn’t entirely street-legal in the US. Yet, under special cosmic alignments (or legal provisions), this Speedtail is given the green light to unleash its full might. Diving into the tech cosmos: The 2020 Speedtail is powered by a monstrous 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, harmoniously paired with a parallel hybrid system.

This galactic combo, mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, produces an earth-shattering 1,036 horsepower and 848 lb-ft of torque. With this kind of cosmic power, the Speedtail rockets from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds, soaring to a max speed of 250 mph. And when it’s time to touch down? It gracefully lands, coming to a full stop from 60 mph in a mere 105 feet. Beam us up, McLaren!

Even though new, Speedtail is still standing high on the list and is so young that it almost ended up on our best 2024 cars you can drive right now.

1997 McLaren F1 GTR Longtail: The Elusive Legend

Step aside, mere mortals, for the McLaren F1 GTR Longtail is here, and it’s nothing short of automotive divinity. An evolved avatar of the iconic F1, the Longtail isn’t just a wallet-lightener; it’s a siren song for every collector with a pulse. In a high-stakes dance at Gooding and Co, this 1997 masterpiece was claimed for a jaw-dropping $5.3 million.

And boy, does it pack a punch! Under its sculpted hood lies a beastly V12 engine, complemented by a 4-wheel independent double wishbone suspension and the stopping power of 4-wheel Brembo carbon-fiber disc brakes.

1997 McLaren F1 GTR Longtail Specs Price $5.3 million Powertrain 6.0L V12 Horsepower 604 horsepower Torque 480 lb-ft Transmission 6-speed sequential 0-60 MPH NA Top Speed 197 MPH

But what’s in a name? Well, when it’s the “Longtail”, it means a sleeker, elongated silhouette compared to its F1 GTR sibling. And while it might have graced over 120 racetracks, it clinched victory in 38 – a testament to its racing pedigree.

Peeling back the layers, the heart of this legend is a roaring 6.0L BMW V12 engine, seamlessly paired with a 6-speed sequential transmission. And for those keeping score, the F1 GTR model also came with a 6-speed gearbox. This V12 powerhouse unleashes a staggering 604 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque, making it a force to be reckoned with on any track. Bow down to the Longtail legacy!

1998 McLaren F1 LM: The Endurance Emperor

Behold the McLaren F1 LM, a titan that has etched its name in the annals of endurance racing. This machine didn’t just race; it reigned supreme, cementing McLaren’s status as the royalty of racetrack manufacturers. Its tales of dominance are the stuff of legends, whispered in hushed tones among car aficionados. In a grand spectacle at RM Sotheby’s, the 1998 F1 donning the coveted LM badge was snagged for a mind-boggling $13.7 million.

1998 McLaren F1 LM Specs Price $13.7 million Powertrain 6.1L V12 Horsepower 680 hp Torque 520 lb-ft Transmission 6-speed manual 0-60 MPH 2.9 Top Speed 225 MPH

But wait, there’s more to this saga. A 1994 sibling of this beast, also bearing the LM insignia, was auctioned for an even more staggering $19.3 million at the same venue. And if you’re wondering why these astronomical figures, here’s a tidbit: only two of these McLaren F1 LMs were ever birthed into existence.

Diving under its sleek hood, the 1998 F1 LM boasts a monstrous 6.1-liter V12 engine, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, a combination that’s music to any purist’s ears. This powerplant roars to life with 680 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque. With such might, it’s no wonder the F1 LM blazes past the 60 MPH mark in a mere 2.9 seconds, eventually soaring to a dizzying top speed of 225 MPH. The F1 LM isn’t just a car; it’s a legend that roars!

1995 McLaren F1: The Crown Jewel

Enter the realm of automotive legends, and sitting on its throne is the 1995 McLaren F1. Much of its existence can be attributed to the genius of designer Gordon Murray. Every twist, every curve, every roar of its engine is a testament to his vision.

Car enthusiasts globally tip their hats to Murray for gifting the world with a machine that seamlessly marries art with adrenaline. While the F1 had its variants, only 106 were ever crafted, with a mere 64 graced with the honor of being road-legal.

1995 McLaren F1 Specs Price $20.4 million Powertrain 6.1L V12 Horsepower 627 hp Torque 479 lb-ft Transmission 6-speed manual transaxle 0-60 MPH 3.2 seconds Top Speed 217 MPH

In a spectacle of opulence, Gooding and Company presented to the world the pristine 1995 McLaren F1, bearing the Chassis No. 029. This automotive masterpiece was claimed for a staggering $20.4 million, setting records and hearts racing.

Yet, this wasn’t its only dance under the spotlight. Another 1995 McLaren F1, with the Chassis No. 044, was gracefully auctioned by Bohams for a cool $15.6 million. Peek under its sculpted bonnet, and you’ll find a heart of pure power: a 6.1-liter V12 engine, perfectly paired with a 6-speed manual transaxle transmission.

This heart thunders with 627 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. With such might, the F1 catapults from 0 to 60 MPH in a breathtaking 3.2 seconds, soaring to a top speed of 217 MPH. The 1995 McLaren F1 isn’t just a car; it’s an ode to perfection

Honorable Mentions

The 2010 McLaren-Mercedes MP4-25 Formula 1 is a legendary car that was sold for £4,730,000 in 2021, which translates to $5.7 million USD in 2023. It is the same car that was driven by Lewis Hamilton.

Furthermore, the 2012 McLaren X-1 Concept was a custom-made car built at the request of an anonymous buyer. Reportedly, $5 million were paid for the 2012 McLaren X-1 Concept. Lastly, in 2013, the 1974 McLaren M16C Indianapolis model closed at a final bid of $3.5 million at RM Sotheby’s.

FAQ

What is the most expensive car sold at auction ever?

The most expensive car ever sold at auction is a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe. It was sold on May 5, 2022, at a secret auction at the brand’s museum in Germany for 135 million euros ($142,769,250). This sale surpassed the previous record of a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO which was sold for $48.4 million at a 2018 auction.

What McLaren F1 car was sold at auction?

A 1995 McLaren F1 was sold at auction by Gooding & Company in Pebble Beach, California, on August 14, 2021, for $20,465,000. Another notable sale was a 1994 McLaren F1 ‘LM-Specification’ which was auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in Monterey, California, on August 15, 2019, for $19,805,000.

What is the rarest McLaren in the world?

The McLaren F1 is considered one of the rarest and most iconic McLarens ever produced. Only 106 units were ever made, making it a highly sought-after collector’s item.

What is the most expensive P1 ever sold?

While the exact auction price of the most expensive McLaren P1 ever sold is not specified in the provided information, the McLaren P1 is a limited-production hypercar, and its value can vary based on its provenance, condition, and rarity.

Is P1 faster than LaFerrari?

Both the McLaren P1 and the Ferrari LaFerrari are hypercars with similar performance capabilities. While their top speeds and acceleration times are comparable, various factors such as track conditions, driver skill, and specific configurations can influence which car is faster in a head-to-head race. It’s worth noting that both cars have been tested extensively, and their performance can vary based on the specific conditions of each test.

Is a McLaren P1 rare?

Yes, the McLaren P1 is a rare hypercar. McLaren produced only 375 units of the P1, making it a limited-production vehicle and a sought-after collector’s item.

Final Words