Most Dangerous Cities in Texas 2023: An In-Depth Look at Crime Rates and Safety Measures

Texas is known for its vast landscapes, vibrant culture, and strong economy. However, like every other state, Texas also has its share of dangerous cities. In this article, we delve into the most dangerous cities in Texas, taking into consideration their crime rates and safety indexes. We will also explore some of the factors that contribute to the high crime rates in these cities and what measures are being taken to improve safety.

Odessa

Located in the western part of Texas, Odessa is known for its oil industry and rich cultural heritage. However, according to recent statistics, it is also considered one of the most dangerous cities in Texas.

Crime Rate: Odessa has a crime rate of 63.62 per 1,000 residents, with 1 in 16 residents being a victim of a crime.

Violent Crimes: The city has a high rate of violent crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, and assault.

Property Crimes: Property crimes such as burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft are also prevalent in Odessa.

Lubbock

Lubbock is the 11th largest city in Texas and is home to Texas Tech University. Despite being a hub for education, Lubbock struggles with crime.

Crime Rate: The crime rate in Lubbock is 62.19 per 1,000 residents, with 1 in 16 people being a victim of a crime.

Violent Crimes: Lubbock has a high rate of violent crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, and assault.

Property Crimes: Property crimes such as burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft are also common in Lubbock.

Beaumont

Beaumont is a city in southeastern Texas known for its oil refineries and port facilities. The city’s high crime rate is a significant concern for its residents.

Crime Rate: Beaumont’s crime rate is 60.83 per 1,000 residents, with 1 in 16 people falling victim to a crime.

Violent Crimes: The city experiences a high rate of violent crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, and assault.

Property Crimes: Property crimes such as burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft are widespread in Beaumont.

Houston

As the largest city in Texas, Houston is a major economic and cultural hub. However, it is also one of the most dangerous cities in the state.

Crime Rate: Houston has a crime rate of 56.23 per 1,000 residents, with 1 in 18 people experiencing a crime.

Violent Crimes: Violent crimes like murder, rape, robbery, and assault are prevalent in Houston.

Property Crimes: Property crimes such as burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft are also common in the city.

San Antonio

San Antonio, the second-largest city in Texas, is known for its rich history, tourist attractions, and military presence. Despite its many positive aspects, crime remains a significant issue.

Crime Rate: San Antonio has a crime rate of 54.90 per 1,000 residents, with 1 in 18 people being a victim of a crime.

Violent Crimes: Violent crimes such as murder, rape, robbery, and assault are prevalent in San Antonio.

Property Crimes: Property crimes like burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft are also common in the city.

Amarillo

Amarillo is a city in the Texas Panhandle known for its cattle industry and Route 66 attractions. However, Amarillo also faces a high crime rate.

Crime Rate: Amarillo has a crime rate of 53.76 per 1,000 residents, with 1 in 19 people experiencing a crime. Violent Crimes: Violent crimes such as murder, rape, robbery, and assault are common in Amarillo. Property Crimes: Property crimes like burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft are also prevalent in the city. Corpus Christi Corpus Christi is a coastal city in southern Texas known for its beautiful beaches and tourist attractions. However, the city also struggles with crime. Crime Rate: Corpus Christi has a crime rate of 48.69 per 1,000 residents, with 1 in 21 people falling victim to a crime. Violent Crimes: The city experiences a high rate of violent crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, and assault. Property Crimes: Property crimes such as burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft are widespread in Corpus Christi. Wichita Falls Wichita Falls, located in northern Texas, is known for its military base and charming downtown area. However, it is also one of the most dangerous cities in Texas. Crime Rate: Wichita Falls has a crime rate of 47.67 per 1,000 residents, with 1 in 21 people experiencing a crime. Violent Crimes: Violent crimes like murder, rape, robbery, and assault are common in Wichita Falls. Property Crimes: Property crimes such as burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft are also prevalent in the city. Factors Contributing to High Crime Rates Several factors contribute to the high crime rates in these Texas cities, including: Socioeconomic Factors: Poverty, unemployment, and lack of educational opportunities often correlate with high crime rates. Many of these cities struggle with these issues, leading to increased crime. Gang Activity: Gangs can significantly impact crime rates by engaging in drug trafficking, theft, and other illegal activities. Several of the cities mentioned above have high levels of gang activity. Substance Abuse: Drug addiction and alcohol abuse can lead to criminal behavior, including theft and violent crimes. Many dangerous cities in Texas have high rates of substance abuse. Population Density: Highly populated urban areas tend to have higher crime rates due to the increased number of potential victims and opportunities for criminal activity. Efforts to Improve Safety Despite the high crime rates, local governments and law enforcement agencies in these cities are taking steps to improve safety: Increased Police Presence: Many cities are increasing the number of police officers on the streets to deter crime and respond more quickly to incidents. Community Policing: Law enforcement agencies are working with local communities to build trust and improve communication, leading to more effective policing and crime prevention. Crime Prevention Programs: Cities are investing in programs designed to address the root causes of crime, such as poverty, substance abuse, and lack of education. Technology: The use of technology, such as surveillance cameras and data-driven policing, is helping law enforcement agencies better identify crime hotspots and track criminal activity. Conclusion While these cities in Texas have high crime rates, it is essential to recognize that there are efforts being made to improve safety and reduce crime. By understanding the factors contributing to crime and working together, communities can create safer environments for their residents. It is crucial for residents and visitors to stay informed about the risks associated with each city and take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their belongings.



Violent Crime Rank City Population (2022) Violent Crime 2021 Violent Crime (till Sep 2022) Property Crime (2021) Property Crime

(till Sep 2022) Violent Crime per 1000 Property Crime per 1000 people Total Crime per 1000 1 Houston 2,305,709 6,868 19,716 23,006 78,058 8.55 33.85 42.41 2 Lubbock 265,593 578 2,157 2,352 8,126 8.12 30.60 38.72 3 Beaumont 113,954 286 833 780 3,171 7.31 27.83 35.14 4 San Antonio 1,469,372 2,371 9,349 13,289 53,613 6.36 36.49 42.85 5 Corpus Christi 321,614 686 1,974 2,635 7,524 6.14 23.39 29.53 6 Dallas 1,295,222 2,729 7,708 10,588 36,466 5.95 28.15 34.11 7 Waco 141,637 210 704 842 3,729 4.97 26.33 31.30 8 Arlington 397,810 554 1,797 2,440 7,321 4.52 18.40 22.92 9 Killeen 158,449 234 657 586 2,025 4.15 12.78 16.93 10 Tyler 107,262 114 442 731 1,965 4.12 18.32 22.44 11 Austin 976,696 1,137 3,959 8,449 25,471 4.05 26.08 30.13 12 Pasadena 149,464 232 604 955 3,031 4.04 20.28 24.32 13 Wichita Falls 103,101 137 400 784 2,258 3.88 21.90 25.78 14 Odessa 117,855 165 454 709 1,698 3.85 14.41 18.26 15 Fort Worth 957,803 1,135 3,646 5,787 19,618 3.81 20.48 24.29 16 Mesquite 149,018 157 528 1,078 3,837 3.54 25.75 29.29 17 Abilene 130,990 116 426 562 1,862 3.25 14.21 17.47 18 Irving 257,629 182 658 1,368 4,853 2.55 18.84 21.39 19 San Angelo 100,193 105 254 636 1,978 2.54 19.74 22.28 20 Edinburg 103,557 83 258 556 1,717 2.49 16.58 19.07 21 El Paso 681,069 406 1,544 2,308 6,893 2.27 10.12 12.39 22 Lewisville 114,016 67 254 460 1,797 2.23 15.76 17.99 23 Laredo 260,465 165 553 725 2,435 2.12 9.35 11.47 24 Garland 245,290 145 450 1,304 4,641 1.83 18.92 20.76 25 Grand Prairie 200,200 99 330 861 2,781 1.65 13.89 15.54 26 Carrollton 133,623 64 212 434 1,603 1.59 12.00 13.58 27 College Station 120,780 45 182 528 1,790 1.51 14.82 16.33 28 New Braunfels 99,812 51 142 299 960 1.42 9.62 11.04 29 McAllen 145,643 46 195 657 2,004 1.34 13.76 15.10 30 Round Rock 128,706 60 172 515 2,143 1.34 16.65 17.99 31 Plano 289,462 108 337 1,053 4,092 1.16 14.14 15.30 32 Richardson 117,277 44 134 600 2,006 1.14 17.10 18.25 33 League City 115,845 29 101 347 1,134 0.87 9.79 10.66 34 Frisco 216,530 51 162 430 2,001 0.75 9.24 9.99 35 McKinney 206,177 62 153 487 1,643 0.74 7.97 8.71 36 Sugar Land 109,813 15 78 345 1,386 0.71 12.62 13.33 37 Pearland 121,751 34 84 437 1,610 0.69 13.22 13.91

As per FBI Crime data, Most dangerous cities in Texas State, List Updated in Jan, 2023.