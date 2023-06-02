16 Most Affordable Southern Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month 2023: Comforts Within Reach

Planning for retirement involves considering a lot of variables, including climate preferences and financial constraints. If you’re thinking about retiring in a warmer region, particularly the South, it’s important to find a cost-effective location, especially if your primary income is social security.

As of February 2023, data from the Social Security Administration reveals the average monthly social security payment is approximately $1,693.88. In comparison, a study by GOBankingRates indicates the average cost for a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S. is slightly higher at $1,996 per month.

However, housing is not the only cost to take into account. Other essential expenses include groceries and healthcare. Annually, the average U.S. citizen spends $4,497 on groceries (or $374.75 each month) and $7,030 on healthcare ($585.83 monthly), respectively. Moreover, the average monthly cost of living in the U.S. is around $2,956.12, a crucial figure to remember when budgeting.

Alongside affordability, choosing a Southern town with a significant senior population is vital for your social well-being. On average, 16% of the U.S. population is 65 or older, so aim to find a town with similar demographics. With these parameters in mind, let’s examine GOBankingRates’ research and discover the best and most budget-friendly Southern cities for retirement.

Top Places For Budger Retirement

City Monthly Expenditures Elderly Population Livability Score Average Monthly Groceries Average One-Bedroom Apartment Rent Average Monthly Healthcare Cost Johnson City, TN $1,992.70 15.3% 72 $356.39 $1,070 $561.81 Little Rock, AR $1,577.10 13% 68 $378.47 $746.50 $452.12 Enid, OK $1,986.02 14.8% 69 $348.52 $993 $645 Nacogdoches, TX $1,969.59 11.5% 64 $344.02 $1,003 $622.74 Harlingen, TX $1,949.78 15% 66 $337.28 $1,027 $585.83 Lufkin, TX $1,940.71 15.7% 64 $342.90 $920 $677.81 Parkersburg, WV $1,933.79 21% 65 $362.38 $890 $681.91 Lake Charles, LA $1,929.14 15.6% 70 $348.14 $984 $596.96 Edinburg, TX $1,901.73 8% 77 $342.52 $987 $572.36 Fort Smith, AR $1,900.98 16% 61 $351.14 $1,001 $548.93 Richmond, KY $1,898.46 10.2% 76 $363.88 $930 $604.58 Russellville, AR $1,879.29 21% 65 $351.14 $986 $541.90 Port Arthur, TX $1,858.96 12.7% 64 $331.28 $952 $575.87 North Little Rock, AR $1,834.17 16% 69 $350.77 $944 $538.97 Muskogee, OK $1,739.36 14.8% 60 $340.65 $725 $673.71 Frankfort, KY $1,711.34 14.6% 73 $356.39 $760 $594.62

1. Johnson City, Tennessee

Monthly expenditures: $1,992.70

Elderly population: 15.3%

Livability score: 72

Average monthly groceries: $356.39

Average one-bedroom apartment rent: $1,070

Average monthly healthcare cost: $561.81

Johnson City is an attractive option for retirees on a budget. With an average monthly cost of groceries at $356.39, you can maintain a reasonable food budget. The city also offers affordable housing, with the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment at $1,070 per month, significantly lower than the national average. Although healthcare expenses in Johnson City are slightly higher than the national average, at $561.81 per month, the city’s overall affordability and a 15.3% elderly population make it an appealing retirement destination.

2. Little Rock, Arkansas

Monthly expenditures: $1,577.10

Elderly population: 13%

Livability score: 68

Average monthly groceries: $378.47

Average one-bedroom apartment rent: $746.50

Average monthly healthcare cost: $452.12

Little Rock is a budget-friendly city for retirees seeking affordable living. The average cost of groceries is the lowest on this list at $378.47 per month, allowing for economical meal planning. While the average monthly cost of a one-bedroom apartment is $746.50, which is still significantly below the national average, healthcare expenses in Little Rock are higher than the national average, at $452.12 per month. Despite this, the city’s livability score of 68 and a 13% elderly population make it an attractive choice.

3. Enid, Oklahoma

Monthly expenditures: $1,986.02

Elderly population: 14.8%

Livability score: 69

Average monthly groceries: $348.52

Average one-bedroom apartment rent: $993

Average monthly healthcare cost: $645

Enid offers a relatively affordable lifestyle for retirees. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $993 per month, and the cost of groceries is budget-friendly, averaging $348.52 per month. However, healthcare costs in Enid are relatively high compared to other cities on the list, with an average of $645 per month. With a livability score of 69 and a 14.8% elderly population, Enid provides an affordable option for retirees in the Southern region.

4. Nacogdoches, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $1,969.59

Elderly population: 11.5%

Livability score: 64

Average monthly groceries: $344.02

Average one-bedroom apartment rent: $1,003

Average monthly healthcare cost: $622.74

Nacogdoches provides retirees with a lower-cost living option, particularly when it comes to groceries. With an average monthly grocery cost of $344.02, residents can maintain a reasonable food budget. However, renting a one-bedroom apartment in the area can be somewhat expensive, with an average cost of $1,003 per month. Healthcare expenses in Nacogdoches average $622.74 per month. Although it has a livability score of 64 and an 11.5% elderly population, the slightly higher housing and healthcare costs should be considered in the overall budget.

5. Harlingen, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $1,949.78

Elderly population: 15%

Livability score: 66

Average monthly groceries: $337.28

Average one-bedroom apartment rent: $1,027

Average monthly healthcare cost: $585.83

Harlingen is an affordable city for retirees, especially if you have a monthly budget of $2,000. The average cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment is $1,027 per month, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious retirees. The average monthly grocery cost in Harlingen is reasonable at $337.28, and the average monthly healthcare cost is $585.83, in line with the national average. The city boasts a livability score of 66 and a 15% elderly population, providing a welcoming community for retirees.

6. Lufkin, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $1,940.71

Elderly population: 15.7%

Livability score: 64

Average monthly groceries: $342.90

Average one-bedroom apartment rent: $920

Average monthly healthcare cost: $677.81

Lufkin offers a cost-effective living environment for retirees. Renting a one-bedroom apartment in Lufkin is reasonably priced at an average of $920 per month. The city also has a low average monthly grocery cost of $342.90 and manageable average monthly healthcare costs of $677.81. Although it has a livability score of 64, the 15.7% elderly population ensures a sizable community of fellow retirees.

7. Parkersburg, West Virginia

Monthly expenditures: $1,933.79

Elderly population: 21%

Livability score: 65

Average monthly groceries: $362.38

Average one-bedroom apartment rent: $890

Average monthly healthcare cost: $681.91

Parkersburg stands out as an affordable retirement destination, particularly due to its high elderly population of 21%. The average monthly cost for renting a one-bedroom apartment is $890, which is significantly below the national average. Additionally, the city offers great average monthly grocery costs of $362.38 and affordable average monthly healthcare expenses of $681.91. With a livability score of 65, Parkersburg provides an inviting atmosphere for retirees on a budget.

8. Lake Charles, Louisiana

Monthly expenditures: $1,929.14

Elderly population: 15.6%

Livability score: 70

Average monthly groceries: $348.14

Average one-bedroom apartment rent: $984

Average monthly healthcare cost: $596.96

Lake Charles presents a balance of affordability and livability for retirees. The average monthly cost for renting a one-bedroom apartment is $984, and the city boasts a reasonable average monthly grocery cost of $348.14. Healthcare expenses in Lake Charles are also within a manageable range, with an average monthly cost of $596.96. With a 15.6% elderly population and a livability score of 70, Lake Charles offers a welcoming community for retirees seeking an affordable Southern city.

9. Edinburg, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $1,901.73

Elderly population: 8%

Livability score: 77

Average monthly groceries: $342.52

Average one-bedroom apartment rent: $987

Average monthly healthcare cost: $572.36

Edinburg is an attractive option for retirees with its excellent livability score of 77 and a lower elderly population of 8%. The city provides affordable housing, with the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment at $987.

Edinburg also offers reasonable average monthly grocery costs of $342.52 and average monthly healthcare expenses of $572.36. With its affordability and high livability score, Edinburg is a desirable choice for retirees on a fixed income.

10. Fort Smith, Arkansas

Monthly expenditures: $1,900.98

Elderly population: 16%

Livability score: 61

Average monthly groceries: $351.14

Average one-bedroom apartment rent: $1,001

Average monthly healthcare cost: $548.93

Fort Smith offers affordable living options for retirees, although it has a slightly lower livability score of 61. Renting a one-bedroom apartment in Fort Smith costs an average of $1,001 per month, while the average monthly grocery cost is $351.14. Healthcare expenses in the city average $548.93 per month, making it a reasonable choice for retirees looking to balance their budget.

11. Richmond, Kentucky

Monthly expenditures: $1,898.46

Elderly population: 10.2%

Livability score: 76

Average monthly groceries: $363.88

Average one-bedroom apartment rent: $930

Average monthly healthcare cost: $604.58

Richmond presents a balance between affordability and livability. With a livability score of 76 and a 10.2% elderly population, it offers a comfortable retirement community. Renting a one-bedroom apartment in Richmond costs an average of $930 per month, and the average monthly grocery cost is $363.88. Healthcare expenses are within a manageable range, averaging $604.58 per month.

12. Russellville, Arkansas

Monthly expenditures: $1,879.29

Elderly population: 21%

Livability score: 65

Average monthly groceries: $351.14

Average one-bedroom apartment rent: $986

Average monthly healthcare cost: $541.90

Russellville provides affordable living options for retirees, with a high elderly population of 21%. The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $986, while the average monthly grocery cost is $351.14. Healthcare expenses in Russellville average $541.90 per month. With a livability score of 65, the city offers an inviting environment for retirees seeking affordability.

13. Port Arthur, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $1,858.96

Elderly population: 12.7%

Livability score: 64

Average monthly groceries: $331.28

Average one-bedroom apartment rent: $952

Average monthly healthcare cost: $575.87

Port Arthur offers an affordable living environment for retirees. Renting a one-bedroom apartment costs an average of $952 per month, and the city has a low average monthly grocery cost of $331.28. Healthcare costs in Port Arthur are manageable, averaging $575.87 per month. While the livability score is 64, the city’s affordability and cost of living make it an attractive option for retirees.

14. North Little Rock, Arkansas

Monthly expenditures: $1,834.17

Elderly population: 16%

Livability score: 69

Average monthly groceries: $350.77

Average one-bedroom apartment rent: $944

Average monthly healthcare cost: $538.97

North Little Rock provides an affordable retirement option with a livability score of 69. Renting a one-bedroom apartment in the area costs an average of $944 per month. The city also offers reasonable average monthly grocery costs of $350.77 and a decent average monthly healthcare cost of $538.97, making it an appealing choice for retirees on a budget.

15. Muskogee, Oklahoma

Monthly expenditures: $1,739.36

Elderly population: 14.8%

Livability score: 60

Average monthly groceries: $340.65

Average one-bedroom apartment rent: $725

Average monthly healthcare cost: $673.71

Muskogee offers an affordable lifestyle for retirees with its lower living costs. Renting a one-bedroom apartment in Muskogee costs an average of $725 per month. The city also boasts excellent average monthly grocery costs of $340.65 and an average monthly healthcare cost of $673.71, providing budget-conscious retirees with financial flexibility. Despite a slightly lower livability score of 60, Muskogee’s affordability makes it an appealing choice for retirees.

16. Frankfort, Kentucky

Monthly expenditures: $1,711.34

Elderly population: 14.6%

Livability score: 73

Average monthly groceries: $356.39

Average one-bedroom apartment rent: $760

Average monthly healthcare cost: $594.62

Frankfort tops the list as the most affordable Southern city for retirees. With a livability score of 73 and a 14.6% elderly population, it offers a comfortable community. The city stands out with its low average cost of groceries, amounting to $356.39 per month.

Renting a one-bedroom apartment is also affordable at an average of $760 per month. However, healthcare expenses in Frankfort are slightly higher than the national average, averaging $594.62 per month. Overall, Frankfort provides an attractive combination of affordability, livability, and a welcoming environment for retirees.

FAQ

Are there any Southern retirement cities with low crime rates?

Yes, several Southern retirement cities have relatively low crime rates. For example, Johnson City, Tennessee, is known for its low crime rate compared to national averages. Other cities like Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Richmond, Kentucky, also have lower crime rates, providing a safer environment for retirees.

Which Southern retirement cities should I avoid due to safety concerns?

While crime rates can vary, it’s important to note that no city is entirely crime-free. However, some cities may have higher crime rates or specific neighborhoods that are more prone to crime. It’s advisable to research the specific neighborhoods within cities.

For instance, certain neighborhoods in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Fort Smith, have higher crime rates, so it’s essential to explore safer areas within these cities.

What precautions should I take to ensure my safety in Southern retirement cities?

To ensure personal safety, consider taking the following precautions:

Research the safety of neighborhoods within a city before deciding to settle there.

Get to know your neighbors and engage with the local community.

Stay informed about local safety initiatives and community programs.

Install a home security system or consider living in a gated community.

Stay vigilant, be aware of your surroundings, and take common-sense precautions, such as locking doors and windows.

Are there any Southern retirement cities with active community watch programs?

Yes, community watch programs are prevalent in many Southern retirement cities. These programs encourage residents to work together, collaborate with law enforcement, and actively participate in keeping their communities safe.

Cities like Nacogdoches, Texas, and Muskogee, Oklahoma, have established community watch programs, allowing residents to actively contribute to neighborhood safety.

Are there any Southern retirement cities known for high safety ratings and low crime rates?

Absolutely! Some Southern retirement cities have gained recognition for their high safety ratings and low crime rates. One such city is Edinburg, Texas, which has been recognized for its safe environment and low crime rate compared to national averages.

Additionally, Harlingen, Texas, is known for its relatively low crime rate and safe neighborhoods, making it an attractive option for retirees seeking a secure retirement destination.

How can I access crime statistics and safety information for Southern retirement cities?

Accessing crime statistics and safety information for Southern retirement cities is crucial when considering relocation. You can obtain this information from various sources, such as local law enforcement agencies, city police departments, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) program.

Online platforms like NeighborhoodScout and AreaVibes also provide comprehensive crime data, safety scores, and neighborhood-specific information to help you make informed decisions about Southern retirement cities.