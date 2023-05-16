In Ten Lake Township, Minnesota, a 3-year-old girl sustained severe injuries after a dog launched an attack while she was enjoying outdoor play with her mother on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation, local authorities confirmed.

Emergency units from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police, and Leech Lake Ambulance responded to the incident at a residence in Ten Lake Township, nestled within the Leech Lake Indian Reservation boundaries. A press statement from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) disclosed that the child was significantly hurt in the attack and was promptly transported to the Cass Lake Indian Health Services hospital situated in Cass Lake.

For advanced treatment, the child was airlifted to a medical facility in Fargo, North Dakota.

Officers from the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, alongside a Beltrami County deputy, located and seized the dog implicated in the attack. The canine is currently in the care of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s (LLBO) Animal Control. The dog’s future remains undecided, as per authorities.

Earlier in the year, a fatal dog assault on a 7-year-old boy was reported on the Fort Hall Indian reservation in Idaho by Native News Online. In the incident, four dogs brutally mauled the boy, leading to his death. His mother also suffered a severe attack, which resulted in her being in intensive care for over a week.

While the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe has not issued a public statement concerning the incident, there are existing regulations pertaining to dog control within the reservation.

Residents of the reservation are required to register their dogs with the Tribe’s Public Safety Division at an annual cost of $10. Dogs deemed “dangerous”, including breeds like Rottweilers, pit bulls, Dobermans, shepherds, and mixed breeds, that reside on private or non-tribal housing must be covered by a $50,000 liability insurance certificate. These breeds are strictly prohibited from tribal housing and properties within the Reservation.

