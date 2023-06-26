Mass Shooting at Michigan Street Party: Two Killed, 15 Wounded

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Saginaw, Michigan, a mass shooting at a street party claimed the lives of two individuals and left 15 others injured. The victims, a 19-year-old male and a 51-year-old female, are yet to be identified. The party, attended by approximately 200 people, was disrupted by gunfire around midnight on Saturday, according to Michigan police.

In the aftermath of the shooting, chaos ensued, leading to several individuals being hit by cars as they attempted to escape the scene. State police had been in the process of dispersing the crowd when the shooting began, as reported by MLive.com. Among the injured, at least three were hit by vehicles, as per WNEM-TV.

Footage from the scene prior to the incident depicted a large crowd enjoying music and dancing. Post-shooting, the scene turned frantic as people scrambled for safety, with some attending to an injured woman.

Investigations have revealed that five different firearms were discharged during the incident, leading authorities to anticipate multiple suspects. However, no arrests have been made as of yet. The police statement revealed that the initial gunfire led to others retaliating, further escalating the situation.

The press release from the authorities stated, “A fight broke out between partygoers resulting in gunshots being fired. In response, others in the crowd began shooting into the crowd, striking several victims. As people fled the scene, many were injured after being struck by fleeing vehicles.”

Source:

https://news.yahoo.com/two-people-dead-15-injured-061413626.html