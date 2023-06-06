22 Largest Islands in the US 2023: Most Comprehensive Guide

The United States, with its vast geographical diversity, is home to a multitude of islands, each with its unique charm and allure. From the tropical paradise of Hawaii to the rugged wilderness of Alaska, these offer a wide range of experiences for both residents and visitors.

This article will delve into the 22 largest islands in the United States, providing an in-depth exploration of each unique characteristic, attraction, and wildlife.

Top 22 Largest Isles 2023

Name Location Area (sq mi) Population Animal to Spot Hawaii (Big Island) Hawaii, Largest 200,381 (2020) Hawaiian Monk Seal Kodiak Alaska, 3,595 5,968 (2019) Kodiak Bear Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, 3,515 2,933,408 (2020) Mongoose St. Lawrence Bering Sea, Alaska, 1,983 1,352 Various Sea Birds Admiralty Southeast Alaska, 1,646 650 Brown Bear Long Island New York, 1,401 7,804,190 (2020) Eastern hog-nosed snake Unalaska Alaska, 1,051 4,541 (2020) Bald Eagle Maui Hawaii, 727 167,207 (2020) Humpback Whale Oahu Hawaii, 597 983,429 (2020) Dolphins Kauai Hawaii, 552 72,029 (2020) Waterfalls Prince of Wales Alaska, 2,588 5,559 Sitka Black-tail Deer Chichagof Alaska, 2,080 1,342 Brown Bear Nunivak Alaska, 1,625 191 Musk Ox Baranof Alaska, 1,570 8,532 Mountain Goat Revillagigedo Alaska, 1,145 13,477 Black Bear Kupreanof Alaska, 1,086 584 Sitka Black-tail Deer Nelson Alaska, 843 1,197 Musk Ox Afognak Alaska, 698 169 Kodiak Brown Bear Umnak Alaska, 692 39 Red Fox Atka Alaska, 410 61 Sea Otter Etolin Alaska, 336 15 Brown Bear Montague Gulf of Alaska, 305 0 Penguin

Hawaii

Also known as the Big Island, is the largest in the United States. Located in the southeastern part of the, it offers a diverse range of attractions and experiences. From the fiery spectacle of active volcanoes at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park to the serene beauty of its bamboo forests and ocean cliffs, it is a paradise for nature lovers. It is also home to the Hawaiian Monk Seal, a species endemic.

Kodiak: The Bear Island

The second-largest in the United States, Kodiak Island is a rugged wilderness located in Alaska. It is characterized by its mountainous regions, forested areas in the north and east, and lowlands in the south. It is home to the Kodiak bear, the largest recognized subspecies of brown bear. Tourists can explore the island’s history at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park, interact with marine life at the Kodiak Laboratory Aquarium & Touch Tank, or simply enjoy the natural beauty of North End Park.

Puerto Rico: Enchantment

Puerto Rico, the third-largest in the United States, is a vibrant blend of cultures, history, and natural beauty. The island boasts some of the most popular beaches in the country, including Jobos Beach, and the mountainous range of Cordillera Central. The El Yunque National Forest, the only tropical forest registered in the United States National Forest system, offers recreational activities such as hiking, biking, bird-watching, picnicking, and camping. The island is also home to the mongoose, introduced in the 19th century.

St. Lawrence: The Birdwatcher’s Paradise

Located in the Bering Sea, west of mainland Alaska, St. Lawrence is a haven for bird lovers. It hosts more sea birds than people living in Alaska – during nesting season, there are around 2.7 million sea birds. The most spectacular spots for birdwatching are in Gambell, where guided tours are available. Rare birds such as bluethroats, gyrfalcons, and bristle-thighed curlew can be seen. St. Lawrence is also the only place in the world where one can spot a Saint Lawrence shrew.

Admiralty: The Sacred Isle

Admiralty, located in Southeast Alaska, is a sacred space for the Angoon Tribe. The island is a popular destination for canoeing and kayaking while enjoying nature’s beautiful views. A must-see place on Admiralty is the Pack Creek Brown Bear Viewing Area. During summer, visitors can watch brown bears fishing for salmon.

Long Island: The Aviation Hub

Long Island, located in the southeastern part of the state of New York, is a pivotal place when it comes to aviation. Three big US airports are on the island: JFK International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Islip MacArthur Airport. While visiting, tourists can check out Jones Beach State Park, which has one of the most beautiful beaches in the area. The Aquarium is also a point of interest, as it features numerous aquatic animals and various exhibits.

Unalaska: The Volcanic

Unalaska, a volcanic island located in Alaska, is home to Mount Makushin, an active volcano, and the highest point. Hiking on Mount Ballyhoo offers stunning views of the Bering Sea, and along the way, you might spot some bald eagles, as they prefer to build their nests on mountain cliffs. Other tourist attractions include Memorial Park, Holy Ascension Russian Orthodox Church, Museum of the Aleutians, and Captain’s Bay Road. Unalaska Bay is another area you’ll enjoy, where you can book a guided sea kayaking tour.

Maui: The Valley Isle

Maui, the second-largest island in Hawaii, is a picturesque island full of tourist attractions that will make for some unforgettable memories. Here you can visit Haleakalā National Park, Hāna Highway, Lahaina, and Yao Valley. A trip to Maui will offer you stunning views of black sand beaches, waterfalls, and ports. A whale-watching journey or a relaxing sunset cruise will give your trip a unique touch.

Oahu: The Gathering Place

Oahu, the third-largest of the Hawaiian Islands, is also known as “The Gathering Place.” The numerous beaches on the island make it a top destination for sea lovers. If you want to swim with dolphins, you should go to Waianae. Besides this, there are dozens of tourist attractions that you can choose from. One of them is the Honolulu Museum of Art, which has one of the largest collections of Asian and Pan-Pacific art. You’ll be able to enjoy more than 55,000 works of art there.

Kauai: The Garden Isle

Kauai, one of the Hawaiian, is also known as “The Garden Isle.” It is a natural treasure that provides its visitors with beautiful gardens, state parks, and preserves. You’ll be able to enjoy the stunning views of waterfalls, bays, and caves. Moreover, if you’re a fan of the “Jurassic Park” movie, you should know that the Hoʻopiʻi Falls on the island were used as a filming location.

Prince of Wales: The Hidden Gem

Prince of Wales Island, located in Alaska, is the fourth-largest in the United States. It’s a hidden gem with a population of just 5,559. This is home to the Sitka black-tail deer and offers a variety of outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, and exploring the vast wilderness. Rich history and culture, including the indigenous Tlingit and Haida tribes, add to its charm.

Chichagof: The Brown Bear Island

Chichagof Island, also in Alaska, is the fifth-largest island in the United States. It is home to a population of 1,342 and a large population of brown bears. It offers a unique opportunity for wildlife viewing, with its dense forests and remote location providing an ideal habitat for the bears. Visitors can also enjoy fishing, hiking, and exploring the beautiful landscapes.

Nunivak: The Musk Ox

Nunivak, another Alaskan, is known for its population of shaggy musk oxen. With an area of 1,625 square miles, it is the eighth-largest in the United States. It is also home to a variety of bird species, making it a great destination for birdwatching. Despite its remote location and small population, Nunivak Island offers a unique and unforgettable experience for nature lovers.

Baranof: The Mountain Goat

Baranof Island, located in Alaska, is the tenth-largest island in the United States. It is home to a population of 8,532 and a large population of mountain goats. Its rugged terrain, with its high peaks and deep fjords, provides an ideal habitat for these animals. Visitors can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, fishing, and wildlife viewing.

Revillagigedo: The Black Bear

Revillagigedo, also in Alaska, is the twelfth-largest island in the United States. It is home to a population of 13,477 and a large population of black bears. Diverse landscapes, from its lush forests to its rugged coastlines, provide a stunning backdrop for outdoor activities. Visitors can enjoy hiking, fishing, and wildlife viewing, with the chance to spot a black bear in its natural habitat.

Kupreanof: The Deer

Kupreanof, another Alaskan, is known for its population of Sitka black-tail deer. With an area of 1,086 square miles, it is the thirteenth-largest in the United States. The island’s dense forests provide an ideal habitat for the deer, and visitors have the opportunity to spot these animals while exploring. Despite its remote location and small population, Kupreanof offers a unique and unforgettable experience for nature lovers.

Nelson: The Musk Ox

Nelson, located in Alaska, is known for its population of musk oxen. With an area of 843 square miles, it is the fifteenth-largest island in the United States. The Tundra landscape provides an ideal habitat for these animals, and visitors have the opportunity to spot these animals while exploring the island. Despite its remote location and small population, Nelson offers a unique and unforgettable experience for nature lovers.

Afognak Island: The Kodiak Brown Bear

Located near Kodiak in Alaska, is known for its population of Kodiak brown bears. With an area of 698 square miles, it is the eighteenth-largest in the United States. The island’s dense forests and remote location provide an ideal habitat for these bears, and visitors have the opportunity to spot these majestic creatures while exploring. Afognak also offers a variety of outdoor activities, including fishing, hiking, and wildlife viewing.

Umnak Island: The Red Fox

Umnak Island, another Alaskan island, is known for its population of red foxes. With an area of 692 square miles, it is the nineteenth-largest in the United States. Diverse landscapes, from its grassy plains to its volcanic peaks, provide an ideal habitat for these animals. Visitors can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, birdwatching, and wildlife viewing, with the chance to spot a red fox in its natural habitat.

Atka Island: The Sea Otter

Atka, located in the Aleutian, is known for its population of sea otters. With an area of 410 square miles, it is the twenty-second-largest in the United States. The island’s rugged coastlines and rich marine life provide an ideal habitat for these animals. Visitors can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, including fishing, birdwatching, and wildlife viewing, with the chance to spot a sea otter in its natural habitat.

Etolin Island: The Brown Bear

Etolin, another Alaskan island, is known for its population of brown bears. With an area of 336 square miles, it is the twenty-fourth-largest in the United States. The dense forests and remote locations provide an ideal habitat for these bears, and visitors have the opportunity to spot these animals while exploring. Despite its remote location and small population, Etolin offers a unique and unforgettable experience for nature lovers.

Montague: The Penguin

Montague, located in the Gulf of Alaska, is known for its population of penguins. With an area of 305 square miles, it is the twenty-fifth-largest in the United States. The island’s rugged coastlines and rich marine life provide an ideal habitat for these animals. Visitors can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, including birdwatching and wildlife viewing, with the chance to spot a penguin in its natural habitat.

FAQ

What are the three largest islands in the United States?

The three largest in the United States are Hawaii, Kodiak, and Puerto Rico. Hawaii d, also known as “The Big Island,” is the largest with an area of 4,028 square miles. Kodiak in Alaska is the second-largest with an area of 3,588 square miles, and Puerto Rico is the third-largest with an area of 3,363 square miles.

Which states in the U.S. have the most islands?

Maine and Alaska are the U.S. states with the most islands. Maine has 3,166 coastal, including the largest and the smallest islets. Alaska has approximately 2,670 named, many of which are included in the list of the largest islands in the U.S.

What unique wildlife can be found?

Each island hosts unique wildlife. For instance, the Hawaiian Monk Seal can be spotted in Hawaii, the Kodiak bear on Kodiak, and the mongoose in Puerto Rico. Others are home to creatures like the Sitka black-tail deer, brown bear, Arctic fox, and various bird species.

What are some of the tourist attractions?

These offer a variety of tourist attractions. Hawaii is known for its Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, which consists of two active volcanoes. Kodiak offers attractions like Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park and the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. Puerto Rico is home to the El Yunque National Forest, the only tropical forest registered in the United States National Forest system.

What are some of the unique features?

The islands in Alaska are known for their diverse landscapes, which include mountainous regions, forested areas, and lowlands. They are also home to a variety of wildlife, including the Kodiak bear, Sitka black-tail deer, and Arctic fox.

What are some of the activities that tourists can enjoy?

Depending on the island, tourists can enjoy a variety of activities such as beach views, swimming with dolphins, sunset cruises, birdwatching, hiking, biking, picnicking, and camping. Some also offer unique experiences like whale-watching and sea kayaking.

What is unique about Long Island in New York?

Long Island in New York is a pivotal place when it comes to aviation. It hosts three big US airports: JFK International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Islip MacArthur Airport. It also offers attractions like Jones Beach State Park and the Long Island Aquarium.

What are some of the attractions?

The Hawaiian Islands offer a plethora of attractions. Maui is known for its Haleakalā National Park, Hāna Highway, and black sand beaches. Oahu, also known as “The Gathering Place,” is home to the Honolulu Museum of Art, which has one of the largest collections of Asian and Pan-Pacific art. Kauai, known as “The Garden Isle,” offers stunning views of waterfalls, bays, and caves, and was used as a filming location for the movie “Jurassic Park.”

Final Words

In conclusion, the United States, with its vast geographical diversity, is home to a multitude of islands, each offering unique experiences, attractions, and wildlife. From the tropical paradise of Hawaii to the rugged wilderness of Alaska, these islands provide a wide range of experiences for both residents and visitors. Whether you’re a nature lover, an adventurer, or a wildlife enthusiast, there’s an island for you to explore. The diversity of landscapes, wildlife, and cultures found on these islands is a testament to the rich and varied tapestry that makes up the United States. So, whether you’re planning a trip or just curious about the geography of the country, these islands offer a fascinating glimpse into the many faces of America.