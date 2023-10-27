14 Guitar Brands That Are Made in Canada (2023)

Hello, fellow guitar enthusiasts! I’ve always been fascinated by the craftsmanship, innovation, and soul that go into making a guitar. And let me tell you, Canada has some of the finest luthiers in the world. Whether you’re just starting your musical journey or you’re a seasoned pro, this guide is designed to give you an in-depth look at Canadian brands that have been making waves in the guitar industry. So, grab a cup of coffee, sit back, and let’s dive into the world of Canadian-made guitars!

1. Godin Guitars

Godin Guitars has been a cornerstone of the Canadian guitar industry since its inception in 1972. Let’s explore what makes this brand so special.

History and Founder

Robert Godin started building guitars in a small rural village in Quebec. He followed his passion for music and craftsmanship. Godin Guitars has grown significantly since then, but the founder’s dedication to quality remains.

Product Range and Specialties

Godin Guitars offers a wide range of products, from electric to acoustic guitars. They are known for their attention to detail and unique sound. Some of their popular models include the Multiac series of hybrid guitars, the LG Hmb, and other Les Paul-style electrics.

2. Seagull Guitars

Seagull Guitars is another Canadian brand that has made a name for itself in the global guitar market. Let’s find out why musicians around the world love Seagull.

History and Founder

Seagull Guitars was founded in 1982 as a sub-brand of Godin Guitars. The brand focuses on producing high-quality acoustic guitars. They are hand-crafted in the small village of LaPatrie, Quebec.

Product Range and Specialties

Seagull offers a variety of acoustic guitars, including dreadnoughts, concert halls, and mini jumbos. They are especially known for their S6 Original, an award-winning acoustic guitar that has received critical acclaim.

3. Larrivée Guitars

Larrivée Guitars is a family-run business that has been crafting guitars for over 50 years. Let’s get into the history and offerings of this esteemed brand.

History and Founder

Jean Larrivée started the company in Toronto in the late 1960s. Initially a one-man operation, Larrivée has grown into a family business that includes Jean’s wife, Wendy, and their three children.

Product Range and Specialties

Larrivée offers both acoustic and electric guitars. They are known for their balanced tone and intricate inlay work. Some popular models include the Larrivée OM-03 and the D-40 Legacy Series.

4. Dingwall Guitars

Dingwall Guitars is a brand that has carved a niche for itself in the world of bass guitars. Let’s take a closer look at what sets Dingwall apart from the rest.

History and Founder

Sheldon Dingwall founded the company in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, in the early 1990s. He was driven by a passion for innovation and a desire to push the boundaries of bass guitar design.

Product Range and Specialties

Dingwall is renowned for its multi-scale bass guitars, which feature fanned frets for improved tonality and playability. Popular models include the Combustion, NG, and Z series bass guitars.

5. Furch Guitars

Although originally from the Czech Republic, Furch Guitars has a significant presence in Canada. Let’s explore why this brand has become a favorite among Canadian guitarists.

History and Founder

František Furch started the company in 1981. Despite its Czech origins, Furch has a dedicated Canadian distributor and a strong following in the country.

Product Range and Specialties

Furch offers a wide range of acoustic guitars, known for their exceptional tonal quality and craftsmanship. Their guitars often feature unique wood combinations and advanced voicing technologies.

6. Riversong Guitars

Riversong Guitars is a brand that hails from Kamloops, British Columbia. Let’s find out what makes this Canadian brand unique.

History and Founder

Mike Miltimore founded Riversong Guitars with the aim of solving common problems associated with traditional guitar construction. The brand was officially launched in 2012.

Product Range and Specialties

Riversong is known for its patented neck-thru design, which allows for easier adjustments and improved tonal balance. Their product range includes both acoustic and electric guitars.

7. Manzer Guitars

Manzer Guitars is a boutique guitar brand that specializes in handcrafted acoustic guitars. Let’s delve into what makes Manzer a choice for serious musicians.

History and Founder

Linda Manzer founded the company in Toronto in the 1970s. She was mentored by the legendary luthier Jean Larrivée and has since become one of the most respected luthiers in Canada.

Product Range and Specialties

Manzer Guitars are custom-built and are known for their exceptional tonal quality and intricate inlay work. The brand has even collaborated with renowned musicians like Pat Metheny.

8. Webber Guitars

Webber Guitars is a brand that has been quietly making waves in the acoustic guitar community. Let’s discover what makes this British Columbia-based brand so special.

History and Founder

David Webber started the company in the early 1990s. He honed his skills under the guidance of renowned luthier Jean Larrivée and later decided to start his own brand.

Product Range and Specialties

Webber Guitars specializes in handcrafted acoustic guitars. They offer a variety of body shapes and wood options, allowing for a customized sound. Popular models include the Roundbody and the 00 Series.

9. Morgan Guitars

Morgan Guitars is a Vancouver-based brand known for its high-quality acoustic guitars. Let’s explore why this brand has earned a reputation for excellence.

History and Founder

David Iannone founded Morgan Guitars in 1985. With a background in woodworking and a passion for music, David set out to create guitars that would meet the needs of professional musicians.

Product Range and Specialties

Morgan specializes in acoustic guitars, particularly those with a vintage sound. They offer a range of models, including the OM, Dreadnought, and Parlor series.

10. Prestige Guitars

Prestige Guitars is a brand that offers a range of electric and acoustic guitars. Based in North Vancouver, let’s find out what sets Prestige apart.

History and Founder

Adrian O’Brien and Michael Kurkdjian founded Prestige Guitars in the early 2000s. They aimed to create high-quality instruments that cater to a variety of musical styles.

Product Range and Specialties

Prestige offers a wide range of electric and acoustic guitars, as well as bass guitars. Some of their popular models include the Heritage Hollow and the Musician Pro Double Cut.

11. Islander Guitars

Islander Guitars is a brand that specializes in ukuleles but also offers a range of acoustic guitars. Let’s dive into what makes this brand unique.

History and Founder

Islander Guitars was founded in 2011 as a sub-brand of Kanile’a Ukulele. Though primarily focused on ukuleles, they have expanded their range to include acoustic guitars.

Product Range and Specialties

Islander offers a range of acoustic guitars and ukuleles. They are known for their use of exotic woods and unique design elements, such as slotted headstocks and intricate inlays.

12. JP Cormier Guitars

JP Cormier Guitars is a brand that has a unique story, being founded by a musician for musicians.

History and Founder

JP Cormier is not just a brand but also the name of the founder, a multi-instrumentalist with a passion for quality sound. He started the company to create guitars that he himself would love to play.

Product Range and Specialties

JP Cormier Guitars specializes in acoustic guitars that are designed for both studio recording and live performances. Their guitars are known for their rich, balanced tone and excellent playability.

13. MacKenzie & Marr Guitars

MacKenzie & Marr Guitars is a brand that has been gaining attention for its high-quality yet affordable acoustic guitars. Let’s find out what sets this Montreal-based brand apart.

History and Founder

Founded by John Marr and Jonathan MacKenzie in 2010, the brand aims to offer high-quality guitars at a fraction of the price of other high-end models.

Product Range and Specialties

MacKenzie & Marr offer a range of acoustic guitars, including dreadnoughts and smaller-bodied models. They are known for their solid wood construction and attention to detail.

FAQ

Are Canadian-made guitars eco-friendly?

Many Canadian guitar brands focus on sustainability by using reclaimed wood and employing eco-friendly manufacturing practices. However, it’s best to check with individual brands for their specific policies.

How do Canadian guitars compare to American or European brands?

Canadian guitars are highly regarded for their craftsmanship, innovation, and quality. They hold their own when compared to well-known American or European brands.

Are Canadian guitars more expensive?

The price range varies. Some brands offer affordable options without compromising on quality, while others are boutique brands that are on the higher end of the price spectrum.

Where can I buy a Canadian-made guitar?

Many music stores carry Canadian brands, but you can also purchase directly from the manufacturer’s website or through authorized dealers.

Do these brands offer custom-built guitars?

Several Canadian guitar brands offer custom-built options, allowing you to choose specific woods, designs, and other features.

Are left-handed models available?

Most brands offer left-handed models or can custom-build one for you. It’s best to consult with the manufacturer for availability.

Do Canadian guitar brands offer warranties?

Most reputable Canadian guitar brands offer warranties on their instruments. The terms and duration may vary, so it’s advisable to check with the individual brand.

Conclusion

And there we have it—the top 13 Canadian guitar brands that you should know about in 2023. Each of these brands brings something unique to the table, be it their focus on sustainability, their groundbreaking design innovations, or their commitment to affordability without compromising on quality.

I can attest to the importance of finding the right instrument, one that not only sounds great but also feels like an extension of yourself.

I hope this guide has been helpful in your quest to find that perfect guitar. Remember, the best guitar is the one that inspires you to play. So go ahead, pick up a guitar and let the music flow! Thank you for reading, and as always, happy strumming!