2024 Ford Explorer: Release Date, Price & Features

The Ford Explorer, a titan in the realm of SUVs and a record-holder for the most units sold in American history, is currently in its impressive sixth generation. However, the landscape of three-row mid-size crossovers is a battlefield, teeming with fierce competitors all vying for a piece of the lucrative pie. Despite the Explorer’s relative youth in its current form, Ford is not one to rest on its laurels. The company is already gearing up for the 2024 Explorer, a model that promises to bring about a wave of enhancements.

Mid-cycle refreshes are a strategic move in the automotive industry, particularly when a model is expected to continue production for several more years. The most recent Explorer was a significant leap forward from its predecessor, introducing fresh trims such as the sporty Explorer ST and the rugged Timberline for the first time. The Explorer’s aesthetics are undeniably appealing, but Ford, in its relentless pursuit of perfection, has decided to give the SUV a comprehensive makeover to keep it at the forefront of style and innovation.

This upcoming refresh is not just about aesthetics; it’s also an opportunity for Ford to address any shortcomings and incorporate features that were not initially available at launch. This strategic move will ensure that the Explorer remains a formidable contender, ready to go head-to-head with the latest and greatest offerings in the SUV market.

Release Date

Ford Motors has a history of keeping us on our toes with their release dates. Following the pattern of the 2023 Ford Explorer, which was unveiled in November 2022 with a minor design update, we can anticipate the arrival of the new Ford Explorer in late 2023 or early 2024.

As of now, no official information has been released regarding the booking process for the 2024 model. However, rest assured that as soon as any details emerge, we will promptly update you. The anticipation is building, and we can’t wait to see the 2024 Ford Explorer in all its glory!

A Vision of Elegance

The 2024 Ford Explorer is set to make a grand entrance, as revealed by recent undisguised photos. These images showcase a host of notable modifications to the front and rear fascia, elevating the Explorer’s aesthetic appeal to new heights.

The new Explorer dons a set of LED headlights that, while bearing a resemblance to the previous model, bring a fresh look to the vehicle. The front of the SUV is dominated by a larger grille, with the headlights now positioned further out, no longer cutting into the bumper as they did before. The fog light housings have been moved closer to the edges and reoriented vertically, adding to the vehicle’s refined appearance.

The current Explorer is undeniably attractive, and these updates only serve to enhance its allure. While the side profile remains largely unchanged in this refresh, we anticipate the introduction of new wheel designs, along with further modifications to the rear.

The rear end of the Explorer features an extended taillight strip that seamlessly integrates into the bodywork. The bumpers have been subtly revised, and the exhaust tips are no longer visible, resulting in a cleaner look. The all-black trim pieces hint at the possibility of an ST line, suggesting that each trim level might receive unique changes while maintaining a similar overall design.

These updates mirror those seen on the recently unveiled Chinese version of the Explorer, which was presented in its Luxury trim complete with chrome accents. While the front and rear designs are similar, there are notable differences such as the full light bar at the front and a light strip at the rear. While the American and Chinese versions of the Explorer will never be identical, they will share design elements, giving us a tantalizing glimpse of what the upcoming 2024 Ford Explorer has in store.

Enhanced Comfort and Functionality: The 2024 Ford Explorer’s Interior

While the overall layout of the Explorer’s interior remains familiar, subtle changes have been made to enhance the user experience. The center console and dashboard have been refined, featuring better-integrated air vents and a convenient smartphone shelf.

A new infotainment screen has been introduced, which, although larger than the standard screen, is smaller than the optional one. The current model offers an eight-inch screen as standard, with an optional upgrade to a 10.4-inch display. While the expansive 27-inch display found in the Chinese model is unlikely to be available, the new screen size promises to provide an immersive user experience.

As a three-row mid-size SUV, the 2024 Explorer continues to offer ample space, comfortably seating seven people and providing generous luggage capacity. The seating configuration remains flexible, with the option of two captain’s chairs in the middle or a standard bench seat.

The Explorer also boasts a plethora of optional features, enhancing comfort and connectivity. These include a B&O sound system, eight-way power seats, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and more, with availability depending on the chosen trim level. The 2024 Ford Explorer is set to deliver an elevated driving and passenger experience, blending comfort, functionality, and technology seamlessly.

Consistent Performance with a Twist: Explorer’s Powertrain

Engine Power Torque Towing 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four 300 horsepower 310 pound-feet 5,300 pounds 3.0-liter EcoBoost V-6 400 horsepower 415 pound-feet 5,600 pounds 3.3-liter Hybrid V-6 318 horsepower 322 pound-feet 5,600 pounds

The 2024 Explorer is set to retain its tried-and-true powertrains, ensuring the reliable performance that drivers have come to expect from this iconic SUV. The 10-speed automatic transmission will continue to provide smooth and efficient gear shifts, working in harmony with the inline-four, V-6, and hybrid engines.

While major changes to the powertrain are not anticipated, a slight increase in power could be on the cards. However, this minor boost is unlikely to significantly impact the overall performance of the vehicle. The Explorer’s towing capacity will remain robust, with the ability to tow up to 5,600 pounds, ensuring it’s ready for any adventure or task.

The 2024 Explorer will continue to offer rear-wheel drive as standard on most models, with the option of four-wheel drive for those seeking enhanced off-road capability and stability. The 2024 Ford Explorer is poised to deliver the same reliable performance, with a hint of added power for a more exhilarating driving experience.

Trim Levels

Ford Explorer Trims Price Base $37,000 XLT $39,000 ST-LINE $46,500 Limited $48,000 Timberline $49,000 ST $50,000 King Ranch $55,000 Platinum $54,000

The sixth-generation Ford Explorer introduced a diverse range of trim levels, extending from the base trim all the way up to the luxurious Platinum, offering a total of eight distinct choices. Each trim level brings its own unique features, engine options, and price points, ensuring there’s an Explorer to suit every driver’s needs and budget.

In the 2024 refresh, we anticipate that all trim levels will embrace the new updated look, with specific packages tailored to each trim level to further differentiate and enhance their appeal. The Chinese market has already given us a glimpse of what’s to come with the unveiling of the Timberline version of the updated Explorer, which has been met with great enthusiasm.

Whether you’re seeking the simplicity of the base trim, the sporty appeal of the ST, the rugged capability of the Timberline, or the opulence of the Platinum, the 2024 Ford Explorer promises a trim level that’s perfectly tailored to your lifestyle and preferences.

Explorer Colors

Let us tell you that Ford Motors has recently introduced the 2023 Ford Explorer in a total of eight exterior colours. Hence it is likely that the new Ford Explorer may include similar exterior colours. And below are the lists of all those colours.

Rapid Red Metallic

Star White Metallic

Jewel Red Metallic

stone blue

carbonated grey

mesh green

agate black

Iconic Silver

Dimensions

Dimensions Measurements Length 175.5 in. Width 78.8 in. Height 69.9 in. Wheelbase 119.1 in. Ground-Clearance 8.66 in. Curb-Weight 4,345 – 4,500 lbs.

Hybrid

The upcoming Ford Explorer is a mid-size SUV that doesn’t compromise on power, even with its eco-friendly credentials. It’s equipped with a 3.3-liter V-6 Hybrid engine, capable of delivering an impressive 318 HP and 322 lb-ft of torque. This robust engine allows the Explorer to effortlessly accelerate from 0-60 MPH in a mere 7.7 seconds, ensuring you’re never left behind.

For those seeking even more power, the ST and Platinum trims offer a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine. This powerhouse churns out a substantial 365 HP and 380 lb-ft of torque, enabling the Explorer to reach 0-60 MPH in an astonishing 5.3 seconds. With the 2024 Ford Explorer, you can enjoy the benefits of a hybrid without sacrificing performance.

FAQ

What are the safety features of the 2024 Ford Explorer?

The 2024 Ford Explorer comes with Ford Co-Pilot360™, a suite of driver-assist features designed to enhance your driving experience. These features include Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Rear View Camera, Lane-Keeping System, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross-Traffic Alert.

What is the fuel economy?

While the exact fuel economy for the 2024 Ford Explorer is not mentioned in the text, the current model’s fuel economy ranges from 20-27 miles per gallon (mpg) in the city and 28-29 mpg on the highway, depending on the engine type. The 2024 model is expected to have similar or improved fuel efficiency.

What is the seating capacity of the 2024 Ford Explorer?

The 2024 Ford Explorer is a three-row mid-size SUV that can comfortably seat seven people. The seating configuration remains flexible, with the option of two captain’s chairs in the middle or a standard bench seat.

What are the connectivity features?

The 2024 Ford Explorer offers a range of connectivity features, including a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. It also features a new infotainment screen that promises to provide an immersive user experience.

What is the cargo capacity of the 2024 Ford Explorer?

The exact cargo capacity for the 2024 Ford Explorer is not specified in the text. However, the current model offers up to 87.8 cubic feet of cargo space with the second and third rows folded. The 2024 model is expected to offer similar cargo space.

What is the warranty coverage?

Ford typically offers a 3-year/36,000-mile basic warranty and a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty for new vehicles. The warranty for the 2024 Ford Explorer is expected to be similar.

Wrapping Up

Dear readers, we’ve journeyed together through this comprehensive exploration of the upcoming 2024 Ford Explorer. We’ve delved into its anticipated redesign, speculated on its release date, and discussed potential pricing and trim levels. We’ve peeked inside to examine the interior updates, and under the hood to understand the engine specifications, power, and performance. We’ve also considered its fuel economy, safety features, infotainment, and connectivity features, among others.

We sincerely hope that this article has provided you with valuable insights and sparked your excitement for the new 2024 Ford Explorer. If you found this information helpful, we encourage you to share this article with your friends and family. Thank you for joining us on this exploration, and stay tuned for more updates!