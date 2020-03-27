Tending your rock garden

The majority of alpine plants grow in areas that have loose, gritty, well-draining topsoil. Growing in between rocks serves to protect the crown of the plant from disturbance and rot as the snow melts, but they develop very long root systems that help them survive exposure to extreme seasonal temperature changes. In learning about alpine plants and rock gardening I have gained a wealth of knowledge from my fellow NARGS members — not just about plants but, more importantly, about soil.

Proper soil, it turns out, is everything. Soil is not glamorous, but if you want to be a successful gardener growing alpine and other rock garden species, then you cannot have enough knowledge about soil. The interplay between soil and water is critical to plant growth and reproduction but also for plant resistance to extreme temperatures, insects and diseases. We cannot control the weather, but in a climate like Minnesota, providing the proper below ground dynamics can make all the difference between success and failure in growing something new or something that might be marginally hardy.

If you want to visit a rock garden to see what all the fuss is about, you have a variety of local options. MN-NARGS volunteers donate countless hours to help maintain a beautiful rock garden at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Closer to home, the Peace Garden in East Harriet was re-designed in the 1980s by MN-NARGS member and renowned gardener Betty Ann Addison. These are wonderful places to appreciate the potential of rock gardening in a large space, but a lot of space is certainly not required. Even a sunny Uptown apartment balcony can support an array of blooming alpines, succulents and dwarf conifers in troughs.

Trough gardening can also be adapted to incorporate other hot garden trends such as xeriscaping, fairy gardens and bonsai. Educational opportunities also abound since small troughs made from lightweight materials can be easily trans- ported. Styrofoam shipping boxes can be sculpted, painted or coated over with a thin layer of hypertufa material to look like rocks. MN-NARGS has used these types of troughs to promote rock gardening at the Minnesota State Fair; stop by the booth this fall to ask questions or get to know some great gardeners.