Exploring Gambling Stats in Minnesota 2023: Most Loved Games and Trends

When it comes to the most recent trends in the world of gambling, we have to mention online gambling platforms, as a leading model. On the other side, traditional land-based casinos remain very popular as well, and one of the main reasons for that is the unique experience they are offering.

Moreover, we have to mention that the US market is one of the most complex in the world. Regulations are different from state to state. Minnesota, for example, still hasn’t changed the laws, meaning that online casinos are illegal.

However, there are some positive signs that this might change soon. With new regulations that are planned, websites like Insidebitcoins will be available, and players from Minnesota can finally enjoy playing slots, table games, and other interesting options. In this article, we will provide more details about the gambling habits of players in Minnesota.

Most Popular Online Casino Games

Even though there are active regulations where online gambling platforms are restricted, people living in this state can easily avoid the rule by choosing off-shore online platforms. It may sound risky, but you will be safe if you choose well-known and reliable websites.

The most popular titles are not a surprise at all. Players are following most of the usual trends we can see all over the world. The number 1 trend is slot games. Here are the most popular ones.

Gonzo’s Quest: If you got used to typical games, this might be a little odd for you because it doesn’t have a standard structure with limited lines. Instead of that, it is using a more exciting model, the one with multiple lines and combinations, where you can combine symbols in more than 100,000 ways.

Big Bass Bonanza: This is another very popular choice among many players. The goal is to collect at least three scatter symbols. After that, you will get free games. That is where the fun starts since collecting special symbols during the bonus game can lead to getting even more free spins and amazing additional prizes. Another attractive feature is that you can choose a Bonus Buy option, and skip directly to the special game.

Mega Joker: This one is known for a very high return rate of 99%. Also, it is known for giving huge jackpot prizes. Some of the highest-ever records for a Jackpot were won in this game. It is good for both high-stakes players and those who prefer spending only 20 or 40 cents per spin.

Dog House Megaways: Pragmatic Play is known as one of the most attractive developers in recent years. The Bonus Buy feature is what attracts the most players. The Dog House Megaways has a very interesting system where you can collect Sticky Wild symbols during free spins, meaning that the last few spins could provide a huge prize even if you are playing with a lower coin size.

Gates of Olympus: The unique feature of this one is that it doesn’t have conventional lines, but a model where you can combine the same symbols in random rows. The special features are Bonus Buy and Multiplier during free spins.

What About Table Games?

While slots are an absolute leader, table games are also popular. The biggest trend is streaming games where you can watch a dealer in a room, or even one that is working in a real casino. The main benefit is that you can have almost the same experience as when you are sitting in front of him.

Gambling Statistics in Minnesota

As we already mentioned, there are some strict rules. Some people may think that it would lead to drastic differences in the number of people who are actively gambling, but the numbers are showing that these activities are as common as in those states where new regulations are already active, with a wide range of online platforms.

For instance, the research states that 70% of adults were playing some type of casino game at least once in the previous year. When it comes to those more active players, 10% of the previous 70% are having some fun at least once a week, while 20% will test their luck once per month.

To break the stats even more, we have to add that the most common group of players are adults between 35 and 64 years old. the common misconception is that those with lower education might be more active, and Minnesota is the perfect example that shows that people with higher degrees like a Bachelor’s and Ph.D. are more common in casinos.

On the other hand, we should also address the negative side of gambling. Around 85% of active players said that they encountered a problem at least once during the previous year. However, not all of them were having serious problems, only a small loss of control.

Still, those with a more serious addiction exist as well. Around 1.3% of gamblers stated that they were facing more serious troubles with a lot of money lost, or some additional challenges like loans, owing money to family and friends, and more.

Those who are against the new regulations that would legalize online gambling mention this as the main reason for keeping the traditional law active in the future. However, we can compare the situation in other states that introduced a new law, and we can see that there are no significant changes related to the rise of players with serious gambling addiction and financial issues.

The Bottom Line

The great thing for people in Minnesota is that there are alternatives, meaning that you can use an off-shore platform to enjoy your favorite slots and other online games. On the other side, we also have to mention that there are some great traditional casinos available.

The gambling statistics show that people in this state are gambling at a slightly higher rate when compared to overall US stats. Also, the officials should consider changing the laws because it will expand the market, promote safe gambling options, and provide people with more excitement in the end.