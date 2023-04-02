Discovering Milwaukee’s Secrets: 5 Unexpected Activities for Adventurous Souls

1. Visit Gertie the duck on the Milwaukee RiverWalk

Before checking out the Bronze Fonz, take a trip to see Gertie the duck. This heartwarming statue, which has been a part of the RiverWalk since 1997, commemorates a mallard that laid her eggs near the Wisconsin Avenue bridge in 1945. Gertie and her ducklings symbolize Milwaukee’s heart and resilience, and visiting her is a must-do, especially for children.

2. Embrace your creative side at American Science & Surplus

American Science & Surplus is a treasure trove of interesting gadgets, gizmos, and random objects. Perfect for makers, parents, and anyone in between, this store offers a variety of kits and materials to bring your wildest projects to life. As you browse, don’t forget to read the employees’ hilarious product descriptions.

3. Catch a wave at Bradford Beach

Surfing in Milwaukee is a real thing. Head to Bradford Beach or Atwater Beach during surfing season to watch experienced surfers ride the waves. For novice surfers, September is the ideal time, while expert surfers may venture out into the winter months.

4. Experience the haunted Lion Bridge at Lake Park

Lake Park’s Lion Bridge, constructed in the late 1890s, is rumored to be haunted by ghostly children. While visiting, also explore other fascinating parts of the park, such as a Cold War missile tracking building and a burial mound from the Middle Woodland Culture.

5. Discover unusual Milwaukee facts with a walking tour

Historic Milwaukee Inc. offers several self-guided walking tours that reveal intriguing facts about the city. Learn why the flame on the Wisconsin Gas Co. building changes colors, the story behind the lion that once lived on an upper floor of the Central Library, and how the Pabst Mansion became the last remaining mansion on its street. For a tour that’s perfect for Milwaukee’s unpredictable weather, try the Skywaukee tour, which explores downtown from the comfort of the indoor skywalk system.

Fun things to do in Milwaukee for couples 1. Romantic strolls along the Milwaukee RiverWalk Take a leisurely walk along the Milwaukee RiverWalk, which stretches for three miles through the heart of the city. You can explore the shops, cafes, and public art installations, including the Bronze Fonz and Gertie the Duck statues, while enjoying the picturesque river views. 2. Sunset picnic at Bradford Beach Pack a picnic basket and head to Bradford Beach for a romantic sunset. Relax on the sand, watch the sun set over Lake Michigan, and listen to the soothing sound of waves lapping the shore. 3. Take a scenic boat cruise Experience Milwaukee from a different perspective by taking a boat cruise on the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan. Choose from a variety of options, including sightseeing cruises, dinner cruises, and themed cruises that offer a unique and romantic experience. 4. Visit the Milwaukee Art Museum Art-loving couples will enjoy exploring the Milwaukee Art Museum, which boasts an extensive collection of over 30,000 works of art. The museum’s stunning architecture, featuring the iconic Quadracci Pavilion designed by Santiago Calatrava, makes for a memorable visit. 5. Catch a live performance Milwaukee has a vibrant performing arts scene, with numerous venues offering live theater, music, and dance performances. Check out the Pabst Theater, the Marcus Performing Arts Center, or the Milwaukee Repertory Theater for a romantic evening of entertainment. 6. Wine and dine in the Historic Third Ward The Historic Third Ward is home to some of Milwaukee’s best restaurants and bars. Enjoy a romantic dinner at a fine dining establishment, share small plates at a trendy eatery, or indulge in craft cocktails at a cozy speakeasy. 7. Explore the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory (The Domes) Visit the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, affectionately known as “The Domes” to experience three unique indoor gardens – the Tropical Dome, the Desert Dome, and the Show Dome. This beautiful and serene setting is perfect for a romantic outing. 8. Stargazing at the UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Discover the wonders of the universe at the UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium. Attend a public show or special event, where you can learn about stars, planets, and constellations, and enjoy a unique and intimate experience under the night sky. 9. Take a brewery tour Milwaukee is known for its rich brewing history, and couples can enjoy sampling local brews on a guided brewery tour. Popular options include Lakefront Brewery, Milwaukee Brewing Company, and Pabst Brewery. 10. Enjoy a couple’s spa day Treat yourselves to a relaxing couple’s spa day at one of Milwaukee’s many luxurious spas. Enjoy a soothing massage, rejuvenating facial, or indulge in a full spa package for the ultimate romantic experience.

