23 Countries With Tallest People in World 2023: Reaching for the Sky

Standing at a staggering 8 feet 3 inches, Sultan Kösen from Turkey towers above most of us. It’s almost surreal to think that there are individuals who reach such heights!

Yet, even with giants like Sultan, Turkey doesn’t feature on the list of countries with the tallest average height. It’s a curious thing, isn’t it?

I recently stumbled upon an intriguing study by Insider, which delved deep into the medical database of the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration. Their mission? To pinpoint which countries boast the tallest citizens. They sifted through data from a whopping 2,500 population surveys spanning 193 countries, analyzing metrics from height to blood pressure.

Here’s a fun tidbit: The NCD provided separate height data for 19-year-old males and females in each nation. By averaging these figures, we get a snapshot of the typical height of young adults in these countries. And yes, they did account for gender differences.

List Of Largest Nations

23. Greece – 5 feet 7.93 inches (172.55 cm)

Greece, a country known for its rich history, mythology, and breathtaking islands, also stands tall in our list. With an average height of 5 feet 7.93 inches, the Greeks have a stature that matches their grandeur in history.

Actor John Aniston’s Greek Roots

Did you know that actor John Aniston, the late father of Jennifer Aniston, was born on the Greek island of Crete? The mean height for men from Greece is 5 feet 10.59 inches (179.3 cm), while for women, it’s 5 feet 5.28 inches (165.8 cm). This Mediterranean country, with its healthy diet and active lifestyle, contributes to the tall stature of its inhabitants.

The Influence of Greek Sports

Greece, the birthplace of the Olympics, has always emphasized physical fitness. From ancient times to the present day, sports and physical activities have been an integral part of Greek culture. This might be one of the reasons for their impressive height!

22. Austria – 5 feet 7.99 inches (172.7 cm)

Austria, a country renowned for its classical music heritage, alpine landscapes, and delicious pastries, also boasts a tall population. With an average height of 5 feet 7.99 inches, Austrians stand tall and proud.

The Schwarzenegger Height Phenomenon

Austrian-born Arnold Schwarzenegger, standing at about 6 feet 2 inches tall, is a perfect example of Austrian height. Paired with the much shorter Danny DeVito in the 1980s movie “Twins,” Schwarzenegger’s stature was even more pronounced. The mean height for Austrian men is 5 feet 10.28 inches (178.5 cm) and for women, it’s 5 feet 5.71 inches (166.9 cm).

Austria’s Mountainous Terrain

Austria’s mountainous regions might play a role in the country’s average height. Engaging in activities like hiking, skiing, and mountain climbing, Austrians lead an active lifestyle, which could contribute to their tall stature.

21. Belarus – 5 feet 8.03 inches (172.8 cm)

Belarus, often referred to as “Europe’s last dictatorship,” is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe. Despite its political reputation, Belarus has a tall population, with an average height of 5 feet 8.03 inches.

Belarusian Tennis and Height

Standing at 6 feet, Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka uses her height to her advantage on the court. The mean height for men from Belarus is 5 feet 10.35 inches (178.7 cm), and for women, it’s 5 feet 5.71 inches (166.9 cm).

The Belarusian Diet

Belarusians traditionally consume a diet rich in dairy products, meat, and potatoes. This nutrient-rich diet, combined with a relatively active lifestyle, might be a contributing factor to their impressive average height.

20. Cook Islands – 5 feet 8.03 inches (172.8 cm)

The Cook Islands, a paradise in the South Pacific, is not just known for its pristine beaches and turquoise waters. The inhabitants of this archipelago also have an impressive average height of 5 feet 8.03 inches.

The Pacific Islander Stature

Located near French Polynesia, the Cook Islands have a rich Polynesian heritage. According to World Population Review the mean height for men from the Cook Islands is 5 feet 10.19 inches (178.3 cm), while for women, it’s 5 feet 5.87 inches (167.3 cm). The islanders’ stature is a testament to their strong genetic lineage and healthy island diet.

The Ocean’s Bounty

The diet of the Cook Islanders is rich in seafood, fruits, and vegetables. This nutrient-packed diet, combined with an active lifestyle that involves fishing, dancing, and other physical activities, contributes to their tall stature.

19. Bermuda – 5 feet 8.07 inches (172.9 cm)

Bermuda, the picturesque island known for its pink-sand beaches, also boasts a population with an average height of 5 feet 8.07 inches. This British Overseas Territory in the North Atlantic Ocean stands tall in more ways than one.

Bermuda’s Famous Faces

Born in Bermuda, actor and dancer Daren Herbert has showcased his talent in numerous Canadian and US TV shows and movies. As I stumbled upon research by World Data I found out that the mean height for men from Bermuda is 5 feet 10.75 inches (179.7 cm), and for women, it’s 5 feet 5.39 inches (166.1 cm).

The Island Lifestyle

Bermuda’s subtropical climate and outdoor culture mean that its inhabitants lead an active lifestyle. Whether it’s cricket, football, or water sports, physical activity is an integral part of life in Bermuda, possibly contributing to the islanders’ impressive height.

18. Poland – 5 feet 8.21 inches (173.25 cm)

Poland, a country with a rich history and cultural heritage, stands tall at the 18th spot on our list. With an average height of 5 feet 8.21 inches, Poles have a stature that mirrors their nation’s grandeur.

Poland’s Musical Heights

As it is mentioned by Newsunzip singer Blanka, who represented Poland in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, is a shining example of Poland’s tall stature. The mean height for men from Poland is 5 feet 11.14 inches (180.7 cm), and for women, it’s 5 feet 5.28 inches (165.8 cm).

A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

Poland’s traditional diet is rich in meat, potatoes, and dairy products. However, with globalization, there’s been a shift towards a more balanced diet, which might be a factor in the country’s impressive average height.

17. Czech Republic – 5 feet 8.35 inches (173.5 cm)

The Czech Republic, a nation known for its stunning architecture, rich history, and the famous Pilsner beer, also boasts a tall population.As study of Wanna Be Taller says that average height of 5 feet 8.35 inches, Czechs stand tall amidst the heart of Europe.

The Czech Sporting Legacy

The Czech Republic has produced numerous sports legends over the years. From ice hockey to tennis, Czech athletes have always been a force to reckon with on the global stage. Their tall stature often gives them an advantage in various sports, making them formidable opponents.

Bohemian Lifestyle and Diet

The traditional Czech diet is hearty and rich in meats, bread, and dairy. Coupled with an active lifestyle that includes hiking in the Bohemian forests and skiing in the Moravian mountains, it’s no wonder the Czechs have such an impressive average height.

Height Breakdown:

Men: 5 feet 11.42 inches (181.1 cm)

5 feet 11.42 inches (181.1 cm) Women: 5 feet 5.48 inches (166.2 cm)

16. Germany – 5 feet 8.42 inches (173.6 cm)

Germany, a powerhouse in many fields from engineering to football, also stands tall in our list. With an average height of 5 feet 8.42 inches, Germans have a stature that complements their nation’s achievements.

The German Engineering and Height

Germany is renowned for its precision engineering and innovation. This meticulous attention to detail can also be seen in the way Germans value health and fitness. From cycling paths to public parks, Germany offers ample opportunities for its citizens to stay active.

Oktoberfest and Beyond

While Germany is famous for its beer festivals, the German diet is diverse and nutritious. It includes a good mix of meats, vegetables, and dairy, all of which contribute to the overall health and stature of its people.

In study from Wisevoter we found out average size for man and women separately.

Height Breakdown:

Men: 5 feet 11.68 inches (181.8 cm)

5 feet 11.68 inches (181.8 cm) Women: 5 feet 5.16 inches (165.5 cm)

15. Finland – 5 feet 8.50 inches (173.9 cm)

Finland, the land of a thousand lakes and the mesmerizing Northern Lights, is also home to some of the tallest people in the world. With an average height of 5 feet 8.50 inches, Finns stand tall amidst the serene Nordic landscapes.

The Finnish Sisu

“Sisu” is a Finnish concept that translates to determination, grit, and resilience, according to BBC report. This spirit is not just metaphorical but can also be seen in the physical stature of the Finns. Their resilience in the face of extreme cold and long winters is truly commendable.

The Nordic Diet

Finland’s traditional diet is rich in fish, berries, and whole grains. This, combined with an active lifestyle that includes winter sports like skiing and ice hockey, contributes to the impressive height of the Finnish people.

Height Breakdown:

Men: 5 feet 11.82 inches (182.4 cm)

5 feet 11.82 inches (182.4 cm) Women: 5 feet 5.18 inches (165.6 cm)

14. Sweden – 5 feet 8.58 inches (174.2 cm)

Sweden, a Nordic nation known for its innovation, design, and the iconic Northern Lights, also boasts a tall population. With an average height of 5 feet 8.58 inches, Swedes are a towering presence in Scandinavia.

Swedish Innovations and Height

From IKEA to Spotify, Sweden has been at the forefront of global innovations. This spirit of innovation and progressiveness extends to their emphasis on health and well-being, which might play a role in their impressive stature.

The Swedish Fika Tradition

According to Nordic Visitor “fika” – the Swedish coffee break – is often associated with pastries, the Swedish diet is balanced and nutritious. Rich in fish, especially salmon and herring, whole grains, and fresh produce, it’s a diet that promotes overall health.

As I read on Business Insider, average height for male and female are:

Height Breakdown:

Men: 6 feet (182.9 cm)

6 feet (182.9 cm) Women: 5 feet 5.35 inches (165.8 cm)

13. Norway – 5 feet 8.62 inches (174.3 cm)

Norway, with its breathtaking fjords, midnight sun, and rich Viking history, also stands tall in our list. The Norwegians, with an average height of 5 feet 8.62 inches, are a testament to the nation’s robust Viking legacy.

The Land of the Vikings

Norway’s Viking heritage is a source of pride for many Norwegians. These ancient seafarers were not just skilled sailors but also towering figures, a trait that seems to have passed down through the generations.

The Norwegian Outdoor Lifestyle

A report from Visit Norway says that Norwegians have a deep connection with nature. Activities like hiking, skiing, and fishing are integral to their lifestyle. This active outdoor life, combined with a diet rich in seafood and lean meats, contributes to their tall stature.

Height Breakdown:

Men: 6 feet 0.44 inches (184 cm)

6 feet 0.44 inches (184 cm) Women: 5 feet 6.14 inches (167.8 cm)

12. Lithuania – 5 feet 8.70 inches (174.5 cm)

Lithuania, a Baltic gem with a rich tapestry of history, culture, and nature, also boasts a tall population. With an average height of 5 feet 8.70 inches, Lithuanians stand tall, echoing the grandeur of their medieval castles.

Lithuania’s Basketball Prowess

Basketball is akin to a religion in Lithuania says the report from Al jazeera. The nation has produced numerous basketball legends who’ve shone on the global stage. Their height advantage is evident on the basketball court, making them a force to reckon with.

The Lithuanian Culinary Delights

According to Will Fly For Food Lithuania’s traditional diet is hearty, with dishes like “cepelinai” (potato dumplings) and “šaltibarščiai” (cold beet soup). This nutrient-rich diet, combined with an active lifestyle, plays a role in the impressive stature of the Lithuanians.

Height Breakdown:

Men: 6 feet 0.78 inches (184.9 cm)

6 feet 0.78 inches (184.9 cm) Women: 5 feet 6.50 inches (168.9 cm)

11. Slovenia – 5 feet 8.85 inches (174.9 cm)

Slovenia, a hidden gem in Central Europe known for its picturesque landscapes, alpine mountains, and the enchanting Lake Bled, also has a tall population. With an average height of 5 feet 8.85 inches, Slovenians reflect the towering beauty of their homeland.

Slovenia’s Athletic Achievements

Slovenia, despite its small size, has made significant marks in the world of sports. From basketball to skiing, Slovenian athletes often use their height to their advantage, making them standout performers on the international stage.

The Slovenian Diet and Lifestyle

Slovenia’s traditional diet is a mix of Mediterranean and Central European influences. Rich in meats, dairy, and fresh produce, it’s a diet that promotes robust health. Coupled with an active lifestyle that includes hiking and skiing, it’s no wonder Slovenians stand tall.

According to dryukselyurttas.com height for men and woman in Slovenia is:

Height Breakdown:

Men: 6 feet 1.22 inches (185.7 cm)

6 feet 1.22 inches (185.7 cm) Women: 5 feet 6.69 inches (169.2 cm)

10. Latvia – 5 feet 8.90 inches (175.0 cm)

Latvia, a Baltic nation with a rich cultural heritage, dense forests, and a beautiful coastline, also boasts a tall population. With an average height of 5 feet 8.90 inches, Latvians are a towering presence in Northern Europe.

Latvia’s Song and Dance Festival

Every five years, Latvia hosts its iconic Song and Dance Festival, a UNESCO-recognized event. The sight of thousands of Latvians, tall and proud, singing and dancing in harmony is truly mesmerizing.

The Latvian Way of Life

According to Academic Accelerator Latvia’s traditional diet is rich in fish, especially from the Baltic Sea, dairy, and rye bread. This nutritious diet, combined with an active lifestyle that includes activities like basketball and volleyball, contributes to their impressive stature.

Height Breakdown:

Men: 6 feet 1.60 inches (186.4 cm)

6 feet 1.60 inches (186.4 cm) Women: 5 feet 6.93 inches (169.8 cm)

9. Estonia – 5 feet 9.05 inches (175.4 cm)

Estonia, a Northern European nation known for its digital advancements, medieval architecture, and beautiful islands, also stands tall in our list. With an average height of 5 feet 9.05 inches, Estonians are a testament to the nation’s blend of tradition and modernity.

Estonia’s Digital Revolution

Estonia is often hailed as a digital pioneer, with innovations like e-residency and digital voting. This forward-thinking approach extends to their emphasis on health and well-being, which might play a role in their impressive stature.

The Estonian Sauna Tradition

As I read on Visit Estonia saunas play a significant role in Estonian culture. This tradition, combined with a diet rich in fish, dairy, and whole grains, contributes to the overall health and height of the Estonian people.

Height Breakdown:

Men: 6 feet 1.98 inches (187.4 cm)

6 feet 1.98 inches (187.4 cm) Women: 5 feet 7.12 inches (170.4 cm)

8. Serbia – 5 feet 9.15 inches (175.6 cm)

Serbia, a Balkan nation with a rich history, vibrant culture, and the majestic Danube River, kicks off our top 8. With an average height of 5 feet 9.15 inches, Serbians stand tall, echoing the grandeur of their ancient fortresses and monasteries.

Serbia’s Basketball Dominance

Serbia has a storied history in basketball, producing numerous legends who have shone both domestically and internationally. Their height advantage is evident on the basketball court, making the Serbian national team a force to be reckoned with.

The Serbian Culinary Landscape

As I read on Wonderlust Magazine Serbian cuisine is hearty and flavorful, with dishes like ćevapi (grilled minced meat) and sarma (cabbage rolls), this nutrient-rich diet, combined with an active lifestyle, plays a significant role in the impressive stature of the Serbians. This Country is not only one of the prettiest it is also one of the cheapest.

As Visa go Free says Serbians are one of the tallest nations in World, we break the average height for men and women:

Height Breakdown:

Men: 6 feet 2.20 inches (188.0 cm)

6 feet 2.20 inches (188.0 cm) Women: 5 feet 7.28 inches (170.6 cm)

7. Croatia – 5 feet 9.25 inches (175.9 cm)

Croatia, known for its stunning Adriatic coastline, historic cities like Dubrovnik, and the beautiful Plitvice Lakes, also boasts a tall population. With an average height of 5 feet 9.25 inches, Croatians reflect the towering beauty of their homeland.

Croatia’s Football Prowess

Croatia’s impressive run in the 2018 FIFA World Cup showcased their athletic prowess on the global stage. Their height often gives them an advantage on the football field, making them formidable opponents.

Dalmatian Diet

Croatia’s Dalmatian coast offers a Mediterranean diet rich in seafood, olive oil, and fresh produce. This, combined with an active lifestyle that includes water sports and hiking, contributes to the impressive height of the Croatian people.Croatia is also one of the youngest nations in world, just for a fun fact,

Height Breakdown:

Men: 6 feet 2.40 inches (188.5 cm)

6 feet 2.40 inches (188.5 cm) Women: 5 feet 7.50 inches (171.5 cm)

6. Bosnia and Herzegovina – 5 feet 9.35 inches (176.2 cm)

Bosnia and Herzegovina, a country with a diverse cultural heritage, picturesque landscapes, and the historic city of Mostar, also stands tall in our list. With an average height of 5 feet 9.35 inches, the people of this nation are as towering as their ancient pyramids.

Bosnia’s Athletic Achievements

Bosnia and Herzegovina have produced several sports legends, especially in basketball and football. Their tall stature often gives them an edge in various sports, making them standout performers on the international stage.

The Bosnian Culinary Delights

According to AFS USA Bosnian cuisine is a blend of Eastern and Mediterranean influences. Dishes like pita (filled pastry) and ćevapi are staples. This nutrient-rich diet, combined with an active lifestyle, plays a role in the impressive stature of the Bosnians.

Height Breakdown:

Men: 6 feet 2.78 inches (189.4 cm)

6 feet 2.78 inches (189.4 cm) Women: 5 feet 7.68 inches (171.9 cm)

5. Montenegro – 5 feet 9.45 inches (176.4 cm)

Montenegro, often referred to as the “Pearl of the Mediterranean,” is not just known for its breathtaking coastal towns and rugged mountains. The Montenegrins, with an average height of 5 feet 9.45 inches, are a towering presence in the Balkans.

Montenegro’s Water Polo Legacy

Montenegro has a strong tradition in water polo, with their national team consistently performing well in international competitions. Their height advantage is evident in the pool, making them a dominant force in the sport.

Montenegro’s cuisine is a delightful mix of Mediterranean and Balkan flavors, according to Ibero. Rich in seafood, meats, and fresh vegetables, the Montenegrin diet is both delicious and nutritious, contributing to the country’s impressive average height.

Some reports say that actually Montenegros are tallest nation on planet:

Height Breakdown:

Men: 6 feet 3.12 inches (190.5 cm)

6 feet 3.12 inches (190.5 cm) Women: 5 feet 7.85 inches (172.3 cm)

4. Iceland – 5 feet 9.50 inches (176.5 cm)

According to Jacada Travel Iceland, the land of fire and ice, geysers, and the mesmerizing Northern Lights, also boasts a tall population. With an average height of 5 feet 9.50 inches, Icelanders stand tall, echoing the grandeur of their volcanic landscapes.

Iceland’s Viking Heritage

Iceland’s Viking roots are a source of pride and might play a role in their impressive stature. These ancient seafarers were not only skilled navigators but also towering figures, a trait that seems to have been passed down through the generations.

Iceland’s diet is rich in fish, lamb, and dairy products. Coupled with an active lifestyle that includes activities like swimming in geothermal pools and horseback riding, it’s no wonder Icelanders have such an impressive height.

Height Breakdown:

Men: 6 feet 3.35 inches (191.1 cm)

6 feet 3.35 inches (191.1 cm) Women: 5 feet 8.10 inches (172.7 cm)

3. Belgium – 5 feet 9.55 inches (176.7 cm)

Belgium, famous for its chocolates, waffles, and historic cities like Bruges and Ghent, also stands tall in our list. With an average height of 5 feet 9.55 inches, Belgians are a testament to the nation’s blend of culture and modernity.

Belgium’s Sporting Achievements

Belgium’s “Golden Generation” in football showcased their athletic prowess on the global stage. Their height often gives them an advantage on the football field, making the Belgian national team a force to be reckoned with.

The Belgian Culinary Landscape

Belgium’s cuisine is a delightful mix of French and German influences. Rich in meats, chocolates, and of course, beer, the Belgian diet is both flavorful and nutritious, contributing to the country’s impressive stature.

Height Breakdown:

Men: 6 feet 3.58 inches (191.7 cm)

6 feet 3.58 inches (191.7 cm) Women: 5 feet 8.35 inches (173.4 cm)

2. Denmark – 5 feet 9.65 inches (177.0 cm)

Denmark, a Scandinavian nation known for its hygge lifestyle, innovative design, and enchanting Tivoli Gardens, also boasts a tall population. With an average height of 5 feet 9.65 inches, Danes reflect the harmonious blend of their nation’s modernity and tradition.

Denmark’s Cycling Culture

Denmark, especially its capital Copenhagen, is often hailed as the world’s most bike-friendly city. This active cycling culture not only promotes environmental sustainability but also contributes to the overall health and stature of the Danes.

Height Breakdown:

Men: 6 feet 3.90 inches (192.5 cm)

6 feet 3.90 inches (192.5 cm) Women: 5 feet 8.60 inches (174.0 cm)

1. Netherlands – 5 feet 9.85 inches (177.5 cm)

The Netherlands, often referred to as the “Low Countries” due to its flat terrain, ironically stands tall when it comes to the average height of its inhabitants. With an average height of 5 feet 9.85 inches, the Dutch are truly a towering presence in Europe.

Dutch Innovations and Height

The Netherlands is renowned for its innovations in agriculture, water management, and urban planning. This forward-thinking approach extends to their emphasis on health, nutrition, and physical activity, which might play a role in their impressive stature.

Cycling is an integral part of Dutch culture. With a vast network of cycling paths, the Dutch lead an active lifestyle. Additionally, their diet, rich in dairy products and vegetables, contributes to their tall stature.

Guardian says that Dutcha re the tallest people in the World but they are slowly shrinking, we break height for men and woman:

Height Breakdown:

Men: 6 feet 4.25 inches (193.7 cm)

6 feet 4.25 inches (193.7 cm) Women: 5 feet 8.85 inches (174.9 cm),

FAQ

Why do some countries have taller average heights than others?

Several factors contribute to the average height of a country’s population, including genetics, diet, healthcare, and overall lifestyle.

Does height correlate with health or longevity?

While height can be influenced by nutrition and health during growth periods, it doesn’t necessarily correlate directly with longevity. However, good nutrition and health in early life can have positive long-term effects.

Are there any disadvantages to being taller?

While height can offer advantages in some sports and activities, it might also lead to challenges such as finding suitable clothing or fitting into certain spaces. Some studies also suggest taller individuals might have certain health risks.

How has average height changed over the years?

Over the past century, many countries have seen an increase in average height, likely due to improved nutrition, healthcare, and living conditions. However, this trend might plateau or even reverse in some regions.

Does urbanization affect height?

Urbanization can lead to changes in diet, activity levels, and access to healthcare, all of which can influence height. The exact effects vary based on the specific conditions and challenges of each urban environment.

Final Words

As I wrap up this journey through the towering heights of various nations, I’m left in awe of the diversity and richness each country brings to the table. From the serene landscapes of the Netherlands to the bustling bike lanes of Denmark, from the chocolates of Belgium to the geysers of Iceland, each nation has its unique story, and height is just one facet of it.

It’s fascinating to see how culture, diet, lifestyle, and perhaps a bit of genetics play into the stature of a nation’s people. But beyond the numbers and centimeters, it’s the spirit, resilience, and heritage of these countries that truly stand tall.

In a world that’s constantly evolving and changing, it’s heartening to see traditions being preserved, innovations being embraced, and health being prioritized. As we stand tall, both literally and metaphorically, let’s celebrate the beauty of diversity, the strength in unity, and the stories that make us uniquely us.