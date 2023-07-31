5 Countries With The Highest Number Of Casinos in 2023: Worldwide Wagers

In this time and age, it is hard to find boredom. We simply have so many things to do. One of the best pastimes out there, and you don’t have to agree, is gambling. It’s fun, exciting, and it can make your head go round.

Of course, when you lose, it’s less fun, but we’re there for good times, winnings, and memories. Gambling is a nice activity if practiced responsibly. You can’t tell us otherwise. How else would you explain the number of casinos all over the world?

You can’t unless you agree with us. Casinos are all over the place, and we’re not even joking. As we said, gambling is one amazing pastime. So, where are all of these casinos we’re talking about? Let’s take a look. In this article, we’re going on an excursion all over the world.

These are the countries with the highest amounts of casinos. No matter the part of the world, you can always lay down your wager. This is where! To make things more interesting, we’re going to start with the countries that are still behind the leading ones in this department.

1. Canada

Canada is one of those places which is on the expansion route. They are quite rich in the number of casinos and the number is expected to grow. At the moment we’re talking about a number between 230-240 casinos. We can expect them to rival places such as the UK and the Czech Republic that are higher on our list in no time.

While gambling in Canada is regulated province by province this doesn’t stop the growth of gambling’s popularity. We’re talking about a billion-dollar industry in the Big North. When we’re talking about the popularity of games in Canada, one takes all the cream. Online slots specifically those offering the ones listed on nodeposit365.ca are known to be the most sought-after casino game by Ontarians.

What’s more, they make up around 48% of the wagers as confirmed by iGaming Ontario. This is a clear sign that gambling in Canada is going strong and that it’s not going anywhere, anytime soon.

2. The UK

Now, we’re moving to one of the countries that makes more sense. For one, we’re talking about an island. Secondly, we are talking about a few countries that form the United Kingdom. The number of casinos in the UK is somewhere around 300. This is quite a high number.

Nowhere near North America countries, but they’re going strong. The UK has been home to various forms of gambling since the middle ages. The talks about the legality of gambling in the United Kingdom have been going strong since the 12th century and King Richard.

Unlike some of the countries on this list that focus only on the lottery and casino games, the citizens of the United Kingdom have their focus also on sports betting and horse racing too. The culture of gambling is deeply ingrained in the island and it is not going anywhere anytime soon.

3. Czech Republic

Moving a little bit south, but we’re still in Europe, but just not the same part of it as another gambling-oriented European country – the Czech Republic. Bohemian land is the home of more than 420 land-based casinos. They’re not far ahead of the UK but still have the lead.

Now, you know it: in addition to beer, the Czech Republic is also famed for its gambling culture. What’s interesting is that they are not famed for their approach to classic casino games. Instead, Czechs love to enjoy themselves in various forms of lottery, bingo, odds betting, and only then in live casino games and slot machines.

Even with that approach, they’re the third country in the world when looking solely at the amount of land-based casinos.

4. Romania

You’re probably swiped off your feet. Romania might be a surprise inclusion on this list for you. But, for gamblers all over the world, and especially in Europe this is no surprise at all. This Eastern European country is home to more than 450 casinos.

Romanians love their gambling but it is heavily regulated nonetheless. The two entities in charge are the Gambling Commission and the Ministry of Finance. What you’ll love to hear is that all types of gambling are allowed.

So, it is no wonder that the famous Instagram and Internet influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan decided to make their home in Romania. They even opened some of the casinos themselves. It is a good field of business in this part of Europe.

5. United States of America

This might come as strange considering the strict gambling laws in the US, but it’s the truth. America is the No1 country on our list. However, when you take into account its territory and the whole population it is not so strange, right? Add to the mix cultural and social development and it makes quite a sense.

Also, when you think about the gambling capital of the world you’re probably thinking of Las Vegas and you’re right. If you want to know, the United States of America boasts more than 2000 casinos. This is a staggering number when you know the limitations the federal and state laws put on gambling.

Add tribal rights to the mix and you can get quite confused. With the expansion of online casinos, things got quite less complicated but you still need to take good care of when and where in the US you wager.

As of now, the most open states are Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Indiana among 18 others. The biggest casino in the States is located in Oklahoma but there gambling is allowed only under the tribal complexes. This shouldn’t pose an issue considering that the world’s biggest casino, the WinStar World Casino and Resort is located there.

Bottom Line

Gambling is spread all over the world. The top five countries are all located in North America and Europe as you can see. The sole reason for this is that we’re talking only about licensed casinos. Those located in India and China are not licensed by the worldwide standards and thus these countries are not on the list.

We’re only saying this if you’re surprised that they’re not included considering their population. As far as gambling goes, you’re better off in Eastern Europe or across the pond.