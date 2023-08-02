10 Best Restaurants in Boca Raton, Florida 2023: Culinary Hotspots

Are you on the hunt for a culinary paradise? Your search ends at Boca Raton, a treasure trove brimming with gastronomic delights and a myriad of cuisines to satiate your palate.

If you’re contemplating a move to Boca Raton and are eager to explore the vibrant and unique culinary scene that this city boasts, you’ve landed at the right spot. Boca Raton, with its quaint, old-world Florida charm and stunning architecture, is also a proud host to some of the finest eateries in Florida.

As the second largest town in the Palm Beaches, Boca Raton is a bustling hub of over 95,000 residents. This city is a cornucopia of experiences for its inhabitants and visitors, with its delectable food scene being the cherry on top that makes living in Boca Raton a truly delightful experience.

Join us as we embark on a culinary journey through the city limits of Boca Raton. Each eatery we spotlight comes highly recommended by the local food connoisseurs, so rest assured, these gastronomic destinations are worth every bite.

List Of Top Restaurants

1. Rebel House

297 E Palmetto Park Rd

Rebel House, an American comfort food haven, is perfect for those seeking a quick yet satisfying bite. Known for its quirky ambiance and eclectic menu, this restaurant serves dinner from 4 pm onwards, with brunch available from 11 am on Saturdays and Sundays.

Though on the pricier side, the culinary experience at Rebel House is worth every penny. Start with their creamy crab dip and naan bread, succulent lobster meatballs with vodka sauce, or the Chinese BBQ ribs served with a refreshing cucumber salad. For the main course, the skirt steak served with romesco sauce, squash, and grilled gem lettuce is a crowd favorite.

Vegetable lovers will appreciate the variety at Rebel House, with options like mac n cheese corn, Brussels sprouts, and charred sweet potatoes, among others.

2. Rafina Greek Taverna

6877 SW 18th St

Rafina Greek Taverna is a haven for those seeking an upscale, Greek-inspired culinary experience. Enjoy their delectable menu and handcrafted drinks in a relaxed ambiance or their picturesque lakeside patio. This restaurant has been a beloved part of the Boca Raton community for nearly eight years.

Begin your Greek odyssey with the crispy fried calamari or the shrimp saganaki, featuring four jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, feta, and tomatoes with ouzo. Rafina offers a variety of salads, most of which are gluten-free, and you can top your salad with a protein of your choice. Their extensive entrée selection ranges from kabobs to lamb chops, with the grilled Rafina platter offering a bit of everything.

3. Ke’e Grill

17940 N Military Trl #700

For over two decades, Ke’e Grill has been a culinary beacon in Boca Raton, delighting patrons with its fresh, high-quality ingredients and tantalizing dishes. This tropical haven specializes in steak and seafood, making it an ideal spot for a memorable dining experience with loved ones or a casual night out.

Kickstart your gastronomic journey with their fiery volcano-grilled shrimp or the zesty cajun spring rolls. For those seeking a lighter fare, they offer a variety of refreshing salads. The main course is a seafood lover’s dream, featuring delicacies like yellowfin tuna, yellowtail snapper, and a sumptuous broiled seafood platter. Meat lovers can indulge in their land and sea or steak specialties.

A unique feature of Ke’e Grill is its Sunset menu, offering seasonal specials from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm, Sunday through Thursday. Expect to find mouthwatering dishes like baked crab-stuffed shrimp and blackened miso-glazed snapper.

4. TwentyTwenty Grille

Royal Palm Place, 141 Via Narnjas

Imagine dining in an intimate, upscale setting, where every dish is a testament to the culinary prowess of an award-winning chef. That’s what awaits you at TwentyTwenty Grille. Here, Chef Rod Weisheit crafts each dish with an artist’s touch, transforming ingredients into stunning masterpieces of modern-day art cuisine.

The menu at TwentyTwenty is thoughtfully structured into beginnings, mains, and endings. The beginnings are small, shareable plates that set the tone for the culinary journey ahead. I personally love starting with the Thai marinated charred octopus. Served with rice noodles, tomato, and a sriracha peanut sauce, it’s a delightful symphony of flavors and textures, and it’s gluten-free!

As you move on to the main dishes, the variety is simply astounding. The miso honey salmon is a crowd favorite, served with onigiri, mushrooms, green onions, corn, marinated tomato, and portobello, all brought together with a chile ginger glaze. Another standout is the Portuguese bistro steaks and eggs, a hearty dish that never fails to satisfy. And let’s not forget the pasta with grilled chicken – simple, yet so flavorful.

In my opinion, TwentyTwenty Grille is a dining destination you simply can’t miss when in Boca Raton.

5. Farmer’s Table

1901 N Military Trl

Craving a meal that’s as nourishing as it is delicious? Look no further than Farmer’s Table in Boca Raton. This gem of a restaurant serves up locally-sourced New American cuisine in a rustic-chic setting, making it the perfect spot for a wholesome meal with family and friends.

Farmer’s Table offers a diverse menu for brunch, lunch, dinner, and even mid-day cravings. I’m a big fan of their cilantro lime flatbread with enchilada sauce, corn pico, cheese, and avocado crema for lunch. Their dinner menu is equally impressive, with starters like buffalo cauliflower and cucumber and avocado tartare (you can even add tuna tartare if you like). For the main course, I highly recommend the grilled chicken paillard and the togarashi seared tuna steak.

What’s great about Farmer’s Table is that they cater to various dietary preferences, with many vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options clearly marked on their menu.

6. Tin Muffin Cafe

364 E Palmetto Park Rd

There’s something incredibly comforting about a local cafe that serves homemade dishes, and Tin Muffin Cafe is just that. This cash-only restaurant is a favorite among the Boca Raton community, serving up delicious homemade sandwiches, soups, quiches, cakes, pies, and more.

Their salad and sandwich options are plentiful, with local favorites like the curried chicken salad, sliced baked ham, or salmon salad platter. My personal sandwich pick at Tin Muffin is the cafe club or the chicken salad sandwich. If you’re looking to support a local, small business while enjoying a tasty meal, Tin Muffin Cafe is the place to be.

7. Six Tables a Restaurant

112 NE 2nd St, Misner Plaza Shopping Center

For a truly unique dining experience, Six Tables a Restaurant is a must-visit. This European, fine dining restaurant is open from 7 pm to 10:30 pm, Wednesday through Saturday, and offers a six-course chef’s tasting menu served nightly by reservation only.

From the moment you step through the doors, you’re treated to a warm welcome and a glass of sparkling wine. The meal begins with a soup course, followed by a spring salad with a riesling citrus vinaigrette, and a palate-cleansing mixed berry cabernet sorbet. The main course offers five options, including roast beef tenderloin, rack of lamb, duck breast, short ribs, or the fresh catch of the day. And to end the meal on a sweet note, you can choose from a warm apple pie, key lime creme brulee, or a malted chocolate cake.

Six Tables a Restaurant offers a truly unique and fantastic dining experience that everyone should try at least once.

8. Ichiyami Buffet and Sushi

145 SE Mizner Blvd

If you’re a fan of buffets and sushi, then Ichiyami Buffet and Sushi is your dream come true. This spacious, contemporary all-you-can-eat buffet offers a vast array of sushi, a hibachi grill, and pan-Asian selections. With over 100 sushi options and a plethora of Japanese dishes, you’re sure to leave with a satisfied palate and a full belly.

My personal sushi favorites at Ichiyami include the sushi sandwich, firecracker, and the American dream roll. And don’t miss out on the miso soup and the crab salad. When it comes to their Asian cuisine, the general tso’s chicken, pan-fried pork dumplings, and steak hibachi are my go-to choices. And if you’re in the mood for something sweet or refreshing, they offer a variety of fruits and desserts.

9. Abe & Louie’s Steakhouse

2200 Glades Rd

If you’re in the mood for a celebratory meal, Abe and Louie’s Steakhouse is the place to be. Serving prime-aged Midwestern steaks and fresh seafood, this steakhouse has won numerous awards from Open Table and Wine Spectator for its service, cuisine, and overall dining experience.

The menu at Abe and Louie’s is extensive, featuring soups, salads, a raw bar, appetizers, wagyu selection, steak, and entrees. I usually start with the lobster dumplings or the oysters Rockefeller. For the main course, the Nova Scotia salmon with golden beet puree and balsamic cipollini onion is a personal favorite.

10. Tucci’s Fire N’ Coal Pizza

50 NE 1st Ave

For those craving a slice of coal-fired pizza, Tucci’s Fire N’ Coal Pizza is a must-visit. This relaxed establishment has been a hit in Boca Raton for over ten years, serving up delicious pizza, Italian dishes, and an impressive selection of wine and beer.

Everything at Tucci’s is cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven by experienced chefs. I love starting with their spicy BBQ glazed wings and homemade meatballs. When it comes to pizza, the Chump pizza, a five-cheese white pizza with meatballs, pepperoni, and basil, is my top pick. But feel free to create your own pizza masterpiece.

If you’re in the mood for something lighter, try the Rossi salad. It’s a delightful mix of greens, tomatoes, walnuts, craisins, goat cheese, and chicken, all tossed in a housemade balsamic vinaigrette.

FAQ

What types of cuisine can I find in Boca Raton?

Boca Raton offers a wide range of cuisines, from American comfort food and Greek-inspired dishes to Japanese sushi and Italian pizza. You can also find upscale dining experiences offering European and New American cuisine.

Are there vegan or vegetarian options THESE restaurants?

Yes, many restaurants in Boca Raton cater to various dietary preferences, including vegan and vegetarian diets. For instance, Farmer’s Table offers many vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.

What is the average cost of dining?

The cost can vary greatly depending on the restaurant. Some places like Tucci’s Fire N’ Coal Pizza offer affordable meals, while others like Six Tables a Restaurant offer a more upscale dining experience which can be pricier.

Are there any unique dining experiences in Boca Raton?

Yes, Boca Raton offers unique dining experiences. For example, Six Tables a Restaurant offers a six-course chef’s tasting menu served nightly by reservation only.

Are there any family-friendly restaurants?

Yes, many restaurants in Boca Raton are family-friendly. Farmer’s Table, for instance, offers a diverse menu suitable for all ages.

What are the operating hours of restaurants?

Operating hours vary by restaurant. Some places like Rebel House serve dinner from 4 pm onwards, with brunch available from 11 am on Saturdays and Sundays. Others like Six Tables a Restaurant are open from 7 pm to 10:30 pm, Wednesday through Saturday.

Are there any waterfront dining options in Boca Raton?

Yes, some restaurants like Rafina Greek Taverna offer lakeside patio dining.

Final Words