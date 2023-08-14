Countries by IQ – Average IQ by Country 2023: Mapping Intelligence

The Intelligence Quotient (IQ) stands as a quantifiable gauge of human cognitive prowess. Aspiring individuals seeking to gauge their intellectual capacity undergo a series of standardized tests, resulting in a numerical score that places them on a spectrum of cognitive aptitude.
This score serves as a yardstick to estimate an individual’s cognitive capabilities, with higher scores suggesting a greater degree of intelligence. This practice has become a cornerstone in assessing cognitive potential and remains a prevalent means of evaluating intellectual acumen.
IQ and Education: Navigating a Complex Relationship
The link between IQ scores and education unveils a multidimensional interplay that often mirrors the socio-economic landscape of a given region. These scores often mirror the access to educational opportunities and resources within the local geographic context.
Regions characterized by lower IQ scores tend to grapple with economic constraints and developmental challenges, particularly in the realm of education, when contrasted with nations boasting higher IQ averages.
Moreover, IQ metrics have been harnessed by researchers to discern the intellectual tapestry of different countries, contributing to the compilation of lists that rank nations based on their perceived cognitive prowess. The map above color-codes each country based on the extent to which their average IQ scores ascend.
This intricate relationship underscores the intricate dance between intelligence, education, and societal progress on a global scale.
|1
|Japan
|106.48
|123,294,513
|2
|Taiwan
|106.47
|23,923,276
|3
|Singapore
|105.89
|6,014,723
|4
|Hong Kong
|105.37
|7,491,609
|5
|China
|104.1
|1,425,671,352
|6
|South Korea
|102.35
|51,784,059
|7
|Belarus
|101.6
|9,498,238
|8
|Finland
|101.2
|5,545,475
|9
|Liechtenstein
|101.07
|39,584
|10
|Germany
|100.74
|83,294,633
|11
|Netherlands
|100.74
|17,618,299
|12
|Estonia
|100.72
|1,322,765
|13
|Luxembourg
|99.87
|654,768
|14
|Macau
|99.82
|704,149
|15
|Cambodia
|99.75
|16,944,826
|16
|Canada
|99.52
|38,781,291
|17
|Australia
|99.24
|26,439,111
|18
|Hungary
|99.24
|10,156,239
|19
|Switzerland
|99.24
|8,796,669
|20
|United Kingdom
|99.12
|67,736,802
|21
|Greenland
|98.89
|56,643
|22
|North Korea
|98.82
|26,160,821
|23
|Slovenia
|98.6
|2,119,675
|24
|New Zealand
|98.57
|5,228,100
|25
|Austria
|98.38
|8,958,960
|26
|Iceland
|98.26
|375,318
|27
|Denmark
|97.83
|5,910,913
|28
|Belgium
|97.49
|11,686,140
|29
|United States
|97.43
|339,996,563
|30
|Norway
|97.13
|5,474,360
|31
|Sweden
|97
|10,612,086
|32
|France
|96.69
|64,756,584
|33
|Poland
|96.35
|41,026,067
|34
|Slovakia
|96.32
|5,795,199
|35
|Russia
|96.29
|144,444,359
|36
|Lithuania
|95.89
|2,718,352
|37
|Croatia
|95.75
|4,008,617
|38
|Andorra
|95.2
|80,088
|39
|Ireland
|95.13
|5,056,935
|40
|Czech Republic
|94.92
|10,495,295
|41
|Latvia
|94.79
|1,830,211
|42
|Italy
|94.23
|58,870,762
|43
|Vanuatu
|93.92
|334,506
|44
|New Caledonia
|93.92
|292,991
|45
|Spain
|93.9
|47,519,628
|46
|Bermuda
|93.48
|64,069
|47
|Cyprus
|93.39
|1,260,138
|48
|Portugal
|92.77
|10,247,605
|49
|Israel
|92.43
|9,174,520
|50
|Barbados
|91.6
|281,995
|51
|Malta
|91.27
|535,064
|52
|Myanmar
|91.18
|54,577,997
|53
|Mongolia
|91.03
|3,447,157
|54
|Bulgaria
|90.99
|6,687,717
|55
|Greece
|90.77
|10,341,277
|56
|Suriname
|90.29
|623,236
|57
|Ukraine
|90.07
|36,744,634
|58
|Moldova
|89.98
|3,435,931
|59
|Serbia
|89.6
|7,149,077
|60
|Vietnam
|89.53
|98,858,950
|61
|Iraq
|89.28
|45,504,560
|62
|Uzbekistan
|89.01
|35,163,944
|63
|Kazakhstan
|88.89
|19,606,633
|64
|Thailand
|88.87
|71,801,279
|65
|Armenia
|88.82
|2,777,970
|66
|Bosnia And Herzegovina
|88.54
|3,210,847
|67
|Costa Rica
|88.34
|5,212,173
|68
|Bhutan
|87.94
|787,424
|69
|Chile
|87.89
|19,629,590
|70
|Mexico
|87.73
|128,455,567
|71
|Tajikistan
|87.71
|10,143,543
|72
|Uruguay
|87.59
|3,423,108
|73
|Malaysia
|87.58
|34,308,525
|74
|Brunei
|87.58
|452,524
|75
|Bahamas
|86.99
|412,623
|76
|Romania
|86.88
|19,892,812
|77
|Turkey
|86.8
|85,816,199
|78
|Argentina
|86.63
|45,773,884
|79
|Sri Lanka
|86.62
|21,893,579
|80
|Mauritius
|86.56
|1,300,557
|81
|Turkmenistan
|85.86
|6,516,100
|82
|Montenegro
|85.78
|626,485
|83
|Trinidad And Tobago
|85.63
|1,534,937
|84
|Azerbaijan
|84.81
|10,412,651
|85
|Georgia
|84.5
|3,728,282
|86
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|84.29
|46,062
|87
|Paraguay
|84.04
|6,861,524
|88
|Fiji
|83.96
|936,375
|89
|Solomon Islands
|83.96
|740,424
|90
|Samoa
|83.96
|225,681
|91
|Kiribati
|83.96
|133,515
|92
|Micronesia
|83.96
|115,224
|93
|Tonga
|83.96
|107,773
|94
|Marshall Islands
|83.96
|41,996
|95
|Cook Islands
|83.96
|17,044
|96
|Cuba
|83.9
|11,194,449
|97
|Bahrain
|83.6
|1,485,509
|98
|Brazil
|83.38
|216,422,446
|99
|Guyana
|83.23
|813,834
|100
|Colombia
|83.13
|52,085,168
|101
|Venezuela
|82.99
|28,838,499
|102
|Cayman Islands
|82.24
|69,310
|103
|Afghanistan
|82.12
|42,239,854
|104
|Haiti
|82.1
|11,724,763
|105
|Dominican Republic
|82.05
|11,332,972
|106
|United Arab Emirates
|82.05
|9,516,871
|107
|Puerto Rico
|81.99
|3,260,314
|108
|North Macedonia
|81.91
|2,085,679
|109
|Albania
|81.75
|2,832,439
|110
|Lebanon
|81.7
|5,353,930
|111
|Philippines
|81.64
|117,337,368
|112
|Peru
|81.44
|34,352,719
|113
|Northern Mariana Islands
|81.36
|49,796
|114
|Laos
|80.99
|7,633,779
|115
|Libya
|80.92
|6,888,388
|116
|Qatar
|80.78
|2,716,391
|117
|Jordan
|80.7
|11,337,052
|118
|Maldives
|80.54
|521,021
|119
|Iran
|80.01
|89,172,767
|120
|Pakistan
|80
|240,485,658
|121
|Grenada
|79.34
|126,183
|122
|Tunisia
|79.22
|12,458,223
|123
|Kyrgyzstan
|79.09
|6,735,347
|124
|Panama
|79
|4,468,087
|125
|Sudan
|78.87
|48,109,006
|126
|Chad
|78.87
|18,278,568
|127
|Seychelles
|78.76
|107,660
|128
|Oman
|78.7
|4,644,384
|129
|Kuwait
|78.64
|4,310,108
|130
|Indonesia
|78.49
|277,534,122
|131
|Papua New Guinea
|78.49
|10,329,931
|132
|Timor Leste
|78.49
|1,360,596
|133
|Ecuador
|78.26
|18,190,484
|134
|Palestine
|77.69
|5,371,230
|135
|Senegal
|77.37
|17,763,163
|136
|Comoros
|77.07
|852,075
|137
|Madagascar
|76.79
|30,325,732
|138
|British Virgin Islands
|76.69
|31,538
|139
|Bolivia
|76.53
|12,388,571
|140
|Uganda
|76.42
|48,582,334
|141
|Saudi Arabia
|76.36
|36,947,025
|142
|Egypt
|76.32
|112,716,598
|143
|India
|76.24
|1,428,627,663
|144
|Algeria
|76
|45,606,480
|145
|Kenya
|75.2
|55,100,586
|146
|Angola
|75.1
|36,684,202
|147
|Jamaica
|75.08
|2,825,544
|148
|Tanzania
|74.95
|67,438,106
|149
|Syria
|74.41
|23,227,014
|150
|Bangladesh
|74.33
|172,954,319
|151
|Zimbabwe
|74.01
|16,665,409
|152
|Burkina Faso
|73.8
|23,251,485
|153
|Saint Lucia
|73.68
|180,251
|154
|Mozambique
|72.5
|33,897,354
|155
|Burundi
|72.09
|13,238,559
|156
|Niger
|70.82
|27,202,843
|157
|Antigua And Barbuda
|70.48
|94,298
|158
|Saint Kitts And Nevis
|70.48
|47,755
|159
|Rwanda
|69.95
|14,094,683
|160
|Benin
|69.71
|13,712,828
|161
|Malawi
|69.7
|20,931,751
|162
|El Salvador
|69.63
|6,364,943
|163
|Botswana
|69.45
|2,675,352
|164
|South Africa
|68.87
|60,414,495
|165
|Lesotho
|68.87
|2,330,318
|166
|Eswatini
|68.87
|1,210,822
|167
|Eritrea
|68.77
|3,748,901
|168
|Zambia
|68.43
|20,569,737
|169
|Ethiopia
|68.42
|126,527,060
|170
|Djibouti
|68.41
|1,136,455
|171
|Nigeria
|67.76
|223,804,632
|172
|Cameroon
|67.76
|28,647,293
|173
|Somalia
|67.67
|18,143,378
|174
|Morocco
|67.03
|37,840,044
|175
|Namibia
|66.19
|2,604,172
|176
|Dominica
|66.03
|73,040
|177
|Sao Tome And Principe
|65.22
|231,856
|178
|Dr Congo
|64.92
|102,262,808
|179
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|63.42
|103,698
|180
|Republic Of The Congo
|62.97
|6,106,869
|181
|Gabon
|62.97
|2,436,566
|182
|Yemen
|62.86
|34,449,825
|183
|Central African Republic
|62.55
|5,742,315
|184
|Belize
|62.55
|410,825
|185
|Honduras
|62.16
|10,593,798
|186
|Togo
|59.83
|9,053,799
|187
|Mali
|59.76
|23,293,698
|188
|Mauritania
|59.76
|4,862,989
|189
|South Sudan
|58.61
|11,088,796
|190
|Ghana
|58.16
|34,121,985
|191
|Ivory Coast
|58.16
|28,873,034
|192
|Guinea
|53.48
|14,190,612
|193
|Nicaragua
|52.69
|7,046,310
|194
|Gambia
|52.68
|2,773,168
|195
|Cape Verde
|52.5
|598,682
|196
|Guatemala
|47.72
|18,092,026
|197
|Sierra Leone
|45.07
|8,791,092
|198
|Liberia
|45.07
|5,418,377
|199
|Nepal
|42.99
|30,896,590
Pinnacle of Cognitive Achievement: Global IQ Rankings
As per a comprehensive study conducted in 2019 by esteemed researchers Richard Lynn and David Becker at the Ulster Institute, the coveted title of possessing the highest average IQ scores worldwide is claimed by the Japanese populace.
Not far behind, the citizens of Taiwan and Singapore demonstrate their impressive cognitive abilities, securing their positions in the upper echelons of intellectual prowess.
The roster of top 10 nations, celebrated for their cognitive aptitude, is presented below, while an exhaustive listing of rankings is provided in the subsequent table for a more comprehensive understanding.
This study unravels the captivating tapestry of global cognitive distinctions, offering insights into the distribution of intellectual brilliance across diverse geographical landscapes.
Top 10 Countries with the Highest Average IQ – Ulster Institute 2019:*
- Japan – 106.49
- Taiwan – 106.47
- Singapore – 105.89
- Hong Kong (China) – 105.37
- China – 104.10
- South Korea – 102.35
- Belarus – 101.60
- Finland – 101.20
- Liechtenstein – 101.07
- Netherlands & Germany (tie) – 100.74
The global spectrum of average IQ scores vividly portrays the remarkable diversity in cognitive aptitude across nations. To make sense of this intricate mosaic, certain researchers have embarked on a classification endeavor, categorizing countries into graded tiers contingent upon their mean IQ scores.
This analytical pursuit involves commencing with the standard IQ test outcomes, a widely accepted benchmark, as the initial cornerstone. However, these foundational scores are further refined and enriched through a meticulous fusion of supplementary measurements, encompassing national assessments in domains like mathematics, reading, and science.
Beyond the numerical realm, the overarching quality of the data is scrutinized with equal diligence. The amalgamation of these multifaceted elements crystallizes a comprehensive assessment, offering a nuanced portrayal of a nation’s cognitive fabric.
This approach transcends the mere numerical facets, delving into the intricacies of educational excellence, cognitive prowess, and intellectual engagement at a national level.
As a result, this classification framework not only reflects the variegated intellectual landscapes of different countries but also underscores the holistic nature of human intelligence in a global context.
Diverse Avenues of Intelligence Assessment
While IQ certainly offers valuable insights into cognitive capabilities, it’s crucial to recognize that it’s just one facet of a multifaceted diamond when it comes to gauging intelligence.
The pursuit of identifying the most intellectually advanced nations transcends the confines of average IQ, encompassing an array of alternative methodologies that showcase a broader perspective.
One avenue of exploration is the examination of academic test scores. This approach delves into the educational landscape of each country, shedding light on their commitment to nurturing knowledge and fostering intellectual growth.
By assessing how effectively nations cultivate learning environments and facilitate academic achievements, this method provides a nuanced glimpse into the collective intellectual endeavors of societies.
Another lens through which to perceive a country’s intellectual vibrancy is the “Intelligence Capital Index.” This innovative concept encapsulates a nation’s capacity to spearhead new frontiers of knowledge and innovation, particularly in the realm of data technologies.
By assessing a country’s prowess in harnessing and advancing data-driven technologies, this index unveils the cutting-edge intellectual prowess that underpins global progress.
Furthermore, the accolade-laden path to measuring intelligence could encompass the tally of Nobel Prizes won by each country. This prestigious honor, earned through groundbreaking contributions to fields ranging from science to literature, serves as a testament to a nation’s intellectual caliber and innovative spirit.
Top 10 Smartest Countries Based on Students’ Test Scores in Reading, Math and Science – OECD PISA 2018:
- China – 555, 591, 590
- Singapore – 549, 569, 551
- Macau (China) – 525, 558, 544
- Hong Kong (China) – 524, 551, 517
- Estonia – 523, 523, 530
- Canada – 520, 512, 518
- Finland – 520, 507, 522
- Ireland – 518, 500, 496
- Korea – 514, 526, 519
- Poland – 512, 516, 511
Top 10 Countries with the Highest Intelligence Capital Index – 2017:
- United States – 74.88 (A+)
- United Kingdom – 64.19 (A)
- Germany – 64.18 (A)
- Australia – 63.96 (A)
- Singapore – 63.60 (A)
- Sweden – 61.58 (A)
- Switzerland – 61.57 (A)
- Canada – 61.15 (A)
- Finland – 60.45 (A)
- Denmark – 60.25 (A)
Average by Age
IQ metrics often fluctuate based on age, with distinct age brackets reflecting varied average IQ values. For young ones, the standard IQ score hovers around 100. But as individuals mature, there’s a noticeable uptick in their IQ, with adults generally scoring higher than youngsters.
The zenith of IQ is typically reached at about 25 years, boasting an average score of around 112. Subsequent to this peak, there’s a gentle decline in IQ scores with advancing age, with the average diminishing by roughly 1-2 points every ten years.
Lowest IQ Country
Nepal is often cited as having one of the world’s lowest average IQs, registering at 42.99. However, it’s essential to highlight that this statistic stems from a limited group of individuals, making it only somewhat reflective of the broader Nepalese population’s IQ.
This could likely indicate a score much lower than the real average. Several elements might provide context to Nepal’s IQ figures. Positioned between India and China, Nepal’s geographical landlocked nature has historically limited its global interactions, depriving it of contemporary amenities and educational advancements.
Furthermore, Nepal has grappled with widespread poverty for decades, constraining the resources available for establishing a robust educational foundation or even rudimentary health services. This has led to a general deficiency in the populace’s cognitive skills, such as critical thinking, logical analysis, and in-depth conceptual understanding.
The scarcity of access to premier educational institutions within Nepal and overseas also means that only a handful can expand their knowledge or refine their cognitive abilities. This positions Nepal with one of the globe’s lowest average IQs when juxtaposed with other countries.
FAQ
What is Australia’s average IQ in 2023?
Australia’s average IQ in 2023 is 99.
Can IQ scores change over time?
While IQ scores tend to remain relatively stable throughout adulthood, they can be influenced by various factors such as education, environment, and life experiences.
Can IQ scores be improved through practice?
While practice can lead to better performance on specific types of IQ test questions, the overall increase in IQ score is limited. IQ tests measure a range of cognitive abilities that are relatively stable.
At what age can IQ testing be reliable?
IQ testing can start as early as age 6, but scores may be less stable in young children due to rapid developmental changes. Scores tend to become more stable from adolescence onwards.
Who Are Celebrities With Highest IQ Scores?
Actor James Woods is reported to have an IQ around 180, Shakira is rumored to have an IQ of 140, Nolan Gould boasts an IQ of 150. Comedian and actor Steve Martin is believed to have an IQ of 142, and actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik holds a PhD in neuroscience and has an IQ estimated to be around 150.
What is Elon Musk’s IQ?
Elon Musk’s exact IQ is not publicly disclosed. While he is undoubtedly a brilliant entrepreneur and innovator, it’s essential to note that success and intelligence can manifest in many ways beyond just an IQ score.
Final Words
Understanding IQ scores and their implications across different countries provides a unique lens into the cognitive abilities of populations.
However, it’s crucial to approach these figures with a holistic perspective, recognizing that intelligence is multifaceted and not solely defined by a single metric. As we navigate through the complexities of human potential, let’s celebrate the diverse ways in which intelligence manifests across cultures, regions, and individuals.