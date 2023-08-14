World

Countries by IQ – Average IQ by Country 2023: Mapping Intelligence

The Intelligence Quotient (IQ) stands as a quantifiable gauge of human cognitive prowess. Aspiring individuals seeking to gauge their intellectual capacity undergo a series of standardized tests, resulting in a numerical score that places them on a spectrum of cognitive aptitude.

This score serves as a yardstick to estimate an individual’s cognitive capabilities, with higher scores suggesting a greater degree of intelligence. This practice has become a cornerstone in assessing cognitive potential and remains a prevalent means of evaluating intellectual acumen.

IQ and Education: Navigating a Complex Relationship

The link between IQ scores and education unveils a multidimensional interplay that often mirrors the socio-economic landscape of a given region. These scores often mirror the access to educational opportunities and resources within the local geographic context.

Regions characterized by lower IQ scores tend to grapple with economic constraints and developmental challenges, particularly in the realm of education, when contrasted with nations boasting higher IQ averages.

Moreover, IQ metrics have been harnessed by researchers to discern the intellectual tapestry of different countries, contributing to the compilation of lists that rank nations based on their perceived cognitive prowess. The map above color-codes each country based on the extent to which their average IQ scores ascend.

This intricate relationship underscores the intricate dance between intelligence, education, and societal progress on a global scale.

1 Japan 106.48 123,294,513
2 Taiwan 106.47 23,923,276
3 Singapore 105.89 6,014,723
4 Hong Kong 105.37 7,491,609
5 China 104.1 1,425,671,352
6 South Korea 102.35 51,784,059
7 Belarus 101.6 9,498,238
8 Finland 101.2 5,545,475
9 Liechtenstein 101.07 39,584
10 Germany 100.74 83,294,633
11 Netherlands 100.74 17,618,299
12 Estonia 100.72 1,322,765
13 Luxembourg 99.87 654,768
14 Macau 99.82 704,149
15 Cambodia 99.75 16,944,826
16 Canada 99.52 38,781,291
17 Australia 99.24 26,439,111
18 Hungary 99.24 10,156,239
19 Switzerland 99.24 8,796,669
20 United Kingdom 99.12 67,736,802
21 Greenland 98.89 56,643
22 North Korea 98.82 26,160,821
23 Slovenia 98.6 2,119,675
24 New Zealand 98.57 5,228,100
25 Austria 98.38 8,958,960
26 Iceland 98.26 375,318
27 Denmark 97.83 5,910,913
28 Belgium 97.49 11,686,140
29 United States 97.43 339,996,563
30 Norway 97.13 5,474,360
31 Sweden 97 10,612,086
32 France 96.69 64,756,584
33 Poland 96.35 41,026,067
34 Slovakia 96.32 5,795,199
35 Russia 96.29 144,444,359
36 Lithuania 95.89 2,718,352
37 Croatia 95.75 4,008,617
38 Andorra 95.2 80,088
39 Ireland 95.13 5,056,935
40 Czech Republic 94.92 10,495,295
41 Latvia 94.79 1,830,211
42 Italy 94.23 58,870,762
43 Vanuatu 93.92 334,506
44 New Caledonia 93.92 292,991
45 Spain 93.9 47,519,628
46 Bermuda 93.48 64,069
47 Cyprus 93.39 1,260,138
48 Portugal 92.77 10,247,605
49 Israel 92.43 9,174,520
50 Barbados 91.6 281,995
51 Malta 91.27 535,064
52 Myanmar 91.18 54,577,997
53 Mongolia 91.03 3,447,157
54 Bulgaria 90.99 6,687,717
55 Greece 90.77 10,341,277
56 Suriname 90.29 623,236
57 Ukraine 90.07 36,744,634
58 Moldova 89.98 3,435,931
59 Serbia 89.6 7,149,077
60 Vietnam 89.53 98,858,950
61 Iraq 89.28 45,504,560
62 Uzbekistan 89.01 35,163,944
63 Kazakhstan 88.89 19,606,633
64 Thailand 88.87 71,801,279
65 Armenia 88.82 2,777,970
66 Bosnia And Herzegovina 88.54 3,210,847
67 Costa Rica 88.34 5,212,173
68 Bhutan 87.94 787,424
69 Chile 87.89 19,629,590
70 Mexico 87.73 128,455,567
71 Tajikistan 87.71 10,143,543
72 Uruguay 87.59 3,423,108
73 Malaysia 87.58 34,308,525
74 Brunei 87.58 452,524
75 Bahamas 86.99 412,623
76 Romania 86.88 19,892,812
77 Turkey 86.8 85,816,199
78 Argentina 86.63 45,773,884
79 Sri Lanka 86.62 21,893,579
80 Mauritius 86.56 1,300,557
81 Turkmenistan 85.86 6,516,100
82 Montenegro 85.78 626,485
83 Trinidad And Tobago 85.63 1,534,937
84 Azerbaijan 84.81 10,412,651
85 Georgia 84.5 3,728,282
86 Turks And Caicos Islands 84.29 46,062
87 Paraguay 84.04 6,861,524
88 Fiji 83.96 936,375
89 Solomon Islands 83.96 740,424
90 Samoa 83.96 225,681
91 Kiribati 83.96 133,515
92 Micronesia 83.96 115,224
93 Tonga 83.96 107,773
94 Marshall Islands 83.96 41,996
95 Cook Islands 83.96 17,044
96 Cuba 83.9 11,194,449
97 Bahrain 83.6 1,485,509
98 Brazil 83.38 216,422,446
99 Guyana 83.23 813,834
100 Colombia 83.13 52,085,168
101 Venezuela 82.99 28,838,499
102 Cayman Islands 82.24 69,310
103 Afghanistan 82.12 42,239,854
104 Haiti 82.1 11,724,763
105 Dominican Republic 82.05 11,332,972
106 United Arab Emirates 82.05 9,516,871
107 Puerto Rico 81.99 3,260,314
108 North Macedonia 81.91 2,085,679
109 Albania 81.75 2,832,439
110 Lebanon 81.7 5,353,930
111 Philippines 81.64 117,337,368
112 Peru 81.44 34,352,719
113 Northern Mariana Islands 81.36 49,796
114 Laos 80.99 7,633,779
115 Libya 80.92 6,888,388
116 Qatar 80.78 2,716,391
117 Jordan 80.7 11,337,052
118 Maldives 80.54 521,021
119 Iran 80.01 89,172,767
120 Pakistan 80 240,485,658
121 Grenada 79.34 126,183
122 Tunisia 79.22 12,458,223
123 Kyrgyzstan 79.09 6,735,347
124 Panama 79 4,468,087
125 Sudan 78.87 48,109,006
126 Chad 78.87 18,278,568
127 Seychelles 78.76 107,660
128 Oman 78.7 4,644,384
129 Kuwait 78.64 4,310,108
130 Indonesia 78.49 277,534,122
131 Papua New Guinea 78.49 10,329,931
132 Timor Leste 78.49 1,360,596
133 Ecuador 78.26 18,190,484
134 Palestine 77.69 5,371,230
135 Senegal 77.37 17,763,163
136 Comoros 77.07 852,075
137 Madagascar 76.79 30,325,732
138 British Virgin Islands 76.69 31,538
139 Bolivia 76.53 12,388,571
140 Uganda 76.42 48,582,334
141 Saudi Arabia 76.36 36,947,025
142 Egypt 76.32 112,716,598
143 India 76.24 1,428,627,663
144 Algeria 76 45,606,480
145 Kenya 75.2 55,100,586
146 Angola 75.1 36,684,202
147 Jamaica 75.08 2,825,544
148 Tanzania 74.95 67,438,106
149 Syria 74.41 23,227,014
150 Bangladesh 74.33 172,954,319
151 Zimbabwe 74.01 16,665,409
152 Burkina Faso 73.8 23,251,485
153 Saint Lucia 73.68 180,251
154 Mozambique 72.5 33,897,354
155 Burundi 72.09 13,238,559
156 Niger 70.82 27,202,843
157 Antigua And Barbuda 70.48 94,298
158 Saint Kitts And Nevis 70.48 47,755
159 Rwanda 69.95 14,094,683
160 Benin 69.71 13,712,828
161 Malawi 69.7 20,931,751
162 El Salvador 69.63 6,364,943
163 Botswana 69.45 2,675,352
164 South Africa 68.87 60,414,495
165 Lesotho 68.87 2,330,318
166 Eswatini 68.87 1,210,822
167 Eritrea 68.77 3,748,901
168 Zambia 68.43 20,569,737
169 Ethiopia 68.42 126,527,060
170 Djibouti 68.41 1,136,455
171 Nigeria 67.76 223,804,632
172 Cameroon 67.76 28,647,293
173 Somalia 67.67 18,143,378
174 Morocco 67.03 37,840,044
175 Namibia 66.19 2,604,172
176 Dominica 66.03 73,040
177 Sao Tome And Principe 65.22 231,856
178 Dr Congo 64.92 102,262,808
179 Saint Vincent And The Grenadines 63.42 103,698
180 Republic Of The Congo 62.97 6,106,869
181 Gabon 62.97 2,436,566
182 Yemen 62.86 34,449,825
183 Central African Republic 62.55 5,742,315
184 Belize 62.55 410,825
185 Honduras 62.16 10,593,798
186 Togo 59.83 9,053,799
187 Mali 59.76 23,293,698
188 Mauritania 59.76 4,862,989
189 South Sudan 58.61 11,088,796
190 Ghana 58.16 34,121,985
191 Ivory Coast 58.16 28,873,034
192 Guinea 53.48 14,190,612
193 Nicaragua 52.69 7,046,310
194 Gambia 52.68 2,773,168
195 Cape Verde 52.5 598,682
196 Guatemala 47.72 18,092,026
197 Sierra Leone 45.07 8,791,092
198 Liberia 45.07 5,418,377
199 Nepal 42.99 30,896,590

Pinnacle of Cognitive Achievement: Global IQ Rankings

As per a comprehensive study conducted in 2019 by esteemed researchers Richard Lynn and David Becker at the Ulster Institute, the coveted title of possessing the highest average IQ scores worldwide is claimed by the Japanese populace.

Not far behind, the citizens of Taiwan and Singapore demonstrate their impressive cognitive abilities, securing their positions in the upper echelons of intellectual prowess.

The roster of top 10 nations, celebrated for their cognitive aptitude, is presented below, while an exhaustive listing of rankings is provided in the subsequent table for a more comprehensive understanding.

This study unravels the captivating tapestry of global cognitive distinctions, offering insights into the distribution of intellectual brilliance across diverse geographical landscapes.

Top 10 Countries with the Highest Average IQ – Ulster Institute 2019:*

  1. Japan – 106.49
  2. Taiwan – 106.47
  3. Singapore – 105.89
  4. Hong Kong (China) – 105.37
  5. China – 104.10
  6. South Korea – 102.35
  7. Belarus – 101.60
  8. Finland – 101.20
  9. Liechtenstein – 101.07
  10. Netherlands & Germany (tie) – 100.74

The global spectrum of average IQ scores vividly portrays the remarkable diversity in cognitive aptitude across nations. To make sense of this intricate mosaic, certain researchers have embarked on a classification endeavor, categorizing countries into graded tiers contingent upon their mean IQ scores.

This analytical pursuit involves commencing with the standard IQ test outcomes, a widely accepted benchmark, as the initial cornerstone. However, these foundational scores are further refined and enriched through a meticulous fusion of supplementary measurements, encompassing national assessments in domains like mathematics, reading, and science.

Beyond the numerical realm, the overarching quality of the data is scrutinized with equal diligence. The amalgamation of these multifaceted elements crystallizes a comprehensive assessment, offering a nuanced portrayal of a nation’s cognitive fabric.

This approach transcends the mere numerical facets, delving into the intricacies of educational excellence, cognitive prowess, and intellectual engagement at a national level.

As a result, this classification framework not only reflects the variegated intellectual landscapes of different countries but also underscores the holistic nature of human intelligence in a global context.

Diverse Avenues of Intelligence Assessment

While IQ certainly offers valuable insights into cognitive capabilities, it’s crucial to recognize that it’s just one facet of a multifaceted diamond when it comes to gauging intelligence.

The pursuit of identifying the most intellectually advanced nations transcends the confines of average IQ, encompassing an array of alternative methodologies that showcase a broader perspective.

One avenue of exploration is the examination of academic test scores. This approach delves into the educational landscape of each country, shedding light on their commitment to nurturing knowledge and fostering intellectual growth.

By assessing how effectively nations cultivate learning environments and facilitate academic achievements, this method provides a nuanced glimpse into the collective intellectual endeavors of societies.

Another lens through which to perceive a country’s intellectual vibrancy is the “Intelligence Capital Index.” This innovative concept encapsulates a nation’s capacity to spearhead new frontiers of knowledge and innovation, particularly in the realm of data technologies.

By assessing a country’s prowess in harnessing and advancing data-driven technologies, this index unveils the cutting-edge intellectual prowess that underpins global progress.

Furthermore, the accolade-laden path to measuring intelligence could encompass the tally of Nobel Prizes won by each country. This prestigious honor, earned through groundbreaking contributions to fields ranging from science to literature, serves as a testament to a nation’s intellectual caliber and innovative spirit.

Top 10 Smartest Countries Based on Students’ Test Scores in Reading, Math and Science – OECD PISA 2018:

  1. China – 555, 591, 590
  2. Singapore – 549, 569, 551
  3. Macau (China) – 525, 558, 544
  4. Hong Kong (China) – 524, 551, 517
  5. Estonia – 523, 523, 530
  6. Canada – 520, 512, 518
  7. Finland – 520, 507, 522
  8. Ireland – 518, 500, 496
  9. Korea – 514, 526, 519
  10. Poland – 512, 516, 511

Top 10 Countries with the Highest Intelligence Capital Index – 2017:

  1. United States – 74.88 (A+)
  2. United Kingdom – 64.19 (A)
  3. Germany – 64.18 (A)
  4. Australia – 63.96 (A)
  5. Singapore – 63.60 (A)
  6. Sweden – 61.58 (A)
  7. Switzerland – 61.57 (A)
  8. Canada – 61.15 (A)
  9. Finland – 60.45 (A)
  10. Denmark – 60.25 (A)

Average by Age

IQ metrics often fluctuate based on age, with distinct age brackets reflecting varied average IQ values. For young ones, the standard IQ score hovers around 100. But as individuals mature, there’s a noticeable uptick in their IQ, with adults generally scoring higher than youngsters.

The zenith of IQ is typically reached at about 25 years, boasting an average score of around 112. Subsequent to this peak, there’s a gentle decline in IQ scores with advancing age, with the average diminishing by roughly 1-2 points every ten years.

Lowest IQ Country

nepali iq

Nepal is often cited as having one of the world’s lowest average IQs, registering at 42.99. However, it’s essential to highlight that this statistic stems from a limited group of individuals, making it only somewhat reflective of the broader Nepalese population’s IQ.

This could likely indicate a score much lower than the real average. Several elements might provide context to Nepal’s IQ figures. Positioned between India and China, Nepal’s geographical landlocked nature has historically limited its global interactions, depriving it of contemporary amenities and educational advancements.

Furthermore, Nepal has grappled with widespread poverty for decades, constraining the resources available for establishing a robust educational foundation or even rudimentary health services. This has led to a general deficiency in the populace’s cognitive skills, such as critical thinking, logical analysis, and in-depth conceptual understanding.

The scarcity of access to premier educational institutions within Nepal and overseas also means that only a handful can expand their knowledge or refine their cognitive abilities. This positions Nepal with one of the globe’s lowest average IQs when juxtaposed with other countries.

FAQ

What is Australia’s average IQ in 2023?

Australia’s average IQ in 2023 is 99.

Can IQ scores change over time?

While IQ scores tend to remain relatively stable throughout adulthood, they can be influenced by various factors such as education, environment, and life experiences.

Can IQ scores be improved through practice?

While practice can lead to better performance on specific types of IQ test questions, the overall increase in IQ score is limited. IQ tests measure a range of cognitive abilities that are relatively stable.

At what age can IQ testing be reliable?

IQ testing can start as early as age 6, but scores may be less stable in young children due to rapid developmental changes. Scores tend to become more stable from adolescence onwards.

Who Are Celebrities With Highest IQ Scores?

Actor James Woods is reported to have an IQ around 180, Shakira is rumored to have an IQ of 140, Nolan Gould boasts an IQ of 150. Comedian and actor Steve Martin is believed to have an IQ of 142, and actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik holds a PhD in neuroscience and has an IQ estimated to be around 150.

What is Elon Musk’s IQ?

Elon Musk’s exact IQ is not publicly disclosed. While he is undoubtedly a brilliant entrepreneur and innovator, it’s essential to note that success and intelligence can manifest in many ways beyond just an IQ score.

Final Words

Understanding IQ scores and their implications across different countries provides a unique lens into the cognitive abilities of populations.

However, it’s crucial to approach these figures with a holistic perspective, recognizing that intelligence is multifaceted and not solely defined by a single metric. As we navigate through the complexities of human potential, let’s celebrate the diverse ways in which intelligence manifests across cultures, regions, and individuals.

