Countries by IQ – Average IQ by Country 2023: Mapping Intelligence

The Intelligence Quotient (IQ) stands as a quantifiable gauge of human cognitive prowess. Aspiring individuals seeking to gauge their intellectual capacity undergo a series of standardized tests, resulting in a numerical score that places them on a spectrum of cognitive aptitude.

This score serves as a yardstick to estimate an individual’s cognitive capabilities, with higher scores suggesting a greater degree of intelligence. This practice has become a cornerstone in assessing cognitive potential and remains a prevalent means of evaluating intellectual acumen.

IQ and Education: Navigating a Complex Relationship

The link between IQ scores and education unveils a multidimensional interplay that often mirrors the socio-economic landscape of a given region. These scores often mirror the access to educational opportunities and resources within the local geographic context.

Regions characterized by lower IQ scores tend to grapple with economic constraints and developmental challenges, particularly in the realm of education, when contrasted with nations boasting higher IQ averages.

Moreover, IQ metrics have been harnessed by researchers to discern the intellectual tapestry of different countries, contributing to the compilation of lists that rank nations based on their perceived cognitive prowess. The map above color-codes each country based on the extent to which their average IQ scores ascend.

This intricate relationship underscores the intricate dance between intelligence, education, and societal progress on a global scale.

1 Japan 106.48 123,294,513 2 Taiwan 106.47 23,923,276 3 Singapore 105.89 6,014,723 4 Hong Kong 105.37 7,491,609 5 China 104.1 1,425,671,352 6 South Korea 102.35 51,784,059 7 Belarus 101.6 9,498,238 8 Finland 101.2 5,545,475 9 Liechtenstein 101.07 39,584 10 Germany 100.74 83,294,633 11 Netherlands 100.74 17,618,299 12 Estonia 100.72 1,322,765 13 Luxembourg 99.87 654,768 14 Macau 99.82 704,149 15 Cambodia 99.75 16,944,826 16 Canada 99.52 38,781,291 17 Australia 99.24 26,439,111 18 Hungary 99.24 10,156,239 19 Switzerland 99.24 8,796,669 20 United Kingdom 99.12 67,736,802 21 Greenland 98.89 56,643 22 North Korea 98.82 26,160,821 23 Slovenia 98.6 2,119,675 24 New Zealand 98.57 5,228,100 25 Austria 98.38 8,958,960 26 Iceland 98.26 375,318 27 Denmark 97.83 5,910,913 28 Belgium 97.49 11,686,140 29 United States 97.43 339,996,563 30 Norway 97.13 5,474,360 31 Sweden 97 10,612,086 32 France 96.69 64,756,584 33 Poland 96.35 41,026,067 34 Slovakia 96.32 5,795,199 35 Russia 96.29 144,444,359 36 Lithuania 95.89 2,718,352 37 Croatia 95.75 4,008,617 38 Andorra 95.2 80,088 39 Ireland 95.13 5,056,935 40 Czech Republic 94.92 10,495,295 41 Latvia 94.79 1,830,211 42 Italy 94.23 58,870,762 43 Vanuatu 93.92 334,506 44 New Caledonia 93.92 292,991 45 Spain 93.9 47,519,628 46 Bermuda 93.48 64,069 47 Cyprus 93.39 1,260,138 48 Portugal 92.77 10,247,605 49 Israel 92.43 9,174,520 50 Barbados 91.6 281,995 51 Malta 91.27 535,064 52 Myanmar 91.18 54,577,997 53 Mongolia 91.03 3,447,157 54 Bulgaria 90.99 6,687,717 55 Greece 90.77 10,341,277 56 Suriname 90.29 623,236 57 Ukraine 90.07 36,744,634 58 Moldova 89.98 3,435,931 59 Serbia 89.6 7,149,077 60 Vietnam 89.53 98,858,950 61 Iraq 89.28 45,504,560 62 Uzbekistan 89.01 35,163,944 63 Kazakhstan 88.89 19,606,633 64 Thailand 88.87 71,801,279 65 Armenia 88.82 2,777,970 66 Bosnia And Herzegovina 88.54 3,210,847 67 Costa Rica 88.34 5,212,173 68 Bhutan 87.94 787,424 69 Chile 87.89 19,629,590 70 Mexico 87.73 128,455,567 71 Tajikistan 87.71 10,143,543 72 Uruguay 87.59 3,423,108 73 Malaysia 87.58 34,308,525 74 Brunei 87.58 452,524 75 Bahamas 86.99 412,623 76 Romania 86.88 19,892,812 77 Turkey 86.8 85,816,199 78 Argentina 86.63 45,773,884 79 Sri Lanka 86.62 21,893,579 80 Mauritius 86.56 1,300,557 81 Turkmenistan 85.86 6,516,100 82 Montenegro 85.78 626,485 83 Trinidad And Tobago 85.63 1,534,937 84 Azerbaijan 84.81 10,412,651 85 Georgia 84.5 3,728,282 86 Turks And Caicos Islands 84.29 46,062 87 Paraguay 84.04 6,861,524 88 Fiji 83.96 936,375 89 Solomon Islands 83.96 740,424 90 Samoa 83.96 225,681 91 Kiribati 83.96 133,515 92 Micronesia 83.96 115,224 93 Tonga 83.96 107,773 94 Marshall Islands 83.96 41,996 95 Cook Islands 83.96 17,044 96 Cuba 83.9 11,194,449 97 Bahrain 83.6 1,485,509 98 Brazil 83.38 216,422,446 99 Guyana 83.23 813,834 100 Colombia 83.13 52,085,168 101 Venezuela 82.99 28,838,499 102 Cayman Islands 82.24 69,310 103 Afghanistan 82.12 42,239,854 104 Haiti 82.1 11,724,763 105 Dominican Republic 82.05 11,332,972 106 United Arab Emirates 82.05 9,516,871 107 Puerto Rico 81.99 3,260,314 108 North Macedonia 81.91 2,085,679 109 Albania 81.75 2,832,439 110 Lebanon 81.7 5,353,930 111 Philippines 81.64 117,337,368 112 Peru 81.44 34,352,719 113 Northern Mariana Islands 81.36 49,796 114 Laos 80.99 7,633,779 115 Libya 80.92 6,888,388 116 Qatar 80.78 2,716,391 117 Jordan 80.7 11,337,052 118 Maldives 80.54 521,021 119 Iran 80.01 89,172,767 120 Pakistan 80 240,485,658 121 Grenada 79.34 126,183 122 Tunisia 79.22 12,458,223 123 Kyrgyzstan 79.09 6,735,347 124 Panama 79 4,468,087 125 Sudan 78.87 48,109,006 126 Chad 78.87 18,278,568 127 Seychelles 78.76 107,660 128 Oman 78.7 4,644,384 129 Kuwait 78.64 4,310,108 130 Indonesia 78.49 277,534,122 131 Papua New Guinea 78.49 10,329,931 132 Timor Leste 78.49 1,360,596 133 Ecuador 78.26 18,190,484 134 Palestine 77.69 5,371,230 135 Senegal 77.37 17,763,163 136 Comoros 77.07 852,075 137 Madagascar 76.79 30,325,732 138 British Virgin Islands 76.69 31,538 139 Bolivia 76.53 12,388,571 140 Uganda 76.42 48,582,334 141 Saudi Arabia 76.36 36,947,025 142 Egypt 76.32 112,716,598 143 India 76.24 1,428,627,663 144 Algeria 76 45,606,480 145 Kenya 75.2 55,100,586 146 Angola 75.1 36,684,202 147 Jamaica 75.08 2,825,544 148 Tanzania 74.95 67,438,106 149 Syria 74.41 23,227,014 150 Bangladesh 74.33 172,954,319 151 Zimbabwe 74.01 16,665,409 152 Burkina Faso 73.8 23,251,485 153 Saint Lucia 73.68 180,251 154 Mozambique 72.5 33,897,354 155 Burundi 72.09 13,238,559 156 Niger 70.82 27,202,843 157 Antigua And Barbuda 70.48 94,298 158 Saint Kitts And Nevis 70.48 47,755 159 Rwanda 69.95 14,094,683 160 Benin 69.71 13,712,828 161 Malawi 69.7 20,931,751 162 El Salvador 69.63 6,364,943 163 Botswana 69.45 2,675,352 164 South Africa 68.87 60,414,495 165 Lesotho 68.87 2,330,318 166 Eswatini 68.87 1,210,822 167 Eritrea 68.77 3,748,901 168 Zambia 68.43 20,569,737 169 Ethiopia 68.42 126,527,060 170 Djibouti 68.41 1,136,455 171 Nigeria 67.76 223,804,632 172 Cameroon 67.76 28,647,293 173 Somalia 67.67 18,143,378 174 Morocco 67.03 37,840,044 175 Namibia 66.19 2,604,172 176 Dominica 66.03 73,040 177 Sao Tome And Principe 65.22 231,856 178 Dr Congo 64.92 102,262,808 179 Saint Vincent And The Grenadines 63.42 103,698 180 Republic Of The Congo 62.97 6,106,869 181 Gabon 62.97 2,436,566 182 Yemen 62.86 34,449,825 183 Central African Republic 62.55 5,742,315 184 Belize 62.55 410,825 185 Honduras 62.16 10,593,798 186 Togo 59.83 9,053,799 187 Mali 59.76 23,293,698 188 Mauritania 59.76 4,862,989 189 South Sudan 58.61 11,088,796 190 Ghana 58.16 34,121,985 191 Ivory Coast 58.16 28,873,034 192 Guinea 53.48 14,190,612 193 Nicaragua 52.69 7,046,310 194 Gambia 52.68 2,773,168 195 Cape Verde 52.5 598,682 196 Guatemala 47.72 18,092,026 197 Sierra Leone 45.07 8,791,092 198 Liberia 45.07 5,418,377 199 Nepal 42.99 30,896,590

Pinnacle of Cognitive Achievement: Global IQ Rankings

As per a comprehensive study conducted in 2019 by esteemed researchers Richard Lynn and David Becker at the Ulster Institute, the coveted title of possessing the highest average IQ scores worldwide is claimed by the Japanese populace.

Not far behind, the citizens of Taiwan and Singapore demonstrate their impressive cognitive abilities, securing their positions in the upper echelons of intellectual prowess.

The roster of top 10 nations, celebrated for their cognitive aptitude, is presented below, while an exhaustive listing of rankings is provided in the subsequent table for a more comprehensive understanding.

This study unravels the captivating tapestry of global cognitive distinctions, offering insights into the distribution of intellectual brilliance across diverse geographical landscapes.

Top 10 Countries with the Highest Average IQ – Ulster Institute 2019:*

Japan – 106.49 Taiwan – 106.47 Singapore – 105.89 Hong Kong (China) – 105.37 China – 104.10 South Korea – 102.35 Belarus – 101.60 Finland – 101.20 Liechtenstein – 101.07 Netherlands & Germany (tie) – 100.74

The global spectrum of average IQ scores vividly portrays the remarkable diversity in cognitive aptitude across nations. To make sense of this intricate mosaic, certain researchers have embarked on a classification endeavor, categorizing countries into graded tiers contingent upon their mean IQ scores.

This analytical pursuit involves commencing with the standard IQ test outcomes, a widely accepted benchmark, as the initial cornerstone. However, these foundational scores are further refined and enriched through a meticulous fusion of supplementary measurements, encompassing national assessments in domains like mathematics, reading, and science.

Beyond the numerical realm, the overarching quality of the data is scrutinized with equal diligence. The amalgamation of these multifaceted elements crystallizes a comprehensive assessment, offering a nuanced portrayal of a nation’s cognitive fabric.

This approach transcends the mere numerical facets, delving into the intricacies of educational excellence, cognitive prowess, and intellectual engagement at a national level.

As a result, this classification framework not only reflects the variegated intellectual landscapes of different countries but also underscores the holistic nature of human intelligence in a global context.

Diverse Avenues of Intelligence Assessment

While IQ certainly offers valuable insights into cognitive capabilities, it’s crucial to recognize that it’s just one facet of a multifaceted diamond when it comes to gauging intelligence.

The pursuit of identifying the most intellectually advanced nations transcends the confines of average IQ, encompassing an array of alternative methodologies that showcase a broader perspective.

One avenue of exploration is the examination of academic test scores. This approach delves into the educational landscape of each country, shedding light on their commitment to nurturing knowledge and fostering intellectual growth.

By assessing how effectively nations cultivate learning environments and facilitate academic achievements, this method provides a nuanced glimpse into the collective intellectual endeavors of societies.

Another lens through which to perceive a country’s intellectual vibrancy is the “Intelligence Capital Index.” This innovative concept encapsulates a nation’s capacity to spearhead new frontiers of knowledge and innovation, particularly in the realm of data technologies.

By assessing a country’s prowess in harnessing and advancing data-driven technologies, this index unveils the cutting-edge intellectual prowess that underpins global progress.

Furthermore, the accolade-laden path to measuring intelligence could encompass the tally of Nobel Prizes won by each country. This prestigious honor, earned through groundbreaking contributions to fields ranging from science to literature, serves as a testament to a nation’s intellectual caliber and innovative spirit.

Top 10 Smartest Countries Based on Students’ Test Scores in Reading, Math and Science – OECD PISA 2018:

China – 555, 591, 590 Singapore – 549, 569, 551 Macau (China) – 525, 558, 544 Hong Kong (China) – 524, 551, 517 Estonia – 523, 523, 530 Canada – 520, 512, 518 Finland – 520, 507, 522 Ireland – 518, 500, 496 Korea – 514, 526, 519 Poland – 512, 516, 511

Top 10 Countries with the Highest Intelligence Capital Index – 2017:

United States – 74.88 (A+) United Kingdom – 64.19 (A) Germany – 64.18 (A) Australia – 63.96 (A) Singapore – 63.60 (A) Sweden – 61.58 (A) Switzerland – 61.57 (A) Canada – 61.15 (A) Finland – 60.45 (A) Denmark – 60.25 (A)

Average by Age

IQ metrics often fluctuate based on age, with distinct age brackets reflecting varied average IQ values. For young ones, the standard IQ score hovers around 100. But as individuals mature, there’s a noticeable uptick in their IQ, with adults generally scoring higher than youngsters.

The zenith of IQ is typically reached at about 25 years, boasting an average score of around 112. Subsequent to this peak, there’s a gentle decline in IQ scores with advancing age, with the average diminishing by roughly 1-2 points every ten years.

Lowest IQ Country

Nepal is often cited as having one of the world’s lowest average IQs, registering at 42.99. However, it’s essential to highlight that this statistic stems from a limited group of individuals, making it only somewhat reflective of the broader Nepalese population’s IQ.

This could likely indicate a score much lower than the real average. Several elements might provide context to Nepal’s IQ figures. Positioned between India and China, Nepal’s geographical landlocked nature has historically limited its global interactions, depriving it of contemporary amenities and educational advancements.

Furthermore, Nepal has grappled with widespread poverty for decades, constraining the resources available for establishing a robust educational foundation or even rudimentary health services. This has led to a general deficiency in the populace’s cognitive skills, such as critical thinking, logical analysis, and in-depth conceptual understanding.

The scarcity of access to premier educational institutions within Nepal and overseas also means that only a handful can expand their knowledge or refine their cognitive abilities. This positions Nepal with one of the globe’s lowest average IQs when juxtaposed with other countries.

FAQ

What is Australia’s average IQ in 2023?

Australia’s average IQ in 2023 is 99.

Can IQ scores change over time?

While IQ scores tend to remain relatively stable throughout adulthood, they can be influenced by various factors such as education, environment, and life experiences.

Can IQ scores be improved through practice?

While practice can lead to better performance on specific types of IQ test questions, the overall increase in IQ score is limited. IQ tests measure a range of cognitive abilities that are relatively stable.

At what age can IQ testing be reliable?

IQ testing can start as early as age 6, but scores may be less stable in young children due to rapid developmental changes. Scores tend to become more stable from adolescence onwards.

Who Are Celebrities With Highest IQ Scores?

Actor James Woods is reported to have an IQ around 180, Shakira is rumored to have an IQ of 140, Nolan Gould boasts an IQ of 150. Comedian and actor Steve Martin is believed to have an IQ of 142, and actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik holds a PhD in neuroscience and has an IQ estimated to be around 150.

What is Elon Musk’s IQ?

Elon Musk’s exact IQ is not publicly disclosed. While he is undoubtedly a brilliant entrepreneur and innovator, it’s essential to note that success and intelligence can manifest in many ways beyond just an IQ score.

Final Words

Understanding IQ scores and their implications across different countries provides a unique lens into the cognitive abilities of populations.

However, it’s crucial to approach these figures with a holistic perspective, recognizing that intelligence is multifaceted and not solely defined by a single metric. As we navigate through the complexities of human potential, let’s celebrate the diverse ways in which intelligence manifests across cultures, regions, and individuals.