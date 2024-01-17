15 Best Songs About Family: Ties That Bind

Family is one of the most important aspects of life, and music has always been a way to express love and appreciation for those closest to us. Whether it’s a song about a parent, sibling, or child, music has a way of capturing the emotions and experiences that come with being part of a family. In this article, we will explore the 15 best songs about family that are sure to tug at your heartstrings.

The songs on this list cover a wide range of genres and eras, from classic rock to modern pop. Each one offers a unique perspective on what it means to be part of a family, whether it’s the joy of spending time together or the challenges that come with being part of a close-knit group. From Sister Sledge’s disco classic “We Are Family” to Kanye West’s introspective “Family Business,” these songs are sure to resonate with anyone who has ever felt the love and support of their family.

So sit back, relax, and let these songs take you on a journey through the ups and downs of family life. Whether you’re feeling nostalgic for your childhood or grateful for the family you have today, these songs are sure to remind you of the power of love and connection that comes with being part of a family.

15. ‘Brotherhood’ by Stormzy

Stormzy’s ‘Brotherhood’ is a powerful and gritty track that highlights the importance of loyalty and unity among friends who become like family. The song serves as a reminder that family isn’t just defined by blood relations as noted in Neon Music.

The lyrics of ‘Brotherhood’ are raw and emotional, with lines like “We don’t do friends round here, round here it’s brotherhood,” emphasizing the bond between friends that can be just as strong as that between family members. The song’s intense beat and Stormzy’s powerful delivery only add to the emotional impact of the lyrics.

14. ‘Family Portrait’ by Pink

Pink’s ‘Family Portrait’ is a heart-wrenching song about a family that is falling apart. The song is a reflection of Pink’s own experience of growing up in a broken family. The lyrics of the song convey the pain and emotions that she felt during her parents’ divorce as noted in Old Time Music.

The song is a reminder of how important it is to have a strong family unit. It highlights the fact that despite all the ups and downs, family is still the most important thing in life. The song’s lyrics are relatable to anyone who has experienced the pain of a broken family.

‘Family Portrait’ was released as the fourth and final single from Pink’s second album, Missundaztood. The song was co-written by Pink and Scott Storch and produced by Storch. It was released on September 16, 2002.

The song’s music video was directed by Sophie Muller and features Pink as a young girl living in a dysfunctional family. The video shows Pink’s parents fighting and her trying to escape the chaos by hiding in her room. The video ends with Pink’s family coming together and hugging each other, symbolizing the importance of family unity.

13. ‘Dance With My Father’ by Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross’ song ‘Dance With My Father’ is a heartfelt tribute to his father, Luther Vandross Sr., who died due to complications of diabetes. The song was written by Vandross and Richard Marx based on his personal experience. Vandross considered this song as his “career song” and it became one of his biggest hits.

‘Dance With My Father’ was released in 2003 as the title track of Vandross’ fourteenth studio album. The song received critical acclaim and won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 2004. The song’s music video features Vandross’ childhood photos and clips of him performing with his father according to Smooth Radio.

12. ‘Family Affair’ by Sly and the Family Stone

Sly and the Family Stone’s “Family Affair” is a classic song that captures the essence of family dynamics. The song was released in 1971 and became an instant hit, reaching the top of the charts in the United States stated by Rolling Stones.

The song’s lyrics are about family and the importance of sticking together through thick and thin. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat rhythm make it a perfect addition to any family playlist.

Sly Stone’s unique voice and the band’s use of electronic instruments make “Family Affair” stand out from other songs about family. The song’s message is clear: family is everything, and we should cherish the moments we have with our loved ones.

11. ‘I’ll Always Love My Mama’ by The Intruders

The Intruders’ 1973 hit “I’ll Always Love My Mama” is a soulful tribute to the love and dedication of mothers everywhere. Written by the legendary songwriting duo Gamble & Huff, and co-written by McFadden & Whitehead, the song quickly became a classic and is still played on Mother’s Day and other special occasions.

10. ‘Kooks’ by David Bowie

‘Kooks’ by David Bowie is a song about the love between a father and his son. Bowie wrote this song to his newborn son Duncan Jones. The song was a pastiche of early 1970s Neil Young because Bowie was listening to a Neil Young record at home on May 30, 1971, when he got the news of the arrival of his son stated in Songsfacts.

The song is a beautiful tribute to the joys of fatherhood, and it features a catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics. The song is a perfect example of how music can express the deep and complex emotions of family relationships.

9. ‘Mother-in-Law’ by Ernie K-Doe

‘Mother-in-Law’ is a classic R&B song recorded by Ernie K-Doe in 1961. The song was written and produced by Allen Toussaint, who also played the piano solo. It was a number-one hit in the U.S. on both the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Billboard R&B chart.

‘Mother-in-Law’ has been covered by several artists over the years, including Tom Jones and The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band. The song’s popularity has endured, and it remains a beloved classic to this day.

Here is a table summarizing the key details of ‘Mother-in-Law’:

Song Title Artist Year Released Genre Mother-in-Law Ernie K-Doe 1961 R&B

8. ‘Family Man’ by Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Family Man’ is a classic mac melody that is both infectious and lyrically simple. The song was sung by Lindsey Buckingham and was released in 1987 as part of their album ‘Tango in the Night’. The song is a perfect example of the band’s signature sound, with its 80s production and classic Mac melodies according to Old Time Music.

The song is about a man who is devoted to his family but is also struggling to balance his family life with his work life. The song’s lyrics are relatable and have resonated with many listeners. The band sweetened up the mix and interspersed some vocal fragments from Stevie Nicks throughout the song’s bridge, adding to the song’s emotional depth.

7. ‘The Exchange’ by Torres

‘The Exchange’ by Torres is a song that explores the theme of family, loss, and privacy. The song talks about the protagonist’s fear of aging and losing loved ones. She references her mother’s search for her lost family members and the struggle for privacy. She also mentions using drugs to cope with her fears. Overall, she feels like she’s underwater and can’t breathe.

The song is a slow, melancholic ballad with a haunting melody and a powerful vocal performance by Torres. The lyrics are poetic and evocative, painting a vivid picture of the protagonist’s emotional state. The song is a testament to the power of music to express complex emotions and to connect with listeners on a deep level.

6. ‘Family Business’ by Kanye West

Kanye West’s “Family Business” is a heartwarming tribute to the importance of family. The song, which was released in 2004 on his debut album “The College Dropout,” showcases West’s ability to blend his personal experiences with his music noted in Rate My Music article.

The song’s lyrics talk about the importance of family and the struggles that come with it. West raps about his family members, including his mother, father, and cousins, and how they have helped him throughout his life.

5. ‘Breathing’ by Kate Bush

Kate Bush’s hauntingly beautiful song “Breathing” is a powerful commentary on the anxieties of the Cold War era. The song is about a fetus that is aware of the world outside the womb and is frightened by nuclear fallout. The lyrics describe the unborn baby absorbing nicotine from the mother’s smoking, further emphasizing the dangers of the world it is about to enter.

“Breathing” is a poignant reminder of the fears and anxieties that people experienced during the Cold War. The song’s haunting melody and lyrics convey a sense of desperation and hopelessness that many people felt during this time. Kate Bush’s powerful vocals add an extra layer of emotion to the song, making it a powerful and moving piece of music.

4. ‘Daddy Sang Bass’ by Johnny Cash

‘Daddy Sang Bass’ is a classic country song that celebrates the importance of family and music. Written by Carl Perkins, the song was made famous by Johnny Cash in 1968. It tells the story of a family that comes together to sing and play music, with the father singing the bass part.

The song features a catchy melody and upbeat tempo, with lyrics that are both heartwarming and humorous. It highlights the role that music can play in bringing families together and creating a sense of unity. The song has become a beloved classic and is a favorite of many fans of country music.

3. ‘Keep the Family Close’ by Drake

Drake’s “Keep the Family Close” is a song about the importance of family and loyalty. The song was released in 2016 as part of his fourth studio album, Views. It features Drake’s signature introspection and raw emotion, as he reflects on his relationships with his loved ones.

The opening lines of the song set the tone for the rest of the track: “It’s a little chilly out there / How you can stand there is beyond me.” Drake’s lyrics are often cryptic, but this line seems to suggest that the world can be a cold and unforgiving place, and that family is a source of warmth and comfort.

2. ‘Family Is Family’ by Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves’ “Family Is Family” is an ode to the importance of family. It was released in 2015 as part of her second studio album, “Pageant Material.” The song was co-written by Musgraves, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne.

“Family Is Family” has become an iconic country music song, resonating with people of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life. According to Old Time Music, the song’s enduring popularity may be because “we all share a common understanding of what it means to be a family.”

1. ‘We Are Family’ by Sister Sledge

Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” is a classic and has undoubtedly become an essential song for any family gathering. The song was released in 1979 and quickly became a hit, reaching the top of the charts in the United States.

The song’s message is clear: family is everything. The lyrics encourage listeners to come together, celebrate their differences, and support each other through thick and thin. The song’s upbeat disco sound and catchy chorus make it impossible not to dance along.

“We Are Family” has been used in various contexts as an expression of solidarity. The song has become an anthem for the We Are Family Foundation, which is named after it. The foundation’s mission is to promote cultural diversity and global understanding, and the song’s message of unity and togetherness is a perfect fit.

Final Words

Music, in its myriad forms and expressions, serves as a mirror reflecting the intricacies of family life. It captures the essence of familial bonds, articulating both the joys and challenges that come with being part of a family unit. From the uplifting grooves of Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” to the emotional depth of Luther Vandross’ “Dance With My Father,” these 15 songs span a diverse musical landscape, each narrating a unique tale of familial connections.

These tracks remind us that family is not just an institution but a mosaic of emotions, experiences, and memories that shape our identity and journey through life. Whether it’s through the playful tunes of “Kooks” by David Bowie or the raw introspection of Kanye West’s “Family Business,” these songs resonate on a deeply personal level, echoing our own stories and experiences. They underscore the unbreakable bonds of kinship, unconditional love, and sometimes the complex dynamics that define our relationships with those closest to us.