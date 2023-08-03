10 Worst Neighborhoods In San Francisco 2023: Living on the Edge

San Francisco is an exceptional city, brimming with amenities and exciting activities. It boasts a rich diversity in its population, entertainment options, and gourmet dining experiences.

Like any major city, some regions are deemed safer than others. Every neighborhood has its share of law-abiding citizens and potential criminals, but certain areas seem to have a higher concentration of elements that make living or visiting there more risky. A reliable way to evaluate a neighborhood’s safety is by examining its crime statistics.

Some neighborhoods may exhibit a high incidence of crimes such as theft or burglary, while others may have a higher rate of violent crimes like murder, assault, and rape.

Our report is based on the ten most dangerous neighborhoods in San Francisco, determined by the number of reported crimes in each area.

This information is not meant to instill fear in the community members, but rather to highlight the areas with the highest crime rates, so that visitors are aware and can take necessary precautions to avoid becoming victims when in these areas.

10 Cruddiest Places

Neighborhood Total Crime (per 100k) Violent Crime (per 100k) Property Crime (per 100k) Western Addition 1,120 220 900 Outer Sunset 1,234 174 1,060 Downtown 1,520 320 1,200 Excelsior 2,068 355 1,713 Bayview 5,677 1,184 4,493 Ocean View 5,955 669 5,286 South of Market 5,202 573 4,629 Chinatown 5,676 608 5,068 Tenderloin 8,340 840 7,500 Mission 10,680 438 3,459

10. Mission

The Mission District, while vibrant and culturally rich, does have a higher crime rate that warrants attention. With a one in twenty-six chance of falling victim to a crime, the district’s crime rate is thirty-six percent higher than the national average.

On average, there are about 10.68 crimes committed daily per 100,000 residents. Violent crimes are estimated at 438 per 100,000 people, while property crimes stand at 3,459 per 100,000.

Total Crime: 10,680 per 100k

Violent Crime: 438 per 100k

Property Crime: 3,459 per 100k

9. Tenderloin

The Tenderloin District is known for its high crime rate. Frequent incidents of suspicious activity and vehicle theft are reported here.

The district is a hotspot for serious and violent crimes, including drug violations, robberies, and assaults. The high volume of police calls to this area underscores its reputation as one of the city’s most dangerous districts.

Total Crime: 8,340

Violent Crime: 840 per 100k

Property Crime: 7,500 per 100k

8. Chinatown

Chinatown’s crime rate is a staggering 150% above the national average. With more than twenty crimes committed daily per 100,000 residents, anyone in this neighborhood statistically has a one in fourteen chance of becoming a crime victim. Violent crimes stand at 830 per 100,000, while property crimes are at 6,559 per 100,000 annually.

Total Crime: 5,676 per 100k

Violent Crime: 608 per 100k

Property Crime: 5,068 per 100k

7. South of Market

The South of Market area has a crime rate that exceeds the national average by sixty-seven percent. With over thirteen crimes committed daily per 100,000 residents, the chances of becoming a crime victim here are one in twenty-one. Violent crimes stand at 536 per 100,000, while property crimes are at 4,234 per 100,000.

Total Crime: 5,202 per 100k

Violent Crime: 573 per 100k

Property Crime: 4,629 per 100k

6. Ocean View Neighborhood

Ocean View’s crime rate is 108% above the national average. With over sixteen crimes committed daily per 100,000 residents, there’s a one in seventeen chance of becoming a crime victim in this neighborhood. Violent crimes stand at 669 per 100,000, while property crimes are at 5,286 per 100,000 annually.

Total Crime: 5, 955 per 100k

Violent Crime: 669 per 100k

Property Crime: 5, 286 per 100k

5. Bayview

Bayview’s crime rate is a staggering 161% above the national average. With over twenty crimes committed daily per 100,000 residents, violent crimes stand at 839 per 100,000, while property crimes are at 6,628 per 100,000 annually.

Total Crime: 5,677 per 100k

Violent Crime: 1,184 per 100k

Property Crime: 4,493 per 100k

4. Excelsior

In Excelsior, the crime rate is 129% above the national average. With just under eighteen crimes committed daily per 100,000 residents, violent crimes stand at 737 per 100,000, while property crimes are at 5,822 per 100,000 annually.

Total Crime: 2,068 per 100k

Violent Crime: 355 per 100k

Property Crime: 1,713 per 100k

3. Downtown

Downtown’s crime rate is a whopping 212% above the national average. With over twenty-four crimes committed daily per 100,000 residents, there’s a one in twelve chance of becoming a crime victim in this neighborhood. Violent crimes stand at 1,001 per 100,000, while property crimes are at 7,911 per 100,000 annually.

Total Crime: 1,520 per 100k

Violent Crime: 320 per 100k

Property Crime: 1,200 per 100k

2. Outer Sunset

Outer Sunset’s crime rate is 55% above the national average. With just over twelve crimes committed daily per 100,000 residents, there’s a one in twenty-three chance of becoming a crime victim in this area. Violent crimes stand at 497 per 100,000, while property crimes are at 3,925 per 100,000 annually.

Total Crime: 1,234 per 100k

Violent Crime: 174 per 100k

Property Crime: 1,060 per 100k

1. Western Addition

Total Crime:1, 120 per 100k

Violent Crime: 220 per 100k

Property Crime: 900 per 100k

The crime rate is 24% above the national average. With just over nine and a half crimes committed daily per 100,000 residents, there’s a one in twenty-nine chance of becoming a crime victim in this neighborhood. Violent crimes stand at 220 per 100,000, while property crimes are at 900 per 100,000 annually.

Unsettling Echoes of the Zebra Killings: San Francisco’s Darkest Chapter”

In the annals of San Francisco’s crime history, the Zebra Killings stand out as a chilling chapter of unmitigated horror.

This series of racially motivated murders, which took place from 1973 to 1974, sent shockwaves through the city and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the collective consciousness of the Bay Area.

The perpetrators, a group of men associated with the Nation of Islam, targeted white victims in a spree of violence that claimed the lives of at least 15 people, although the actual number may be higher.

The Zebra Killings were characterized by their brutal and seemingly random nature. Victims were often abducted off the streets, subjected to horrific torture, and then discarded like refuse.

The city was gripped by fear as the killers remained at large, striking without warning and leaving a trail of devastation in their wake.

The police, under immense pressure, launched one of the largest manhunts in the city’s history, leading to the controversial implementation of a “Zebra” dragnet that stopped and questioned any black man who vaguely fit the description of the suspects.

The aftermath of the Zebra Killings left a city traumatized and a community divided. The trial of the accused was one of the longest and most expensive in California history, ending in the conviction of four men.

However, the legacy of these horrific crimes continues to reverberate through San Francisco, a stark reminder of a time when fear and hatred turned the City by the Bay into a hunting ground.

FAQ

How does San Francisco’s overall crime rate compare to other major cities in the U.S.?

San Francisco’s crime rate is higher than the national average, but it’s important to note that crime rates can vary significantly from one city to another and even from one neighborhood to another within the same city.

Compared to other major U.S. cities, San Francisco’s crime rate is lower than cities like Detroit and Baltimore, but higher than cities like New York and Los Angeles.

What is being done to reduce crime in these neighborhoods?

The San Francisco Police Department is actively working to reduce crime through community policing strategies, increased patrols in high-crime areas, and partnerships with community organizations.

There are also numerous programs aimed at addressing the root causes of crime, such as poverty and lack of education.

How does the crime rate in these neighborhoods affect property values?

Generally, neighborhoods with high crime rates tend to have lower property values. However, many factors can influence property values, including the overall economy, the quality of local schools, and proximity to amenities like parks and shopping.

Are there any community initiatives or organizations working to improve safety in these neighborhoods?

Yes, there are several community initiatives and organizations in San Francisco dedicated to improving safety in high-crime neighborhoods.

These initiatives often focus on building positive relationships between residents and law enforcement, providing resources for at-risk youth, and offering support and services to those affected by crime.

Local community centers, neighborhood watch groups, and non-profit organizations play a crucial role in fostering a sense of community and working together to address safety concerns.

Final Words

In conclusion, San Francisco is a city of contrasts, with its vibrant culture, diverse population, and unique experiences. Like any urban center, it faces challenges related to crime and safety.

While certain neighborhoods may have higher crime rates, it’s essential to remember that San Francisco is more than just its crime statistics. It is a city with a rich history and a community that strives to make positive changes.