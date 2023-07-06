10 Worst Neighborhoods In Memphis 2023: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

Memphis, a city known for its vibrant music scene and mouth-watering barbecue, is a place of diverse neighborhoods.

From hipster havens to college hotspots, from upscale areas to those that are a bit rough around the edges, Memphis seems to have a corner for everyone.

While the city often ranks high on the list of best places to live in the country, thanks to a robust economy and a plethora of entertainment options, not every neighborhood in Memphis basks in the same glow. Some areas could use a bit more love and attention than others.

So, which neighborhoods in Memphis are in need of a little TLC, and which ones are the shining stars? Today, we’re going to dive into the data to find out which areas of Memphis are struggling a bit.

Of course, not every neighborhood can be top-notch, although Windyke-Southwind certainly stands out from the crowd.

We’ve scrutinized 13 neighborhoods in Memphis to identify those that might be a bit more challenging to live in. These areas don’t quite live up to the overall reputation of Memphis.

So, which neighborhood takes the title of the most challenging place to live in Memphis for 2023? According to the latest census data, it seems Shelby Forest-Frayser might be facing the most challenges.

Read on to discover how we determined which Memphis neighborhoods could use a bit of a boost. And remember, we’re just the messengers here.

Once you’ve finished, you can check out the full ranking of all the neighborhoods we examined, from those facing the most challenges to the best.

If you’re curious about areas to potentially avoid outside the city, you can also take a look at the most challenging suburbs of Memphis.

10 Cruddiest Hoods

Neighborhood Population Median Home Value Median Income Shelby Forest-Frayser 34,231 $55,800 $26,355 Downtown 48,441 $85,700 $21,909 New Pathways 7,711 $45,300 $19,083 Riverside 2,834 $43,900 $15,232 Walker 6,430 $55,600 $23,634 South Forum 1,404 $45,300 $19,083 South Memphis 26,666 $58,800 $24,675 Magnolia Manor 1,570 $45,300 $19,083 McKellar Lake 6,187 $55,600 $23,634 Fox Meadows 42,230 $85,700 $36,102

1. Shelby Forest-Frayser

Shelby Forest-Frayser is a neighborhood that has seen its fair share of challenges. Known for its high crime rates, this area has been struggling with issues of poverty and unemployment.

However, it’s not all bad news. The community has been working hard to improve the situation, with local initiatives aimed at reducing crime and improving living conditions.

Despite these efforts, Shelby Forest-Frayser remains a tough place to live, with crime rates significantly higher than the national average.

Population: 34,231 Median Home Value: $55,800 Median Income: $26,355



2. Downtown

Downtown Memphis is a vibrant and bustling area, known for its rich history and cultural significance. However, it also has a reputation for being one of the more dangerous neighborhoods in the city.

Crime rates are high, particularly in terms of violent crimes. Despite this, the area continues to attract tourists and locals alike, drawn by its music scene, restaurants, and historic landmarks.

Population: 48,441 Median Home Value: $85,700 Median Income: $21,909



3. New Pathways

New Pathways is a neighborhood that has been grappling with high crime rates for years. The area has a high poverty rate, which contributes to its crime problems.

Despite these challenges, the community is home to many hardworking individuals and families, and there are ongoing efforts to improve the situation and create a safer, more prosperous neighborhood.

Population: 7,711 Median Home Value: $45,300 Median Income: $19,083



4. Riverside

With a rich history and a strong sense of community. However, it also struggles with high crime rates, particularly violent crimes.

Despite these challenges, Riverside is home to many resilient residents who are committed to improving their community.

Population: 2,834 Median Home Value: $43,900 Median Income: $15,232



5. Walker

Walker is a neighborhood that has been facing significant challenges. High crime rates, particularly violent crimes, have been a persistent problem in the area.

Despite these issues, Walker is home to a community of residents who are determined to make their neighborhood a better place to live.

Population: 6,430 Median Home Value: $55,600 Median Income: $23,634



6. South Forum

Neighborhood that has been struggling with high crime rates for many years. The area has a high poverty rate, which contributes to its crime problems.

Despite these challenges, South Forum is home to many hardworking individuals and families, and there are ongoing efforts to improve the situation and create a safer, more prosperous neighborhood.

Population: 1,404 Median Home Value: $45,300 Median Income: $19,083



7. South Memphis

South Memphis is a neighborhood known for its high crime rates. Despite these challenges, the area is home to a vibrant community of residents who are working hard to improve their neighborhood.

The area is rich in history and culture, and is home to many local businesses and community organizations.

Population: 26,666 Median Home Value: $58,800 Median Income: $24,675



8. Magnolia Manor

The area has a high poverty rate, which contributes to its crime problems. Despite these challenges, Magnolia Manor is home to many hardworking individuals and families, and there are ongoing efforts to improve the situation and create a safer, more prosperous neighborhood.

The community is known for its resilience and determination, with many residents actively involved in local initiatives aimed at reducing crime and improving living conditions.

Population: 1,570 Median Home Value: $45,300 Median Income: $19,083



9. McKellar Lake

McKellar Lake is a neighborhood that has been facing significant challenges. High crime rates, particularly violent crimes, have been a persistent problem in the area.

Despite these issues, McKellar Lake is home to a community of residents who are determined to make their neighborhood a better place to live.

The area is known for its beautiful lake, which provides a stark contrast to the challenges faced by the community. Efforts are ongoing to improve safety and quality of life in the area, with a focus on community engagement and crime prevention.

Population: 6,187 Median Home Value: $55,600 Median Income: $23,634



10. Fox Meadows

Despite its charming name, has been dealing with high crime rates. The area has a high poverty rate, which contributes to its crime problems.

Despite these challenges, Fox Meadows is home to many hardworking individuals and families, and there are ongoing efforts to improve the situation and create a safer, more prosperous neighborhood.

The community is known for its resilience and determination, with many residents actively involved in local initiatives aimed at reducing crime and improving living conditions.

Population: 42,230

Median Home Value: $85,700

Median Income: $36,102

The Lester Street Massacre

Memphis, the city known for its vibrant music scene and mouth-watering barbeque, has a darker side that is often overshadowed by its cultural charm.

The city has been the backdrop for numerous crimes, but none as horrifying as the Lester Street Massacre. This gruesome event, which unfolded in the Binghampton neighborhood in March 2008, remains one of the most chilling crimes in the city’s history.

On a quiet Monday evening, the tranquility of Lester Street was shattered when police discovered a horrifying scene inside a small brick home. Responding to a call, officers found the bodies of four adults and two children, all brutally murdered.

The victims had been stabbed, shot, and beaten in a crime of such brutality that it shocked even seasoned investigators. The victims were all members of the same family, spanning three generations.

The Lester Street Massacre sent shockwaves through the Memphis community and beyond. The crime was so horrific that it made national headlines, casting a dark shadow over the city.

The investigation led to the arrest and conviction of Jessie Dotson, the brother of one of the adult victims. Dotson was sentenced to death in 2010, but the scars of that dreadful event still linger in the memories of the Memphis community.

The Lester Street Massacre serves as a grim reminder of the capacity for human cruelty, even in a city renowned for its soulful rhythm and blues.

FAQ

What types of crime are most common in Memphis?

Property crimes, including burglary and theft, are quite common in Memphis. However, the city also has a high rate of violent crimes, including assault and robbery.

What is being done to reduce crime in Memphis?

The Memphis Police Department and other local agencies are continually working on initiatives to reduce crime, including community policing strategies, crime prevention programs, and partnerships with local organizations.

How can residents contribute to making their neighborhoods safer?

Residents can contribute to the safety of their neighborhoods by participating in neighborhood watch programs, reporting suspicious activities to the police, and fostering a strong sense of community.

What resources are available for crime victims in Memphis?

There are several resources available for crime victims in Memphis, including counseling services, legal assistance, and victim compensation programs.

What was the Lester Street Massacre?

The Lester Street Massacre was a horrific crime that took place in Memphis in 2008, in which six members of the same family were brutally murdered. This crime is one of the most gruesome in the city’s history.

What measures are in place to prevent such crimes in the future?

In response to crimes like the Lester Street Massacre, the Memphis Police Department and other agencies have implemented various measures, including increased patrols, community outreach programs, and initiatives aimed at addressing the root causes of violent crime

Final Words

Memphis, a city steeped in rich history and culture, is a place of contrasts. It’s a city where music fills the air and the aroma of barbecue wafts through the streets.

It’s a city where neighborhoods range from hip and trendy to those that are struggling and in need of attention.

While some neighborhoods in Memphis are facing challenges, it’s important to remember that these areas are also home to resilient communities of people who are working hard to improve their circumstances.

These neighborhoods, despite their struggles, are filled with individuals who are determined to create a better future for themselves and their families.