10 Worst Neighborhoods In Los Angeles 2023: Beyond the Glamour

Los Angeles, the city of dreams, is renowned for its star-studded streets, sun-kissed beaches, and majestic mountains. It’s a place where the sun always shines, and the stars are not just in the sky but also walking among us. Yet, beneath the veneer of Hollywood glamour and coastal charm, there lies a different narrative. This sprawling metropolis is not without its shadows, with certain neighborhoods gaining notoriety for their high crime rates, from violent offenses to property crimes, and issues with homelessness. In this exploration, we will delve into the darker side of the City of Angels, shedding light on ten of its most perilous districts.

This journey will take us beyond the glitzy premieres and palm-lined boulevards, into the heart of LA’s less glamorous but equally important areas. We’ll uncover stories hidden in the city’s underbelly, where survival can be a daily struggle. It’s a side of Los Angeles that’s often overlooked, but understanding it is crucial to grasping the city’s complex character. So, buckle up as we navigate through the labyrinth of LA’s most dangerous neighborhoods, each with its unique challenges and stories waiting to be told.

10 Baddest Places

Downtown LA

The heart of Los Angeles, Downtown LA, often shortened to DTLA, is a paradox of sorts. It’s the city’s financial powerhouse, yet it’s also a hotbed for crime and illegal activities. The FBI’s 2021 crime statistics paint a grim picture, with the violent crime rate in DTLA being twelvefold the national average. When you factor in property crimes, the overall crime rate soars to a staggering 530% above the national average. LAPD’s 2022 data reveals 1,702 violent offenses, and the murder rate peaked at an alarming 490 in 2018.

Nighttime strolls, whether solo or in groups, are strongly discouraged. The area grapples with homelessness, and incidents of pickpocketing and robberies are frequent. While daylight hours see a dip in crime, caution is still paramount. The most perilous zones are south of 3rd street, north of 7th street, west of Alameda Street, and east of Main street. Carrying large sums of cash is ill-advised.

Total crime is 81% higher than the national average.

Violent crime is 137% higher than the national average.

Property crime is 76% higher than the national average.

The chance of being a victim of crime in Downtown is 1 in 19.

West Adams

With its population of 11,961, is another neighborhood in LA that’s notorious for crime. The crime rate here stands at 6,811 per 100,000 people, implying that residents have a 1 in 15 chance of falling victim to a crime. Gang and drug activities are the primary sources of violent crime in West Adams.

Despite a robust police presence, the sheer volume of criminal incidents overwhelms law enforcement. Robberies, assaults, and thefts are commonplace, and nighttime walks are discouraged. Residents often voice concerns about safety, even when using public transit.

Total crime is 47% higher than the national average.

Violent crime is 110% higher than the national average.

Property crime is 36% higher than the national average.

The chance of being a victim of crime in West Adams is 1 in 27.

Wholesale District/Skid Row

Known as Skid Row, the Wholesale District houses one of the largest homeless populations in America, with estimates ranging from 9,000 to 15,000 people. The overwhelming scale of homelessness often leaves commuters and residents feeling helpless.

Since 2010, crime in the Wholesale District has surged by 59%. In 2013 alone, there were 13,122 reported crimes, including 2,698 assaults, 1,350 vehicle break-ins, and 2,453 theft incidents. Drug trade among the homeless population fuels much of the crime, with pickpocketing and theft being rampant. Areas like San Pedro street are particularly notorious. After 6 PM, Skid Row transforms into a hub of gang and drug activity.

Total crime is 81% higher than the national average.

Violent crime is 137% higher than the national average.

Property crime is 76% higher than the national average.

The chance of being a victim of crime in Wholesale District-Skid Row is 1 in 19.

North Hollywood

North Hollywood, or NoHo, is home to 64,587 residents and shares a boundary with Universal Studio. The crime rate here is 2,592 per 100,000 people, making it 10% more dangerous than the national average. Gang and drug activities are prevalent.

Property crimes accounted for 82% of the total crime in 2022, including burglary, robbery, and assault. Areas around Magnolia, Lankershim, and the 170 highway are considered relatively safe during the day, and public transit is generally trouble-free.

Total crime is 10% higher than the national average.

Violent crime is 34% higher than the national average.

Property crime is 6% higher than the national average.

The chance of being a victim of crime in North Hollywood is 1 in 39.

South Los Angeles

South Los Angeles, formerly known as South Central, is a neighborhood with a population of 249,670 and a crime rate of 4,268 per 100,000 people. It’s a hotbed for drug trafficking and gun violence, often linked to gang activity. Despite the heavy police presence, which has led to a gradual decrease in crime since the 1990s, South LA remains one of the city’s most dangerous areas. The level of gang activity varies by neighborhood, and residents are advised to be cautious when walking at night. During the day, walking is somewhat safer, and public transit is generally considered safe.

Total crime is 83% higher than the national average.

Violent crime is 331% higher than the national average.

Property crime is 34% higher than the national average.

The chance of being a victim of crime in South Los Angeles is 1 in 24.

Koreatown

Koreatown, with a population of 72,523, has a crime rate of 2,873 per 100,000 people, making it 22% more dangerous than the national average. Gang and drug activity are common in this neighborhood, with associated crimes like prostitution also being prevalent. The Southern and Eastern parts of Koreatown are considered the most dangerous.

Other crimes, such as robberies, assaults, and pickpocketing, are also common. Many of these crimes occur on public transit, and it’s advised to keep all belongings secure at all times. Walking during the night is discouraged, and areas like Hancock Park and Wilshire Center should be avoided.

Total crime is 50% higher than the national average.

Violent crime is 118% higher than the national average.

Property crime is 38% higher than the national average.

The chance of being a victim of crime in Koreatown is 1 in 27.

Watts

Another neighborhood in Los Angeles that’s infamous for its high crime rate, which is 50% higher than the national average. With an overall crime rate of 3,514 per 100,000 people, the odds of becoming a crime victim in Watts are 1 in 29. Although Watts’ violent crime rate has decreased since the 1990s, it remains a dangerous area.

In 2021, there were 1,571 incidents of violent crime and 1,943 incidents of property crime in Watts. It’s not advised to walk alone at night, use public transit, or carry large amounts of cash or valuables.

Total crime is 83% higher than the national average.

Violent crime is 331% higher than the national average.

Property crime is 34% higher than the national average.

The chance of being a victim of crime in South Los Angeles is 1 in 24.

Fashion District

Despite its small population of 2,466, the Fashion District’s crime rate is 68% higher than the national average. The crime rate stands at 2,870 per 100,000 people, meaning the chances of becoming a victim are 1 in 35. During the daytime, walki

Total crime is 65% higher than the national average.

Violent crime is 151% higher than the national average.

Property crime is 48% higher than the national average.

The chance of being a victim of crime in the Fashion District is 1 in 26.

ng or taking public transit isn’t considered dangerous as long as precautions are taken.

Compton

Reputation for gun violence, drug activity, poverty, and violent crime precedes it. Although crime rates have declined since the 1990s, with a population of 97,740 and a crime rate of 3,533 per 100,000 people, Compton is still 51% more dangerous than the national average. In 2005, Compton had the dubious distinction of having the highest murder rate in the country. While this has decreased over the past two decades, violent and property crimes have seen a resurgence since 2020. Despite a significant police presence, residents feel that law enforcement is stretched thin.

Total crime is 49% higher than the national average.

Violent crime is 123% higher than the national average.

Property crime is 38% higher than the national average.

The chance of being a victim of crime in Compton is 1 in 26.

Hollywood

Hollywood, the home of many of the biggest movie production companies, is an iconic part of American culture. However, with a population of 90,322 and a crime rate of 4,894 per 100,000 people, this neighborhood is 109% more dangerous than the national average. Despite being a major tourist attraction, property theft and pickpocketing are very common in Hollywood. Walking during the day should be safe as long as personal belongings are secure, but walking at night is not advised.

Total crime is 109% higher than the national average.

Violent crime is 231% higher than the national average.

Property crime is 84% higher than the national average.

The chance of being a victim of crime in Hollywood is 1 in 21.

Some of Notorious Crimes in LA

One of the most notorious crimes in Los Angeles history is the North Hollywood shootout that occurred in 1997. This was an armed confrontation between two heavily armed and armored bank robbers, Larry Eugene Phillips, Jr. and Emil Mătăsăreanu, and patrol and SWAT officers of the Los Angeles Police Department. The event took place when responding patrol officers engaged Phillips and Mătăsăreanu as they were leaving the robbed bank. Seventeen officers and civilians were wounded before both robbers were killed. Phillips and Mătăsăreanu had previously robbed several banks prior to their attempt in North Hollywood and were notorious for their heavy armament, which included automatic rifles.

Another significant crime event was the Rampart Scandal in the late 1990s. This involved widespread police corruption in the Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums (C.R.A.S.H.) unit of the Los Angeles Police Department. More than 70 police officers either assigned to or associated with the unit were implicated in various forms of misconduct, including unprovoked shootings, unprovoked beatings, planting of false evidence, stealing and dealing narcotics, bank robbery, perjury, and the covering up of evidence of these activities. The scandal constituted one of the most widespread cases of documented police corruption in U.S. history.

These events have left a significant mark on the history of crime in Los Angeles, reflecting the city’s struggle with both criminal activity and issues within its law enforcement agencies.

5 Safety Tips

Stay Vigilant and Aware of Your Surroundings: Always be aware of your surroundings, especially in crowded areas where pickpocketing is common. Avoid distractions such as excessive use of your phone while walking. Avoid Walking Alone at Night: Many of these districts are known for increased crime rates after dark. If you must travel at night, try to do so with a group, stick to well-lit areas, and use trusted transportation services. Secure Your Valuables: Keep your belongings close to you and avoid displaying expensive items such as jewelry, cameras, or smartphones. Use hotel safes for passports and other important documents. Use Trusted Transportation: Use reputable taxi companies or ride-sharing services, especially at night. Public transportation can be safe during the day, but it’s best to avoid it at night in these districts. Research and Plan Ahead: Before visiting any district, do your research. Know the safer areas to visit, the places to avoid, and the times of day when it’s safer to be out. Planning ahead can greatly enhance your safety.

FAQ

What is the safest neighborhood in Los Angeles?

While crime rates can vary, some neighborhoods in Los Angeles are generally considered safer than others. These include Brentwood, Westwood, Pacific Palisades, and Beverlywood. However, it’s always important to stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings, no matter where you are.

How has the crime rate changed over the years?

Crime rates in Los Angeles have fluctuated over the years. While there was a significant decrease in crime from the 1990s through the early 2000s, recent years have seen a slight uptick in certain types of crime, such as property crime and violent offenses. However, the overall trend shows a decrease in crime rates over the past few decades.

What measures are being taken to reduce crime?

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and other law enforcement agencies are continually working to reduce crime. This includes increasing police presence in high-crime areas, implementing community policing strategies, and using data-driven approaches to predict and prevent crime. Additionally, various community organizations and nonprofits work to address the root causes of crime, such as poverty and lack of education.

Is it safe to use public transportation?

Generally, public transportation in Los Angeles is safe to use, especially during daylight hours. However, certain areas and times may be riskier than others. It’s always important to stay alert, keep your belongings secure, and avoid traveling alone at night if possible.

What should I do if I become a victim of crime in Los Angeles?

If you become a victim of a crime in Los Angeles, it’s important to report the incident to the police as soon as possible. If you’re in immediate danger, call 911. For non-emergencies, you can contact the LAPD’s non-emergency line. It’s also recommended to contact your local embassy or consulate if you’re a foreign national.

How can tourists stay safe while visiting Los Angeles?

Tourists can enhance their safety by researching the areas they plan to visit, staying vigilant, securing their valuables, and using trusted transportation services. It’s also advisable to avoid walking alone at night, especially in neighborhoods known for higher crime rates.

Final Words

In conclusion, Los Angeles, like any other major city, has its share of challenges. While it’s known for its glamour and allure, it’s also home to neighborhoods that struggle with crime and social issues. However, it’s important to remember that these issues do not define the city as a whole. Los Angeles is a vibrant, diverse metropolis with much to offer, and understanding its complexities is part of appreciating its unique character.