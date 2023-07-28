10 Worst Neighborhoods In Austin 2023: The Other Side of the Coin

Austin, the vibrant heart of Texas, is a city of many faces. Picture a kaleidoscope of neighborhoods, each with its unique charm and character. From the hipster havens and preppy pockets to the student hotspots and the less glamorous corners, Austin has a place for everyone.

Often hailed as one of the best places to live in the country, Austin’s allure is undeniable. A robust economy and a smorgasbord of entertainment options make it a magnet for many. But let’s be real, not every part of Austin is a bed of roses.

So, let’s embark on a journey today, a quest if you will, to uncover the best and worst neighborhoods in Austin. We’ll delve into the heart of the city, using the tools of science and data to guide us. We’ll explore the neighborhoods that could use a little extra love and attention – the underdogs of Austin, so to speak.

Of course, not all neighborhoods can be shining stars. Crestview, for instance, outshines many with its charm. But we’ve sifted through 60 of Austin’s neighborhoods to identify those that struggle to live up to the city’s glowing reputation.

So, which neighborhood takes the crown for being the least desirable in Austin for 2023? Drumroll, please… According to the latest census data, it appears Montopolis wears this dubious crown.

Join me as we journey through Austin’s diverse neighborhoods, identifying those that could use a little boost. And remember, I’m just the storyteller here, don’t shoot the messenger!

10 Cruddiest Hoods

Rank Neighborhood Median Income Unemployment Rate Median Home Value Total Crime per 100k (Estimate) 1 Montopolis $31,146 6.1% $77,150 9,434 2 Martin Luther King-Hwy 183 $38,101 7.5% $167,560 8,250 3 East Congress $57,876 5.8% $116,833 12,091 4 MLK $40,115 4.0% $201,900 12,941 5 North Burnett $56,120 3.2% $84,867 14,273 6 Parker Lane $34,384 6.3% $158,900 8,697 7 Johnston Terrace $50,223 4.7% $175,350 7,695 8 Georgian Acres $34,377 4.5% N/A 10,925 9 Highland $48,647 5.4% $217,960 8,590 10 Saint Edwards $37,831 2.0% $96,800 13,009

10. Saint Edwards

Saint Edwards, a neighborhood nestled in the heart of Austin, is a vibrant community with a population of 5,395. Despite its convenient location, it ranks as the 10th least desirable neighborhood in Austin.

The area’s economy is relatively stable, with an unemployment rate of 2%, significantly lower than the national average. However, the median income is $37,831, which is lower than the city’s average.

The cost of living is quite affordable, with the median home value standing at $96,800. Despite these economic factors, Saint Edwards has a high crime rate, which is 239% higher than the Austin average.

The neighborhood offers several amenities, including parks and a variety of food and drink options. However, the area’s crime rate and lower income levels contribute to its lower ranking.

Total crime: 13,009 per 100k people (estimate), 455% higher than the national average

Violent crime: 1,050 per 100k people (estimate), 171% higher than the national average

Property crime: 11,959 per 100k people (estimate),

Chance of becoming a victim of crime: 1 in 8

Saint Edwards is safer than 21% of the cities in Texas

9. Highland

Highland, once a bustling commercial hub, is now the 9th least appealing neighborhood in Austin. The closure of the Highland Mall in 2015 left a void in the neighborhood’s economy.

However, the area has managed to maintain a relatively stable economy with an unemployment rate of 5.4% and a median income of $48,647. The high cost of living, with a median home price of $217,960, poses a challenge for many residents.

Total crime: 8,590 per 100k (estimate) 355% higher than the national average

Violent crime: 989 per 100k (estimate) 271% higher than the national average

Property crime: 7,601 per 100k (estimate) 311% higher than the national average

Chance of being a victim of violent crime: 1 in 102

Highland is safer than 21% of the cities in Texas

8. Georgian Acres

Georgian Acres, located in the north-central part of Austin, faces economic challenges and concerns about crime, making it the 8th least desirable neighborhood.

The area has a relatively low unemployment rate of 4.5%, but the median income is only $34,377. Despite its excellent access to the rest of the city, the neighborhood’s economic struggles and crime concerns weigh it down.

Total crime: 10,925 per 100k people (estimate), 366% higher than the national average

Violent crime: 1,324 per 100k people (estimate), 241% higher than the national average

Property crime: 9,601 per 100k people (estimate), 390% higher than the national average

Chance of becoming a victim of crime: 1 in 10

Safer than 0% of the cities in Texas

7. Johnston Terrace

Johnston Terrace, situated in the eastern part of Austin, offers an affordable cost of living and a reasonably strong economy.

However, its location outside the city center and lack of amenities make it the 7th least appealing neighborhood. The median income is $50,223, and the unemployment rate is 4.7%. The median home value is $175,350.

Total crime: 7,695 per 100k people (estimate), 228% higher than the national average

Violent crime: 1,103 per 100k people (estimate), 184% higher than the national average

Property crime: 6,592 per 100k people (estimate), 237% higher than the national average

Chance of becoming a victim of crime: 1 in 13

Safer than 18% of the cities in Texas

6. Parker Lane

Parker Lane, a triangular neighborhood in the southeast section of Austin, struggles with a weak job market and high cost of living, making it the 6th least attractive spot in the city.

The local unemployment rate is 6.3%, and the median income is $34,384. The median home price in the area is $158,900.

Total crime: 8,697 per 100k people (271% higher than the national average)

Violent crime: 1,078 per 100k people (178% higher than the national average)

Property crime: 7,619 per 100k people (289% higher than the national average)

Chance of becoming a victim of crime: 1 in 12

Parker Lane is safer than 19% of the cities in Texas

5. North Burnet

North Burnet, located near the intersection of Highway 183 and Highway 1, has a strong economy with a median income of $56,120 and an unemployment rate of 3.2%.

Despite these positive aspects, traffic congestion and limited public transportation make it the 5th least desirable neighborhood in Austin. The median home value is $84,867.

Total crime: 14,273 per 100k people (508% higher than the national average)

Violent crime: 966 per 100k people (149% higher than the national average)

Property crime: 13,307 per 100k people (580% higher than the national average)

Chance of becoming a victim of crime: 1 in 8

North Burnett is safer than 24% of the cities in Texas

4. MLK

MLK, centered around Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, has a healthy economy with an unemployment rate of just 4.0%.

However, the high cost of living, with a median home price of $201,900, makes it the 4th least desirable neighborhood in Austin. The median income in the area is $40,115.

Total crime: 12,941 per 100k people (estimate), 452% higher than the national average

Violent crime: 1,772 per 100k people (estimate), 357% higher than the national average

Property crime: 11,169 per 100k people (estimate), 470% higher than the national average

Chance of becoming a victim of crime: 1 in 8

MLK is safer than 0% of the cities in Texas

3. East Congress

East Congress, located in the southern part of the city, is the 3rd least appealing neighborhood due to modest safety concerns and a lack of amenities.

The economy is relatively good, with a median income of $57,876 and an unemployment rate of 5.8%. The median home price is $116,833.

Total crime: 12,091 per 100k people (estimate), 415% higher than the national average.

Violent crime: 1,109 per 100k people (estimate), 186% higher than the national average.

Property crime: 10,982 per 100k people (estimate), 461% higher than the national average.

Chance of becoming a victim of crime: 1 in 9.

This neighborhood is safer than 17% of the cities in Texas.

2. Martin Luther King-Hwy 183

Martin Luther King-Hwy 183, located in the eastern section of Austin, struggles with a weak economy and a high cost of living, making it the 2nd least desirable neighborhood.

The unemployment rate is 7.5%, and the median income is $38,101. The median home price is $167,560.

Total crime: 8,250 per 100k people (estimate), 252% higher than the national average.

Violent crime: 1,065 per 100k people (estimate), 175% higher than the national average.

Property crime: 7,185 per 100k people (estimate), 267% higher than the national average.

Chance of becoming a victim of crime: 1 in 13.

This neighborhood is safer than 20% of the cities in Texas.

1. Montopolis

Montopolis, a community with a history of over 100 years, is currently the least desirable neighborhood in Austin. The area’s most pressing challenge is job availability for its 12,211 residents.

The median income is $31,146, and the unemployment rate is 6.1%. The median home value is $77,150. Despite its challenges, Montopolis offers affordable housing and good access to amenities.

Total crime: 9,434 per 100k (estimate) 152% higher than the national average.

Violent crime: 1,164 per 100k (estimate) 275% higher than the national average.

Property crime: 8,270 per 100k (estimate) 267% higher than the national average.

Chance of being a victim of violent crime: 1 in 86

This neighborhood is safer than 30% of the cities in Texas.

The Unsolved Mystery of Austin’s Yogurt Shop Murders: A City Haunted by a Heinous Crime

One of the most horrific crimes in Austin, Texas, is the infamous Yogurt Shop Murders that took place over three decades ago. On December 6, 1991, four teenage girls were brutally murdered in an “I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt!” shop.

The victims, Eliza Thomas, Sarah and Jennifer Harbison, and Amy Ayers, were tied up and shot, and the yogurt shop was set on fire. The case has haunted their families, the city, and the investigators who chased every lead in the case to a dead end.

Despite arrests and convictions, these were later overturned, leaving the case unsolved to this day.

The crime scene was a horrifying sight. The girls were quickly identified, two of them had been working at the shop, closing up that night: Eliza Thomas and Jennifer Harbison were both 17 years old.

Jennifer’s 15-year-old sister, Sarah, and their friend, 13-year-old Amy Ayers, had met them there to head home. The four girls had been gagged, tied up with their clothing, and shot in the head. Investigators would learn at least one of the victims had been sexually assaulted.

The yogurt shop had also been set on fire, destroying potential evidence. This was a crime like none Austin had seen before.

Despite the horrific nature of the crime, the case remains unsolved. However, there may be some positive news. A small sample of male DNA was found on one of the victims.

With DNA research advancing, investigators hope there will be a match that solves the case. The Yogurt Shop Murders remain a haunting memory for the city of Austin, a grim reminder of a crime that shook the city to its core and left a lasting impact on the community.

FAQ

What are some of the factors that contribute to a neighborhood being considered undesirable?

A neighborhood can be considered undesirable due to a variety of factors. These can include high crime rates, low median income levels, high unemployment rates, and a lack of amenities such as parks, restaurants, and shopping centers.

Other factors can include the quality of schools, the state of local infrastructure, and the availability of public transportation.

Are there efforts being made to improve these neighborhoods in Austin?

Yes, there are often efforts being made to improve neighborhoods that are considered less desirable. These can include initiatives by the city government to improve infrastructure, increase police presence, or provide economic incentives for businesses to move into the area.

Non-profit organizations and community groups may also work to improve conditions through various programs and initiatives.

How does the crime rate affect the desirability of a neighborhood?

Crime rate significantly affects the desirability of a neighborhood. High crime rates can deter people from wanting to live in a particular area due to concerns about safety and property values.

Areas with high crime rates may also struggle to attract businesses, which can limit employment opportunities and access to amenities.

How does the economy of a neighborhood affect its ranking?

The economy of a neighborhood can significantly affect its ranking. Neighborhoods with high unemployment rates and low median incomes may be ranked lower due to the economic challenges faced by their residents.

On the other hand, neighborhoods with strong economies, characterized by low unemployment rates and high median incomes, are likely to be ranked higher.

How does the cost of living in a neighborhood affect its desirability?

The cost of living is a significant factor in the desirability of a neighborhood. If the cost of living, including housing, is too high relative to the median income, it can make a neighborhood less desirable because it may be unaffordable for many people.

Conversely, a neighborhood with a lower cost of living may be more attractive, especially if it also offers good amenities and low crime rates.

What are some of the amenities that can make a neighborhood desirable?

Amenities that can make a neighborhood desirable include parks, restaurants, shopping centers, and good schools. Access to public transportation and proximity to employment opportunities can also make a neighborhood more attractive.

Other desirable features can include a strong sense of community, attractive landscaping, and well-maintained public spaces.

Final Words

In conclusion, Austin, Texas, is a city of diverse neighborhoods, each with its unique character and challenges. While some neighborhoods are thriving and highly desirable, others face issues such as high crime rates, economic struggles, and a lack of amenities.

However, it’s important to remember that every neighborhood has the potential for improvement, and efforts are often underway to address these challenges. The city’s history also carries mysteries like the Yogurt Shop Murders, adding a complex layer to Austin’s narrative.

As we continue to explore and understand these neighborhoods, we can hope for positive changes and solutions that will make Austin an even more vibrant and inclusive city for all its residents.