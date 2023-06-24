Where in the US are the warmest water beaches?

As we navigate through the hustle and bustle of everyday life, there is something so rejuvenating about the image of a warm, sandy beach. The feeling of sand beneath your toes, the sound of lapping waves, and, of course, the luxurious sensation of warm, bath-like seawater enveloping your body.
|No.
|Beach Name
|State
|Average Water Temperature (Summer)
|1
|South Beach
|Florida
|84-86°F
|2
|Sombrero Beach
|Florida
|85-87°F
|3
|Siesta Key Beach
|Florida
|85-87°F
|4
|Pensacola Beach
|Florida
|83-85°F
|5
|Clearwater Beach
|Florida
|85-87°F
|6
|Bahia Honda State Park
|Florida
|85-87°F
|7
|Key West Beaches
|Florida
|85-87°F
|8
|Daytona Beach
|Florida
|80-82°F
|9
|Miami Beach
|Florida
|84-86°F
|10
|Waikiki Beach
|Hawaii
|78-80°F
|11
|Poipu Beach
|Hawaii
|78-80°F
|12
|Hanauma Bay
|Hawaii
|78-80°F
|13
|Kailua Beach
|Hawaii
|78-80°F
|14
|Hanalei Bay
|Hawaii
|78-80°F
|15
|Laguna Beach
|California
|67-70°F
|16
|Santa Monica Beach
|California
|65-68°F
|17
|Venice Beach
|California
|65-68°F
|18
|Orange Beach
|Alabama
|80-82°F
|19
|Gulf Shores
|Alabama
|80-82°F
|20
|Myrtle Beach
|South Carolina
|83-85°F
For those who crave this water warmth, a select few spots in the United States offer just that. Let’s embark on a sun-drenched tour of America’s warmest water beaches.
-
South Beach, Miami, Florida
Our first stop brings us to the ever-vibrant South Beach in Miami, Florida. This tropical paradise doesn’t just shimmer with exciting nightlife and Art Deco architecture, but also boasts some of the warmest waters the Atlantic Ocean has to offer.
On one memorable occasion, a local octogenarian confided in me that the only reason he moved to Florida was to enjoy the feel of the 80-degree water enveloping his body each morning. “It’s like taking a bath in the sea, my friend,” he shared. And boy, was he right!
-
Siesta Key, Sarasota, Florida
Journeying further along the Gulf Coast, we find ourselves in Sarasota, home to Siesta Key. This award-winning beach has been adored for its powdery, white sand which stays cool underfoot even in the summer’s sweltering heat.
But, it’s the warm Gulf waters that steal the show, often reaching temperatures above 85 degrees Fahrenheit. A fascinating anecdote about Siesta Key is that the sand’s high quartz content is said to have healing properties, so not only can you bask in warm waters but also potentially soothe away ailments.
-
Kalapaki Beach, Kauai, Hawaii
Leaving the mainland behind, we traverse the vast Pacific to arrive in Hawaii, a chain of islands known for their scenic beauty and tropical climate. On Kauai, Kalapaki Beach provides a picturesque backdrop for warm water lovers.
Nestled in a protected bay, the water temperatures regularly linger around 80 degrees throughout the year. Locals often share tales about visitors who were so charmed by the warm water, they forgot all about the passage of time and had to be gently reminded by beach staff that closing time had arrived.
-
Bahia Honda State Park, Florida Keys
Heading back to the Sunshine State, Bahia Honda State Park in the Florida Keys is an ideal spot for warm water bathing. Located near the southernmost tip of the continental US, the park offers an inviting mix of Atlantic and Gulf waters.
As you wade into the 85-degree water, don’t be surprised if you encounter a sea turtle or two. One snorkeler once found himself playfully chased by a curious sea turtle, and the story has lived on as a part of the local folklore.
-
Ala Moana Beach, Honolulu, Hawaii
Finally, we circle back to the Pacific to end our tour in Honolulu’s Ala Moana Beach. This beach boasts a vast, man-made lagoon with seawater regularly brushing the 80-degree mark. Notably, a beachgoer once shared with me a heartwarming tale about a proposal that occurred in these warm waters.
As the sun set and bathed the scene in gold, the young man went down on one knee—in chest-deep water—to pop the question. Spoiler alert: she said yes.
Let’s speak more about this:
Golden sunshine, lapping waves, and sandy toes. Ah, the delight of a beach getaway! Yet, not all beaches are created equal when it comes to the warmth of their waters.
Have you ever played hopscotch with waves on a California beach, leaping back as the chilly water rushed towards your feet? California, with its iconic coastline, is a veritable beach-lover’s paradise. But if you’re expecting bathwater-like ocean temperatures, you might be in for a surprise.
The Pacific tends to play a bit cooler, all thanks to the California Current – an oceanic prankster of sorts, it ushers in cooler water from the North Pacific Ocean down the west coast of North America.
Picture yourself sunbathing at a San Diego beach in the heart of summer. The sun’s hot rays are offset by the sea’s cool touch, with water temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s degrees Fahrenheit (around 20-22 degrees Celsius).
This is cozy compared to the biting cold of the winter waves, but it’s not as warm as the ‘natural hot tubs’ you’d find on the Florida or Hawaiian coastlines, where water temperatures often flirt with the 80s degrees Fahrenheit (around 26-29 degrees Celsius).
But, oh, California’s beaches have their charms aplenty! They may play it cool, but they woo you with their breathtaking natural beauty, world-class surf breaks, and their star-studded reputation in American pop culture. So, even with a bit of chill, basking in the Cali sun and sand is still an unbeatable experience.
But what about December? Are there any warm beaches in the US during this time? Imagine sipping a tropical drink on a sun-drenched beach while everyone else is huddled up in their winter coats. Sounds enticing, doesn’t it? For those mid-winter tropical dreams, you can look to the sultry shores of southern Florida and Hawaii.
Picture Miami’s South Beach, a playground of pastel Art Deco buildings and swaying palm trees. While Jack Frost is nipping at noses in the north, Miami bathes in tropical warmth, thanks to its monsoon climate. The water temperature here usually basks in the mid-to-high 70s degrees Fahrenheit.
Hop over to the Florida Keys, a chain of tropical islands curving into the Gulf of Mexico. Here, the beaches, like the year-round temperatures, refuse to cool down. Sombrero Beach or Bahia Honda State Park, for instance, can offer December water temperatures in the mid-70s degrees Fahrenheit.
Then there’s Hawaii. The ‘Aloha State’ sits snug in the central Pacific Ocean, bathing in tropical weather throughout the year. The water temperatures in December can hover in the mid-to-high 70s degrees Fahrenheit.
Beaches like Waikiki Beach in Honolulu or Poipu Beach in Kauai, are warm-water nirvana for those looking to escape the winter chill.
Are you yearning for a warm beach escape in the middle of December? Don’t let your swimsuit hibernate! The sunny shores of southern Florida and Hawaii are rolling out their warm, turquoise carpets to welcome you.
But where, you might wonder, is the warmest ocean water in the U.S? Florida and Hawaii, the perpetual sun-kissed darlings, reign supreme once again.
Florida, especially its southern parts, is like a solar-powered furnace when it comes to seawater temperatures. Owing to its subtropical and tropical climates, beaches along the Gulf of Mexico, like those in the Florida Keys, often see water temperatures rising into the mid-to-high 80s degrees Fahrenheit in the summertime.
Hawaii, with its constant embrace of tropical warmth, holds its own with consistently warm ocean water. Bathing in Hawaiian waters is akin to taking a dip in a natural warm tub, with temperatures usually in the high 70s to low 80s degrees Fahrenheit.
From the beaches of Maui to Oahu, Kauai, and beyond, the Pacific here offers some of its warmest embraces.
Then again, the ocean is a moody mistress, and her temperatures can swing with the seasons, weather patterns, and ocean currents. But generally speaking, for the warmest ocean water in the U.S., Florida and Hawaii are the hot tickets.
Looking for that picture-perfect, white sand beach that could easily pass for a tropical postcard? The U.S. has plenty of those tucked away.
From the east coast to the west, and even out in the Pacific, the country is dotted with stretches of sand that would make a pearl feel dull. Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida, is one such gem. The sand here isn’t just white; it’s almost pure quartz.
This keeps the beach cool, even when the sun is turning up the heat.
Pensacola Beach in Florida and Gulf Shores in Alabama, both on the Gulf Coast, also join the white-sand club with their powdery beaches and emerald waters. The sand at these beaches, like Siesta Key, is mostly quartz, giving them a snow-white look.
Orange Beach in Alabama offers a similar vista, a southern slice of paradise with its fine, white sand against the backdrop of turquoise waters.
Over on the west coast, Coronado Beach in San Diego, California, gives the term ‘Golden State’ a new meaning with its mica-rich sand that glitters in the sunlight. But for the quintessential tropical feel, Kauna’oa Bay in Hawaii tops the list.
This beach on the Big Island pairs white sand with turquoise waters and green palms, creating a spectacular trio of colors.
Let’s not forget the myriad of other beautiful beaches that line the U.S. coastline. From the rugged beauty of the Pacific Northwest to the charming, rocky coastlines of New England, each shore has its own unique song to sing.
When it comes to the warmest beach waters in the world, the Persian Gulf steals the show. Here, summer water temperatures can sizzle at a scorching 93-95 degrees Fahrenheit (34-35 degrees Celsius), making it one of the warmest sea spots on Earth.
The Red Sea is another hot contender, often reaching high temperatures in the upper 80s degrees Fahrenheit (30-32 degrees Celsius) during the summer months.
Beyond these regions, the Western Pacific and the Indian Ocean hide their own warm water treasures. Parts of Indonesia, the Philippines, Micronesia, Maldives, and Seychelles, with their tropical climates, have water temperatures consistently in the low to mid 80s degrees Fahrenheit (around 28-30 degrees Celsius) year-round.
These hot waters might seem like a dreamy dip for some, but they also serve as a cautionary tale. Extremely warm seawater can put tremendous stress on local ecosystems, especially coral reefs. As such, many of these regions are on the front lines of climate change’s impacts.
Whether you’re a sun worshipper, a beach bum, or a sea turtle, the temperature of beach waters matters. It shapes our holidays, the health of our marine ecosystems, and the experiences that we carry back tucked in our beach bags.
So, here’s to the warmth of the sun, the cool of the waves, and the allure of the beaches that keep calling us back, season after season.
Warm winter beach holidays on local islands
- Amelia Island, FL – Imagine a seemingly endless stretch of beach, a mystical old fort, and a historic district that’s waiting to be explored. Add to that, the sweet winter solitude, and voila! You’ve got Amelia Island. If Robinson Crusoe were a real person, this could probably be his winter hideout. But don’t worry, the only “man Friday” you might encounter is the genial ice-cream vendor on a balmy day.
- Avery Island, LA – Avery Island is the place to be if you’ve ever wondered about the origin of the fiery delight called Tabasco! Dotted with charming bed and breakfasts, this island is as spicy as its famous sauce, with an abundance of local wildlife. If you’re lucky, you might even bump into a critter or two during your morning jog!
- Caladesi Island, FL – Picture this: a car-less island where your only neighbors are the sand dunes, mangroves, and an occasional pelican. Unless you fancy snoozing at the marina, Caladesi Island is a perfect day trip destination. Remember to pack a picnic; the squirrels might just join you for lunch!
- Catalina Island, CA – Catalina Island offers a unique travel experience. Here, cars are as obsolete as VHS tapes! Tour the island in a golf cart, or channel your inner Lance Armstrong and bike around. A friendly ferryman will drop you off, but don’t worry, you won’t be stranded like Tom Hanks in ‘Cast Away.’ This is an island getaway, not a survival reality show.
- Daufuskie Island, SC – On Daufuskie Island, golf carts aren’t just for golfers, and pedestrians rule the road! With its rustic cottages and limited dining options, Daufuskie is for those who prefer the “rugged explorer” persona over the “chic beach bum” look. Leave your glam kits at home; the only makeup you’ll need here is sunscreen and a pair of shades.
- Molokai, HI – Welcome to Molokai, where traffic lights are a myth, and skyscrapers are just towering cliffs! This quiet Hawaiian corner offers jaw-dropping scenery at every turn. Limited accommodations might be a tad pricey, but hey, some things are worth the splurge, right? Like that $5 latte from your favorite café, except this is a whole island of splendor.
- South Padre Island, TX – Known for its epic sandcastle showdowns, South Padre Island is like the “Kingdom of Dorne” for beach lovers, minus the Game of Thrones drama. Visit during the offseason to avoid boisterous college crowds and to have a laid-back experience. Enjoy rustic bars, Mexican crafts, and perhaps learn a word or two in Spanish! Ole!
- Tybee Island, GA – Finally, meet the delightfully unpretentious Tybee Island. This place is so relaxed; it practically lounges on a beach chair sipping a margarita! The island offers a nostalgic beach kitsch vibe that’s as charming as your grandma’s stories. With five miles of white sandy beaches, there’s plenty of room to create your own “footprints in the sand” poem.
As the first hint of winter chill settles in, many people’s minds wander from snow-kissed landscapes to the tantalizing thought of warm, sun-drenched beaches. The idea of swapping icy winds for a soft sea breeze and exchanging snow boots for sandals becomes more and more tempting.
If this sounds like you, then a warm winter beach holiday on a local island might be just the ticket. Let’s embark on a journey through the memories of such a vacation, painting a vibrant picture of sun, sand, and serenity.
Our story begins on the mesmerizing island of Maui, Hawaii, where the spirit of aloha warmly embraces those seeking refuge from winter’s frosty touch. “Aloha,” a Hawaiian greeting, is more than just a simple hello; it embodies a deeper philosophy of love, peace, and compassion – much like the island itself.
One winter, a family decided to swap their traditional white Christmas for the white sands of Wailea Beach. They traded their fir tree for a palm tree adorned with twinkling fairy lights and colorful lei garlands. With a gentle tropical breeze as their Christmas carol and a balmy 78-degree ocean their winter pool, they discovered the magic of a Hawaiian holiday.
Each day began with the sun painting a masterpiece across the sky, hues of pink and orange reflected on the undulating sea. Mornings were spent exploring the undersea world, snorkeling with vibrant tropical fish, and, if lucky, catching sight of a languid sea turtle.
Afternoons offered opportunities for building sandcastles or learning to ride the Pacific waves on a surfboard, a delightful diversion from snowball fights and sledding.
At night, the family would gather on the beach for a festive feast. Roasted pig, a Hawaiian luau staple, replaced their usual holiday turkey. Sweet, tropical fruits substituted for traditional desserts. As they dined under a canopy of stars, they would share stories and laughter, their joy mingling with the rhythmic serenade of the ocean waves.
Across the Pacific, down the southern coast of California, a group of friends decided to ring in the New Year on Catalina Island. Known for its quaint charm, Catalina Island offers an enchanting escape from the bustle of city life.
Their celebration was less about loud fireworks and more about the subtle beauty of nature: a breathtaking sunset, the mysterious allure of bio-luminescent waves, and the quiet grandeur of the starlit sky.
A traditional New Year’s Eve feast was replaced with a beach barbecue, where the fresh catch of the day played the starring role. As midnight approached, instead of a glittering ball drop, they watched the moon’s shimmering reflection in the ocean and raised a toast to the incoming year.
Whether you’re making new traditions or simply enjoying a break from the winter cold, a warm beach holiday on a local island can offer a truly memorable experience.
Each island has its own unique allure, promising not just warm sandy beaches and clear turquoise waters, but also a treasure trove of stories waiting to be discovered. From the vibrant culture and tropical beauty of Hawaii to the relaxed, natural charm of Catalina Island, a winter beach holiday can offer more than just an escape from the cold; it can offer a warm embrace that lingers long after you’ve left the sandy shores.
So this winter, why not swap your snowflakes for seashells and discover the magic of a warm island getaway?