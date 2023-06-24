Where in the US are the warmest water beaches?

Golden sunshine, lapping waves, and sandy toes. Ah, the delight of a beach getaway! Yet, not all beaches are created equal when it comes to the warmth of their waters.

Have you ever played hopscotch with waves on a California beach, leaping back as the chilly water rushed towards your feet? California, with its iconic coastline, is a veritable beach-lover’s paradise. But if you’re expecting bathwater-like ocean temperatures, you might be in for a surprise.

The Pacific tends to play a bit cooler, all thanks to the California Current – an oceanic prankster of sorts, it ushers in cooler water from the North Pacific Ocean down the west coast of North America.

Picture yourself sunbathing at a San Diego beach in the heart of summer. The sun’s hot rays are offset by the sea’s cool touch, with water temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s degrees Fahrenheit (around 20-22 degrees Celsius).

This is cozy compared to the biting cold of the winter waves, but it’s not as warm as the ‘natural hot tubs’ you’d find on the Florida or Hawaiian coastlines, where water temperatures often flirt with the 80s degrees Fahrenheit (around 26-29 degrees Celsius).

But, oh, California’s beaches have their charms aplenty! They may play it cool, but they woo you with their breathtaking natural beauty, world-class surf breaks, and their star-studded reputation in American pop culture. So, even with a bit of chill, basking in the Cali sun and sand is still an unbeatable experience.

But what about December? Are there any warm beaches in the US during this time? Imagine sipping a tropical drink on a sun-drenched beach while everyone else is huddled up in their winter coats. Sounds enticing, doesn’t it? For those mid-winter tropical dreams, you can look to the sultry shores of southern Florida and Hawaii.

Picture Miami’s South Beach, a playground of pastel Art Deco buildings and swaying palm trees. While Jack Frost is nipping at noses in the north, Miami bathes in tropical warmth, thanks to its monsoon climate. The water temperature here usually basks in the mid-to-high 70s degrees Fahrenheit.

Hop over to the Florida Keys, a chain of tropical islands curving into the Gulf of Mexico. Here, the beaches, like the year-round temperatures, refuse to cool down. Sombrero Beach or Bahia Honda State Park, for instance, can offer December water temperatures in the mid-70s degrees Fahrenheit.

Then there’s Hawaii. The ‘Aloha State’ sits snug in the central Pacific Ocean, bathing in tropical weather throughout the year. The water temperatures in December can hover in the mid-to-high 70s degrees Fahrenheit.

Beaches like Waikiki Beach in Honolulu or Poipu Beach in Kauai, are warm-water nirvana for those looking to escape the winter chill.

Are you yearning for a warm beach escape in the middle of December? Don’t let your swimsuit hibernate! The sunny shores of southern Florida and Hawaii are rolling out their warm, turquoise carpets to welcome you.

But where, you might wonder, is the warmest ocean water in the U.S? Florida and Hawaii, the perpetual sun-kissed darlings, reign supreme once again.

Florida, especially its southern parts, is like a solar-powered furnace when it comes to seawater temperatures. Owing to its subtropical and tropical climates, beaches along the Gulf of Mexico, like those in the Florida Keys, often see water temperatures rising into the mid-to-high 80s degrees Fahrenheit in the summertime.

Hawaii, with its constant embrace of tropical warmth, holds its own with consistently warm ocean water. Bathing in Hawaiian waters is akin to taking a dip in a natural warm tub, with temperatures usually in the high 70s to low 80s degrees Fahrenheit.

From the beaches of Maui to Oahu, Kauai, and beyond, the Pacific here offers some of its warmest embraces.

Then again, the ocean is a moody mistress, and her temperatures can swing with the seasons, weather patterns, and ocean currents. But generally speaking, for the warmest ocean water in the U.S., Florida and Hawaii are the hot tickets.

Looking for that picture-perfect, white sand beach that could easily pass for a tropical postcard? The U.S. has plenty of those tucked away.

From the east coast to the west, and even out in the Pacific, the country is dotted with stretches of sand that would make a pearl feel dull. Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida, is one such gem. The sand here isn’t just white; it’s almost pure quartz.

This keeps the beach cool, even when the sun is turning up the heat.

Pensacola Beach in Florida and Gulf Shores in Alabama, both on the Gulf Coast, also join the white-sand club with their powdery beaches and emerald waters. The sand at these beaches, like Siesta Key, is mostly quartz, giving them a snow-white look.

Orange Beach in Alabama offers a similar vista, a southern slice of paradise with its fine, white sand against the backdrop of turquoise waters.

Over on the west coast, Coronado Beach in San Diego, California, gives the term ‘Golden State’ a new meaning with its mica-rich sand that glitters in the sunlight. But for the quintessential tropical feel, Kauna’oa Bay in Hawaii tops the list.

This beach on the Big Island pairs white sand with turquoise waters and green palms, creating a spectacular trio of colors.

Let’s not forget the myriad of other beautiful beaches that line the U.S. coastline. From the rugged beauty of the Pacific Northwest to the charming, rocky coastlines of New England, each shore has its own unique song to sing.

When it comes to the warmest beach waters in the world, the Persian Gulf steals the show. Here, summer water temperatures can sizzle at a scorching 93-95 degrees Fahrenheit (34-35 degrees Celsius), making it one of the warmest sea spots on Earth.

The Red Sea is another hot contender, often reaching high temperatures in the upper 80s degrees Fahrenheit (30-32 degrees Celsius) during the summer months.

Beyond these regions, the Western Pacific and the Indian Ocean hide their own warm water treasures. Parts of Indonesia, the Philippines, Micronesia, Maldives, and Seychelles, with their tropical climates, have water temperatures consistently in the low to mid 80s degrees Fahrenheit (around 28-30 degrees Celsius) year-round.

These hot waters might seem like a dreamy dip for some, but they also serve as a cautionary tale. Extremely warm seawater can put tremendous stress on local ecosystems, especially coral reefs. As such, many of these regions are on the front lines of climate change’s impacts.

Whether you’re a sun worshipper, a beach bum, or a sea turtle, the temperature of beach waters matters. It shapes our holidays, the health of our marine ecosystems, and the experiences that we carry back tucked in our beach bags.

So, here’s to the warmth of the sun, the cool of the waves, and the allure of the beaches that keep calling us back, season after season.