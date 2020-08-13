Why is it so hard to get an appointment with your vet right now?

A client’s cat became sick one recent Sunday. She called five local veterinary emergency clinics but none were able to see her.

COVID has taxed the veterinary industry in a way we haven’t seen before. In a short amount of time, the pandemic created the perfect storm of too many animals needing help and not enough people to help them.

New pets

When the shelter-in-place order first went into effect, we started to see more puppies. At first it was so fun! I went from seeing one puppy a week to two to three a day. After several weeks, we were getting overrun with new puppies and new pets in general.

Where did all of these animals come from?

For some people, getting a new puppy was already in the works and they just bumped up the timing of that adoption. It made sense! The shelter-in-place order forced most people to be at home and freed up a lot of time for training and all of the extra work that comes with puppyhood.

For others, isolation created a lonely void. When you can’t see other people, animals are desperately needed companions. Soon finding a pet at a shelter or rescue became difficult; they had all been adopted!