Vancouver Vs. Montreal: Where To Live In 2023?

As a seasoned traveler who’s journeyed across continents and immersed myself in countless cultures, I’ve come to appreciate the unique charm each city holds. Every corner of the world has its own rhythm, its own heartbeat. In my travels, I’ve found that the essence of a place often ties deeply to the pride of its inhabitants. It’s this pride that makes us feel connected, that gives us a sense of belonging.

Yet, sometimes, the winds of change beckon, urging us to seek new horizons. I’ve met many who’ve left the comfort of their childhood towns, drawn to the allure of bustling metropolises. In Canada, two cities often beckon these wandering souls: Vancouver and Montreal.

Vancouver and Montreal – two jewels of Canada. Each offers a distinct flavor of life. Montreal, with its rich history and more affordable living, contrasts with Vancouver’s proximity to the wild embrace of nature. Both are breathtaking in their own right, and choosing between them?

Well, that’s a matter of what your heart desires. But if you’re considering other provinces, it’s worth exploring which Canadian province might be the best fit for you, as each has its own unique charm and offerings

In the passages that follow, some insights from my own experiences in these cities, hoping to guide you on your own journey of discovery. So, fellow traveler, let’s embark on this exploration together.

Public transit in Vancouver vs. Montreal

Public transit fares in Vancouver

Here’s a snapshot of Vancouver’s transportation costs in table format:

Mode of Transport Single Ride Day Fares Evening Pass Weekend Evening Weekly Pass Monthly Pass SkyTrain $2.95 – $5.70 $10.5 $5.75 $15.25 $28.5 $98 SeaBus $2.95 – $5.70 $10.5 $5.75 $15.25 $28.5 $98 Mobi Bike $2.5/30min – – – – $20 (unlimited 30min rides)

Public transport in Montreal

Montreal’s public transit is primarily orchestrated by the STM metro system. This subway network, with its 4 expansive lines, effortlessly bridges the gap between the city’s core and its myriad attractions, train stations, and bus terminals.

For early risers and night owls alike, the metro runs from 5:30 am to 12:30 am on weekdays, extending its service until 1:30 am during weekends.

But the STM isn’t Montreal’s sole transit champion. The city also offers the 747 Shuttle Airport system, a direct route from the airport to the heart of downtown.

For those who prefer pedal power, the BIXI bike-share service boasts over 6000 bikes, available for rent at a nominal fee. And for those looking to venture beyond the city limits, the Exotrain serves as a reliable conduit to Montreal’s suburbs.

Transit fares in Montreal

To give you a clearer picture, here’s a breakdown of Montreal’s transportation costs:

Mode of Transport Single Ride Day Fares Evening Pass Weekend Evening Weekly Pass Monthly Pass STM Metro $3.50 $10.0 $5.50 $14.50 $28.0 $94 747 Shuttle Airport System $10 Free for children under 11 – – – – BIXI $1 unlock fee Regular: $0.1/min, Electric: $0.3/min – – $5.25 (for unlimited 45 mins and under rides) $18

Monthly Adults Concession One Zone $100.25 – Two Zone $134 – Three Zone $181.05 $57.30

