Top 15 Cities In Florida To Retire on $3,000 a Month In 2023: Living the Good Life

There’s a common preference among retirees for regions with warm, mild climates, picturesque landscapes, and high-quality amenities. Florida, with its diverse range of attractive locations, perfectly fits this bill, particularly if you know where to look. For individuals in their golden years, often living on a fixed income or predominantly relying on Social Security benefits, finding towns that are as budget-friendly as they are beautiful is a significant advantage.

Interestingly, a study by GOBankingRates highlighted ten Florida spots where the cost of living comes in under $3,000 a month. This figure encompasses the expenses for a one-bedroom rental, food, utilities, and healthcare in retiree-favored areas. Considering that the national average monthly cost of living is $3,274.77, Florida presents some truly cost-effective options that are also aesthetically pleasing.

So, if you’re nearing your retirement years, which of Florida’s splendid cities should make your shortlist of potential new homes?

Best 15 Places To Retire

City Monthly Costs Population 65 or Older Livability Rating Panama City $2,966.46 18.9% 69 Cocoa $2,990.66 20.1% 70 Pensacola $2,839.90 19.5% 69 Deland $2,931.55 20.7% 75 Casselberry $2,642.00 15.3% 84 Bartow $2,945.80 15.3% 79 Inverness $2,920.86 38.2% 70 Titusville $2,932.98 22.9% 78 Eustis $2,950.28 19.6% 82 Deerfield Beach $2,648.00 22.7% 71 Fort Myers $2,592.00 22.2% 72 Coconut Creek $3,242.00 17.9% 87 Boca Raton $3,321.00 27.3% 80 Bradenton $2,785.00 24.9% 75 Sarasota $2,648.00 28% 71

Panama City

Monthly costs: $2,966.46

Population 65 or older: 18.9%

Livability rating: 69

Panama City has a near 20% population of individuals 65 or older. Though the total monthly costs are the highest in this list, a couple can comfortably cover basic necessities with social security income.

Cocoa

Monthly costs: $2,990.66

Population 65 or older: 20.1%

Livability rating: 70

The charmingly named Cocoa, Florida, scores a respectable 70 for livability, and over 20% of its population is 65 or older. The average healthcare cost here is about the national average, at $585.25 per month.

Pensacola

Monthly costs: $2,839.90

Population 65 or older: 19.5%

Livability rating: 69

In Pensacola, retirees can enjoy an average rent of $1,559, which is $428.44 below the national average. Furthermore, monthly grocery costs of $362.01 are also less than the national average.

Deland

Monthly costs: $2,931.55

Population 65 or older: 20.7%

Livability rating: 75

Deland boasts a high livability score of 75, and 20.7% of the population are aged 65 and older. But such a great score comes with a price; both monthly healthcare costs and utilities are above the U.S. average.

Casselberry

Monthly costs: $2,642

Livability rating: 84

Population 65 and older: 15.3% Even though Casselberry has a high livability score, its ranking is dragged down by a below-average percentage of seniors living there. If that is of less consequence to you, you might enjoy the city’s below-average costs for healthcare and utilities. One-bedroom rents and grocery costs are near the national average as well.

Bartow

Monthly costs: $2,945.80

Population 65 or older: 15.3%

Livability rating: 79

While Bartow may have a slightly lower population aged 65 and older, it scores a stunning 79 in livability, with rents averaging $357.44 less than the national average, or $1,630 monthly.

Inverness

Monthly costs: $2,920.86

Population 65 or older: 38.2%

Livability rating: 70

Inverness has a lot to offer potential retirees. A livability score of 70 and a significant percentage of the population aged 65 and older, at 38.2%, is a great start. Rents are below national average by over $300, but groceries and utilities are slightly more expensive than average.

Titusville

Monthly costs: $2,932.98

Population 65 or older: 22.9%

Livability rating: 78

Titusville boasts a high livability rating, and retirees will join the 22.9% of the population that is 65 or older. All expenses are below the national average.

Eustis

Monthly costs: $2,950.28

Population 65 or older: 19.6%

Livability rating: 82

Eustis provides a superior quality of life, as reflected by its livability score of 82. While total expenses are less than $3,000, with rents averaging $1,646, some costs such as groceries, healthcare, and utilities are slightly higher than the national average.

Deerfield Beach

Monthly costs: $2,648

Livability rating: 71

Population 65 or older: 22.7%

Deerfield Beach makes it into the top 20 Florida cities to live on a $3,000 budget due to its balanced cost structure and high percentage of seniors. From rent to healthcare, grocery, and utility costs, everything is within 4% of the national average.

Fort Myers

Monthly costs: $2,592

Livability rating: 72

Population 65 or older: 22.2%

Fort Myers offers lower rents and utility costs, but it’s hampered by its exceptionally high healthcare costs — the highest among the top 20 cities. With an average monthly healthcare cost of $652, you’ll pay over 17% more than the national average.

Coconut Creek

Monthly costs: $3,242

Livability rating: 87

Population 65 or older: 17.9%

Coconut Creek is one of four Florida cities in the top 20 where the average monthly costs exceed $3,000. Yet, its remarkably high livability score and a higher-than-average percentage of seniors make it an appealing choice. Lower utility and healthcare costs help enhance its rank.

Boca Raton

Monthly costs: $3,321

Livability rating: 80

Population 65 or older: 27.3%

Boca Raton boasts a superb livability score, but living there comes at a cost. High rents over $2,000 per month and grocery costs exceeding the national average by 10% push the city beyond the “$3,000 per month” range. Nonetheless, many seniors feel the city’s benefits outweigh the costs.

Bradenton

Monthly costs: $2,785

Livability rating: 75

Population 65 or older: 24.9%

Bradenton’s significantly below-average healthcare costs likely contribute to its large senior population. With an average monthly cost of $515 for healthcare, residents pay 7.4% less than the national average.

Sarasota

Monthly costs: $2,648

Livability rating: 71

Population 65 or older: 28%

Utilities are notably cheap in Sarasota, running 5.8% below the national average. However, groceries are slightly more expensive, at $373 per month or 6.5% above average.

FAQ

What type of healthcare facilities are available in these cities?

Florida is known for its exceptional healthcare facilities, particularly those catering to senior citizens. Each city on this list is equipped with hospitals, clinics, and specialized healthcare services like geriatrics and rehabilitative care. Cities such as Boca Raton and Fort Myers, despite their higher healthcare costs, boast top-tier medical centers and a myriad of specialized healthcare services. Coconut Creek, despite its lower healthcare cost, does not compromise on quality, offering a mix of public and private healthcare options.

Are there senior-specific recreational activities available in these cities?

Yes, absolutely! Florida’s popularity among retirees is partly due to the vast range of senior-centric recreational activities available. From golf courses and art classes to book clubs and beach activities, these cities cater to diverse interests. For instance, in Sarasota, there’s the Selby Botanical Gardens for nature lovers and the Sarasota Opera for music enthusiasts. In Boca Raton, seniors can enjoy the Boca Raton Museum of Art or spend a relaxing afternoon in the beautiful Sugar Sand Park.

What is public transportation like in these cities? Is it senior-friendly?

Florida’s public transportation is quite comprehensive and senior-friendly. Most cities have local bus services, with several offering reduced fares or even free rides for senior citizens. For instance, Pensacola operates the Escambia County Area Transit, which provides fixed-route and para-transit services, while Boca Raton runs Palm Tran, a comprehensive public bus system. Additionally, many cities have taxis and rideshare services like Uber and Lyft.

What about safety in these cities? Are they safe for retirees to live?

Safety is a priority for any retiree. While no city is completely devoid of crime, the majority of these cities have relatively low crime rates, especially in relation to violent crime. For example, Coconut Creek, Casselberry, and Boca Raton are consistently ranked among the safest cities in Florida. It’s also worth noting that many cities have neighborhood watch programs and strong community involvement, which contribute to overall safety.

How is the social life in these cities for retirees? Are there active senior communities?

The social life in these cities is vibrant and diverse, with a lot of focus on community-building among seniors. Active adult communities are abundant, particularly in cities like Deland, Inverness, and Sarasota where the senior population is quite high. These communities often organize regular social activities and outings, enabling seniors to make new friends and stay socially engaged.

What kind of weather can I expect in these cities?

Florida is known for its warm, sunny weather, and these cities are no exception. However, there are slight variations. For instance, cities closer to the coast like Deerfield Beach and Pensacola offer a more tropical climate with hot summers and mild winters. In contrast, inland cities like Bartow and Inverness tend to have a slightly hotter climate, particularly in the summer. Keep in mind, Florida is also known for its humidity and frequent rainfall, especially during the summer months.

What kind of housing options are available for retirees in these cities?

These cities offer a wide range of housing options suitable for retirees, from one-bedroom apartments to larger homes for those who desire more space or have frequent visitors. There are also a significant number of 55+ communities in cities such as Titusville and Bradenton, which provide additional amenities like community centers, golf courses, and swimming pools.

Final Words

Florida remains an alluring destination for retirees, offering an enticing blend of mild weather, picturesque landscapes, a myriad of recreational activities, and high-quality healthcare facilities. This list demonstrates that a comfortable retirement need not be expensive, with cities like Panama City, Pensacola, and Bartow providing an affordable yet enjoyable retirement lifestyle. From vibrant social scenes in active senior communities to cost-effective living arrangements, these fifteen Florida cities truly embody the essence of a fulfilling retirement. As you approach your golden years, consider these cities for their balance of affordability, livability, and abundant amenities tailored for seniors.