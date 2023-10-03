11 Top Cars That Offer a Really Quiet Ride 2023 – Whisper on Wheels

As a former mechanic and an avid car enthusiast who has tested countless vehicles, I’ve always been fascinated by the engineering marvels that go into making a car quiet. A quiet car not only offers a serene driving experience but also speaks volumes about the quality of its build and design. Today, I’m going to share with you some of the most popular cars that are renowned for their hushed rides.

Personal Anecdote

During my years as a mechanic, I remember one particular incident that truly highlighted the importance of a quiet car. A customer once brought in an old, rattling sedan, complaining about the unbearable noise it made on the highway. As I took it for a test drive, the cacophony was so overwhelming that I could barely hear myself think. After some thorough work, replacing worn-out parts, and adding sound-deadening materials, the transformation was astonishing. When the customer returned, I took him for a drive, and the look of sheer disbelief on his face was unforgettable. He mentioned how he had been using loud music to drown out the noise for years and was thrilled with the newfound silence. That day, I realized that the serenity of a quiet car isn’t just a luxury; it’s a game-changer for many, turning everyday commutes into moments of peace and reflection.

11. Cadillac CT6: American Luxury Redefined

Cadillac, an iconic American luxury brand, has been redefining standards with its innovative designs and features. The CT6, one of its flagship models, is a testament to Cadillac’s commitment to offering a quiet and luxurious driving experience.

Performance and Features:

The CT6 is equipped with a range of engines, from turbocharged four-cylinders to a robust V8, ensuring there’s an option for every kind of driver. The car’s Active Noise Cancellation feature uses microphones to detect ambient noise and counteract it with sound waves, ensuring the cabin remains quiet. The use of acoustic laminated glass and extensive sound insulation materials further enhances the quietness of the ride.

Estimated Price: Starting at $59,000

Starting at $59,000 Engine: Options range from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder to a 4.2-liter V8.

Options range from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder to a 4.2-liter V8. Horsepower: 237 to 550 hp

237 to 550 hp Fuel Economy: Approximately 14 city / 25 highway MPG

10. Jaguar XJ: The British Whisper

Jaguar, a brand synonymous with British luxury and elegance, has always been at the forefront of automotive innovation. The Jaguar XJ, with its blend of performance and luxury, offers a driving experience that’s as quiet as it is exhilarating.

Performance and Features:

The Jaguar XJ comes with a range of engine options, from V6s to V8s, all designed to offer power without compromising on the serenity of the ride. Advanced suspension systems, combined with a lightweight aluminum body, ensure that road noise and vibrations are kept to a minimum. The interiors, crafted with precision, not only exude luxury but also play a significant role in sound insulation.

Estimated Price: Starting at $76,000

Starting at $76,000 Engine: Options range from a 3.0-liter V6 to a 5.0-liter V8.

Options range from a 3.0-liter V6 to a 5.0-liter V8. Horsepower: 340 to 575 hp

340 to 575 hp Fuel Economy: Approximately 18 city / 27 highway MPG

9. BMW IX Drive: The Silent Luxury SUV

BMW has always been synonymous with luxury and performance. The IX Drive, their fully electric SUV, is no exception, offering a blend of luxury features and a remarkably quiet ride.

Performance and Features:

The IX Drive is powered by electric motors on each axle, producing a combined 516 horsepower. When tested with B-silent Summer tires, the IX Drive showcased impressive quietness, even surpassing some of its competitors, including the Tesla Model S. On a steady drive at 70 mph, the IX Drive recorded an average noise level of just 66dBa, making it one of the quietest electric vehicles on the market.

Estimated Price: Starting at $83,200

Starting at $83,200 Range: Up to 300 miles

Up to 300 miles Acceleration: 0-60 mph in approximately 5 seconds

8. Hyundai Ioniq 5: The Quiet Cruiser

Hyundai has been making significant strides in the EV market, and the Ioniq 5 is a shining example of their commitment to quality and innovation in this space.

Performance and Features:

The Ioniq 5 is a fully electric vehicle that boasts a range of 256 miles on a single charge. What’s impressive is its ability to manage road and tire noises efficiently, even at higher speeds. Some owners have reported a slight humming from the battery and a faint sound from the electric motors, especially at higher speeds. However, these noises are minimal and don’t detract from the overall quietness of the ride.

Estimated Price: Starting at $43,000

Starting at $43,000 Range: Up to 256 miles

Up to 256 miles Acceleration: 0-60 mph in approximately 5 second

7. Tesla Model S: The Silent Speedster

Tesla has revolutionized the EV market, and the Model S stands as a testament to their commitment to quality and innovation. This model is not only known for its impressive range and acceleration but also for its quiet ride.

Performance and Features:

The Model S is powered by highly refined electric motors that offer a smooth ride, especially in city traffic or at lower speeds. However, when pushed to its limits, the Model S can produce some wind noise, primarily due to its impressive speed capabilities. To counteract this, Tesla has equipped the Model S with well-cushioned interiors, ensuring comfort even during longer drives.

Estimated Price: Starting at $79,990

Starting at $79,990 Range: Up to 412 miles

Up to 412 miles Acceleration: 0-60 mph in as little as 1.99 seconds (Plaid model)

6. Audi A8: The Pinnacle of Silence

The Audi A8 is often regarded as the epitome of luxury and quietness in the Audi lineup. Its low NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) levels make it one of the most serene vehicles on the road.

Performance and Features:

The A8 is equipped with a silky-smooth turbocharged engine that delivers a refined 335 horsepower. While the engine can emit a sporty roar when pushed, this sound is barely noticeable inside the cabin, thanks to the dual-pane acoustic glass and extensive sound deadening. This means that with the A8, drivers and passengers can enjoy a peaceful drive, even with the windows rolled up.

Estimated Price: Starting at $86,000

Starting at $86,000 Engine: 3.0-liter V6

3.0-liter V6 Horsepower: 335 hp

335 hp Fuel Economy: Approximately 17 city / 26 highway MPG

5. Kia Optima: Affordable Tranquility

The Kia Optima is a testament to the fact that you don’t need to break the bank to enjoy a quiet ride. This mid-size sedan offers both space and serenity, making it a favorite among value-conscious buyers.

Performance and Features:

While the base engine of the Optima might not be as powerful as its turbocharged counterparts, it still offers a commendably quiet ride. However, some road noise can be discerned when accelerating. For those who prioritize silence, the Optima also has a hybrid model that promises a quieter experience, even on highways. The car’s suspension is adept at handling small bumps, ensuring a consistently smooth ride. To further enhance its quietness, the Optima employs acoustic laminated glass and sound insulation, rivaling even some luxury sedans in its category.

Estimated Price: Starting at $24,000

Starting at $24,000 Engine: Options range from a 2.4-liter four-cylinder to a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.

Options range from a 2.4-liter four-cylinder to a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. Horsepower: 178 to 245 hp

178 to 245 hp Fuel Economy: Approximately 24 city / 32 highway MPG

4. Lexus GS: Luxury Meets Silence

Lexus, Toyota’s luxury arm, has always been known for its quiet and refined vehicles. The Lexus GS is a shining example of this, combining sporty performance with a hushed cabin experience.

Performance and Features:

Lexus vehicles are inherently quiet, thanks to their thicker glass panels and insulating materials that effectively block out road noise. The GS, in particular, benefits from tight panel gaps, which prevent external noise from seeping into the cabin. Despite its sporty engine and rear-wheel drive, the GS remains impressively quiet on highways. Even when the engine emits some exhaust noise, it rarely penetrates the cabin. The car’s suspension is finely tuned to offer a smooth and comfortable ride across all trims. Additionally, the seats are generously cushioned, ensuring comfort even on extended journeys.

Estimated Price: Starting at $51,000

Starting at $51,000 Engine: Options range from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder to a 3.5-liter V6.

Options range from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder to a 3.5-liter V6. Horsepower: 241 to 311 hp

241 to 311 hp Fuel Economy: Approximately 20 city / 28 highway MPG

3. Hyundai Elantra: Compact Yet Quiet

Compact cars are often associated with noise, but the Hyundai Elantra breaks that stereotype. It’s a testament to how far compact cars have come in terms of offering a quiet and refined driving experience.

Performance and Features:

Recent generations of the Elantra have incorporated numerous elements to minimize noise. The higher trims, in particular, boast superior sound-deadening qualities, thanks to the B-Quiet Ultimate feature. This can be applied to various parts of the car, including the dashboard, doors, and floor, effectively dampening noises from the engine, gears, and suspension. Speaking of which, the Elantra’s suspension is top-notch, ensuring stability and minimal body roll. The car also incorporates high-strength steel and thicker sound-deadening glass to further enhance the quietness of the ride.

Estimated Price: Starting at $20,000

Starting at $20,000 Engine: Options range from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder to a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.

Options range from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder to a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. Horsepower: 147 to 201 hp

147 to 201 hp Fuel Economy: Approximately 31 city / 41 highway MPG

2. Mercedes-Benz S550e: The Hybrid Whisperer

Mercedes-Benz has always been synonymous with luxury, and the S550e is no exception. This plug-in hybrid variant stands out not just for its opulent features but also for its incredibly quiet ride.

Performance and Features:

The S550e is powered by a refined V6 engine coupled with an 85-kilowatt-hour electric motor, together producing 436 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. This setup ensures that the engine doesn’t have to work too hard, thanks to the support from the silent electric motors. The car’s suspension is adept at soaking up road imperfections, ensuring a smooth and refined drive. While the V8 engine option might be quieter during aggressive driving, on an average day, this hybrid model promises tranquility.

Estimated Price: Starting at $110,000

Starting at $110,000 Engine: 3.0-liter V6 combined with an electric motor.

3.0-liter V6 combined with an electric motor. Horsepower: 436 hp combined

436 hp combined Fuel Economy: Approximately 26 city / 30 highway MPG

1. Audi A6: The Silent Mid-Size Sedan

The Audi A6 is a testament to German engineering. While it may not be as opulent as its sibling, the Audi A8, it certainly doesn’t lag far behind when it comes to offering a quiet ride.

Performance and Features:

The A6 boasts two robust powertrains. The first is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that churns out 261 hp. The second, a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6, offers a whopping 335 hp. These engines ensure the A6 glides smoothly on the road, with minimal intrusion from road noise. The car’s suspension further enhances the ride quality, adeptly absorbing road imperfections. However, potential buyers should be aware of certain issues associated with the Audi A6.

Estimated Price: Starting at $55,000

Starting at $55,000 Engine: Options range from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder to a 3.0-liter V6.

Options range from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder to a 3.0-liter V6. Horsepower: 261 to 335 hp

261 to 335 hp Fuel Economy: Approximately 22 City / 29 Highway MPG

FAQ

How does tire selection impact cabin noise?

Tires play a significant role in cabin noise. Some tires are designed specifically for quietness, using unique tread patterns and rubber compounds to minimize road noise.

Can aftermarket modifications make my car quieter?

Yes, there are several aftermarket solutions like sound-deadening mats, acoustic sprays, and specialized insulation that can help reduce cabin noise.

How does electric propulsion contribute to a quieter ride?

Electric vehicles lack the traditional internal combustion engine, which is a primary source of noise in conventional cars. This inherently makes EVs quieter, especially at lower speeds.

Does a car’s weight influence its quietness?

Heavier cars tend to be quieter because they can better absorb vibrations and road noise. However, advancements in lightweight materials and engineering have allowed newer lightweight cars to achieve similar quietness levels.

Are luxury cars always quieter than economy cars?

While luxury cars often prioritize quietness and invest in advanced noise-reducing technologies, some modern economy cars also offer impressively quiet rides.

Final Words

Choosing a quiet car is not just about luxury; it’s about comfort, peace, and a refined driving experience. As technology advances, even non-luxury brands are prioritizing cabin quietness, ensuring a serene drive for all. Whether you’re an enthusiast or just someone who enjoys a peaceful commute, there’s a quiet car out there for you.