Tom Cruise Net Worth 2024: From Risky Business to Riches

Tom Cruise, an iconic American actor and producer, boasts a staggering net worth of $600 million. Widely regarded as one of the greatest stars in Hollywood history, he stands as one of the world’s highest-paid and wealthiest celebrities. To date, Tom Cruise’s films have raked in a colossal $11.5 billion at the global box office.

Interestingly, for much of his career, none of his movies surpassed the $1 billion mark. Before June 2022, his most successful film was “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” from 2018, which grossed $800 million worldwide. However, in late June 2022, Cruise’s career saw a new peak with “Top Gun: Maverick,” which astonishingly earned $1.5 billion globally, marking his first foray into the billion-dollar movie club.

Early Life And Career

Born Thomas Cruise Mapother IV on July 3, 1962, in Syracuse, New York, Tom grew up in a family with an electrical engineer father and a special education teacher mother according to CBC News. He has three sisters and a cousin, William Mapother, who would also become an actor and collaborate with Tom in several projects.

Tom’s childhood involved frequent moves across the United States and a short time in Canada due to his father’s job. He faced challenges with his father, who he described as abusive. Tom changed schools 15 times in 14 years. Initially more interested in sports, an injury in high school led him to switch his focus to drama, where he excelled in a school production of “Guys and Dolls.” according to Broadway World.

Despite early acting success, Tom wasn’t immediately drawn to an acting career. He even spent time at St. Francis Seminary in Cincinnati with aspirations of becoming a Franciscan priest but was expelled for drinking. He completed his high school education at Glen Ridge High School in New Jersey in 1980.

Post-high school, Tom moved to New York City with acting ambitions, later relocating to Los Angeles for television opportunities. His film debut came in 1981 with a small role in “Endless Love,” followed by a critically acclaimed performance in “Taps.” This role led to his signing with CAA, largely thanks to an agent named Paula Wagner who championed him to the agency’s managing partner. Tom’s partnership with CAA would be a lasting one, and he later formed the Cruise/Wagner Productions with Paula in the early 1990s as it is highlighted by TCM. His acting career continued to ascend with his role in “The Outsiders.”.

Personal Life

Tom has been married several times He was married to actress Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990. It was Mimi who actually introduced Tom to Scientology, as per Instyle.com

Tom was married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001.

He was married to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012.

How Did He Become Famous?

Tom Cruise’s breakthrough came in 1983 with “Risky Business,” a comedy/drama that not only grossed $64 million against a $6 million budget but also became a cultural icon. This film was a significant step in establishing Cruise as a rising star and led to his first Golden Globe nomination as highlighted by Sportskseeda.

Cruise’s fame skyrocketed with the 1986 hit “Top Gun,” which earned $360 million globally and was the year’s top-grossing film. That same year, he starred with Paul Newman in “The Color of Money.” as noted by the Yahoo article.

1988 was a big year with “Cocktail” and the Academy Award-winning “Rainman.” Cruise received his first Oscar nomination for his 1989 performance in “Born on the Fourth of July.” The early 1990s saw him in “Days of Thunder,” “Far and Away,” “A Few Good Men” (earning him another Golden Globe nomination), “The Firm,” and “Interview with the Vampire.”

In 1996, Cruise took on dual roles as the star and producer of “Mission: Impossible,” which was a global success with $457 million in earnings according to TheThings. That year, he also shone in “Jerry Maguire,” bringing in $275 million on a $50 million budget and securing the Best Actor Oscar nomination. His co-star, Cuba Gooding, Jr., won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Over the next decade and beyond, Cruise produced a series of hits, including:

“Eyes Wide Shut”

“Vanilla Sky”

“Minority Report”

“The Last Samurai”

“Collateral”

“War of the Worlds”

“Valkyrie”

“Jack Reacher”

“Oblivion”

“Edge of Tomorrow”

“American Made”

What are His Most Profitable Movies?

#5: The Last Samurai (2003) – $456 million ($716 million with inflation)

#5: War of the Worlds (2005) – $606 million ($890 million with inflation)

#4: Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) – $690 million

#3: Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) – $700 million

#2: Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) – $800 million

#1: Top Gun: Maverick (2022) – $1.5 billion

Other notable Cruise films and global grosses:

The Firm (1993) – $158 million ($350 million with inflation)

Mission: Impossible II (2000) – $550 million ($923 million with inflation)

Mission: Impossible (1996) – $460 million ($850 million with inflation)

Rain Man (1988) – $354 million ($865 million with inflation)

Top Gun (1986) – $360 million ($445 million with inflation)

Salary, Earnings Milestones and Awards

Tom earned $50,000 for Taps

Tom earned $75,000 for Risky Business

For 1985’s Legend, his pay was bumped to $500,000

In 1986 Tom Cruise earned $2 million to star in Top Gun. From that point on his career earnings skyrocketed.

He earned $3 million for Cocktail

$9 million for Days of Thunder

$13 million for Far and Away

$12 million for A Few Good Men

$12 million for The Firm

$15 million for Interview with the Vampire

Tom’s two highest-paid movies to date are 2000’s Mission Impossible 2 and 2005’s War of the Worlds. He earned $100 million from EACH movie thank to lucrative backend points as highlighted by Insider.com. When you look at a list of the 10 largest acting paychecks of all time (for a single movie), Tom Cruise ranks three times as noted by Businessinisder.com. His previously mentioned $100 million paydays are the third and fourth largest paydays behind Bruce Willis’ $105 million Sixth Sense payday and Keanu Reeves’ $156 million Matrix payday.

Between 1983 and 2011 Tom earned $445 million in movie salaries. Between 2011 and 2019, he likely earned at least another $300 million, bringing his total career earnings (salary and bonuses) between 1983 and 2019, to $745 million as noted by Celebrity.fm.

Award Category Year Academy Awards Best Actor 1997 Golden Globe Awards Best Actor 1997, 2000, 2009 British Academy Film Awards Best Actor 1997

Tom Cruise’s rise to success can be attributed to his exceptional talent, dedication to his craft, and ability to deliver compelling performances that resonate with audiences. His extensive filmography and prestigious awards reflect his enduring impact on the entertainment industry.

What movie made Tom Cruise the most money?

Tom Cruise’s highest earnings from a single film were reportedly around $130 million for the 2005 movie “War of the Worlds,” thanks to effective negotiation strategies according to Fandomwire. Although his recent film earnings are not publicly disclosed, it is believed that “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” might have surpassed this amount, considering his practice of combining upfront salaries with a share of the box office profits. How much did He make for Rain Man? In 1988, Tom Cruise negotiated a deal for “Rain Man” where he received a salary based on a percentage of the film’s gross revenue. Initially, his salary was set at $3 million, but due to the film’s success — earning $354 million on a $20 million budget — his final earnings significantly exceeded the initial amount. A similar pay structure was arranged for his role in the 1989 film “Born on the Fourth of July.” How much did Tom Cruise make for The Last Samurai? In “The Last Samurai” (2003), Cruise played a Civil War veteran and earned around $25 million, combining his salary and a share of the film’s profits. The movie, which had a budget of $140 million, was successful at the box office, grossing $455 million globally. How much did he make for Mission Impossible? During the early 2000s through 2010, Tom Cruise commanded substantial salaries for his roles, especially in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. Here are the known earnings for that period: Mission: Impossible II (2000): Cruise earned $75 million, including both salary and a share of the film’s profits. The movie had a total budget of $125 million and grossed $546 million. Vanilla Sky (2001): Cruise received $20 million in salary and a 30% share of the profits. The film had a budget of $68 million and grossed $203 million as per Financesonline. Minority Report (2002): Cruise’s salary for this film was $25 million. The total budget was $102 million, and the movie grossed $358 million. Mission: Impossible III (2006): Cruise earned $75 million, which included both salary and a share of the profits. The film had a budget of $150 million and grossed $398 million. Valkyrie (2008): Cruise received $20 million in salary and a share of the profits. The movie had a $75 million budget and grossed $202 million. Knight and Day (2010): Cruise’s salary was $11 million, and he also received a share of the profits. The film had a budget of $117 million and grossed $262 million as per Facts.com. After 2010, specific salary figures for Cruise’s films are generally unreported. His earnings varied, and while some films performed well at the box office, others had mixed results. Notable films during this period include “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol,” “Rock of Ages,” “Jack Reacher,” “Oblivion,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation,” “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” “The Mummy,” and “American Made.” How much did Tom Cruise make for Mission Impossible: Fallout? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) Cruise’s exact pay for Mission: Impossible — Fallout isn’t known, but it’s safe to say it was a sweet check. The film had a $178 million total budget and made a massive $792 million total gross. If Cruise got paid in box office points plus his rumored $28 million upfront salary, it’s quite possible he earned $100 million for the critically-acclaimed 2018 smash.

What Are His Additional Sources of Income?

Tom Cruise, like many top actors, has boosted his income through endorsement deals with various brands, although the exact earnings from these endorsements are unknown.

He also continues to receive royalties from his past movies, particularly those that remain popular and are still in syndication. The amount he earns from these royalties is not publicly disclosed.

Beyond his acting career, Cruise has invested in various business ventures, providing him with additional income streams. The financial details of these investments are not specified.

In the realm of entertainment, Cruise has been involved in several ventures, including theme park attractions inspired by his film roles. The earnings from these projects have not been revealed.

What Are His Business Ventures?

He co-founded Cruise/Wagner Productions, a company instrumental in producing several hit films, notably the “Mission: Impossible” series. This venture into film production has significantly augmented his net worth.

Cruise’s role as a producer has been lucrative, offering him not just financial gains but also creative control over his projects. This enables him to realize his artistic visions on the big screen according to The New York Times. Cruise/Wagner Productions is known for its exciting and visually appealing movies that have attracted audiences globally.

Cruise has commented on his producing role, stating,

“Being a producer gives me the freedom to explore different genres and work with talented individuals who share my passion for storytelling. It’s incredibly rewarding to see a project come together and have a positive impact on the audience.”

Beyond Cruise/Wagner Productions, Tom Cruise has ventured into other business areas, including investments in technology and real estate. These endeavors showcase his keen business sense and entrepreneurial spirit, allowing him to extend his influence and success far beyond the realm of Hollywood.

Earnings from ‘Top Gun’ and Its Sequel

As we mentioned a moment ago, Tom Cruise’s salary for 1986’s “Top Gun” was $2 million. After adjusting for inflation, that the same as around $5.4 million today. Believe it or not, $2 million was 13% of Top Gun’s entire $15 million budget. During the filming of Top Gun, a Tom Cruise-starring movie called “Legend” bombed at the box office, rendering producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Don Simpson terrified. Fortunately, Top Gun was a smash-hit and went on to be the highest-grossing movie of 1986 with $360 million in revenue.