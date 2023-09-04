15 Things to Know BEFORE Moving to Tucson, AZ 2023

Recently captivated by the allure of the Wild West and have your sights set on Tucson? Few US cities can match Tucson’s eclectic and lively cultural scene, catering to food enthusiasts, scholars, and sports fans alike.

With a deep-rooted cultural history spanning centuries, Tucson’s Spanish name originates from an indigenous term meaning “at the foot of the black hill,” referring to the basalt-coated Sentinel Peak.

Before you set off on your journey, here are some essential facts to familiarize yourself with, ensuring a seamless transition to the Old Pueblo.

Personal Insight

Having traveled to Tucson in the past, I was captivated by the city’s unique blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality. Tucson’s enchanting desert landscapes, with its towering cacti and breathtaking sunsets, left a lasting impression on me. Exploring the diverse neighborhoods, each with its own character and charm, was a delightful experience.

One aspect I truly appreciated was Tucson’s dedication to the arts and literature. The Tucson Festival of Books, with its vast array of authors and literary enthusiasts, created an atmosphere of intellectual vibrancy. The city’s thriving theater scene, including the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, offered memorable cultural experiences.

On the culinary front, I indulged in Sonoran-style Mexican cuisine, savoring dishes like enchiladas and cactus tacos. The UNESCO recognition of Tucson as a “Capital of Gastronomy” was well-deserved, as I relished the fusion of Native American, Spanish colonial, and Mexican flavors.

The warm and sunny climate was a welcome change, and I enjoyed outdoor activities year-round, including hiking in the nearby mountains and exploring the city’s cycling-friendly streets.

However, I did find the summer heat, with temperatures exceeding 100°F, quite intense, especially during the dry season. It’s essential to stay well-hydrated and take precautions to beat the heat.

Stuff To Know

1. Prioritize Vehicle Registration

If you’re moving to Arizona, one of the first things on your checklist should be car registration. As mandated by Arizona state law, once you’ve officially settled in the city, ensure you register your car promptly if you drive.

If you’re considering buying a vehicle within the state, remember to register the title within 15 days post-purchase. You can choose to register your vehicle for a one or two-year duration. A crucial point to note: Arizona imposes a Vehicle License Tax (VLT) on vehicle owners.

Upon establishing your permanent residence in Arizona, it’s advisable to obtain a state driver’s license without delay. Residency criteria include employment within the state, voter registration, owning a business, transporting merchandise for business purposes within Arizona, or residing in the state for over 7 consecutive months.

When applying for a driver’s license, be prepared with your ID to verify your identity, age, and legal status in the country. Additionally, a vision test is mandatory. Once these steps are completed, you’re good to go!

2. Eyeing a Lucrative Career in Tucson? Consider Healthcare

Impressively, Tucson is home to two employers that graced Forbes’ 2019 list of top places for business and careers. The University of Arizona secured an admirable 11th position, while the City of Tucson stood at the 59th spot.

The leisure and hospitality sectors are also pivotal to Tucson’s economic landscape, employing over 45,000 individuals. Other significant employers in the city include IBM, Honeywell Aerospace, and Ventana Medical Systems.

3. Seeking Your Ideal Spot in Tucson? Discover Your Perfect Neighborhood

Tucson, with its rich tapestry of history and a blend of the ancient and contemporary, offers a plethora of diverse and lively neighborhoods. Here’s a snapshot of some standout locales:

El Presidio Historic District

Once the site of a Spanish military garrison, El Presidio Historic District stands as Tucson’s inaugural neighborhood. It has been meticulously rejuvenated, with historic homes being restored to their original splendor. The district is a hub for gastronomy and art, boasting attractions like the Tucson Museum of Art and the famed El Charro Café, celebrated for its delectable chimichangas.

Armory Park

Nestled in the heart of downtown, Armory Park is a recognized member of the National Register of Historic Places. The neighborhood exudes an old-world charm, with its broad avenues lined with homes from the Victorian, Queen Anne, Greek Revival, and Territorial eras. For families, the nearby Tucson Children’s Museum offers an engaging day out.

Sam Hughes

Anchored by the University of Arizona, Sam Hughes is a verdant enclave frequented by academics and budding professionals. The streets are adorned with Territorial-style residences and mission-style bungalows. With a myriad of eateries and stores within easy reach, it’s a walker’s paradise. Plus, downtown is just a short hop away.

Dove Mountain

Positioned at the foothills of the Tortolita Mountains in the Marana suburb, Dove Mountain is a premium golf-centric community. Its top-notch amenities and proximity to the freeway have catapulted it to one of Tucson’s most sought-after neighborhoods.

Catalina Foothills

For those who prioritize breathtaking vistas, Catalina Foothills is a dream come true. Situated to the city’s north, at the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains, this neighborhood is characterized by its minimalist design and serpentine roads.

The housing seamlessly integrates with the desert backdrop, creating a harmonious blend of architecture and nature. A stone’s throw away, an upscale shopping precinct offers a mix of fine dining, retail outlets, and art galleries.