13 Things to Know BEFORE Moving to Philadelphia, PA 2023: City of Brotherly Love

Philadelphia, known affectionately as “Philly,” is a city with a rich historical tapestry and a vibrant modern culture. It’s a place where colonial history meets a bustling, contemporary urban life. As someone who’s called Philadelphia home, I’m excited to share with you the ins and outs of living in this incredible city.

1. The Historical Heart of America

Philadelphia is not just a city; it’s a historical beacon. It’s where the Declaration of Independence was signed, and the Liberty Bell still resonates with America’s fight for freedom.

Living Among Landmarks

Walking the streets of Philly, you’re treading the same cobblestones as America’s founding fathers. The city’s historical significance is palpable, with landmarks like Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell offering daily reminders of the nation’s beginnings.

Modern Conveniences Amidst History

Despite its historical roots, Philadelphia is firmly planted in the present. The city boasts modern amenities and a thriving business sector, ensuring that residents enjoy the best of both worlds.

2. A Culinary Expedition

Philadelphia’s food scene is as diverse as its population. From the iconic Philly cheesesteak to a burgeoning farm-to-table movement, the city’s culinary offerings are a delight for foodies.

Beyond the Cheesesteak

While the cheesesteak is a must-try, Philadelphia’s food scene offers much more. Italian Market, Reading Terminal Market, and a host of international restaurants provide a taste of the world.

Local Brews and Fine Dining

Craft beer enthusiasts and fine dining aficionados will find their palates pleased in Philadelphia. The city’s many breweries and upscale restaurants offer a range of options for a night out.

3. A Hub of Arts and Culture

Philadelphia’s arts and culture scene is thriving, with an array of museums, theaters, and galleries that celebrate the city’s creative spirit.

Museums and Galleries

The Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Barnes Foundation are just the tip of the iceberg. The city’s art scene is rich and accessible, with First Friday events opening gallery doors to the public each month.

Music and Theater

Live music and theater are integral to Philadelphia’s cultural landscape. Venues like the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts and the Walnut Street Theatre offer world-class performances year-round.

4. The Neighborhood Tapestry

Philadelphia is a patchwork of neighborhoods, each with its own distinct personality. Whether you’re seeking the hip vibes of Fishtown or the historic charm of Old City, there’s a place for everyone.

Diverse Districts

In Philly, the variety of neighborhoods offers a living experience for all tastes. The artistic streets of Northern Liberties, the family-friendly atmosphere of Chestnut Hill, and the vibrant nightlife of South Street ensure that every Philadelphian finds their niche.

Community and Connectivity

Despite the diversity, a strong sense of community binds the city’s neighborhoods. With excellent public transport links like SEPTA, residents enjoy easy access to the entire city, making it a connected urban experience.

5. The Green Spaces of Philly

Amidst the urban sprawl, Philadelphia is dotted with green oases. The city’s parks and gardens provide a tranquil escape from the fast-paced city life.

Fairmount Park System

As one of the largest urban park systems in the world, Fairmount Park offers over 2,000 acres of trails, waterways, and picnic areas. It’s a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and families alike.

Hidden Gems

Beyond the well-known parks, Philadelphia is home to hidden green spaces like the Wissahickon Valley Park, a wild retreat within the city limits, and the charming Rittenhouse Square, a favorite lunchtime getaway for locals.

6. Education and Innovation

Philadelphia is a hub for education and innovation, with numerous universities and a burgeoning tech scene. It’s a city that values knowledge and forward-thinking.

Ivy League and Beyond

Home to the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia’s higher education landscape is robust. Institutions like Drexel University and Temple University contribute to a vibrant academic community.

Startup Scene

Philly’s innovation isn’t just academic. The city’s startup scene is dynamic, with incubators and coworking spaces like 1776 and the Navy Yard fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

7. The Economic Pulse

Philadelphia’s economy is as dynamic as its history is rich. The city is an amalgam of old industries and new opportunities, making it a fertile ground for career growth and business development.

Job Market Diversity

From the bustling docks of the Delaware River to the skyscrapers housing Fortune 500 companies, employment opportunities in Philly are vast. The city’s economy is bolstered by sectors like healthcare, education, and technology, which are continually expanding.

Entrepreneurial Spirit

Philly’s entrepreneurial spirit is palpable, with a supportive ecosystem for startups. Resources like the University City Science Center and a range of venture capital firms provide the necessary support for budding entrepreneurs.

8. Cost of Living in Philadelphia

Philadelphia presents an appealing blend of affordability and urban convenience, making it an attractive city for many. Here’s a closer look at the financial aspects of living in this vibrant city.

Housing and Expenses

A family of four’s estimated monthly costs, excluding rent, are approximately $4,453.60. For a single person, these costs drop to around $1,235.60.

Rent is significantly lower than in New York, with Philadelphia rents averaging 52.3% less. For instance, a 1-bedroom apartment in the city center averages around $1,956.89 per month, while the same outside the center would cost about $1,395.71.

Housing Costs:

1-bedroom apartment in city center: ~$1,956.89/month 1-bedroom apartment outside center: ~$1,395.71/month 3-bedroom apartment in city center: ~$3,360.79/month 3-bedroom apartment outside center: ~$2,199.00/month



Daily Living and Utilities

When it comes to daily expenses, a meal at an inexpensive restaurant would cost around $20.00, while a mid-range three-course meal for two is about $75.00. Basic utilities for a 915 sq ft apartment run approximately $189.38 per month, which includes electricity, heating, cooling, water, and garbage.

Utilities and Groceries:

Basic utilities: ~$189.38/month Gallon of milk: ~$4.82 Loaf of bread: ~$3.75 Dozen eggs: ~$4.88



Transportation and Miscellaneous

A monthly public transport pass is priced at $96.00, and a one-way local transport ticket is $2.50. For those driving, gasoline costs around $3.85 per gallon. Other expenses, such as a pair of Nike running shoes or a pair of men’s leather business shoes, can range from $60.00 to $125.00 and $60.00 to $180.00, respectively.

Transportation Costs:

Monthly public transport pass: ~$96.00 One-way ticket: ~$2.50 Gasoline (per gallon): ~$3.85



9. Public Transportation

Getting around in Philadelphia is a breeze thanks to its comprehensive public transportation system. Whether you’re commuting to work or exploring the city, Philly’s transit options have you covered.

SEPTA: The Lifeline

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is the cornerstone of Philly’s transit, with buses, trolleys, subways, and regional trains that make navigation straightforward and efficient.

SEPTA Philly and Walking

For the environmentally conscious and active, Philadelphia is ranked as one of the most bike-friendly cities in the country. With over 200 miles of bike lanes and the walkable layout of Center City, getting around on two wheels or by foot is not only possible but enjoyable.

10. Health and Wellness

Philadelphia is a city that takes the health and wellness of its residents seriously. With a multitude of healthcare facilities and a focus on public health, Philly is well-equipped to keep its community healthy and happy.

Top-Tier Medical Facilities

Home to some of the nation’s leading hospitals, such as the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, the city is at the forefront of medical innovation and patient care.

Wellness Culture

Beyond healthcare, Philadelphia offers a variety of wellness options. From the numerous yoga studios and gyms in every neighborhood to the health food markets and vegan eateries, there are endless opportunities to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

11. The Sports Fanatic’s Dream

In Philadelphia, sports aren’t just games; they’re a way of life. The city’s passionate fan base and rich sports history create an electrifying atmosphere for any sports enthusiast.

Professional Teams

Philly is one of the few cities with a professional franchise in all four major sports: the Eagles (NFL), Phillies (MLB), 76ers (NBA), and Flyers (NHL). Game days are citywide events, with spirited fans creating an unmatched energy.

Recreational Sports

For those who prefer participation over spectating, Philadelphia’s parks and recreation departments offer leagues for sports ranging from basketball to ultimate frisbee. There’s no shortage of ways to get active and involved.

12. The Seasons of Philly

Philadelphia’s climate offers a distinct experience with each season, providing a dynamic backdrop to city life. The changing seasons bring new activities and beauty to the cityscape.

Spring Blossoms and Fall Foliage

Spring in Philly is marked by blooming cherry blossoms, particularly in Fairmount Park, while fall brings a stunning display of autumnal colors. These seasons are not just visually stunning but are also perfect for outdoor festivals and events.

Winter Wonderland and Summer Fun

Winters can be cold, but they transform the city into a holiday-themed wonderland, complete with ice skating at Dilworth Park. Summers are warm and lively, with events like the Spruce Street Harbor Park pop-up offering a festive way to cool off along the Delaware River.

13. Nightlife and Entertainment

When the sun sets, Philadelphia comes alive with an array of nightlife and entertainment options. From cozy pubs to high-energy nightclubs, the city caters to all tastes and preferences.

Bars and Live Music

Philly’s bar scene is as diverse as its population. Enjoy a craft beer in a laid-back brewery in Fishtown or catch a live band in one of the many music venues throughout the city. For those who enjoy the performing arts, the Avenue of the Arts is home to theaters and concert halls showcasing everything from Broadway shows to classical music.

Festivals and Events

The city’s calendar is packed with festivals and events year-round, celebrating everything from food to film. Events like the Philadelphia Film Festival and the Philly Beer Week are just a few examples of the city’s vibrant cultural offerings.

FAQ

How pet-friendly is Philadelphia?

Philadelphia is a great city for pet owners, with many parks and pet-friendly establishments. There are also numerous services and communities dedicated to pet care and socialization.

What is the tech scene like in Philly?

The tech scene in Philadelphia is growing rapidly, with a supportive community for tech startups and plenty of networking opportunities in tech hubs and coworking spaces.

Can I rely on public transportation, or do I need a car?

Public transportation in Philly is reliable and extensive. While having a car can be convenient for certain areas, many residents live comfortably without one.

What are the options for outdoor activities?

Philadelphia offers a variety of outdoor activities, from biking and hiking in its many parks to kayaking on the Schuylkill River. There’s no shortage of ways to enjoy the outdoors.

How is the music scene in Philadelphia?

The music scene is vibrant, with a rich history in jazz, soul, and rock. Venues across the city host live music, from big-name concerts to local indie performances.

What resources are available for new residents?

New residents can take advantage of resources like the Office of New Philadelphians, community centers, and local online forums for tips on settling in.

Final Words

I’ve found that this city’s spirit is truly unmatched. It’s a place that honors its past while passionately pursuing its future—a city that invites you to become part of its ever-evolving story. From the crack of the Liberty Bell to the cheers at an Eagles game, Philly’s heartbeat is its people, who welcome you with a brotherly love that’s as hearty as their iconic cheesesteaks.