13 Things To Know BEFORE Moving To Lakeland, FL 2023 – Planning Your Move

A city that combines the charm of a small town with the amenities of a larger city. If you’re considering making the move to this Central Florida gem in 2023, you’re in for a treat.

But as with any relocation, there are things you should know before packing up your bags. Lakeland is a city located in Polk County, Florida, and it’s one of the most rapidly growing areas in the state.

With a population of over 112,000, it offers a mix of suburban and urban living. The city is known for its beautiful lakes—hence the name—and offers a plethora of outdoor activities.

The culture in Lakeland is diverse and welcoming, making it a great place for people from all walks of life. The city has a strong sense of community, and you’ll often find local events, farmers’ markets, and festivals taking place.

From my travels, I can say that the vibe here is somewhat similar to the warm, community-focused atmosphere you’d find in some European towns.

1. Cost of Living

Before you make any move, it’s crucial to understand the cost of living in your potential new home. Lakeland offers a relatively affordable lifestyle compared to other Florida cities like Miami or Tampa.

However, don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s cheap; you’ll still need to budget carefully.

How It Compares to Other Cities

When compared to the national average, Lakeland’s cost of living is about 5% lower. This makes it an attractive option for those looking to stretch their dollar further.

However, it’s essential to consider that Florida has no state income tax, which can be a significant saving.

Housing

The housing market in Lakeland is relatively stable, with a median home price of around $250,000 as of 2023. Renting is also an option, with average rents for a one-bedroom apartment hovering around $1,200 per month.

Utilities and Other Expenses

Utilities in Lakeland are generally on par with the national average. Expect to pay around $150-$200 per month for electricity, water, and gas for a standard two-bedroom home.

Groceries and healthcare are also reasonably priced, making it easier to manage your monthly budget.

2. Job Market

The job market in Lakeland is diverse, offering opportunities in various sectors. The city has seen significant growth in recent years, making it a hub for both skilled and unskilled labor.

If you’re moving here for work, you’re likely to find a job that suits your skills and experience.

Job Security and Growth

Lakeland’s job market is relatively stable, with a lower unemployment rate compared to the national average. The city is expected to see job growth of around 2% in the next year, making it a promising location for career development.

Industries

Lakeland is home to a range of industries, including healthcare, education, and logistics. The city is strategically located between Tampa and Orlando, making it a crucial point for distribution and warehousing operations.

Job Opportunities

Whether you’re a recent graduate or an experienced professional, Lakeland has something to offer. Companies like Publix Super Markets Inc., GEICO, and Lakeland Regional Health are some of the city’s top employers. Having traveled and worked in various cities, I can say that the work culture here is quite collaborative and offers room for growth.

3. Education and Schools

Education is a critical factor to consider when moving to a new city, especially if you have children. Lakeland offers a variety of educational options, from public schools to private institutions and even homeschooling support networks.

The Polk County Public Schools system serves the city, and there are also several charter and private schools to choose from.

Quality of Education

The quality of education in Lakeland is generally good, with several schools receiving high ratings. Advanced placement courses, extracurricular activities, and special education services are widely available.

As someone who has traveled extensively and seen the importance of a good education globally, I can say that Lakeland offers a solid foundation for students.

Public Schools

Public schools in Lakeland are part of the Polk County School District, which has a focus on academic excellence and character development. Schools like South McKeel Academy and Lincoln Avenue Academy have received high ratings for their performance.

Private Schools

If you’re looking for more specialized education, Lakeland also has a good number of private schools. These institutions often offer smaller class sizes and more personalized attention, albeit at a higher cost.

Schools like Lakeland Christian School and Santa Fe Catholic High School are popular choices among residents.

4. Healthcare Facilities

Healthcare is another essential factor to consider when relocating. Lakeland is home to several hospitals and healthcare facilities, ensuring that you have access to quality medical care when needed.

The city’s healthcare system is robust, offering a range of services from general practitioners to specialists.

Quality and Accessibility

The quality of healthcare in Lakeland is commendable, with facilities like Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center offering top-notch services. Accessibility is also a strong point, as most neighborhoods have clinics or hospitals within a short driving distance.

Having experienced healthcare systems in various countries, I find Lakeland’s healthcare to be efficient and patient-focused.

Hospitals

Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center is the largest hospital in the city, offering a range of services from emergency care to specialized treatments. Watson Clinic is another significant healthcare provider, known for its high standard of care.

Clinics and Specialized Centers

Apart from hospitals, Lakeland also has several clinics and specialized centers that offer services like dental care, dermatology, and physiotherapy. These facilities are generally well-maintained and have qualified professionals, making it easier to get the care you need without traveling far.

5. Public Transportation

If you’re someone who relies on public transportation, you’ll be pleased to know that Lakeland has a fairly efficient system. The Citrus Connection operates bus services throughout the city, and there are also options for paratransit services for those who need them.

Reliability and Coverage

While the public transportation system in Lakeland is not as extensive as in larger cities, it is reliable and covers most of the key areas. Buses generally run on time, and routes are planned to serve both residential and commercial neighborhoods.

From my travels, I’ve seen how vital a reliable transit system is to the quality of life, and Lakeland does a decent job in this regard.

Bus Services

The Citrus Connection operates the primary bus services in Lakeland, with routes that cover most of the city. Fares are affordable, and there are discounts available for students, seniors, and disabled individuals.

Other Options

Apart from buses, Lakeland also has other transportation options like taxis and rideshare services. If you prefer cycling, there are bike lanes in some parts of the city, and plans are in place to expand these in the coming years.

6. Local Cuisine and Dining

Food is an integral part of any culture, and Lakeland is no exception. The city offers a diverse range of dining options, from classic American fare to international cuisines like Mexican, Italian, and Asian.

Whether you’re a foodie looking for gourmet experiences or someone who appreciates a good, simple meal, Lakeland has something for you.

Variety and Specialties

Lakeland’s food scene is as diverse as its population. You’ll find everything from food trucks to fine dining establishments. Specialties include fresh seafood, Southern comfort food, and a variety of international dishes. Having tasted cuisines from around the world, I can say that Lakeland offers a culinary journey right in your backyard.

Local Favorites

Some local favorites include the Catfish Country Restaurant for its delicious seafood and the Red Door Lakeland for its wine and dine experience. These places capture the essence of Lakeland’s food culture, offering both quality and local flavors.

International Cuisines

For those who enjoy international flavors, Lakeland doesn’t disappoint. Restaurants like Bay Street Bistro offer French cuisine, while Saigon Bistro brings the tastes of Vietnam right to Florida. It’s a culinary diversity that I’ve often seen in major cities but is pleasantly surprising for a city of Lakeland’s size.

7. Entertainment and Nightlife

When it comes to entertainment, Lakeland offers a variety of options to keep you engaged. From theaters and art galleries to nightclubs and bars, there’s something for everyone. The city has a vibrant arts scene, and you’ll often find live performances, exhibitions, and other events taking place.

Types of Entertainment

Whether you’re into live music, theater, or simply enjoying a night out with friends, Lakeland has you covered. The city offers a mix of traditional and modern entertainment options, catering to a diverse audience. As someone who has experienced entertainment scenes worldwide, Lakeland offers a balanced mix that can keep both residents and visitors engaged.

Theaters and Arts

Lakeland is home to several theaters like the Polk Theatre and the Lake Mirror Theatre, where you can catch everything from movies to live performances. Art galleries like the Polk Museum of Art offer a cultural experience, showcasing both local and international artists.

Nightlife

If you’re more of a night owl, Lakeland has a range of bars, clubs, and lounges where you can unwind. Places like Molly McHugh’s Irish Pub offer a cozy atmosphere, while Club Kathleen provides a more upbeat experience. The nightlife here may not be as bustling as in a big city, but it offers a good variety for a fun night out.

8. Outdoor Activities and Parks

Lakeland is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. With numerous lakes, parks, and trails, the city offers a plethora of options for those looking to engage in outdoor activities. From fishing and boating to hiking and cycling, you’ll never run out of things to do.

Types of Activities

The city’s landscape allows for a variety of outdoor activities. You can go kayaking in one of the many lakes, take a hike in the nature reserves, or simply enjoy a picnic in one of the city parks. Having traveled to places known for their outdoor activities, I can vouch for the quality and diversity of options available in Lakeland.

Lakes and Water Activities

Lakeland is aptly named for its abundance of lakes—38 to be exact. These lakes offer various water activities like fishing, boating, and kayaking. Lake Hollingsworth is a popular choice for its scenic beauty and range of activities.

Parks and Trails

For those who prefer land-based activities, Lakeland has several parks and trails. The Circle B Bar Reserve is a popular spot for hiking and bird-watching, while Barnett Family Park offers a great space for family outings. The city’s commitment to maintaining these public spaces makes it a haven for nature lovers.

9. Community Involvement and Local Events

Community involvement is a significant aspect of life in Lakeland. The city has a strong sense of togetherness, often seen through various local events, volunteer opportunities, and neighborhood associations. This sense of community is something I’ve found to be invaluable in my travels, as it not only enriches your life but also helps you feel connected to your surroundings.

Types of Local Events

From farmers’ markets to cultural festivals, Lakeland offers a variety of events that allow residents to come together and celebrate their community. These events often feature local artisans, musicians, and food vendors, providing a platform for local talent and businesses.

Farmers’ Markets

The Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market is a popular event that takes place every Saturday. It’s a fantastic place to experience the local culture, purchase fresh produce, and meet your neighbors. Having visited farmers’ markets in various countries, I can say that this one has a unique charm that captures the essence of Lakeland.

Cultural Festivals

Lakeland also hosts several cultural festivals throughout the year, celebrating the diverse backgrounds of its residents. Events like the Caribbean Festival and the Polk County Ethnic Festival offer a glimpse into the city’s multicultural fabric. It’s a diversity that I’ve often enjoyed in my travels, and it’s heartwarming to see it in Lakeland as well.

10. Safety and Crime Rates

Safety is a paramount concern when moving to a new city. Fortunately, Lakeland generally has lower crime rates compared to other cities of its size.

With an active police department and a multitude of community policing initiatives, the city takes a proactive approach to safety, making it one of the most secure locations in Florida.

Neighborhood Safety

While Lakeland is relatively safe, like any city, it has neighborhoods that are safer than others. It’s essential to research and perhaps visit different areas to get a feel for the community. In my travels, I’ve found that local insights are often the most accurate, so don’t hesitate to ask around.

Police and Emergency Services

The Lakeland Police Department is well-equipped and responsive, contributing to the city’s overall safety. They offer various community services, including neighborhood watch programs and safety workshops.

Personal Experience

As someone who has traveled extensively, safety is always a top concern. I’ve found Lakeland to be one of the safer cities I’ve visited, especially when compared to larger metropolitan areas. The sense of community here also contributes to the feeling of safety, as neighbors often look out for each other.

11. Shopping and Retail

Shopping in Lakeland offers a mix of big-box retailers, boutique stores, and local markets. Whether you’re looking for everyday essentials or unique finds, the city has a variety of options to meet your needs.

Types of Retail Stores

From large shopping malls like the Lakeland Square Mall to smaller, specialized stores, the retail landscape in Lakeland is diverse. You’ll find everything from fashion and home goods to antiques and specialty foods.

Malls and Big Retailers

The Lakeland Square Mall and the Shops at Merchants Walk are popular destinations for those looking for a one-stop shopping experience. These malls feature a range of stores, including big-name retailers and smaller boutiques.

Boutique and Specialty Stores

If you’re someone who enjoys more unique shopping experiences, Lakeland has several boutique stores that offer specialized products. As a traveler, I always seek out these unique spots to find items that are representative of the local culture, and Lakeland’s boutiques do not disappoint.

12. History and Architecture

Understanding the history of a place can give you a deeper appreciation for its culture and community. Lakeland has a rich history that dates back to the late 19th century. The city was initially an important railroad hub and has since evolved into the diverse and vibrant community it is today.

Architectural Highlights

Lakeland is home to a variety of architectural styles, from historic buildings to modern structures. The city’s architecture tells a story of its past and present, making it an interesting place to explore. As someone who has traveled to cities with rich histories, I find that understanding the architecture often provides unique insights into the local culture.

Historic Landmarks

Lakeland boasts several historic landmarks, such as the Polk Theatre and the Lake Mirror Promenade, which are worth visiting. These sites offer a glimpse into the city’s past and are often the center of local events and gatherings.

Modern Structures

On the flip side, Lakeland is also home to modern architectural marvels like the Florida Polytechnic University’s Innovation, Science, and Technology Building. The blend of old and new adds a unique character to the city, something I’ve often found fascinating in my travels.

13. Making the Most of Your Move

Moving to a new city is both exciting and challenging. Proper planning can make the transition smoother. From budgeting to finding the right neighborhood, there are several factors to consider to make your move successful.

Settling In

Once you’ve moved, the next step is to settle into your new life. This involves everything from unpacking to finding your go-to grocery store and becoming part of the community.

Having moved multiple times in my life due to my love for travel, I can say that the settling-in phase is crucial for feeling at home in a new place.

Practical Tips

Here are some practical tips for making your move easier:

Create a moving checklist to keep track of tasks.

Research moving companies and get quotes well in advance.

Consider renting a storage unit if you have excess belongings.

Personal Insights as a Traveler

As someone who has experienced the thrill and challenges of moving to new places, I recommend immersing yourself in the local culture as soon as you can. Attend community events, explore local businesses, and take the time to meet your neighbors.

This active engagement will not only help you settle in faster but also enrich your life in your new home.

FAQ

Is Lakeland a Good Place to Retire?

Yes, Lakeland is often considered a good place for retirement due to its lower cost of living compared to other Florida cities, as well as its range of activities suitable for seniors. The city also has several retirement communities and healthcare facilities specializing in geriatric care.

What Are the Best Neighborhoods in Lakeland?

Some of the best neighborhoods in Lakeland include Grasslands, Lake Hollingsworth, and South Lakeland. These areas are known for their safety, community involvement, and proximity to amenities. As a traveler, I always appreciate neighborhoods that offer both convenience and a sense of community, and these areas fit the bill.

What is the Average Salary in Lakeland?

The average salary in Lakeland varies by industry, but it’s generally around $45,000 to $55,000 per year for most professions. Higher-paying sectors include healthcare, engineering, and IT, where salaries can go up to $80,000 or more. It’s essential to factor in the cost of living when considering these figures.

Is Lakeland Pet-Friendly?

Yes, Lakeland is generally a pet-friendly city. There are several parks and outdoor spaces where you can take your pets for a walk, and many apartment complexes and rental homes also allow pets. As a traveler, I always appreciate cities that accommodate our four-legged friends, making them feel as welcome as their human counterparts.

How Hot Does it Get in the Summer?

Lakeland experiences warm, humid summers with temperatures often reaching the high 80s to low 90s Fahrenheit. While the city is equipped to handle the heat with air-conditioned spaces, it’s something to consider if you’re not a fan of hot weather.

Are There Any Local Taxes to Be Aware Of?

Florida does not have a state income tax, which is a significant advantage for residents. However, Lakeland has a 7% sales tax and property taxes that vary depending on your home’s assessed value. These are important financial aspects to consider when planning your move.

How is the Traffic?

Traffic in Lakeland is generally manageable, especially when compared to larger cities like Miami or Orlando. However, like any city, it can get congested during rush hours. As someone who has navigated through traffic in various parts of the world, I find Lakeland’s traffic to be relatively stress-free.

What Are the Healthcare Options for Uninsured Residents?

Lakeland has several clinics and healthcare facilities that offer services on a sliding fee scale for uninsured or underinsured residents. It’s always advisable to research and find a healthcare provider that fits your needs and financial situation.

Wrapping It Up

So there you have it. From understanding the cost of living to exploring the local cuisine, we’ve covered a range of topics to help you make an informed decision.

Having traveled extensively and lived in various places, I can say that each city has its own unique charm and challenges. Lakeland offers a balanced lifestyle with its affordable living, diverse job market, and a strong sense of community. It’s a city that welcomes you with open arms and offers something for everyone.

Thank you for joining me on this journey through Lakeland. Whether you’re planning a move or just curious about what the city has to offer, I hope this guide has been helpful. Safe travels and best of luck on your next adventure!