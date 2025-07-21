The Charlotte Hornets’ 2025 NBA Draft picks delivered spectacular performances throughout the NBA Summer League, culminating in the franchise’s first-ever Summer League championship. Fourth overall pick Kon Knueppel and second-round selection Ryan Kalkbrenner proved why the Hornets’ draft haul is being called one of their best in recent memory.

The dynamic duo led Charlotte to a perfect 6-0 record in Las Vegas, defeating the Sacramento Kings 83-78 in Sunday’s championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Kon Knueppel’s Summer League MVP Performance

Knueppel’s journey through the Summer League was nothing short of remarkable. After a slow start with just five points in his debut against Utah, the 19-year-old Duke product caught fire in subsequent games.

His transformation was evident in his game-by-game improvement:

Game 1 vs Utah: 5 points – struggled with shooting and looked overwhelmed

5 points – struggled with shooting and looked overwhelmed Game 2 vs Dallas: 16 points, 10 rebounds – silenced early critics with a double-double

16 points, 10 rebounds – silenced early critics with a double-double Game 3 onwards: Averaged 18.3 points over his final four games

Averaged 18.3 points over his final four games Championship Game: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists – earned MVP honors

The championship game showcased Knueppel’s clutch gene perfectly. With Charlotte clinging to a narrow lead late in the fourth quarter, he drilled a crucial three-pointer with 31 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

“In every game, we played together, and it had a good outcome for us,” Knueppel said after receiving his MVP trophy. “I think building winning habits, even if it is the Summer League, is very beneficial.”

Ryan Kalkbrenner’s Dominant Two-Way Impact

While Knueppel grabbed the headlines, Ryan Kalkbrenner’s contributions were equally vital to Charlotte’s championship run. The 7-foot-1 center from Creighton showcased why he was a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year.

Kalkbrenner’s Summer League statistics were impressive across the board:

Debut vs Utah: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks in 30 minutes

10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks in 30 minutes Championship Game: 15 points (5-6 FG), 9 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

15 points (5-6 FG), 9 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block Shooting efficiency: Shot over 75% from the field in multiple games

Shot over 75% from the field in multiple games Defensive presence: Altered countless shots with his 7’5″ wingspan

What stood out most was Kalkbrenner’s improved shooting range. The Hornets coaching staff encouraged him to “let it fly” from three-point range, and he responded by knocking down several perimeter shots throughout the tournament.

“I feel super comfortable with it,” Kalkbrenner said about his three-point shooting. “Obviously, it’s always gonna be growing and getting better, but I know the coaching staff told me if I’m open to let it fly.”

Building Chemistry with NBA Veterans

Both rookies credited the Summer League veterans on Charlotte’s roster for helping establish a winning culture quickly. Players like Jaylen Sims and KJ Simpson provided leadership that proved invaluable during the championship run.

The chemistry was particularly evident in the pick-and-roll combinations between Knueppel and Kalkbrenner. The duo connected on multiple occasions, with Knueppel’s crafty passing finding Kalkbrenner for easy finishes at the rim.

Key Takeaways for the Hornets’ Future

The Summer League success provides several encouraging signs for Charlotte’s rebuild:

Shooting depth: Knueppel’s 41% three-point shooting at Duke translates well to spacing around LaMelo Ball

Knueppel’s 41% three-point shooting at Duke translates well to spacing around LaMelo Ball Interior defense: Kalkbrenner addresses Charlotte’s longstanding need for rim protection

Kalkbrenner addresses Charlotte’s longstanding need for rim protection Competitive culture: Both rookies showed toughness – Knueppel even played the championship game with a bandage over his eye after diving for a loose ball

Both rookies showed toughness – Knueppel even played the championship game with a bandage over his eye after diving for a loose ball Versatility: The ability to play multiple lineups with both players on the court

Looking Ahead to the Regular Season

While Summer League success doesn’t guarantee NBA production, the signs are promising for both rookies. Knueppel projects as an immediate contributor off the bench, providing shooting and secondary playmaking alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Kalkbrenner could push for rotation minutes immediately, especially given Charlotte’s need for a defensive anchor. His ability to protect the rim while spacing the floor on offense fits perfectly with head coach Charles Lee’s system.

Recognition from NBA Stars

Knueppel’s impressive play caught the attention of NBA veterans, including Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson, who sent him a personal video message praising his game.

“Thanks for the words of trying to model your game after me,” Thompson told Knueppel. “It makes me feel kind of old, but also very appreciative of great young athletes like yourself who are coming to take over the league and carry on the torch.”

Statistical Breakdown

Kon Knueppel’s Summer League Averages:

15.6 points per game

4.8 rebounds per game

3.8 assists per game

40.6% field goal percentage

34.3% three-point percentage

Ryan Kalkbrenner’s Key Performances:

Double-digit scoring in multiple games

Elite shot-blocking presence

Improved perimeter shooting

Strong pick-and-roll chemistry with guards

Conclusion

The Charlotte Hornets’ Summer League championship represents more than just a trophy – it’s a glimpse into a promising future. With Kon Knueppel’s scoring versatility and Ryan Kalkbrenner’s two-way impact, the Hornets have added crucial pieces to their young core.

As the franchise looks to return to playoff contention, these Summer League performances suggest they’re heading in the right direction. The combination of established stars like LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller with these talented rookies could finally give Charlotte the depth and versatility they’ve been seeking.

The 2025-26 season can’t come soon enough for Hornets fans eager to see how this championship chemistry translates to the NBA hardwood.