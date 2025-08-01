Leonardo “Flaco” Jiménez, the six-time Grammy Award-winning accordionist who brought conjunto music to global audiences and became an icon of Tejano culture, died Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the age of 86. His family announced his passing on social media, stating he was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments.

“It is with great sadness that we share tonight the loss of our father, Flaco Jimenez,” the family’s statement read. “He was surrounded by his loved ones and will be missed immensely.”

According to his son Arturo, Jiménez’s last words were “I’m tired,” marking the end of a remarkable life dedicated to music and cultural preservation.

A Musical Legacy Spanning Seven Decades

Born in San Antonio on March 11, 1939, Flaco Jiménez was destined for musical greatness. He came from a distinguished lineage of musicians, including his father Santiago Jiménez Sr., a pioneer of conjunto music, and his grandfather Patricio Jiménez.

Jiménez began performing at the tender age of seven alongside his father and started recording at just fifteen as a member of Los Caporales. His nickname “Flaco,” meaning “Skinny” in English, was inherited from his father and became synonymous with conjunto excellence.

Throughout his career, Jiménez revolutionized conjunto music by incorporating elements of country, blues, and rock, creating a broader, more accessible sound while maintaining the genre’s traditional roots.

Key Achievements and Collaborations

Jiménez’s extraordinary career was marked by numerous achievements that elevated conjunto music to international recognition:

Six Grammy Awards : Including the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015

: Including the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 National Medal of Arts : Awarded by the U.S. Government in 2022

: Awarded by the U.S. Government in 2022 National Heritage Fellowship : Received from the National Endowment for the Arts in 2012

: Received from the National Endowment for the Arts in 2012 Texas Medal of Arts : Honored alongside his brother Santiago in 2001

: Honored alongside his brother Santiago in 2001 Billboard Latin Music Lifetime Achievement Award: Recognized in 1999

His 1992 album “Partners” was selected for the U.S. Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry in 2021, with the Library of Congress calling Jiménez “a champion of traditional conjunto music and Tex-Mex culture who also is known for innovation and collaboration with a variety of artists.”

Breaking Musical Boundaries

Jiménez’s influence extended far beyond the Tejano music scene. He collaborated with an impressive array of artists across genres, including:

The Rolling Stones (appearing on their “Voodoo Lounge” album)

Bob Dylan

Ry Cooder (featured on the world music album “Chicken Skin Music”)

Dr. John

Willie Nelson

Dwight Yoakam

Linda Ronstadt

Emmylou Harris

His work with Doug Sahm in the 1960s and later with the Texas Tornados supergroup in the late 1980s helped bring Tejano music to mainstream audiences. The Texas Tornados won a Grammy for their song “Soy de San Luis,” further cementing Jiménez’s crossover appeal.

Recent Health Struggles

Jiménez’s passing comes after a period of health challenges. On January 12, Jiménez was taken to the hospital after “facing a medical hurdle.” While he initially showed signs of recovery and returned home later that month, his health continued to decline.

Over the past decade, Jiménez faced several health setbacks:

2014: Underwent major back surgery

2015: Emergency hip replacement surgery after breaking his hip in two places following a fall at home

2022: Unable to attend the National Medal of Arts ceremony at the White House due to ongoing health issues

Despite these challenges, Jiménez continued performing well into his 80s, regularly appearing at San Antonio’s annual Tejano Conjunto Festival and other local events.

A Lasting Cultural Impact

Flaco Jiménez’s contributions to music extended beyond performance. The Hohner company collaborated with him to create the Flaco Jimenez Signature series of accordions, ensuring his influence on future generations of musicians.

He also ventured into the culinary world, once owning a food truck in the San Antonio area called Tacos Jimenez, further connecting with his community through traditional Mexican cuisine.

His brother, Santiago Jiménez Jr., continues the family’s musical legacy as an accomplished accordionist in his own right, having recorded extensively and maintaining the conjunto tradition.

Remembering a Legend

As news of Jiménez’s passing spread, tributes poured in from across the music world and beyond. His family expressed gratitude to fans, saying, “Thank you to all of his fans and friends—those who cherished his music. And a big thank you for all of the memories. His legacy will live on through his music and all of his fans.”

The family has requested privacy during this time of grief but assured fans that Jiménez’s musical legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Flaco Jiménez leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as a cultural ambassador who brought the rich traditions of South Texas to the world stage while never forgetting his roots in San Antonio’s vibrant conjunto scene. His innovative spirit and dedication to his craft ensured that conjunto music would not only survive but thrive in the modern era.

As the accordion falls silent, the music world mourns the loss of a true pioneer whose influence will resonate for generations to come.