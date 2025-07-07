Chris Paul Hints at NBA Retirement: "At Most a Year" Left

Future Hall of Famer Chris Paul has dropped a major update about his NBA future, hinting that the upcoming 2025-26 season could be his last in professional basketball.

The 40-year-old point guard, nicknamed “CP3” and “The Point God,” made the revelation during a recent interview, suggesting he has “at most a year” remaining in his illustrious 20-year career.

This announcement comes as Paul enters free agency after completing a remarkable season with the San Antonio Spurs, where he achieved a career milestone by starting all 82 games for the first time.

A Season of Milestones

Paul’s 2024-25 campaign with the Spurs was nothing short of remarkable for a player of his age.

He averaged 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range.

More impressively, he maintained an exceptional assist-to-turnover ratio of 7.4 to 1.6, demonstrating that he still possesses elite court vision and decision-making abilities.

The Spurs’ offense was 5.6 points better per 100 possessions with Paul on the court, underlining his continued impact on winning basketball.

Free Agency Destinations

As Paul contemplates what could be his final NBA season, several teams have emerged as potential landing spots for the veteran floor general.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns are the frontrunners for Paul’s services.

Both franchises hold special significance for Paul, who played for the Clippers from 2011-17 and the Suns from 2020-23.

The Milwaukee Bucks have also “registered interest” in Paul, though sources indicate he prefers to stay closer to his family in Los Angeles.

Marc Stein reported that Paul turned down interest from both the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks, further suggesting his desire to play in Southern California.

Legacy of Excellence

Paul’s career achievements place him among the greatest point guards in NBA history.

A 12-time All-Star and member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, he has led the league in assists five times and steals a record six times.

His resume includes 11 All-NBA selections, nine All-Defensive Team honors, the 2006 Rookie of the Year Award, and two Olympic gold medals.

Paul also holds the distinction of being the first player in NBA history to record 20,000 points and 11,000 assists.

Impact Beyond Statistics

Paul’s influence extends far beyond his on-court accomplishments.

He served as president of the National Basketball Players Association from 2013 to 2021, playing a crucial role in advancing player rights and interests.

Young players like Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama benefited immensely from Paul’s mentorship during his season in San Antonio.

His leadership and basketball IQ have made him an invaluable asset to every team he’s played for throughout his career.

The Final Chapter

As Paul approaches what could be his final season, the basketball world prepares to bid farewell to one of its most influential players.

Whether he chooses to reunite with the Clippers alongside former teammate James Harden or return to Phoenix to mentor their young core, Paul’s presence will undoubtedly elevate his next team’s championship aspirations.

For a player who has given so much to the game, the opportunity to compete for one more season while being close to his family seems like a fitting conclusion to a legendary career.

As the NBA community awaits Paul’s decision, one thing remains certain: basketball will lose one of its greatest ambassadors when “The Point God” finally decides to hang up his sneakers.

Until then, fans should cherish every moment of watching this future Hall of Famer orchestrate an offense with the precision and artistry that has defined his remarkable career.