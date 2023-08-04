10 Safest Cities In Washington 2023: Blend of Excitement for Travelers

From 2010 to 2020, the population of Washington State swelled by approximately one million individuals, marking a 15% increase and making it the seventh fastest-growing state in the nation.

Given its rapid growth, it’s clear that Washington holds a certain allure.

Hence, for those contemplating a visit or even a permanent move, it’s crucial to be aware of the crime rates and the safest locales.

In terms of statistics, Washington is generally a secure place to reside, even in its larger urban areas.

So, if you’re thinking about a trip or a potential relocation to Washington in the future, continue reading to discover more about the safest towns based on crime statistics, some useful safety advice, and answers to the most commonly asked questions!

10 Secure Cities

10: West Richland

Nestled in the Tri-Cities Metropolitan area alongside Kennewick and Pasco, West Richland is a tranquil and ideal location for family living.

The town offers a wide range of shopping options, two supermarkets, cinemas, reputable schools, and farmers’ markets teeming with organic and natural products.

Moreover, it’s situated on the Columbia River, providing a picturesque spot for fishing, swimming, and nature appreciation.

West Richland secures the tenth spot on this list with a violent crime rate of 1.2 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 13.3 per 1,000 residents.

Violent Crime Rate: 1.2 per 1,000 residents

Property Crime Rate: 13.3 per 1,000 residents

9: Kenmore

Situated in King County and serving as a suburb of Seattle, Kenmore provides a densely suburban atmosphere where most inhabitants are homeowners.

The Main Street area of Kenmore is home to numerous parks, coffee shops, and top-notch eateries.

Many young professionals and families have chosen to settle in Kenmore due to its exceptional public schools, vibrant nightlife, and diverse community.

With a violent crime rate of just 0.8, Kenmore is a secure place to reside.

Violent Crime Rate: 0.8 per 1,000 residents

Property Crime Rate: 1 per 1,000 residents

8: East Wenatchee

Home to just over 14,000 people, East Wenatchee consistently ranks among the Best Places to Live in Washington.

From breathtaking seasonal changes to charming neighborhoods and a lively cultural and arts scene, East Wenatchee is a fantastic place to live with minimal crime.

The violent crime rate is virtually non-existent at 0.6, while the property crime rate stands at 13.4.

Violent Crime Rate: 0.6 per 1,000 residents

Property Crime Rate: 13.4 per 1,000 residents

7: Maple Valley

Located in King County near Covington, Maple Valley offers a rural and serene ambiance, making it a perfect destination for nature enthusiasts.

With countless hiking trails, farmers’ markets, and a variety of other outdoor activities, visitors to Maple Valley can feel secure.

The violent crime rate in this charming town is only 0.5, and the property crime rate is 11.2.

Violent Crime Rate: 0.5 per 1,000 residents

Property Crime Rate: 11.2 per 1,000 residents

6: Mercer Island

Mercer Island is a regular on safety top 10 lists, and this year it lands right in the middle.

Situated in Lake Washington, just a few miles from Seattle, Mercer Island is a suburban community that offers quality schools and an easy commute to downtown Seattle.

This island community is clean, modern, and safe, with a violent crime rate of only 0.3 and a property crime rate of 14.

Violent Crime Rate: 0.3 per 1,000 residents

Property Crime Rate: 14 per 1,000 residents

5: Selah

Best known for the delicious apples produced by the local farms, Selah is a small town with a population of around 7,000 residents.

Those who live in the town enjoy the outdoors with numerous climbing opportunities and hiking trails surrounding the town limits.

For those interested in wildlife, the Selah area is home to a variety of animals ranging from bald eagles to bighorn sheep.

Being a peaceful agricultural city, Selah is the fifth safest location in Washington.

Violent Crime Rate: 0.3 per 1,000 residents

Property Crime Rate: 7 per 1,000 residents

4: Ridgefield

The smallest city among these top five is Ridgefield.

Located in southwestern Washington, next to the Oregon border, Ridgefield was originally home to the Chinook Tribe, but then settled by James Carty in 1840 and incorporated in 1909.

With rolling hills and a charming Main Street America feel, this tranquil setting is unsurprisingly one of the safest in the Evergreen State with an overall crime score of 2.57.

Violent Crime Rate: 0.28 per 1,000 residents

Property Crime Rate: 2.57 per 1,000 residents

3: Snoqualmie

Famed for its 268-foot waterfall, Snoqualmie offers a variety of outdoor activities to keep residents and visitors engaged.From the Northwest Railway Museum to extensive hiking trails and proximity to Seattle, Snoqualmie is a versatile destination.

The 12,000 citizens who call Snoqualmie home are thrilled to know it is the third safest town in the state with a crime score of 2.00.

The violent crime rate in 2021 was 0.4 and the property crime rate was 12.

Violent Crime Rate: 0.4 per 1,000 residents

Property Crime Rate: 12 per 1,000 residents

2: Duvall

Incorporated as a town just a century ago, Duvall was settled by Francis and James Duvall, both of whom worked in the logging industry.

Since then, Duvall has grown into a quaint town of 7,000 residents, with a 62% growth since 2000.

Thanks to Police Chief Carey Hert and all the other brave officers in the town, this community ranks as the second safest in Washington State.

With an overall crime rating of 1.99 crimes, Duvall is a very safe place to live and visit.

Violent Crime Rate: 0,9 per 1,000 residents

Property Crime Rate: 1.99 per 1,000 residents

1: Sammamish

Every year, Sammamish consistently ranks in the top three safest towns in Washington State.

Located just a 30-minute drive from downtown Seattle in King County, Sammamish has received previous accolades as the friendliest town and best place to live in the United States.

With a population of just under 50,000, Sammamish boasts an overall crime score of 1.76 crimes.

The violent crime rate for 2021 and 2022 was 0.3, and the property crime rate was 6.0 and 6.6, respectively.

Violent Crime Rate: 0.3 per 1,000 residents

Property Crime Rate: 6.0 per 1,000 residents

5 Essential Safety Guidelines for Visiting Washington

Safety Guideline #1:

Avoid Standing Out Whether you’re using public transportation in Seattle or exploring a quaint town in Eastern Washington, strive to blend in with the locals.

Tourists often become targets for crime, so it’s best to assimilate as much as possible.

Wearing understated attire can help you avoid unwanted attention, and always be subtle when consulting maps.

Moreover, exercise caution when seeking directions from strangers.

Safety Guideline #2: Keep Duplicate Copies of Vital Documents

It’s always a good idea to have a backup of your driver’s license or other identification documents.

Scan these papers, store them digitally, and print a few physical copies for easy access.

This preparation will save you from frantic searches for necessary documents if you need to return home urgently or provide proof of identity.

Making copies of your credit cards is also advisable in case they get misplaced.

Safety Guideline #3: Regularly Update Your Loved Ones

No matter the duration or destination of your trip, always inform your friends and family about your travel plans.

Before setting off, share your itinerary with a few trusted individuals who can keep tabs on your whereabouts.

Additionally, regularly update your contacts about your activities and your expected locations based on the itinerary.

Safety Guideline #4: Make Use of Your Hotel Room Safe

If you’re traveling with valuable items or a significant amount of cash, it’s wise to use the safe provided in your hotel room.

While it’s generally not recommended to travel with expensive items, if you must, don’t leave them out in the open or unattended in your suitcase.

Safety Guideline #5: Stay Alert to Your Environment

This guideline is applicable whether you’re in a bustling city like Seattle or amidst nature.

Both urban and wilderness areas present different risks, but being aware of your location, and your destination, and sticking to well-trodden paths can help you avoid potential hazards.

In cities, you might be exposed to crime, while in the wilderness, you could encounter wildlife and natural dangers.

FAQ

What are the safest neighborhoods?

The safest neighborhoods in Washington State are often found in the cities that have been listed as the safest. These include Sammamish, Duvall, Snoqualmie, Ridgefield, and Selah. These cities have low crime rates and are known for their safe, family-friendly environments.

What is the most dangerous city in Washington State?

While it’s important to note that crime can occur anywhere, some cities in Washington State have higher crime rates than others.

The specific city considered the “most dangerous” can vary depending on the specific crime statistics being considered (such as violent crimes or property crimes). It’s recommended to check the most recent crime data for the most accurate information.

How safe is it to walk around at night in Washington State?

Safety can vary depending on the specific area within Washington State. In many of the cities listed as the safest, it’s generally considered safe to walk around at night.

However, like anywhere, it’s always important to stay aware of your surroundings, stick to well-lit areas, and avoid walking alone at night when possible.

How safe is it to live in rural areas?

Many rural areas in Washington State are considered safe and have tight-knit communities. However, living in rural areas can present different challenges compared to urban areas, such as wildlife encounters and limited access to amenities. It’s recommended to research specific rural areas to understand their unique safety considerations.

What are some fun outdoor activities in Washington State?

Washington State offers a plethora of outdoor activities. Hiking trails at Olympic National Park traverse many different landscapes, including a Hall of Mosses and the family-friendly Marymere Falls.

The San Juan Islands offer sea kayaking, whale watching, and dining on local fare. Mount Rainier National Park offers hiking trails that tour mountain meadows, massive waterfalls, and groves of ancient forests.

The North Cascades are one of the most unspoiled tracts of country in the United States, catering to anglers, walkers, and nature lovers.

Final Words

In conclusion, Washington State is a diverse and vibrant region that offers a wealth of opportunities for both residents and visitors. Its rapid population growth over the past decade is a testament to its appeal.

While it’s important to be aware of safety considerations, especially in terms of crime rates, the state is generally a secure place to live or visit.

From the tranquil town of West Richland to the bustling city of Sammamish, there are safe and welcoming communities across the state.