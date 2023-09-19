10 Richest Actors in India 2023: Bollywood High Rollers

India possesses an incomparable enchantment when it comes to the realm of cinema. With an astonishing production of over 1500 films each year, generating a staggering ₹190 billion at the box office, it comes as no surprise that the nation harbors some of the most prominent celebrities worldwide.

Additionally, India is predicted to ascend as one of the leading global economies by 2050. Think of legends like Amitabh Bachchan, the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, the dynamic Ram Charan, and the iconic Rajinikanth.

These aren’t just movie stars; they’re household names, TV sensations, and successful entrepreneurs. Their incredible performances and ventures have not only earned them immense love from fans but also contributed significantly to their net worth.

Ever wondered who tops the list of the wealthiest actors in India? Let’s dive in and explore the world of India’s richest film stars, uncovering their achievements, net worth, endorsements, and prized possessions.

List of Wealthiest Actors in India

10. Rajinikanth

Meet the legend, Rajinikanth, affectionately dubbed “Thalaivar” by his legion of fans. Not just the crown jewel of South Indian cinema, Rajinikanth is also one of the wealthiest actors in all of India.

While the world knows him as Rajinikanth, he was born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. But for his admirers, he’s forever their “Thalaiva.” His journey to stardom is nothing short of inspirational.

Before lighting up the silver screen, he hustled as a coolie and bus conductor. His cinematic journey began in 1975, under the guidance of K. Balachander.

Initially cast in villainous roles, he quickly captured the audience’s imagination. But it was the 1995 blockbuster, “Baashha,” where he portrayed a formidable crime lord, that truly cemented his god-like stature in Tamil cinema.

Hits like “Sivaji” (2007) and “Enthiran” (2010) only added to his legendary status. What sets Rajinikanth apart?

It’s his signature dialogues and on-screen quirks that have made him a global sensation. His influence isn’t just limited to cinema.

He’s so iconic that there’s a CBSE syllabus chapter dedicated to him, aptly titled “From Bus Conductor to Superstar.” On the personal front, Rajinikanth is blissfully married to Latha Rajinikanth, a talented playback singer and film producer.

Together, they’re the proud parents of Soundarya Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Dhanush, the latter being wedded to the renowned actor, Dhanush.

Rajinikanth’s Financials:

Net Worth: A staggering $55 Million (approx. Rs. 410 Crore)

A staggering $55 Million (approx. Rs. 410 Crore) Earnings Per Film: A cool Rs. 30 crore

Accolades:

Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2020)

Padma Vibhushan (2016)

Padma Bhushan (2000)

9. Akkineni Nagarjuna

Stepping into the spotlight at number nine is the multifaceted Akkineni Nagarjuna. This seasoned South Indian actor isn’t just a cinematic icon; he’s also one of India’s wealthiest stars, boasting a net worth of an impressive $123 Million.

With a filmography that spans over 100 movies, primarily in Telugu, Nagarjuna’s versatility as an actor, TV host, producer, and entrepreneur is truly commendable. His trophy cabinet is adorned with three Filmfare Awards South, nine State Nandi awards, and two prestigious National Film awards, notably for his self-produced “Ninne Pelladata” (1996).

Movie buffs will fondly remember his stellar performances in films like “Annamayya” (1997), “Agni Varsha” (2002), and “Rajanna” (2011). But Nagarjuna’s talents aren’t confined to just acting.

He’s the proud co-owner of Annapurna Studios and helms the non-profit Annapurna International School of Film and Media, nurturing the next generation of filmmakers. On the personal side, Nagarjuna was initially wedded to Lakshmi Daggubati, and together they have a son, the talented actor Naga Chaitanya.

However, their paths diverged in 1990. Two years later, Nagarjuna found love again and tied the knot with the renowned actress Amala.

The couple was blessed with a son, Akhil, in 1994, who has also followed in his father’s footsteps into the world of cinema.

Financial Highlights:

Net Worth: A whopping $123 Million (approx. Rs. 950 Crore)

A whopping $123 Million (approx. Rs. 950 Crore) Earnings Per Film: Between 9-11 crores

Between 9-11 crores Endorsement Fee: Rs. 2 Crores

Rs. 2 Crores Brand Associations: Kalyan Jewellers, among others.

8. Kamal Haasan

Stepping into the limelight at number eight is the multifaceted Kamal Haasan. This titan of Indian cinema wears many hats – actor, screenwriter, dancer, playback singer, politician, and lyricist.

Kamal’s journey in the world of films began as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil film “Kalathur Kannamm,” for which he was honored with the President’s Gold Medal. Often hailed as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema’s history, Kamal’s filmography is vast and varied.

With a staggering 220 films across multiple languages like Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, and Kannada, his contributions to the industry are unparalleled. His trophy shelf boasts 19 Filmfare Awards, four National Film Awards, and numerous other accolades.

Some of his most iconic roles can be seen in films like “Nayakan” (1987), “Indian” (1996), “Hey Ram” (2000), “Virumaandi” (2004), “Dasavathaaram” (2008), where he showcased his versatility by playing ten distinct characters, and “Vishwaroopam” (2013), which he also directed. Beyond the silver screen, Kamal is a successful entrepreneur, helming his production company, Raaj Kamal Films International.

His philanthropic side shines through with his children’s cancer relief fund initiative. On the personal front, Kamal first tied the knot with dancer Vani Ganapathy in 1978, but the couple parted ways in 1988.

He then found love with the celebrated actress Sarika, and the two got married after welcoming their first child. However, destiny had other plans, and they eventually separated.

The couple has two talented daughters, Shruti and Akshara, both of whom have made their mark in the film industry.

Financial Highlights:

Net Worth: A commendable $50 million (approx. Rs. 388 crores)

A commendable $50 million (approx. Rs. 388 crores) Earnings Per Film: A hefty Rs. 25 crore+

A hefty Rs. 25 crore+ Endorsement Fee: Rs. 16 crores

Accolades:

Padma Shri (1990)

Padma Bhushan (2014)

Prix Henri-Langlois French Award (2016)

Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (2016)

7. Ram Charan

Gracing the list at number seven is the Telugu cinema sensation, Ram Charan. Not only is he one of the most sought-after actors in the Telugu film industry, but he also stands tall as its highest-paid star.

Born to the legendary actor and politician, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s entry into films was nothing short of spectacular. He made a smashing debut with the action-packed “Chirutha” (2007), bagging the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut-South.

His stardom skyrocketed with the fantasy action epic “Magadheera” (2009) directed by S. S. Rajamouli, which became a massive hit and earned him the Best Actor – Telugu award. His filmography boasts of blockbusters like “Racha” (2012), “Naayak” (2013), “Yevadu” (2014), “Dhruva” (2016), and “Rangasthalam” (2018).

While predominantly a Telugu star, Ram Charan has also ventured into Bollywood with films like “Zanjeer.” Beyond acting, Ram Charan is a successful entrepreneur.

He owns the Konidela Production Company and has a passion for Polo, evident from his ownership of the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club. He’s also ventured into the aviation sector with the regional airline service, TruJet. On the personal front, he’s been happily married to Upasana Kamineni since 2012.

Ram Charan’s lifestyle is a testament to his success. He recently moved into a lavish bungalow in Hyderabad’s posh Jubilee Hills, valued at around Rs 30 crores.

His garage houses some of the world’s most luxurious cars, including the likes of Aston Martin and Range Rover, each priced between 1 to 3 crores.

Financial Highlights:

Net Worth: A staggering $177 Million (approx. Rs. 1288 Crore)

A staggering $177 Million (approx. Rs. 1288 Crore) Earnings Per Film: Rs. 12 Crore

Rs. 12 Crore Endorsement Fee: Rs. 1.8 Crore

Rs. 1.8 Crore Brand Associations: Pepsi, Tata Docomo, Volano, Apollo Jiyo, among others.

6. Aamir Khan

Stepping into the spotlight at number six is the Bollywood maestro, Mohammed Aamir Hussain Khan, universally recognized as Aamir Khan. His cinematic journey began as a child artist in his Uncle Nasir Hussain’s “Yaadon Ki Baaraat” (1973).

The 1988 romantic drama “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” marked his debut as a leading man, and there was no looking back. The ’90s saw him deliver hit after hit, with movies like “Dil,” “Raja Hindustani,” and “Sarfarosh,” cementing his place as one of Bollywood’s finest.

Over the years, Aamir has been a part of around 62 films, with some leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Movies like “Lagaan,” “Fanaa,” “Rang De Basanti,” “Taare Zameen Par” (which he also directed), “Ghajini,” “3 Idiots,” “Dhoom 3,” “PK,” and “Dangal” have not only been commercial successes but have also garnered critical acclaim.

Beyond the silver screen, Aamir, often dubbed “Mr. Perfectionist,” hosted the impactful talk show “Satyamev Jayate,” addressing pressing societal issues. He founded Aamir Khan Productions in 1999 and co-founded the PAANI foundation with Kiran Rao, focusing on water conservation.

On the personal front, Aamir first married Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Ira and Junaid. After their separation in 2002, Aamir found love again with Kiran Rao, a talented producer, screenwriter, and director.

The couple welcomed a son, Azad Rao Khan, but have since parted ways.

Financial Highlights:

Net Worth: A colossal $210 Million (approx. Rs. 1562 Crore)

A colossal $210 Million (approx. Rs. 1562 Crore) Earnings Per Film: Between Rs. 50 crore to Rs. 70 crore

Between Rs. 50 crore to Rs. 70 crore Endorsement Fee: Rs. 12-15 crore

Rs. 12-15 crore Brand Associations: Coca-Cola, Samsung, Tata Sky, Snapdeal, Vivo, UNICEF, “Athithi Devo Bhavah”, Godrej, Datsun, Titan Watches, Etisalat mobile, Vedantu, PhonePe, and more.

Accolades:

Padma Shri (2003)

Padma Bhushan (2010)

National Treasure of India by the Government of China (2017)

5. Salman Khan

Holding the fifth spot on our list of India’s wealthiest actors is none other than the heartthrob of millions, Salman Khan. With a staggering net worth of $310 Million, Salman, affectionately known as “Sallu Mia” or “Bhaijaan,” has been a dominant force in Bollywood for decades.

Born to the renowned screenwriter Salim Khan, who has crafted many iconic Bollywood dialogues, Salman’s cinematic journey began with “Biwi Ho To Aisi” (1988). However, it was “Maine Pyar Kiya” (1989) that catapulted him to superstardom.

With a filmography boasting around 114 films, Salman’s contributions to Bollywood are immense. Some of his most memorable performances can be seen in movies like “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” (1994), “Andaz Apna Apna” (1994), “Karan Arjun” (1995), “Biwi No.1,” “Hum Saath-Saath Hain,” “Wanted” (2009), “Dabangg” (2010), “Ek Tha Tiger” (2012), “Kick” (2014), “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” (2015), “Sultan” (2016), and “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017).

Salman’s accolades include two National Film Awards as a film producer and two Filmfare Awards for his acting prowess. Beyond the silver screen, Salman has been the charismatic host of the reality TV show “Bigg Boss” since its fourth season in 2010.

His philanthropic side shines through with the “Being Human Foundation,” which he founded in 2007. Salman resides in the luxurious Galaxy Apartments in Bandra and often retreats to his sprawling farmhouse in Panvel for some downtime.

Financial Highlights:

Net Worth: A whopping $310 Million (approx. Rs. 2255 crores)

A whopping $310 Million (approx. Rs. 2255 crores) Earnings Per Film: Between 70 – 75 Crores, plus a share in the profits

Between 70 – 75 Crores, plus a share in the profits Endorsement Fee: Rs. 7 crores per day

Rs. 7 crores per day Brand Associations: Thums Up, Revital H, Mountain Dew, Britannia Tiger Biscuit, Dixcy Scott, and more.

4. Akshay Kumar

Claiming the fourth spot on our list is the versatile and evergreen Akshay Kumar. His cinematic journey began with “Saugandh” in 1991, but it was “Khiladi” from the same year that truly put him on the map.

This film earned him the title ‘Khiladi Kumar’ of Bollywood, a moniker that has stuck with him throughout his illustrious career. While initially known for his action-packed roles, especially in the Khiladi series, Akshay seamlessly transitioned into romantic films like “Dhadkan” (2000) and “Namastey London” (2007), and then further showcased his comedic prowess in hits like “Hera Pheri” (2000) and “Singh Is King” (2008).

With a filmography spanning around 145 movies across genres, Akshay’s versatility is unmatched. Not many are aware that before he became the superstar Akshay Kumar, he was Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, a former martial artist.

His accolades include Filmfare Awards for his roles in “Ajnabee” (2001) and “Garam Masala” (2005), and a National Film Award for Best Actor for “Rustom” (2016). Beyond films, Akshay has been the face of popular TV shows like “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “MasterChef India.”

He’s also ventured into production with Hari Om Entertainment and Grazing Goat Pictures and introduced the TV reality show “Dare 2 Dance.” According to Forbes, Akshay was among the highest-paid entertainers, with earnings of $48.5 million in 2019.

In 2020, he stood as the highest-paid Bollywood actor, further solidifying his place among India’s richest film stars. On the personal front, Akshay tied the knot with Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Bollywood legends Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, in 2001.

The couple is blessed with two children, Aarav and Nitara.

Financial Highlights:

Net Worth: A staggering $340 Million (approx. Rs. 2591 crore)

A staggering $340 Million (approx. Rs. 2591 crore) Earnings Per Film: Over Rs. 25 Crore

Over Rs. 25 Crore Endorsement Fee: Rs. 1 crore

Rs. 1 crore Brand Associations: Honda, Nirma, Policy Bazaar, Livguard Energy, Harpic, Suthol, Lever Ayush, Cardekho, and more.

Accolades:

Padma Shri (2009)

3. Hrithik Roshan

Securing the third spot on our list of India’s wealthiest actors for 2023 is the charismatic Hrithik Roshan, with an impressive net worth of $370 Million. Fondly referred to as “Duggu” by fans and loved ones, Hrithik’s tryst with cinema began as a child actor in “Asha” (1980).

Before taking center stage as a leading man, he honed his skills as an assistant director to his father, Rakesh Roshan. His debut in the lead role came with the blockbuster “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai” (2000), which not only shattered box office records but also earned him two Filmfare Awards.

With over 40 films under his belt, Hrithik’s cinematic journey boasts of iconic roles in movies like “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” (2001), “Koi… Mil Gaya” (2003), “Krrish” (2006), “Dhoom 2” (2006), “Jodhaa Akbar” (2008), “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” (2011), “Agneepath” (2012), “Super 30” (2019), and “War” (2019). His trophy cabinet gleams with six Filmfare Awards and numerous other accolades.

Apart from his cinematic achievements, Hrithik made waves on television as the highest-paid film star judge for the dance show “Just Dance” (2011). His dashing looks and impeccable style have also earned him a spot among the world’s most handsome men.

Educationally, Hrithik holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Sydenham College, Mumbai. In his personal life, he married his childhood sweetheart, Sussanne Khan, in 2000, but the couple parted ways in 2014.

They share two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Hrithik’s entrepreneurial spirit shines through with his fitness brand, HRX.

Financial Highlights:

Net Worth: A staggering $370 Million (approx. Rs. 2745 Crore)

A staggering $370 Million (approx. Rs. 2745 Crore) Earnings Per Film: Rs. 50 Crore, inclusive of profit-sharing

Rs. 50 Crore, inclusive of profit-sharing Endorsement Fee: Between Rs. 1.5-2 Crore

Between Rs. 1.5-2 Crore Brand Associations: Nirma, Oppo, Arrow, Paragon, Mountain Dew, Zebronics, Rado, Garena Free Fire, Cure.Fit, HRX, and more.

2. Amitabh Bachchan

Securing the second position on our list is the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, fondly known as “Big B.” With an astounding net worth of $400 million, he stands tall as one of the most iconic and influential figures in the history of Indian cinema. Interestingly, before his foray into Bollywood, Amitabh aspired to be a Radio Presenter.

However, destiny had other plans, and he made his cinematic debut with “Saat Hindustani” in 1969. It was his role in “Anand” (1971) that truly catapulted him to stardom, earning him his first Filmfare award.

Over the years, the “Star of the Millennium” has graced the silver screen in over 200 films. Some of his most memorable performances include “Zanjeer” (1973), “Deewaar” (1975), “Sholay” (1975), “Amar Akbar Anthony” (1977), “Don” (1978), “Shahenshah” (1988), “Mohabbatein” (2000), “Black” (2005), “Piku” (2015), and many more.

His deep baritone has also been featured in films like “Ra.One,” “Jodhaa Akbar,” and “Lagaan.” Amitabh’s illustrious career is adorned with numerous accolades, including over 15 Filmfare awards, four National Film Awards, the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and recognition at various international film festivals.

Beyond films, Big B has showcased his versatility as a film producer, playback singer, and television presenter. He’s best known on TV for hosting several seasons of the popular game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

His Hollywood debut saw him sharing screen space with Leonardo DiCaprio. Educationally, Amitabh is an alumnus of Sherwood College, Nainital, and holds a double major in Science and Arts from Kirori Mal College, New Delhi.

He’s blissfully married to actress and politician Jaya Bhaduri, and they are parents to Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is married to Aishwarya Rai. Big B’s opulent lifestyle includes owning five properties, with “Jalsa” being his primary residence.

His love for luxury cars recently saw the addition of a Mercedes-Benz S 350d to his collection.

Financial Highlights:

Net Worth: A staggering $400 million (approx. Rs. 2950 crore)

A staggering $400 million (approx. Rs. 2950 crore) Earnings Per Film: Over Rs. 6 crores

Over Rs. 6 crores Endorsement Fee: Above Rs. 5 crore

Above Rs. 5 crore Brand Associations: Maggi, Cadbury Dairy Milk, FirstCry, Kalyan Jewellers, Gujarat Tourism, Dabur Chyawanprash, Polio Vaccine, and more.

Accolades:

Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2019)

Padma Vibhushan (2015)

Padma Bhushan (2001)

Padma Shri (1984)

1. Shahrukh Khan

Topping our list as the wealthiest actor in India is none other than the “King of Romance,” Shahrukh Khan. With a staggering net worth of $770 million, SRK isn’t just the crown jewel of Bollywood but is also among the richest actors globally.

His journey into the world of entertainment began in the late 1980s with television shows like “Fauji” and “Dil Dariya.” However, it was the 1992 film “Deewana” that marked his grand Bollywood debut, setting him on a path to superstardom.

Today, he’s fondly referred to as the “Baadshah of Bollywood” and “King Khan,” titles he’s earned through decades of unparalleled performances. Throughout his illustrious career, SRK has graced the silver screen in over 80 films.

Some of his most iconic roles can be seen in movies like “Baazigar” (1993), “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (1995), “Devdas” (2002), “Swades” (2004), “Chak De! India” (2007), “My Name Is Khan” (2010), and “Raees” (2017). His trophy cabinet boasts of 14 Filmfare Awards.

Beyond acting, Shahrukh is a successful producer and a recognized television personality. He’s helmed TV shows like “Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?” and even hosted the third season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

As a business magnate, he co-chairs the film production company Red Chillies Entertainment and co-owns the IPL cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Educationally, SRK holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Delhi University’s Hansraj College. On the personal front, he’s been blissfully married to Gauri Khan since 1991, and the couple is blessed with three children: Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

SRK’s luxurious abode, “Mannat,” located in Bandra, Mumbai, overlooks the Arabian Sea and is valued at a whopping 200 crores. His penchant for luxury is also evident in his car collection, which includes gems like the Bugatti Veyron and BMW i8.

Financial Highlights:

Net Worth: An impressive $770 Million (approx. Rs. 5727 Crore)

An impressive $770 Million (approx. Rs. 5727 Crore) Earnings Per Film: Above Rs. 25 Crores

Above Rs. 25 Crores Endorsement Fee: Between Rs. 80 lakhs to 1 crore

Between Rs. 80 lakhs to 1 crore Brand Associations: Dish TV, Kent, Hyundai, Byju’s, BigBasket, Pepsico, Airtel, and more.

Accolades:

Padma Shri (2005)

Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (2007)

Légion d’honneur (2014)

FAQ

Who tops the list as the wealthiest actress in India?

Deepika Padukone holds the title of India’s richest actress, boasting a net worth of a whopping $50 million.

When it comes to Telugu cinema, which actor’s wealth stands out?

In the Telugu film industry, Nagarjuna Akkineni shines the brightest with his impressive net worth of $123 Million.

Can you provide insights into Rajinikanth’s financial stature?

The iconic Rajinikanth has amassed a fortune of $55 Million, translating to approximately Rs. 410 Crore.

How does Amitabh Bachchan’s wealth compare to the Bollywood industry?

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan is among the elite in Bollywood, with his net worth estimated at a staggering $400 million.

Who is considered the “King of Bollywood” in terms of wealth?

Shahrukh Khan, often referred to as the “King of Romance,” is not only Bollywood’s king but also its wealthiest actor with a net worth of around $770 million.

Which actress is known for her significant brand endorsements in India?

Deepika Padukone, apart from her acting prowess, is also a favorite for major brand endorsements in India, adding to her substantial net worth.

Are there any South Indian actors close to Rajinikanth in terms of net worth?

While Rajinikanth is a prominent figure in terms of wealth, actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Ram Charan also have significant net worths in the South Indian film industry.

Which Bollywood actor also has a notable presence in the television industry?

Amitabh Bachchan, besides his cinematic contributions, has made a mark in the television industry, especially as the host of the game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

Final Words

The Indian film industry, with its rich tapestry of stories, characters, and performances, has given rise to some of the world’s most celebrated actors. Their journey from humble beginnings to global stardom is a testament to their talent, hard work, and the undying love of their fans.

As we delve into the financial stature of these icons, it’s evident that their wealth isn’t just a reflection of their box office successes but also their ventures outside of cinema. From endorsements to entrepreneurship, these stars have truly mastered the art of building an empire.

Their stories inspire millions and will continue to do so for generations to come.