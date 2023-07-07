Pennsylvania State Parks 2023 + Map

When people think of the United States, they often visualize the grandeur of the Grand Canyon, the majesty of Yellowstone, or the breathtakingly beautiful vistas of the Great Smoky Mountains.
The sweeping landscapes of the west often overshadow the often under-appreciated gems tucked away in the northeastern corner of the country, especially my home state of Pennsylvania.
Trust me, I’ve seen a lot in my travels. Still, few sights take my breath away quite like the Pennsylvania State Parks in the early dawn or late dusk.
My journey started on a whim, a spur-of-the-moment decision to ditch the city life, a retreat from the labyrinth of skyscrapers and the incessant buzz of traffic in Philadelphia. I packed my hiking boots, a good book, and a thirst for exploration.
As I ventured into the great unknown, little did I know that my journey would transform into a love letter to Pennsylvania’s state parks, etching unforgettable memories into the canvas of my life.
My first stop was the Delaware Water Gap, where the Delaware River cuts a dramatic pathway through the Kittatinny Mountains. As I hiked along the river’s edge, I marveled at the immense boulders that had toppled down from the cliffs above.
During a particularly intense rainfall, I took shelter under one of these giants, and I couldn’t help but be struck by the sheer force of nature – to move such a massive rock, to carve such an impressive gap. This park truly is a testament to the power of water and time. The thundering sounds of the water rushing by became a symphony, one that put the hectic city sounds I was accustomed to, to shame.
From there, my path led me to the heart of Pennsylvania Wilds, to the mystical Black Moshannon State Park. Nestled in the thick, moss-draped forest, the dark, tea-colored waters of the lake are a stark contrast to the usual blue hues.
The park’s name, taken from the native Algonquin words, means “Moose Head Lake,” and it holds as much mystery as it does beauty. One foggy morning, I paddled out into the misty lake. As the sun rose, the fog dissipated, revealing a bald eagle perched in a distant tree.
The silent guardian of the lake watched over the park, as if holding centuries of secrets within its steady gaze. A sense of tranquility washed over me, a moment of deep connection with the natural world around me.
Next, I ventured towards the southwestern corner of the state to Ohiopyle State Park. This was a treat for the adrenaline junkie in me. The Youghiogheny River gushes through this park, offering world-class whitewater rafting that left me breathless and soaked, but full of exhilaration.
The park is also home to the magnificent Fallingwater, a house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright that seamlessly blends into the natural landscape. Standing on its cantilevered terraces, watching the water flow underneath, was an architectural experience like no other.
At last, my journey brought me to Presque Isle State Park. A sandy peninsula that arches into Lake Erie like a crooked finger, it’s home to a diverse range of ecosystems, from sandy beaches to marshy wetlands. Here, the sunsets are the real show-stoppers.
I remember the warm evening when I sat on the sandy beach, watching the sun slowly sinking into the lake, the sky exploding into a riot of reds, oranges, and purples. The rhythmic sound of the waves lapping against the shore lulled me into a peaceful state of mind, a perfect ending to the day, and a fitting culmination of my journey.
In each Pennsylvania state park, I found a piece of myself. From the thunderous waterfalls to the silent woods, from the sunsets over the lake to the misty dawns in the mountains, these places carved out spaces in my heart.
They whispered stories of nature’s power and resilience, offered me solace from the urban rush, and forged memories that will stay with me forever.
So, next time you feel the call of the wild, look beyond the postcards of the Grand Canyon or Yellowstone. There’s much to discover beneath the keystone sky.
Who knows, maybe you’ll write your own love letter to Pennsylvania’s state parks. They are waiting, with open trails, just for you.
Allegheny Islands State Park
Cheswick, PA 15024
Archbald Pothole State Park
960 Scranton Carbondale Hwy
Archbald, PA 18403
Bald Eagle State Park
149 Main Park Rd
Howard, PA 16841
Beltzville State Park
2950 Pohopoco Dr
Lehighton, PA 18235
Bendigo State Park
State Park Rd
Wilcox, PA 15870
Benjamin Rush State Park
15001 Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19154
Big Pocono State Park
980 Camelback Rd
Tannersville, PA 18372
Big Spring State Park
Hemlock Rd
Blain, PA 17006
Black Moshannon State Park
4216 Beaver Rd
Philipsburg, PA 16866
Blue Knob State Park
Park Rd
Imler, PA 16655
Buchanan’s Birthplace State Park
2831 W Stony Batter Rd
Mercersburg, PA 17236
Caledonia State Park
101 Pine Grove Rd
Fayetteville, PA 17222
Canoe Creek State Park
205 Canoe Creek Rd
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
Chapman State Park
4790 Chapman Dam Rd
Clarendon, PA 16313
Cherry Springs State Park
4639 Cherry Springs Rd
Coudersport, PA 16915
Clear Creek State Park
38 Clear Creek
Park Rd
Sigel, PA 15860
Codorus State Park
Marina Dr
Hanover, PA 17331
Colonel Denning State Park
1599 Doubling Gap Rd
Newville, PA 17241
Colton Point State Park
927 Colton Rd
Wellsboro, PA 16901
Cook Forest State Park
Leeper, PA 16233
Cowans Gap State Park
6235 Aughwick Rd
Fort Loudon, PA 17224
Delaware Canal State Park
11 Lodi Hill Rd
Upper Black Eddy, PA 18972
Denton Hill State Park
US-6
Ulysses, PA 16948
Elk State Park
Maple Ln
Wilcox, PA 15870
Erie Bluffs State Park
11100 W Lake Rd
Lake City, PA 16423
Evansburg State Park
851 Mayhall Rd
Collegeville, PA 19426
Fort Washington State Park
500 S Bethlehem Pike
Fort Washington, PA 19034
Fowlers Hollow State Park
Blain, PA 17006
Frances Slocum State Park
567 Mt Olivet Rd
Wyoming, PA 18644
French Creek State Park
843 Park Rd
Elverson, PA 19520
Gifford Pinchot State Park
2200 Rosstown Rd
Lewisberry, PA 17339
Gouldsboro State Park
Pennsylvania 507 at State Pk Rd
Gouldsboro, PA 18424
Greenwood Furnace State Park
15795 Greenwood Rd
Huntingdon, PA 16652
Hickory Run State Park
3613 PA-534
White Haven, PA 18661
Hillman State Park
Burgettstown, PA 15021
Hills Creek State Park
111 Spill Way Rd
Wellsboro, PA 16901
Hyner Run State Park
86 Hyner Park Rd
North Bend, PA 17760
Hyner View State Park
86 Hyner Park Road
North Bend, PA 17760
Kettle Creek State Park
97 Kettle Creek Park Ln
Renovo, PA 17764
Keystone State Park
1150 Keystone Park Rd
Derry, PA 15627
Kinzua Bridge State Park
296 Viaduct Rd
Mt Jewett, PA 16740
Kooser State Park
943 Glades Pike
Somerset, PA 15501
Lackawanna State Park
1839 N Abington Rd
North Abington Township, PA 18414
Laurel Hill State Park
1454 Laurel Hill Park Rd
Somerset, PA 15501
Laurel Mountain State Park
770 Ligonier Road
Rector, PA 15677
Laurel Ridge State Park
Rockwood, PA 15557
Laurel Summit State Park
Linn Run Rd
Somerset, PA 15501
Lehigh Gorge State Park
S Lehigh Gorge Dr
Weatherly, PA 18255
Leonard Harrison State Park
4797 PA-660
Wellsboro, PA 16901
Linn Run State Park
770 Linn Run Rd
Rector, PA 15677
Little Buffalo State Park
579 State Park Rd
Newport, PA 17074
Little Pine State Park
4205 Little Pine Creek Rd
Waterville, PA 17776
Locust Lake State Park
Locust Lake Rd
Barnesville, PA 18214
Lyman Run State Park
454 Lyman Run Rd
Galeton, PA 16922
Marsh Creek State Park
675 Park Rd
Downingtown, PA 19335
Maurice K. Goddard State Park
684 Lake Wilhelm Rd
Sandy Lake, PA 16145
McCalls Dam State Park
17215 Buffalo Rd
Mifflinburg, PA 17844
McConnells Mill State Park
1761 McConnells Mill Rd
Portersville, PA 16051
Memorial Lake State Park
18 Boundary Rd
Grantville, PA 17028
Milton State Park
205 PA-642
Milton, PA 17847
Mont Alto State Park
Mont Alto, PA 17237
Moraine State Park
225 Pleasant Valley Rd
Portersville, PA 16051
Mount Pisgah State Park
28 Entrance Rd
Troy, PA 16947
Nescopeck State Park
1137 Honey Hole Rd
Drums, PA 18222
Neshaminy State Park
3401 State Rd.
Bensalem, PA 19020
Nockamixon State Park
1542 Mountain View Dr
Quakertown, PA 18951
Norristown Farm Park
2500 Upper Farm Rd
Norristown, PA 19403
Ohiopyle State Park
124 Main St
Ohiopyle, PA 15470
Oil Creek State Park
305 State Park Rd
Oil City, PA 16301
Ole Bull State Park
31 Valhalla Lane
Cross Fork, PA 17729
Parker Dam State Park
28 Fairview Rd
Penfield, PA 15849
Patterson State Park
2866 Cherry Springs Rd
Coudersport, PA 16915
Penn-Roosevelt State Park
Huntingdon, PA 16652
Pine Grove Furnace State Park
1100 Pine Grove Rd
Gardners, PA 17324
Poe Paddy State Park
1087 Poe Paddy Dr
Woodward, PA 16882
Poe Valley State Park
136 Poe Valley Rd
Penn Township, PA 176832
Point State Park
601 Commonwealth Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Presque Isle State Park
301 Peninsula Dr
Erie, PA 16505
Prince Gallitzin State Park
966 Marina Rd
Patton, PA 16668
Promised Land State Park
100 Lower Lake Rd
Greentown, PA 18426
Prompton State Park
PA-170
Prompton, PA 18742
Prouty Place State Park
4843 Park Rd
Austin, PA 16720
Pymatuning State Park
7514 Pymatuning Lake Rd
Andover, OH 44003
Raccoon Creek State Park
3000 PA-18
Hookstown, PA 15050
Ralph Stover State Park
6011 State Park Rd
Pipersville, PA 18947
Ravensburg State Park
2388 Rauchtown Rd
Jersey Shore, PA 17740
Raymond B Winter State Park
7879, 17215 Buffalo Rd
Mifflinburg, PA 17844
Reeds Gap State Park
1405 New Lancaster Valley Rd
Milroy, PA 17063
Ricketts Glen State Park
695 PA-487
Benton, PA 17814
Ridley Creek State Park
1023 Sycamore Mills Rd
Media, PA 19063
Ryerson Station State Park
361 Bristoria Rd
Graysville, PA 15337
Salt Springs State Park
2305 Salt Springs Rd
Montrose, PA 18801
Samuel S. Lewis State Park
6000 Mt Pisgah Rd
York, PA 17406
Sand Bridge State Park
13180 Buffalo Rd
Mifflinburg, PA 17844
Shawnee State Park
132 State Park Rd
Schellsburg, PA 15559
Shikellamy State Park
Shikellamy State Park Rd
Selinsgrove, PA 17870
Simon B. Elliott State Park
Penfield, PA 15849
Sinnemahoning State Park
4843 Park Dr
Austin, PA 16720
Sizerville State Park
199 E Cowley Run Rd
Emporium, PA 15834
Susquehanna State Park
4118 Wilkinson Rd
Havre De Grace, MD 21078
Susquehannock State Park
1880 Park Dr
Drumore, PA 17518
Swatara State Park
1450 Suedberg Rd
Pine Grove, PA 17963
Tobyhanna State Park
PA-423
Tobyhanna, PA 18466
Trough Creek State Park
16362 Little Valley Rd
James Creek, PA 16657
Tuscarora State Park
687 Tuscarora Park Rd
Barnesville, PA 18214
Tyler State Park
101 Swamp Rd
Newtown, PA 18940
Upper Pine Bottom State Park
Lock Haven, PA 17745
Warriors Path State Park
1152 Warriors Path Park Rd
Saxton, PA 16678
Whipple Dam State Park
3746 Laurel Run Rd
Petersburg, PA 16669
Worlds End State Park
82 Cabin Bridge Rd
Forksville, PA 18616
Yellow Creek State Park
170 PA-259
Penn Run, PA 15765