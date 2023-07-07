US

Pennsylvania State Parks 2023 + Map

by Kane Dane

When people think of the United States, they often visualize the grandeur of the Grand Canyon, the majesty of Yellowstone, or the breathtakingly beautiful vistas of the Great Smoky Mountains.

The sweeping landscapes of the west often overshadow the often under-appreciated gems tucked away in the northeastern corner of the country, especially my home state of Pennsylvania.

Trust me, I’ve seen a lot in my travels. Still, few sights take my breath away quite like the Pennsylvania State Parks in the early dawn or late dusk.

My journey started on a whim, a spur-of-the-moment decision to ditch the city life, a retreat from the labyrinth of skyscrapers and the incessant buzz of traffic in Philadelphia. I packed my hiking boots, a good book, and a thirst for exploration.

As I ventured into the great unknown, little did I know that my journey would transform into a love letter to Pennsylvania’s state parks, etching unforgettable memories into the canvas of my life.

My first stop was the Delaware Water Gap, where the Delaware River cuts a dramatic pathway through the Kittatinny Mountains. As I hiked along the river’s edge, I marveled at the immense boulders that had toppled down from the cliffs above.

During a particularly intense rainfall, I took shelter under one of these giants, and I couldn’t help but be struck by the sheer force of nature – to move such a massive rock, to carve such an impressive gap. This park truly is a testament to the power of water and time. The thundering sounds of the water rushing by became a symphony, one that put the hectic city sounds I was accustomed to, to shame.

From there, my path led me to the heart of Pennsylvania Wilds, to the mystical Black Moshannon State Park. Nestled in the thick, moss-draped forest, the dark, tea-colored waters of the lake are a stark contrast to the usual blue hues.

The park’s name, taken from the native Algonquin words, means “Moose Head Lake,” and it holds as much mystery as it does beauty. One foggy morning, I paddled out into the misty lake. As the sun rose, the fog dissipated, revealing a bald eagle perched in a distant tree.

The silent guardian of the lake watched over the park, as if holding centuries of secrets within its steady gaze. A sense of tranquility washed over me, a moment of deep connection with the natural world around me.

Next, I ventured towards the southwestern corner of the state to Ohiopyle State Park. This was a treat for the adrenaline junkie in me. The Youghiogheny River gushes through this park, offering world-class whitewater rafting that left me breathless and soaked, but full of exhilaration.

The park is also home to the magnificent Fallingwater, a house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright that seamlessly blends into the natural landscape. Standing on its cantilevered terraces, watching the water flow underneath, was an architectural experience like no other.

At last, my journey brought me to Presque Isle State Park. A sandy peninsula that arches into Lake Erie like a crooked finger, it’s home to a diverse range of ecosystems, from sandy beaches to marshy wetlands. Here, the sunsets are the real show-stoppers.

I remember the warm evening when I sat on the sandy beach, watching the sun slowly sinking into the lake, the sky exploding into a riot of reds, oranges, and purples. The rhythmic sound of the waves lapping against the shore lulled me into a peaceful state of mind, a perfect ending to the day, and a fitting culmination of my journey.

In each Pennsylvania state park, I found a piece of myself. From the thunderous waterfalls to the silent woods, from the sunsets over the lake to the misty dawns in the mountains, these places carved out spaces in my heart.

They whispered stories of nature’s power and resilience, offered me solace from the urban rush, and forged memories that will stay with me forever.

So, next time you feel the call of the wild, look beyond the postcards of the Grand Canyon or Yellowstone. There’s much to discover beneath the keystone sky.

Who knows, maybe you’ll write your own love letter to Pennsylvania’s state parks. They are waiting, with open trails, just for you.

Allegheny Islands State Park

Cheswick, PA 15024

Archbald Pothole State Park

960 Scranton Carbondale Hwy
Archbald, PA 18403

Bald Eagle State Park

149 Main Park Rd
Howard, PA 16841

Beltzville State Park

2950 Pohopoco Dr
Lehighton, PA 18235

Bendigo State Park

State Park Rd
Wilcox, PA 15870

Benjamin Rush State Park

15001 Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19154

Big Pocono State Park

980 Camelback Rd
Tannersville, PA 18372

Big Spring State Park

Hemlock Rd
Blain, PA 17006

Black Moshannon State Park

4216 Beaver Rd
Philipsburg, PA 16866

Blue Knob State Park

Park Rd
Imler, PA 16655

Buchanan’s Birthplace State Park

2831 W Stony Batter Rd
Mercersburg, PA 17236

Caledonia State Park

101 Pine Grove Rd
Fayetteville, PA 17222

Canoe Creek State Park

205 Canoe Creek Rd
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

Chapman State Park

4790 Chapman Dam Rd
Clarendon, PA 16313

Cherry Springs State Park

4639 Cherry Springs Rd
Coudersport, PA 16915

Clear Creek State Park

38 Clear Creek
Park Rd
Sigel, PA 15860

Codorus State Park

Marina Dr
Hanover, PA 17331

Colonel Denning State Park

1599 Doubling Gap Rd
Newville, PA 17241

Colton Point State Park

927 Colton Rd
Wellsboro, PA 16901

Cook Forest State Park

Leeper, PA 16233

Cowans Gap State Park

6235 Aughwick Rd
Fort Loudon, PA 17224

Delaware Canal State Park

11 Lodi Hill Rd
Upper Black Eddy, PA 18972

Denton Hill State Park

US-6
Ulysses, PA 16948

Elk State Park

Maple Ln
Wilcox, PA 15870

Erie Bluffs State Park

11100 W Lake Rd
Lake City, PA 16423

Evansburg State Park

851 Mayhall Rd
Collegeville, PA 19426

Fort Washington State Park

500 S Bethlehem Pike
Fort Washington, PA 19034

Fowlers Hollow State Park

Blain, PA 17006

Frances Slocum State Park

567 Mt Olivet Rd
Wyoming, PA 18644

French Creek State Park

843 Park Rd
Elverson, PA 19520

Gifford Pinchot State Park

2200 Rosstown Rd
Lewisberry, PA 17339

Gouldsboro State Park

Pennsylvania 507 at State Pk Rd
Gouldsboro, PA 18424

Greenwood Furnace State Park

15795 Greenwood Rd
Huntingdon, PA 16652

Hickory Run State Park

3613 PA-534
White Haven, PA 18661

Hillman State Park

Burgettstown, PA 15021

Hills Creek State Park

111 Spill Way Rd
Wellsboro, PA 16901

Hyner Run State Park

86 Hyner Park Rd
North Bend, PA 17760

Hyner View State Park

86 Hyner Park Road
North Bend, PA 17760

Kettle Creek State Park

97 Kettle Creek Park Ln
Renovo, PA 17764

Keystone State Park

1150 Keystone Park Rd
Derry, PA 15627

Kinzua Bridge State Park

296 Viaduct Rd
Mt Jewett, PA 16740

Kooser State Park

943 Glades Pike
Somerset, PA 15501

Lackawanna State Park

1839 N Abington Rd
North Abington Township, PA 18414

Laurel Hill State Park

1454 Laurel Hill Park Rd
Somerset, PA 15501

Laurel Mountain State Park

770 Ligonier Road
Rector, PA 15677

Laurel Ridge State Park

Rockwood, PA 15557

Laurel Summit State Park

Linn Run Rd
Somerset, PA 15501

Lehigh Gorge State Park

S Lehigh Gorge Dr
Weatherly, PA 18255

Leonard Harrison State Park

4797 PA-660
Wellsboro, PA 16901

Linn Run State Park

770 Linn Run Rd
Rector, PA 15677

Little Buffalo State Park

579 State Park Rd
Newport, PA 17074

Little Pine State Park

4205 Little Pine Creek Rd
Waterville, PA 17776

Locust Lake State Park

Locust Lake Rd
Barnesville, PA 18214

Lyman Run State Park

454 Lyman Run Rd
Galeton, PA 16922

Marsh Creek State Park

675 Park Rd
Downingtown, PA 19335

Maurice K. Goddard State Park

684 Lake Wilhelm Rd
Sandy Lake, PA 16145

McCalls Dam State Park

17215 Buffalo Rd
Mifflinburg, PA 17844

McConnells Mill State Park

1761 McConnells Mill Rd
Portersville, PA 16051

Memorial Lake State Park

18 Boundary Rd
Grantville, PA 17028

Milton State Park

205 PA-642
Milton, PA 17847

Mont Alto State Park

Mont Alto, PA 17237

Moraine State Park

225 Pleasant Valley Rd
Portersville, PA 16051

Mount Pisgah State Park

28 Entrance Rd
Troy, PA 16947

Nescopeck State Park

1137 Honey Hole Rd
Drums, PA 18222

Neshaminy State Park

3401 State Rd.
Bensalem, PA 19020

Nockamixon State Park

1542 Mountain View Dr
Quakertown, PA 18951

Norristown Farm Park

2500 Upper Farm Rd
Norristown, PA 19403

Ohiopyle State Park

124 Main St
Ohiopyle, PA 15470

Oil Creek State Park

305 State Park Rd
Oil City, PA 16301

Ole Bull State Park

31 Valhalla Lane
Cross Fork, PA 17729

Parker Dam State Park

28 Fairview Rd
Penfield, PA 15849

Patterson State Park

2866 Cherry Springs Rd
Coudersport, PA 16915

Penn-Roosevelt State Park

Huntingdon, PA 16652

Pine Grove Furnace State Park

1100 Pine Grove Rd
Gardners, PA 17324

Poe Paddy State Park

1087 Poe Paddy Dr
Woodward, PA 16882

Poe Valley State Park

136 Poe Valley Rd
Penn Township, PA 176832

Point State Park

601 Commonwealth Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Presque Isle State Park

301 Peninsula Dr
Erie, PA 16505

Prince Gallitzin State Park

966 Marina Rd
Patton, PA 16668

Promised Land State Park

100 Lower Lake Rd
Greentown, PA 18426

Prompton State Park

PA-170
Prompton, PA 18742

Prouty Place State Park

4843 Park Rd
Austin, PA 16720

Pymatuning State Park

7514 Pymatuning Lake Rd
Andover, OH 44003

Raccoon Creek State Park

3000 PA-18
Hookstown, PA 15050

Ralph Stover State Park

6011 State Park Rd
Pipersville, PA 18947

Ravensburg State Park

2388 Rauchtown Rd
Jersey Shore, PA 17740

Raymond B Winter State Park

7879, 17215 Buffalo Rd
Mifflinburg, PA 17844

Reeds Gap State Park

1405 New Lancaster Valley Rd
Milroy, PA 17063

Ricketts Glen State Park

695 PA-487
Benton, PA 17814

Ridley Creek State Park

1023 Sycamore Mills Rd
Media, PA 19063

Ryerson Station State Park

361 Bristoria Rd
Graysville, PA 15337

Salt Springs State Park

2305 Salt Springs Rd
Montrose, PA 18801

Samuel S. Lewis State Park

6000 Mt Pisgah Rd
York, PA 17406

Sand Bridge State Park

13180 Buffalo Rd
Mifflinburg, PA 17844

Shawnee State Park

132 State Park Rd
Schellsburg, PA 15559

Shikellamy State Park

Shikellamy State Park Rd
Selinsgrove, PA 17870

Simon B. Elliott State Park

Penfield, PA 15849

Sinnemahoning State Park

4843 Park Dr
Austin, PA 16720

Sizerville State Park

199 E Cowley Run Rd
Emporium, PA 15834

Susquehanna State Park

4118 Wilkinson Rd
Havre De Grace, MD 21078

Susquehannock State Park

1880 Park Dr
Drumore, PA 17518

Swatara State Park

1450 Suedberg Rd
Pine Grove, PA 17963

Tobyhanna State Park

PA-423
Tobyhanna, PA 18466

Trough Creek State Park

16362 Little Valley Rd
James Creek, PA 16657

Tuscarora State Park

687 Tuscarora Park Rd
Barnesville, PA 18214

Tyler State Park

101 Swamp Rd
Newtown, PA 18940

Upper Pine Bottom State Park

Lock Haven, PA 17745

Warriors Path State Park

1152 Warriors Path Park Rd
Saxton, PA 16678

Whipple Dam State Park

3746 Laurel Run Rd
Petersburg, PA 16669

Worlds End State Park

82 Cabin Bridge Rd
Forksville, PA 18616

Yellow Creek State Park

170 PA-259
Penn Run, PA 15765

Avatar

Related posts

25 Amazing Animals that Are Illegal to Own as Pets in The US: Forbidden Companions

Michael Rivera

Typhoon Mawar’s Fury Hits Guam US Territory: Massive Car Flips and Widespread Power Cuts Stun the Island

Michael Rivera

17 Most Instagrammable Waterfalls in the US: From East to West

Kara Marks