The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Central Texas has risen to at least 52 people, with search and rescue teams working around the clock to find dozens still missing, including 27 young girls from a Christian summer camp.

The devastating floods struck the Texas Hill Country in the early hours of July 4, 2025, after torrential rains caused the Guadalupe River to surge to near-historic levels within minutes.

“We will not stop until every single person is found,” said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha at a Saturday evening press conference, where he confirmed 43 deaths in his county alone, including 15 children.

Camp Mystic Tragedy

The most heart-wrenching aspect of the disaster centers on Camp Mystic, a nearly century-old Christian girls’ summer camp located along the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas.

Twenty-seven campers remain unaccounted for after floodwaters swept through the camp in the darkness of early Friday morning. The camp had 700 girls in residence when the flooding began.

“The camp was completely destroyed,” said 13-year-old survivor Elinor Lester, who was evacuated by helicopter. “It was really scary. Everyone I know personally is accounted for, but there are people missing that I know of and we don’t know where they are.”

Inside the devastated cabins, mud lines indicate the water rose at least six feet. Bed frames, mattresses, and personal belongings lay scattered and caked with mud. Some buildings had broken windows, while others had entire walls missing.

Unprecedented Rainfall and Rapid River Rise

The disaster unfolded with shocking speed. Between 10 and 15 inches of rain fell in just a few hours overnight, overwhelming the region’s drainage systems.

The Guadalupe River surged from 7 feet to 29 feet in only a few hours in Hunt – its second-highest level on record, surpassing the devastating 1987 floods that killed 10 teenagers.

“We know that the rivers rise, but nobody saw this coming,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly. “This is the most dangerous river valley in the United States, and we deal with floods on a regular basis. We had no reason to believe that this was going to be anything like what’s happened here.”

Massive Search and Rescue Operation

More than 850 people have been rescued so far, with many plucked from rooftops, trees, and vehicles as the waters rose. Search teams have conducted over 160 helicopter rescues.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has deployed all available state resources, including the Texas National Guard, state troopers, and specialized swift-water rescue teams.

“My instruction to every state official involved is to assume everybody who is missing is alive, and there’s a need for speed,” Abbott said. “Not just every hour, every minute counts.”

Communities Unite in Grief and Hope

At a reunification center in Kerrville, hundreds of families waited anxiously for news of their loved ones. Some parents were reunited with their children, while others continue an agonizing wait.

Three Dallas girls – 8-year-old Hadley Hanna and 9-year-olds Eloise Peck and Lila Bonner – have been identified among the missing Camp Mystic campers.

Tanya Powell is desperately searching for her 21-year-old daughter Ella Rose. “She was near the camp at a house with three of their friends. They were here for the weekend and we lost touch with them about 4 a.m. and haven’t gotten any word from them,” Powell said.

Federal Disaster Declaration

President Donald Trump has approved a federal disaster declaration for the affected counties, unlocking federal aid for rescue and recovery efforts.

“Our Brave First Responders are on site doing what they do best,” Trump said on social media. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the administration would honor Texas’s request for assistance.

The disaster declaration covers Kerr, Bandera, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Travis, and Williamson counties.

Weather Service Defends Forecasts

Questions have emerged about whether adequate warnings were issued before the catastrophic flooding. The National Weather Service had issued flood watches Thursday afternoon, but the severity caught many off guard.

“This came at night,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “Everybody got the forecast from the National Weather Service… It did not predict the amount of rain that we saw.”

The Weather Service noted they had warned of “life-threatening flooding” in a series of alerts beginning around 1:14 a.m. Friday, but the rapid rise of water in darkness limited people’s ability to evacuate.

Climate Factors and Future Risks

The Texas Hill Country is known as “Flash Flood Alley” due to its rocky terrain and poor water absorption. When intense rainfall occurs, water rushes rapidly into rivers and streams.

Meteorologist Kim Spivey explained: “It’s called the Hill Country for a reason. Winding hills and a river that runs through these hills onto limestone, so there’s not much area for the water to soak into.”

The flooding was exacerbated by remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Barry, which had dissipated days earlier over Mexico but left behind an intensely moist air mass.

Ongoing Search Efforts

As of Sunday morning, search teams continue combing the riverbanks and flooded areas. Specialized equipment including thermal imaging cameras and drones are being used to identify any heat sources.

The search area has expanded beyond Kerr County, with additional casualties reported in Travis County (4 deaths), Burnet County (3 deaths), and Kendall County (1 death).

“We’re going to do everything along with our partners, and we’ll be on this till we find the last body,” Sheriff Leitha assured families.

Community Support and Recovery

The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of support from across Texas and the nation. Houston and Harris County have sent specialized rescue teams to assist local efforts.

“As we so often see help from around the state come to Houston when we face floods, we are proud to be able to support others in their time of need,” said Houston Fire Chief Thomas Muñoz.

For those wishing to help flood victims, donations can be made through established disaster relief organizations working in the affected areas.

Looking Ahead

While the immediate focus remains on search and rescue, questions about flood preparedness and warning systems will need to be addressed.

The disaster bears similarities to the 1987 Guadalupe River flood that killed 10 teenagers, raising concerns about whether lessons from that tragedy were adequately applied.

As Texas Representative Chip Roy said Saturday: “I’d just ask everybody like, pause, take a breath for the recriminations and the Monday morning quarterbacking. Let’s focus on the rescue work.”

The National Weather Service has lifted most flood warnings for the region, though isolated thunderstorms remain possible. Recovery efforts are expected to continue for weeks as communities begin the long process of rebuilding.