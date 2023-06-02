North Carolina

North Carolina – Breaking News: Fatal Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured

by Michael Rivera
North Carolina – A fatal gunfire incident led to the death of two men and caused injuries to another two, as informed by local authorities. Despite no arrests having been made in connection to this tragic incident, law enforcement is yet to release any details pertaining to potential suspects.

Pre-dawn Tragedy in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police were alerted to the shooting incident, which occurred approximately 60 miles south of Raleigh, shortly before 3:30 a.m. local time. Upon arriving at the crime scene, officers discovered four men suffering from gunshot injuries, according to a press release from the Fayetteville Police Department. While the victims’ identities have been kept under wraps, it’s confirmed that all were male.

Two of the victims lost their lives at the scene itself. Emergency Medical Services promptly transferred the remaining two victims to a nearby hospital for necessary medical attention.

As per a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department around 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, one of the injured victims is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, offering some hope amid the tragic circumstances. The second victim’s condition, however, was listed as critical at the time of the report.

Active Homicide Investigation 

This distressing event is being thoroughly investigated by authorities who are treating it as a case of homicide. The Fayetteville Police Department has vowed to provide further updates as new information surfaces. Meanwhile, they urge anyone with any pertinent information related to the crime to report their tips to Detective D. Arnett at 910-929-2565.

CBS News has reached out to the Fayetteville Police Department for more details concerning the incident and the ongoing investigation, vowing to update their coverage as soon as new information is made available.

Source:

https://www.yahoo.com/news/2-killed-2-injured-north-133152708.html

