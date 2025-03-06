Which democrats voted to censure Al Green? 10 Democrats Break Ranks

In a twist that feels more like a political soap opera than standard congressional proceedings, ten moderate Democrats joined forces with Republicans to censure one of their own. The target? Representative Al Green, the 77-year-old Texas firebrand who dared to disrupt Trump’s address with a cane-shaking protest over Medicaid cuts.

This isn’t your typical party-line drama – it’s a story that exposes the deepening fissures within the Democratic Party and raises questions about the boundaries of political protest. As the 28th lawmaker in House history to face censure, Green’s case highlights how the once-rare punishment has become the new favorite tool for congressional discipline.

10 Democrats voted along with Republicans to censure Rep. Al Green:

Ami Bera

Ed Case

Jim Costa

Laura Gillen

Jim Himes

Chrissy Houlahan

Marcy Kaptur

Jared Moskowitz

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Tom Suozzi

Background on Al Green and the Censure Motion

Representative Al Green, a 77-year-old Texas Democrat with 20 years in Congress, found himself at the center of political drama after disrupting President Trump’s address to Congress. The House votes to censure Green, with 10 moderate Democrats joining Republicans in the formal rebuke.

Green, a former NAACP local president and outspoken Trump critic, stood up during the speech, shook his cane, and shouted that Trump had “no mandate to cut Medicaid.” House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered Green’s removal from the chamber after he refused to stop his protest.

The censure marks Green as the 28th lawmaker in House history to receive this formal condemnation, though it carries no explicit penalties beyond public admonishment.

Democrats Who Voted for Censure

224-198-2:House voted to censure Rep. Al Green (D-TX) for disrupting President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, becoming the 28th House member to be censured.10 Democrats voted Yes with all Republicans & 2 Democrats voted Present.Speaker Johnson announced the vote.

Ten moderate Democrats broke ranks with their party to support Green’s censure. The bipartisan vote to censure Al Green included California Representatives Ami Bera and Jim Costa, Hawaii’s Ed Case, New York’s Laura Gillen and Tom Suozzi, Connecticut’s Jim Himes, Pennsylvania’s Chrissy Houlahan, Ohio’s Marcy Kaptur, Florida’s Jared Moskowitz, and Washington’s Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

Most of these Democrats come from the party’s centrist wing, with several belonging to moderate groups like the Blue Dog Coalition and New Democrat Coalition. Some represent competitive districts, including three who represent areas Trump won in previous elections. The unexpected number of Democrats supporting the censure pointed to growing frustration within the party about Green’s actions.

Motivations Behind the Censure Vote

The ten Democrats who backed the censure motion showed a mix of political calculations and personal convictions. Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut emphasized his choice wasn’t about Trump, but rather about protecting Congress’s traditions, stating, “I have no love for Donald Trump, but I do have reverence for the Office of the President.”

For representatives like Laura Gillen and Tom Suozzi from New York, the vote likely reflected their districts’ moderate leanings. These lawmakers often walk a careful line between party loyalty and constituent preferences, particularly in areas where voters split their tickets.

Some Democrats privately expressed anger over Green’s actions, with one anonymous lawmaker bluntly stating, “People are pissed.” The vote highlighted ongoing tensions within the Democratic Party about how to effectively oppose Trump while maintaining congressional decorum.

Potential Political Consequences

The ten Democrats join Republicans who backed Green’s censure might face mixed reactions in their home districts. In swing areas, the vote could help them with moderate voters who value traditional congressional behavior. But they might also catch heat from the party’s progressive wing, who see bold protests as necessary tactics against Trump.

The House Freedom Caucus plans to turn up the pressure by pushing to strip Green of his Financial Services Committee seat next week. This move could force these moderate Democrats into another tough vote, weighing party loyalty against constituent preferences.

For lawmakers like Moskowitz and Gillen, who represent purple districts, the censure vote adds to their moderate voting record – something that could either help or hurt them come election time, depending on their district’s political mood.

Significance and Reactions

The Ten Democrats join Republicans in the censure vote prompted mixed reactions across the political spectrum. After the vote, Green led fellow Democrats in singing “We Shall Overcome” on the House floor, causing Speaker Johnson to call a recess amid rising tensions.

Rep. Jim McGovern pointed out what he saw as Republican double standards, noting past incidents where GOP members heckled President Biden without facing similar punishment. “Nobody apologized for interrupting Joe Biden time and time again,” McGovern said.

Green himself stayed composed following the vote, stating, “I have no reason in my heart to be upset.” He maintained his actions were needed to stand up against potential Medicaid cuts. Some political watchers noted the increasing frequency of censures in Congress, with five members facing this punishment since 2021 – marking a shift from its historically rare use.

Implications for Al Green’s Political Career

The censure isn’t likely to slow Green’s political momentum in his safely Democratic Texas district, where he’s won handily since 2004. If anything, the incident has made him more visible to his base supporters, who back his strong stance against Trump’s policies.

Green shows no signs of backing down, stating he’d “do it again” to protect Medicaid. His protest fits his track record – he was the first congressman to call for Trump’s impeachment in 2017 and filed new articles last month.

The House Freedom Caucus’s push to remove Green from the Financial Services Committee could test his influence, but past censures of Democrats like Rashida Tlaib and Jamaal Bowman didn’t cost them their committee spots. Green seems ready for whatever comes next, focusing on his message about protecting social programs rather than worrying about political fallout.

Impact on Future Political Dynamics

The bipartisan censure vote hints at shifting alliances within Congress. The ten Democrats join Republicans who crossed party lines showed that geographic and constituent pressures often matter more than party loyalty. Most came from swing districts or areas where Trump’s message still rings true with voters.

This vote points to a widening gap between progressive and moderate Democrats. While some party members push for bold opposition tactics, others stick to traditional congressional rules. This split might make future party discipline harder to maintain.

The censure’s timing, right after Trump’s speech, adds another layer to the story. With more members getting censured lately, both parties seem ready to use this tool to control their ranks. For moderate Democrats, especially those in tight races, these votes become a tricky balance between pleasing their base and keeping independent voters happy.

The Road Ahead: More Than Just a Censure

The bipartisan censure of Al Green isn’t just another day in Washington – it’s a glimpse into the complex web of political survival, party loyalty, and personal conviction that defines modern Congress. For the ten Democrats who crossed party lines, their decision might either shore up their moderate credentials or come back to haunt them in increasingly polarized districts.

As Congress grapples with its own identity and the proper bounds of protest, one thing’s clear: the days of rare censures are long gone. With five members facing this punishment since 2021, we’re witnessing a new era where formal rebukes are becoming as common as committee hearings, reshaping how political dissent plays out on Capitol Hill.