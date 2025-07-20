Hawaii’s unique position in the center of the Pacific Ocean makes it particularly vulnerable to tsunamis from both distant and local sources.

With 32 destructive tsunamis recorded since 1900, resulting in 293 deaths and over $625 million in damage, understanding tsunami risks and preparedness has become essential for every Hawaii resident and visitor.

Latest Tsunami Activity and Alerts (July 2025)

As of July 20, 2025, a Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a magnitude 7.5 earthquake off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia at 8:49 p.m. HST on July 19.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reports that if tsunami waves impact Hawaii, the estimated earliest arrival would be 2:43 a.m. HST on Sunday, July 20.

Earlier this week (July 16, 2025), a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck along Alaska’s Aleutian Chain, but the PTWC confirmed there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii from that event.

Hawaii’s Tsunami Warning System

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC), located on Ford Island in Honolulu, operates 24/7 to monitor seismic activity and ocean conditions.

Established in 1949 following the devastating 1946 tsunami, the center serves as the primary warning system for:

Hawaiian Islands

U.S. Pacific territories (Guam, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands)

(Guam, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands) U.S. Caribbean territories (Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands)

(Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands) British Virgin Islands

Four Levels of Tsunami Alerts

1. Tsunami Warning: Issued when a tsunami with potential for widespread inundation is imminent, expected, or occurring. Immediate evacuation required.

2. Tsunami Advisory: Issued for strong currents or waves dangerous to those in or near the water. Stay away from beaches and waterways.

3. Tsunami Watch: A tsunami may later impact the area. Stay alert and monitor official updates.

4. Tsunami Information Statement: An earthquake has occurred but poses no tsunami threat, or the threat has passed.

Types of Tsunamis Threatening Hawaii

Distant Tsunamis

These originate from earthquakes far from Hawaii’s shores. Travel times vary based on the source location:

Alaska: Approximately 5 hours

Approximately 5 hours Japan: 7-8 hours

7-8 hours Chile: 14-15 hours

14-15 hours Tonga/Samoa: 5-6 hours

Distant tsunamis travel at speeds comparable to jet airliners (approximately 500 mph) across the deep ocean.

Local Tsunamis

Generated by earthquakes near or on the Hawaiian Islands, these pose the greatest immediate threat.

With arrival times as short as 30 minutes, there’s minimal time for official warnings. The 1975 Kalapana earthquake (magnitude 7.2) generated waves up to 47 feet high that struck within minutes.

Historical Tsunami Events in Hawaii

April 1, 1946 – The April Fools’ Day Tsunami

The most destructive tsunami in Hawaii’s modern history was triggered by an 8.6 magnitude earthquake in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.

Key impacts included:

159 deaths statewide (173 in Hilo alone)

Wave heights: 53 feet (Big Island), 35 feet (Oahu), 45 feet (Kauai)

$26 million in damage (1946 dollars)

Led to establishment of Pacific Tsunami Warning System

May 23, 1960 – Chilean Tsunami

Generated by a massive 9.5 magnitude earthquake off Chile’s coast, this Pacific-wide tsunami devastated Hilo despite advance warnings.

61 deaths in Hawaii

Wave heights up to 35 feet in Hilo Bay

$24 million in damage ($171 million in today’s dollars)

Entire Shinmachi district destroyed, never rebuilt

November 29, 1975 – Kalapana Earthquake and Tsunami

Hawaii’s largest locally-generated earthquake (magnitude 7.2) created a tsunami that struck within minutes.

2 deaths at Halape campground

Maximum wave heights of 47 feet

Ground subsidence of 12 feet in some areas

Led to establishment of Hawaii’s local tsunami warning system

March 11, 2011 – Japan Tsunami

The Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami caused the last significant tsunami damage in Hawaii:

$30 million in damage statewide

No deaths in Hawaii

Demonstrated effectiveness of modern warning systems

Tsunami Evacuation Zones

Hawaii has developed comprehensive evacuation maps based on historical tsunami impacts and computer modeling. There are two primary zones:

Tsunami Evacuation Zone (TEZ)

The standard evacuation zone marked in RED on official maps. Based on 100+ years of historical tsunami data.

Residents should evacuate to YELLOW or GREEN zones when a tsunami warning is issued.

Extreme Tsunami Evacuation Zone (XTEZ)

Marked in YELLOW on maps, this zone applies only for rare extreme events.

If an Eastern Aleutian earthquake of magnitude 9.0+ occurs, evacuate to GREEN zones only.

Natural Warning Signs of a Local Tsunami

For locally-generated tsunamis, natural warning signs may be your only alert:

Strong earthquake shaking: If you feel an earthquake lasting 20+ seconds, move to high ground immediately

If you feel an earthquake lasting 20+ seconds, move to high ground immediately Ocean sounds: Loud roaring or hissing noise from the ocean

Loud roaring or hissing noise from the ocean Water recession: Ocean water suddenly receding far from shore

Ocean water suddenly receding far from shore Unusual wave behavior: Rapid rise or fall of water levels

2025 Tsunami Preparedness Resources

The University of Hawaii Sea Grant, in collaboration with state agencies, has released the 2025 Hawaii Tsunami Preparedness Video.

This comprehensive resource covers:

Tsunami science and wave behavior

Evacuation zone identification

Emergency kit preparation

County emergency communication apps

All-hazard warning siren system

County Emergency Alert Systems

Each Hawaiian county offers free emergency alert subscriptions:

Kauai County: Kauai Emergency Management Agency (KEMA)

Kauai Emergency Management Agency (KEMA) Honolulu: Department of Emergency Management (DEM)

Department of Emergency Management (DEM) Maui County: Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA)

Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Hawaii County: Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency (HCCDA)

Tsunami Preparedness Actions

Before a Tsunami

Know your evacuation zone using online maps or phone book government pages

Identify multiple evacuation routes on foot (avoid relying on vehicles)

Prepare an emergency kit with supplies for 14 days

Sign up for county emergency alerts

Practice your evacuation plan with family

Learn the sound of tsunami warning sirens

During a Tsunami Warning

Evacuate immediately when warning is issued

Move inland and to higher ground (at least 100 feet elevation)

Stay away from the coast until “all clear” is given

Avoid rivers and streams leading to the ocean

If caught by waves, grab floating debris

Listen to official updates via radio or emergency apps

After a Tsunami

Wait for official “all clear” before returning

Avoid flood waters which may contain debris

Document damage for insurance claims

Watch for secondary hazards like unstable structures

Use text messages instead of phone calls

Future Tsunami Risks and Climate Change

Scientists are studying how sea level rise may affect future tsunami impacts in Hawaii.

Current research by the University of Hawaii indicates that rising sea levels could:

Increase inland penetration of tsunami waves

Affect low-lying coastal communities more severely

Require updates to evacuation zones within 10-15 years

Educational Resources and Museums

Pacific Tsunami Museum

Located in downtown Hilo, the museum preserves stories and artifacts from Hawaii’s tsunami history.

Features oral histories, photographs, and educational programs.

International Tsunami Information Center

Based at the NOAA Daniel K. Inouye Regional Center on Ford Island, provides:

Educational materials for schools and communities

Technical resources for emergency managers

International coordination support

Key Statistics: Tsunamis in Hawaii

Total recorded tsunamis since 1813: 85+

85+ Destructive tsunamis since 1900: 32

32 Total deaths from tsunamis: 293

293 Total damage (adjusted for inflation): Over $625 million

Over $625 million Average occurrence: One damaging tsunami every 12 years (1837-1975)

One damaging tsunami every 12 years (1837-1975) Years since last destructive tsunami: 14 (as of 2025)

Remember: There Is No Tsunami Season

Unlike hurricanes, tsunamis can occur at any time of year, day or night.

Hawaii’s location in the Pacific Ring of Fire means constant vigilance is necessary. Stay informed, stay prepared, and when in doubt, move to higher ground.

For the latest tsunami information and alerts, visit tsunami.gov or download your county’s emergency app today.