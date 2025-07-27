The 112th edition of the Tour de France reaches its climax today as Stage 21 brings a revolutionary twist to the traditional Paris finale. After last year’s finish in Nice, this year’s race heads back to the Champs-Élysées – albeit with a detour that will seriously shake up expectations.

The 132.3-kilometer route from Mantes-la-Ville to Paris promises unprecedented drama with three ascents of the cobbled streets of Montmartre, marking the Tour’s 50th anniversary of finishing on the Champs-Élysées with a spectacular innovation.

A Champion Virtually Crowned

Tadej Pogačar enters the final stage with a commanding 4 minutes, 24 seconds lead over two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard. The Slovenian superstar is poised to claim his fourth Tour de France title, adding to his victories in 2020, 2021, and 2024.

Following yesterday’s dramatic Stage 20, where Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claimed a stunning solo victory in treacherous rainy conditions, Pogačar maintained his substantial advantage heading into Paris.

Third place belongs to Germany’s Florian Lipowitz, who sits 11 minutes, 9 seconds off the lead while wearing the white jersey as the best young rider of the race.

The Montmartre Revolution

This year’s finale breaks from tradition with the inclusion of the Côte de la Butte Montmartre. Known to locals as Rue Lepic, this cobbled ramp is narrow and difficult to position for.

The climb specifications tell the story:

• Length:1.1 kilometers

• Average gradient:5.9%

• Summit location: Just 6.1 kilometers from the finish line

• Surface: Cobblestones that become treacherous in wet conditions

• Passages: Three times during the final circuits

The triple ascent of this Olympic legacy climb promises to eliminate any chance of a traditional bunch sprint finish, creating opportunities for aggressive riders and potentially causing chaos in the final hour of racing.

Stage Details and Schedule

The race begins later than usual, with the final stage of the 2025 Tour de France getting underway at 15:25 UK time (BST) with the finish expected around 18:26 BST.

Early challenges include:

• Côte de Bazemont – A warm-up climb in the opening kilometers

• Côte du Pavé des Gardes – Another early test before entering Paris

• Triple ascent of Montmartre – The defining feature of the stage

Contenders for Stage Glory

With the General Classification all but decided, attention turns to the stage victory. With his blend of climbing ability, tactical sharpness and explosive finish, Wout van Aert is our pick to win in Paris.

Other riders to watch include:

• Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor) – Former world champion with the punch for Montmartre

• Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) – Aggressive American who thrives on short, steep climbs

• Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) – Green jersey holder looking to cap his points classification win

Notably absent is Mathieu van der Poel, who has unfortunately already gone home, removing one of the pre-race favorites from contention.

Green Jersey Battle Continues

While Pogačar’s yellow jersey appears secure, the green points jersey competition remains mathematically open. Biniam Girmay holds a strong lead, but the unique nature of today’s stage could shuffle the final standings if key sprinters fail to handle the Montmartre climbs.

Teams Without Stage Wins

14 teams have not won a stage at this year’s Tour. Sunday’s finale is obviously their last chance to do so. The revolutionary parcours offers hope for teams that might normally have no chance on the Champs-Élysées.

These winless teams will be extra motivated to animate the race, potentially creating alliance opportunities on the Montmartre climbs to distance the pure sprinters.

Recent Stage Winners Building Momentum

The Tour’s final week has produced several breakthrough performances:

• Stage 19: Dutch rider Thymen Arensman picked up a second stage win at La Plagne

• Stage 20: Kaden Groves completed his Grand Tour stage win collection with a solo triumph

• Stage 18: Ben O’Connor conquered the Col de la Loze

These results demonstrate that aggressive racing has been rewarded in the final week, setting the stage for potential fireworks in Paris.

Historical Context

This marks the first time since 2020 that the Tour de France has concluded entirely within France. Last year’s finale in Nice was necessitated by the Paris Olympics preparations, making today’s return to the capital extra special.

The inclusion of Montmartre pays homage to the successful Olympic road races held last summer, where the climb provided spectacular racing and proved popular with fans and riders alike.

Weather Concerns

After yesterday’s rain-soaked stage that saw several crashes, teams will be monitoring weather conditions closely. Wet cobblestones on Montmartre would add another layer of difficulty to an already challenging finale.

Looking Ahead

As the 2025 Tour de France draws to a close, Tadej Pogačar stands ready to join an elite group of four-time winners. His dominance throughout the three weeks, including multiple stage victories in the mountains, has marked this as one of the most comprehensive Tour victories in recent memory.

The innovative finale promises to deliver entertainment worthy of this historic achievement, with the Montmartre climbs ensuring that even the processional final stage will require full concentration and effort from every rider dreaming of glory on the Champs-Élysées.